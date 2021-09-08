TODAY'S OBITUARIES
George Guy "Big G" Adams, Sr., Nettleton
Fairy Nell Bates, Fulton
Samuel Bell, Jr., Tupelo
Janie Branch, Holly Springs
Andrea "Andi" Marcele Brown, Okolona
Sallie Brown, Eggville
Deborah Darlene Cupples, Iuka
James C. "Jamie" Davis, Guntown
Raymond Davis, Amory
Richard "Big Dunk" Duncan, Booneville
Hazel Ellis, Okolona
James "Honkey" Farr, Pontotoc
Robert Kenneth Farrar, Baldwyn
Sharon D. Freeman, Aberdeen
Gary Ray Harder, Memphis, Tennessee
Jeannie E. Harvell, Memphis, Tennessee/Formerly of Baldwyn
Eloise Henley, Baldwyn
Mary Lou Hunter, Tupelo/Oxford
Adrian O'Rian Jones, Memphis, Tennessee
Gabriel and Gabrielle Kyles, Tupelo
Bobby Joe Little, Saltillo
John Henry Long lll, Verona
Joel McCallister, Union County
Hattie B. Miller, Pontotoc
Hugh William Miller, Garland, Texas/Formerly of Amory
Donald L. "Tootsie" Mize, Amory
Sara Paulette Monroe, Corinth
David "Harold" Neal, Sr., Nettleton
Preston Neal, Rienzi
Jimmy "Jim" Nelson, Nesbit
Arthur Palmer, Saltillo
Ricco Poindexter, Eupora
James Elliott Pumphrey, Houston
Linda Rowan, New Albany
Serita Lynn Shumpert, Tupelo
Tony Stegall, Fulton
Peggy Tidwell, Nettleton
Donita Searcy Trotter, Belmont
Madine Cummings Webb, Ridgeland/Amory
Michael Wilson, Tupelo
Rebecca Witt, Blue Mountain
--------------------------------------
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Thursday
September 9, 2021
MRS. POLLY LAVERN
“LITTLE MOMA” FOWLER
Shannon
11 a.m. Thursday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Palestine Baptist Church Cemetery
Visitation: 9 a.m. until service time
Thursday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
MR. THOMAS L.
“TOMMY” BROOKS
Tupelo
11 a.m. Friday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Tupelo Memorial Park
Visitation: 4 until 7 p.m.
Thursday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
--------------------------------------
Holland Funeral Directors
Directory for Thursday, September 9, 2021
Mrs. Hazel Ellis
Okolona
4:00 PM Today, Sept. 9, 2021
Boone’s Chapel United Methodist Church
Visit: 3:00 PM- Service Time
Mr. Tony Stegall
Itawamba County
Graveside
Harden’s Chapel Cemetery
9 AM Friday, Sept. 10, 2021
Mrs. Sallie Brown
Tupelo
Noon Friday Sept. 9, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Mooreville Methodist Cemetery
Visit: 10 AM-service time
Mr. Arthur Palmer
Tupelo
3 PM Friday, Sept. 10, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Priceville Cemetery
Visit: 1 PM-service time
Mrs. Mary Lou Hunter
Oxford/Tupelo
1:00PM Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Visit- Noon-Service Time
Tupelo Memorial Park
Mrs. Serita Lynn Shumpert
Tupelo
Arrangements Pending
Mr. Ricky Young
Eupora
Private family service
Professor Charles “Charlie” Simmons
Plantersville
11 AM Friday, Sept. 17, 2021
Plantersville United Methodist Church
Visit: 10 AM-service time
Magnolia Cemetery-Pike County, MS
--------------------------------------
MEMO
Preston Neal
RIENZI - Preston Neal, 67, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Ruleville Rehabilitation Center in Ruleville. Memorial services will be on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Patterson Memorial Cemetery. Walk through visitation will be on Saturday. September 11, 2021 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel.
MEMO
Sara Paulette Monroe
CORINTH - Sara Paulette Monroe, 68, passed away Sunday, September 4, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Graveside services will be on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 11:00 am at Forrest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Forrest Hill Cemetery.
MEMO
Janie Branch
HOLLY SPRINGS - Janie Branch, 3, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021, at LeBonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church of Holly Springs with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the funeral home Thursday 5-8 PM.
MEMO, PHOTO
Hugh William Miller
GARLAND, TEXAS/FORMERLY OF AMORY - Hugh William Miller II of Garland, TX passed away August 6, 2021. Hugh was born and raised in Amory, MS. He was a Methodist by faith and a member of the Amory First Methodist Church. He was graduate of Amory High School, Itawamba Community College, University of Mississippi, and received a degree in psychology and business administration. He was in the Pride of the South and the jazz band while at Ole Miss.
Hugh spent many years in the Dallas area working as a computer analyst.
Hugh is survived by his son Brandon Lee Elliott – Miller (Crista), grandson Blake Lee Elliot – Miller, granddaughter Summer Anderson. His mother Sandy Malone Coker and stepfather Tom Coker.
His father Don Manning-Miller, Carmen Manning – Miller, (deceased) and children, Brother Russell W. Miller, (Tommy and Kailey Miller). Sister, Megan M. Miller. Aunts and uncles, Lee and Dorinda Miller, Nan Miller, Debbie Miller, Bonnie Miller, Tad Miller, Robbie Miller Tubb, Keith Elliott. Billy and Dale Malone, family friend Sherry Scruggs and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Hugh was preceded in death by his parental grandparents Hugh W. Miller and Nell Wimberley Miller, maternal grandparents Marshall and Clara Malone. Uncle, William Ray Miller, and lifelong friend Mark Moon.
Hugh was thrilled that his remains will be placed by his grandmother Nell W. Miller that he lovingly called Bubba. Hugh loved life, loved being with his family and adored his son and grandchildren. Hugh will be missed by his family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, September 12th at Haughton Memorial Park in Amory, Ms. Visitation will be at 2:30 and service will begin at 3:00 under the guidance of Reverend Dr. Jim McClurkan, Don Baker and Don Miller.
Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to the American Cancer Society.
MEMO, PHOTO
Gary Ray Harder
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - Gary Ray Harder passed away on September 5, 2021, in Memphis, TN after a brief illness at his home. He was born on October 12, 1944, in St. Louis, MO to his parents Harry and Edna Harder. He graduated from Catholic High School for Boys and Memphis State University where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a Russian linguist and was stationed in Turkey and then at the National Security Agency in Washington, D.C. He spent many years working for the FDIC as a bank examiner before moving to Tupelo, MS to work for BancorpSouth. Gary was a member of Knights of Columbus as well as The Exchange Club of Tupelo. He retired as an Executive Vice President over Audit and Loan Review after 25 years at the bank.
After his retirement, he and Betty moved back to Memphis to be closer to family and friends. Gary was a life-long, die-hard Memphis Tigers fan and passed down his love of the Tigers to his family. Gary enjoyed playing golf with his buddies, spending time at his lake house in Hot Springs and spending as much time as possible with his family. His most favorite role was being "Poppie" to his two boys Aiden and Ethan. He was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Memphis, TN.
Gary married Betty on July 1, 1972, and just recently celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary. He is survived by his wife Betty; two daughters, Kimberly Scott (Michael), Karen Haynes (Brian); one son, Christopher Harder (Carter); grandsons, Aiden and Ethan Scott; three brothers, Thomas Harder (Diane), Richard Harder (Sue) and Michael Harder (Judy). He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Edna Harder.
Visitation will be on Sunday, September 12, 2021, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119. A rosary will follow the visitation.
The Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 3863 Summer Ave, Memphis, TN 38122. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial tributes to: St. Michael's Building Fund, 3863 Summer Avenue, Memphis, TN 38122 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org or Courage Thru Cancer, 9160 Hwy 64, Suite 12, Box 312, Lakeland, TN 38002, www.couragethrucancer.org.
MEMO, DARDEN AND SONS LOGO
Sharon D. Freeman
ABERDEEN - Sharon Denise Freeman, 45, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at North MS Gilmore Memorial Hospital in Amory, MS. She was born on June 19, 1976, to Rev. Florizell & Frances Freeman.
Sharon is one that loved the Lord.
A Graveside Service will be held at United Memorial Cemetery in Amory on Friday, Sept. 10 at 11:00 a.m.
Visitation will be held today at Susie L. Darden Memorial Chapel from 2 to 5:00 p.m. and family hour from 5 to 6:00 p.m.
Sharon will be truly missed by her loving children: Hope Freeman, Mahalie Vasser, Diamond Vasser, Khejuan Freeman, and Manasseh Freeman; sisters: Debra Freeman, Tawanna Freeman Morris, Monica Carouthers, and Lukecia Freeman; one brother: Florizell Freeman, Jr, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Darden & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the final arrangements.
MEMO, FLAG, PHOTO, EE PICKLE LOGO
George Guy "Big G" Adams, Sr.
NETTLETON - George G. "Big G" Adams, 80, finished his earthly course and met his Savior face to face on Monday, September 6, 2021. Born on March 31, 1941, in Becker, MS, he was a son of the late James Thomas Adams and Minnie Mae Camp Adams.
A man with a big stature, "Big G" grew up in Monroe County in a large family with five other siblings. He attended Becker Schools and later served this great country by enlisting with the National Guard. A great man, he was a proud patriot and a great provider for his family. Big G worked hard and started off working on the upholstery line at Futorian Manufacturing Company. He worked his way up the ladder and eventually became General Manager, retiring after 27 years of service. He made many friends at work through the years and always gave back to others and his community.
He married the love of his life, Linda Riley Adams, on Christmas Eve, 1964, and they enjoyed over 56 years of marriage. They were blessed by God with four children. Big G was a protector of others, cared deeply about his faith and made sure his family had a great example of a servant for God. He was a long time member of Cason Baptist Church where he help lead the singing for several years. You could sense his love for God and he really enjoyed listening to Southern Gospel, especially The Gaithers. Big G loved his church and always was willing to lend a helping hand. He also served for many years as the Fire Chief for Cason Volunteer Fire Department.
In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Every Sunday, for the past 35 years, his family has gathered for lunch. These weekly meetings has kept his family's bonds tight as they shared each other's experiences from the week prior. All the conversations and advice given over these years will be cherished. Another favorite past time was hanging out with his hunting buddies, the members of the Nettleton Hunting Club. Anyone that knew him enjoyed his good company and Big G always kept things interesting as he was often clever and quick witted.
His family and friends know that he is finally experiencing all the glory the Kingdom has to offer of which he only sung about before. They will hold tight to the wonderful memories created through the years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Linda Riley Adams, Nettleton; daughter, Glenda Adams (Jimmy Britt), Nettleton; sons, George Adams, Jr., (Michelle), Mooreville, Johnny Adams, Tupelo, and Thomas Adams (Heather), Nettleton; grandchildren, Michael Adams (Stacy), Meghan Bradley (Steven), Gavin Adams, Brooklyn Adams, Silas Adams, and Stella Adams; great-grandchildren, Cohen Adams, Carson Adams, Kyler Bradley, Baby Bradley (due April, 2022); Loghan, Gage, and Alex Bradley; sister, Mae Dean Chism (Gene), Amarillo, TX; brother, Larry Adams (Carolyn), Becker; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Danny Adams, and J. T. Adams; his sister, Geraldine Myatt.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 3:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home with Bro. Sammy Mc Millen, Bro. Jim Manley, and Bro. James Rutledge officiating. Burial will follow at graveside with services being officiated by Bro. Matt Long and will take place at Liberty Cemetery in Nettleton, MS. Pallbearers will be Steven Bradley, Gavin Adams, Jimmy Britt, Gene Chism, Mike Sargent, and Andy Hood officiating. Honorary Pallbearers will be Michael Adams and Larry Adams.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at the Funeral Home, on Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm.
Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO
Michael Wilson
TUPELO - Michael Lee Wilson, 44, passed away surrounded by love in Houston, TX on August 26, 2021. He will be warmly remembered and forever loved by his wife, Jan, and children, Kaiden (12) and Eden (9), of Rossville, TN. Michael's passion for music and band, love for his family, and joy of all things Star Wars, technology, and Disney will always be synonymous with his memory.
Michael grew up in Tupelo, MS, graduating from Tupelo High School in 1995. He met his first love while in school - music! He played the French Horn, which provided him many amazing adventures throughout his life. After graduating high school, he spent three summers (1995-1997) marching in Southwind Drum & Bugle Corps, where he developed a deep love of the marching arts. In 1998, he was a member of the prestigious Phantom Regiment Drum & Bugle Corps, a highlight and honor in his life. SUTA!
He attended Northeast Community College as a member of the band before transferring to Delta State University where he met his second and greatest love, Jan. He graduated in 2000 with a Bachelor's in Music Education. Fifteen years later he fulfilled a lifelong dream of attending an SEC school, receiving a Master's in Music Education from the University of Florida. Chomp! Chomp!
Michael began his career as a band director at Shannon High School in Shannon, MS, first as an assistant director then as the head director (2001-2003). He then took a leap of faith and moved to Tennessee to become the Assistant Band Director at Houston High School in Germantown, TN (2003-2008). The Houston Band had many successes with the addition of Michael in their leadership. They had two undefeated marching seasons, including two prominent wins at The Bandmaster's Championship in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, TN, and being Grand Champion at The Vanderbilt Marching Invitational in Nashville, TN. Michael also conducted the symphonic band at Houston High, receiving superior ratings at Concert Festival.
Michael left the Houston Band to become the head band director at Collierville High School in Collierville, TN (2008-2015). His proudest moment as a director was having his former high school, community college, and DSU band directors judge his band and award them with superiors. He ended his career on a high note as Director of Bands for the Milan Special School District in Milan, TN.
In addition to his wife and kids, Michael is survived by his parents, Herman and Joyce Wilson; his sister, Angela Matthews (James "Punkin"); and his nieces, Allie Abell (Trenton) and Erin Matthews; nephew, Tripp Matthews (Ashlee); and many other family members. Michael will be greatly missed by his friends along with many band students and families.
As we celebrate the life of this wonderful man, we invite you to join us at Houston High School in Germantown, TN, on September 12, 2021. A gathering will be held at 2:00 pm in the Pickler Band Centre followed by the Celebration of Life in the Pickler Performing Arts Centre at 3:00 pm to share in our love and admiration of Michael.
The Pickler Law Firm has set up a donation fund for Michael's family, as his illness prevented him from working or qualifying for life insurance. His greatest joy was his children and he dreamed of them fulfilling their educational goals. Donations to the family can be made at www.celebratingmichael.com.
MEMO
Richard "Big Dunk" Duncan
BOONEVILLE - Richard "Big Dunk" Duncan, 58, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at his home in Booneville. Services will be on Monday September 13, 2021, at 6:00 pm at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday from 4:00 until 6:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home.
MEMO, MCNEECE MORRIS LOGO
Fairy Nell Bates
FULTON - Fairy Nell Owens Bates, 86, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born July 2, 1935, to Thomas Homer and Ollie Mae Green Owens. She was a member of the Beulah Primitive Baptist Church in Saltillo. She was a proud minister's wife for many years. She was a LPN at North Mississippi Medical Center and a private nurse at Dr. Tannehill's office for many years. She enjoyed reading her Bible and was a lifelong caregiver to her daughter, Julia.
Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 10, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Darren Owens officiating. Burial will be in the Beulah Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Saltillo.
Survivors include one son, Roy Kevin Bates of Mantachie; one grandson, Jason Eric Bates of Boston, MA; one brother, Jack Owens (Lynn) of Olive Branch; a host of special nieces and nephews and other family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Lee Bates; one daughter, Julia Kay Bates; one brother, Eddie Owens (Harriott); several sisters; several special nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from Thursday from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
The family wishes to thank the Charleston Place Assisted Living for their outstanding care.
Online condolences may be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, UNITED LOGO
Linda Rowan
NEW ALBANY - Linda Louise Pankey Rowan, 76, died September 6, 2021. She was born July 21, 1945 to Elmer W. Pankey and Mildred Jernigan Pankey. Mrs. Rowan owned a restaurant, furniture store, and was an owner operator for her trucking company. She designed and developed homes, which she enjoyed for many years. Her greatest love was her children and grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 2:00 pm at United Funeral Service with Bro Jerry Garrison officiating. Visitation will be from 1 till the start of the service at 2 pm.
She is survived by her husband, Jack Rowan Sr., one daughter, Georgia Brown; three step sons, Jack Rowan Jr. (Tori) Michael Rowan (Francine) and Marty Rowan (D.J.); nine grandchildren, Alex Collins, Regan Collins, Kara Quinnelly, Laine' Rowan, Jaade Harger, Christian Rowan, Jacob Rowan, Michael Rowan, and Wil Rowan; one sister, Elizabeth Ware, and four brothers, Bobby Pankey, Billy Pankey, Ronnie Pankey, and Rickey Pankey.
She is preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Faye Hall, and two brothers, Sonny Pankey and Donnie Pankey.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
MEMO, FLAG, PHOTO, AIR FORCE ICON, BORDER, AGNEW LOGO
John Henry Long lll
VERONA - John Henry Long lll was born June 30, 1958 to the late Vera Brock Long Dukes and John Henry Long, Jr. He transitioned September 2, 2021 at NMMC. John graduated from Tupelo High School in 1976. He attended IJC and was a member of football team. He joined the Airforce and served two years. He married to Peggy C. Trice on January 23, 1982 and unto this union two children were born.
He leaves to cherish his memory, wife of 39 years, Peggy Trice Long; two sons John L. Long of Atlanta, GA and Andrew C. Long of Tupelo; three grandchildren, Janiya M. Long, Cambry A. and August J. Long: sisters and brother, Katrina Long Jones (Gerald) Sanford Long (Chenda) Minnie Long Gilmore (Bernard) Patrick Porter and Romanita Smith (Verne); stepmother, Carolyn Long; cousin/son, Johnny C. Smith; aunts Luvenia Long Payton and Bernice A. Long; a host of nieces, nephews and special friend, Margie Townsend.
Visitation is from 10:00 a.m.-10:45 a.m. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home Friday, September 10, 2021 and graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. at Verona cemetery September 10, 2021. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
MEMO
James "Honkey" Farr
PONTOTOC - James "Honkey" Farr, 58, passed away on September 7, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
MEMO
Hattie B. Miller
PONTOTOC - Hattie B. Miller, 86, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 11 am at Clark Chapel M B Church (outside). Visitation will be on Friday, September 10, 2021 from 4-6 pm at Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Ecru.
MEMO, WATERS LOGO
James C. "Jamie" Davis
GUNTOWN - James C. "Jamie" Davis, 48, passed away on Tuesday, September 07, 2021 at the NMMC. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching westerns, riding motorcycles, weekend cookouts and riding side by side with his family and Ashley buddies. He was a loving husband, devoted friend and hard worker that provided for his family. Jamie was a long haul truck driver for Ashley Furniture and he was a Baptist.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Jeff Reeder officiating. Burial will be in the Bethany Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 10 years, Mary Ann Gilbert Davis of Guntown; father, Doug Davis of Guntown; brothers, Doug Davis Jr. of Ecru and Anthony Davis (Christy) of Blue Springs; host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends; special pets, Annie and Ellie.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Brenda Malone Davis.
Pallbearers will be his co-workers and friends from Ashley Furniture.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m.
MEMO
Ricco Poindexter
EUPORA - Ricco Poindexter, 45, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 3 pm at Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Bruce. Visitation will be on Sunday, September 12, 2021 from 12-3 pm at Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Bruce.
MEMO
Robert Kenneth Farrar
BALDWYN - Robert Kenneth Farrar, 82, passed away on September 6, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
MEMO, TISDALE NETTLETON LOGO
David "Harold" Neal, Sr.
NETTLETON - David Harold Neal, Sr., 70, passed away on September 2, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born in Lee County on April 9, 1951 to Maudie (Culver) Myers and Lee Albert Neal. He lived most of his life in Nettleton and was a member of New Vision Worship Center in Nettleton. He was the former owner of Neal Home Builders and current owner of American Eagle Recovery. He enjoyed camping, working, and spending time with his family.
There will be a Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021 at New Vision Worship Center in Nettleton. Bro. Bobby Allred will be officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton will be in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his wife; Pam Neal of Nettleton, five sons; Jr. Neal, Albert Neal, Wayne Neal, Cory Neal, and Chad McBunch, one daughter; Stephanie Wiseman. seven grandchildren; Zackary Neal, Zane Neal, Seth Neal, Brittany Neal, Brandon Neal, Zelda Wiseman, and Ace Wiseman, six great grandchildren, two brothers; Timmy Neal and Mickey Neal, two sisters; Sarah Kennedy and Abby Sullivan, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers; W.T. Neal, Lee Neal, and James Neal, one; sister Eloise Woods.
Visitation will be Saturday from 2:30 p.m. until service time all at the church.
Online condolences can be expressed at tisdalelannmemorial.com.
MEMO
Rebecca Witt
BLUE MOUNTAIN - Rebecca Witt, 68, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021, at her home in Blue Mountain, MS. Services will be on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at The Over Flow Church. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 9, 2021, 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at The Over Flow Church. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com. Burial will follow at Fellowship Cemetery, Ripley, MS.
MEMO
Raymond Davis
AMORY - Raymond Davis, 81, passed away on September 7, 2021, at NMMC. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Darden and Sons Funeral Home.
MEMO, PHOTO
Jimmy "Jim" Nelson
NESBIT - Jimmy "Jim" Nile Nelson, 67, of Nesbit, MS, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021. A visitation will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Coleman Funeral Home (6815 Parkview Blvd, Olive Branch, MS) from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Jim Nelson was born on August 22, 1954 in Baldwyn, MS. He was a member of the National Rifle Association. Jim loved motorcycle riding, fishing, being on the lake, and all outdoor activities.
Jim is survived by his wife, Hazel Gross Nelson of Nesbit, MS; daughters, Julie (Doug) Garrett of Hoover, AL and Beth Moore (Paul Wayne) of Walnut Grove, MS; sons, Shane Orrick (Tammy) of Starkville, MS and Heath Orrick of Alabama; sister, Regina Wages of Baldwyn, MS; brothers, Tim Nelson and Terry Nelson (Missy) of Baldwyn; seven grandchildren, Walker Garrett, Harper Garrett, Kevin Moore, Colby Moore, Makenzie Moore, Abby (Lane) Johnson and Braden Orrick.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Polly and J.C. (Jake) Nelson.
In lieu of traditional flowers, memorials can be made in honor of Jimmy Nile Nelson to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).
Coleman Funeral Home of Olive Branch 662-893-3900
MEMO
Donita Searcy Trotter
BELMONT - Donita Searcy Trotter, 66, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at North MS Medical Center, Tupelo, MS. She was born in Booneville, MS and was owner of an insurance agency. Donita was a member of Liberty Church of Christ, Dennis, MS.
Services will be Friday, September 10, 1 p.m. at Liberty Church of Christ with Bro. David Conley and Daniel Sparks officiating. Burial will be in Belmont Memory Gardens, Belmont, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her husband - Mike Trotter; one son - Tyler Burton (Brittany); a step-son - Scott Trotter (Ashley); six grandchildren - Lawson, Kaki, Tryce, Cash, Natalie and Brinley; two brothers - Harold Searcy (Mary) and Gene Searcy (Deb); one niece - Jacqulin Deaton; one nephew - Anthony Searcy (Anna) and great-nieces and nephew - Tonna Smith, Taylor Gardner and Miller Searcy.
She was preceded in death by a son - Bret Burton and her parents, Jack and Mittie Harris Searcy.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Searcy, Kerry Moody, Jimmy Moody, Don Mitchell, Don Hall and Greg Collier. Honorary pallbearers will be Tim Burton, Ghannon Burton, Tommy Moody, Robert Cashion, Jerry Crowe and Steve Ratliff.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pine Vale Children's Home, 1872 CR 700, Corinth, MS 38834 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 9, 6-9 p.m. at Liberty Church of Christ.
MEMO, WATERS LOGO
Deborah Darlene Cupples
IUKA - Deborah Darlene Cupples, 63, passed away on September 4, 2021 at her home. She enjoyed crafts, shopping, gardening, cooking and she loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a very outgoing and loving person. She was a kind and loving Christian woman and was loved by many and will be missed by all. She was a homemaker and she was of the Pentecostal faith.
Memorial services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. with Bro. James Rich officiating.
She is survived by her daughter, Angel Long of Corinth; sons, Shannon Jack (Christy) of Tupelo, Brandon Long of Stockton of CA and Jesse Long of Pontotoc; sister, Lametra Beames of Iowa and sister-in-law, Carol Cupples of Burnsville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Jessie Garner Cupples; sister, Teresa Sparks; brothers, Larry Cupples and Steve Cupples.
Visitation will be Friday evening from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.
MEMO
Andrea "Andi" Marcele Brown
OKOLONA - Andrea "Andi" Marcele Brown, a resident of Atlanta, GA, 43, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, at Texas Presbyterian Hospital in Plano, TX. Services will be on September 11, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Calvary Baptist Church, 200 N. Olive St. Okolona, MS 38860. Visitation will be on September 10, 2021 at 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Fields Funeral Home located at 202 N. Olive St. in Okolona. Please visit www.fieldsfunerals.com to send flowers, a gift or to express condolences to the Brown and Pack family.
MEMO, WATERS LOGO
Eloise Henley
BALDWYN - Eloise M. Henley, 70, formerly of Guntown passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2021 at the home of her daughter in Houston, MS. She was born June 4 ,1951 in the Jericho Community to Ruby Lee Calmes and Henry W. Mays. She loved fishing, flowers and her family. Eloise was a passionate worker for Hunter Sadler Ind. and Lucky Star Ind. for over 30 years.
Memorial services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Merle Floyd officiating.
She is survived by two daughters, Melissa (Bebo) Price of Houston and Belinda Weatherford of Baldwyn; sisters, Juanita (Sammy) Bonds of Jugfork, Janie Thomas of Guntown, Linda (Myron) Franks of Marietta, Vickie Ratta of Tupelo, Dimple Curtis of Marietta and Diane (Bill) Heath of Guntown; brother, Bill Mays of Guntown; (8) grandchildren, Christian Barnett, Cody Pugh, Conner Price, Ashley Stanford, Summer Meeks, Autumn Meeks, Paul E. Meeks IV, Timothy E. Calmes and Cayson McKeown; great-grandchildren, Briana, Jacob and Olivia Calmes, Sean David and Karlee McKeown and one on the way; special friend and caregiver, Melissa Reeves; host of several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruby Lee Calmes; father, Henry W. Mays; son, David Calmes; sisters, Betty Sue Mays, Shirley Ann Bonds and a brother, Walter H. Mays.
Visitation will be Saturday afternoon from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
MEMO
Samuel Bell, Jr.
TUPELO - Samuel Bell, Jr., 85, passed away on September 6, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter's Mortuary.
MEMO
Joel McCallister
UNION COUNTY - Joel McCallister, 54, resident of Myrtle, passed away on September 7, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
MEMO
Bobby Joe Little
SALTILLO - Bobby Joe Little, 85, passed away on September 8, 2021, at Baldwyn Nursing Facility. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
MEMO
Adrian O'Rian Jones
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - Adrian O'Rian Jones, 37, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2021, at his residence in Memphis. Services will be on Friday, September 10, 2021 11:00 a.m. with viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Chapel Holly Springs.
MEMO
Arthur Palmer
SALTILLO -Arthur Palmer, 77, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on September 10, 2021 3:00 PM at Holland Funeral Home Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 1 PM until service time. A full obituary to follow.
MEMO
Madine Cummings Webb
RIDGELAND/AMORY - Madine Cummings Webb, 85, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Beau Ridge Assisted Living Center in Ridgeland, Mississippi. Services will be on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 11:00 am at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, September 10, 2021, from 9:30 until the service hour at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park, Amory, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
MEMO
Serita Lynn Shumpert
TUPELO - Serita Lynn Shumpert, 62, passed away on September 5, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
MEMO, PHOTO, MEMORIAL FH-HOUSTON LOGO
James Elliott Pumphrey
HOUSTON - James Elliott Pumphrey went to his Heavenly Home September 7, 2021. He was born February 1, 1939 to the late Charlie and Lucille Pumphrey. He was a member of Arbor Grove Baptist Church and a retired welder from B & W. As a younger man, he had a love for riding bulls and horses. He loved racing horses and Team Penning, and won many events doing so. He was a member of the Chickasaw Agri-Center. For many years, he and his wife babysat many children in the community as well as grandchildren who so lovingly referred to them as "Granny" and "Pop". He loved his family and friends dearly and would light up to see them coming up the driveway. He will certainly be missed.
Services will be at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, September, 9, 2021 at Arbor Grove Baptist Church with Bro. Jonathan Childress officiating. Burial to follow in church cemetery. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Evelyn Pumphrey; two sons, Jimmy Pumphrey (Theresa), Andy Pumphrey (Stephanie); one step-son, Ricky Williams (Becky); one step-daughter, Faye Munlin; one sister, Margaret Gurley; twelve grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Charlie and Lucille Pumphrey; brothers, Curtis Pumphrey, Charles Robert Pumphrey, Rex Pumphrey and Cecil Pumphrey.
Pallbearers will be Shane Harrell, Jeremy Williams, Brent Pumphrey, Kellen Pumphrey, Jacob Pumphrey, Jason Lancaster and John Lancaster. Honorary pallbearers will be Kai Abrams, Rhett Goode, Trevor Goode, Kooper Hanna, Tyler Wilson, Andy Goode, Bill Hanna, Kerry Abrams, Ricky Williams, Jr.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Arbor Grove Baptist Church from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
For online condolences please visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
MEMO, TISDALE ABERDEEN LOGO
Peggy Tidwell
NETTLETON - Peggy Carlene Tidwell went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 8, 2021, in her home with all her loved ones around her. Peggy was born to Dewey and Ozell Wingo of Ripley, Ms. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Kay Shinall of Ripley, a brother Charles Wingo of Ripley, and a stepdaughter Teri Ann Tidwell of Nettleton. Peggy is survived by her husband and partner of 46 years Larry "Buddy" Tidwell of Tupelo, a brother John "J.W." Wingo of Ripley, a step sister Joanne Long of Texas, a stepfather Bob Mitchell of Carriere, Ms., three sons, Stoney Sanderson (Kim) of Ripley, Shane Sanderson (Cathy) of New Albany , and Derrick Tidwell of Memphis , and a stepson Bobby Tidwell "Kim" of Nettleton. 10 grandchildren, Dalton Sanderson, Summer Sanderson, Lenzi Sanderson, Kailey Sanderson, Noah-Joy Derrick, Catlin Parker, Abby Tidwell, and Katherine Tidwell. With 10 great-grandchildren. Her happiest times were cooking meals for her family and serving the Lord, She never lived life for herself, she always gave to others and loved helping in anyway she could.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Tisdale Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton with Bro. Ben Parman officiating. Burial will follow in Mullins Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Friday morning prior to the service from 10 am until the service time at 11 AM.
Condolences may be shared with the family at tisdalelannmemorialfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, FLAG, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Tony Stegall
FULTON - Tony Gaines Stegall passed away peacefully at his sister's home on September 5, 2021, at the age of 69, from acute renal failure. His last days were eased by the gentle care and kind staff of Sanctuary Home Hospice. Tony was born February 29, 1952 to the late Margaret Morris Stegall Lundy and the late Richard Gaines Stegall. He was a veteran who served our country proudly. Tony enlisted in The United States Marine Corps, serving six years active duty (1971-1977) before transferring to reserve status. He was a creative individual who enjoyed sharing his mirth with those around him. A talented carpenter and, in his younger years, an avid rose gardener, he would bring fresh blooms to his mother to brighten her kitchen table. He could be counted on to provide silly jokes, give treats to the family dogs, and slip chocolate bars to his niece and nephew. Tony loved tinkering with automobiles, completing home renovation projects, reading, watching films, and playing video games. Although his health deteriorated in recent years, he found particular enjoyment in the company of his great-nephew and great-niece who lived nearby. He is survived in death by his younger sister Margaret Lynn Stegall; his nephew and niece-in-law, Jon & Ainsley Millard and their children, Malachi & Addi Millard; his niece and nephew-in-law, Tamra & Ross Badgett and their children, Margaret Belle & Jonah Badgett; Holland Funeral Directors are handling Tony's burial arrangements. A graveside service including military honors will be held directly preceding his interment at Harden Chapel Cemetery. The service is September 10, 2021 at 9 o'clock in the morning. He will be buried next to his departed mother, Margaret Lundy. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be directed to Sanctuary Home Hospice via their donation page: https://www.sanctuaryhospicehouse.com/take-action#DonateNow
Any kind words or condolences for surviving family can be left under the tribute wall of Tony's online obituary at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
MEMO
Gabriel and Gabrielle Kyles
TUPELO - Gabriel and Gabrielle Kyles, infant twins of Ladedrick and Emily Williams Kyles, gained their wings shortly after birth on August 30th and August 31st, respectively. There will be no formal services at this time. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Hazel Ellis
OKOLONA - One of the great matriarch's of East Chickasaw, Hazel Dexter Ellis, returned to her Creator after a brief illness at the ripe age of 94. Hazel, a stalwart and virtuous independent woman whose love, encouragement and devotion to God, family and community were unquestioned, died at 3:35 AM Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at the NMMC-Pontotoc Hospital from complications of Covid. Hazel began her life's journey being born on Feb. 8, 1927 in Iuka, Tishomingo County to the late Samuel Waite Cexter and Winnifred Ruth Perry Dexter. She and her family located to Okolona while she was a young lady and she graduated from Okolona High School in 1945. Hazel met and married Franklin "Oliver" Ellis on March 28, 1948 after his return from military duty during World War II. They made their home a place of love and enjoyed gatherings over the many years with family and friends. Hazel worked for over 51 years in the garment industry in Okolona including Delta Sportswear, Meadow Sportswear, Delmeade Sportswear and was the Plant Manager of Indian Creek Apparel when she eventually retired. Hazel was a selfless servant of mankind. The minute she heard of a death in the area, she cooked her famous fried chicken and pies to carry to every family. She was a walking, talking history of Chickasaw county and her citizens. Always a "go to" lady on matters of concern, Hazel showed respect for all people and the respect was returned. Her love of others earned her as a past recipient of the Golden Heart Award from the Okolona Chamber of Commerce. Very conversational and never say no to anyone, Hazel was a longtime active member of the Okolona First United Methodist Church where she led the Hospitality committee many years. This grand soul will be missed by all who loved her.
A service celebrating her spectacular life will be held at 4 PM Today, Sept. 9, 2021 at Boone's Chapel United Methodist Church with Rev. Kenneth Corley officiating and Eddie Corley providing music. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Visitation begins at 3 PM-service time. Holland Funeral Directors-Okolona Chapel is honored to be serving their friends.
Hazel is survived by her three sons, Frankie Ellis and wife, Wanda of Pontotoc, Johnny Ellis and his wife, Libby of Columbus and Jimbo Ellis and his wife, Michelle of Okolona; 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. her sister, Delores Stewart of Duck Hill, MS; a brother in law, Kenney Ellis (BJ) of Bristol, TN; a sister in law, Louise Dexter of Okolona; numerous nieces and nephews and their families. Hazel was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Martha Jo Dexter and three brothers, Sam "Shot" Dexter, Lester Dexter and an infant brother.
The family would prefer that memorials may be made to Boone's Chapel UMC or Boone's Chapel Cemetery Fund, c/o Bank of Okolona, P. O. Box 306, Okolona, MS. 38860.
MEMO
Mary Lou Hunter
TUPELO/OXFORD - Mary Lou Hunter, 90, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Holland Funeral Directors- Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be noon until service time. Burial will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park. A full obituary will follow.
MEMO, HOLLAND LOGO
Sallie Brown
EGGVILLE - Mrs. Sallie Frances Cummings Brown, 77, died Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from Sanctuary Hospice House following an extended illness. She was an only child born January 19, 1944 in Lee County, MS, to the union of Cleophus Cummings and Beatrice Benson Cummings. Sallie grew up in the Brewer community and was a 1963 graduate of Shannon High School. She married James R. Brown, June 27, 1969 in the Mount Vernon community and they shared 52 years together. Sallie worked for Fashion Furniture for over 10 years and later more than 10 years of employment at Arvin Industries before retiring due to her health. Her hobbies included cooking, gardening, and flowers. She loved spending time with her grandchildren who affectionately called her Mamaw. She was a member of Mooreville United Methodist Church.
A celebration of life service will be at 12 noon, Friday, September 10, 2021 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Jimmy Webb officiating. Private burial will follow in Mooreville Methodist Church Cemetery. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at Noon Friday at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming and will be archived thereafter.
Survivors include her husband, James R. Brown of Eggville community; son, James Ronald Brown, Jr. (Tonya) of Eggville; daughter, Sherry Lynn Keith (Jerry Lee) of Palmetto; brother-in-law, Wayne Brown (Carolyn) of Eggville; grandchildren, Ashlee Keith Lindley (Eric), Alex Keith (Lauren), Adam Keith, Austin Brown, and Anna Grace Brown. She was preceded in death by her parents and her in-laws, Mary Ellen Brown and E. H. Brown.
Pallbearers will be Richard Stephens, Alex Keith, Brad Marcy, Joseph Senter, Barry Ellis, and Jimmy Hester. Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Brown, Harold Hood, Bill Pickens, Gerald Horton, David Lundy, and Eric Lindley.
Memorials may be sent to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, PICKLE LOGO
Donald L. "Tootsie" Mize
AMORY - Donald L. "Tootsie" Mize, 88, met his Savior face to face on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. He was born on October 4, 1932 in the Quincy Community to the late Elzie Lee and Edna Easter Mize.
Tootsie grew up in Monroe country in a large family and was a graduate of Amory High School. He went to work at an early age and worked many jobs, some of them included a position at Tubb Printing, a car salesman for a Ford dealership, and job at a propane gas company. Despite these many jobs, his favorite lifetime career was working as a conductor for Frisco Railroad, which later became Burlington Northern. He loved his position as conductor as he traveled many the miles in the southeast as well as met many great people. He was an organized man whose work ethic helped provide a great life for his family.
He was blessed by God with a daughter, whom he cherished. He was a member of the Amory First United Methodist Church and knew the Lord as his Savior. He was unique and had a heart of gold for others. Tootsie enjoyed contributing to the church's building fund, he was faithful in tithing, and was always eager to give hugs to those that needed a lift. His family and close friends, such as James Tate, Otis Cowan, Douglas Crook, and Larry Clark meant the world to him. In his down time, he liked to listen to old style country music and work outside. His hobby of landscaping landed him the award of yard of the month several times. Tootsie just enjoyed the simple things in life, God, his creations, family and friends.
Many memories were made through the years with Tootsie and his family and friends will cherish them forever. They all have peace knowing that he is with God.
Left behind to treasure his memories are his daughter, Donna Lynn Anthony, Huntsville, AL; sisters, Joan Mize Hodges, Hoover, AL, Martha Lafaye Flaherty (Pat), Memphis, and Katherine Bowling, Laurel, MS; nieces and nephews, Morris Hodges, Lisa Donahoo, Molly Nelson, Leanne Hodges, Nancy Byrd, Allan and Lee Bowling; Patrick and Lee Flaherty; and several great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jean Schumpert; brother, Tommy Mize; brother-in-laws, Morris Clifton Hodges, Sr., Dale Bowling, and George Schumpert.
A graveside celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 10:30 am at Amory Historical Society Cemetery, Amory, MS, with Rev. Wesley Pepper officiating. Pallbearers will be James Tate, Odis Cowan, Morris Hodges, Donnie Donahoo, Mason Donahoo, Chanse Nelson, and Jacob Hodges. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Burlington Northern Railroad Employees.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at the graveside from 10:00 am until the service hour at the cemetery in Amory. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Amory First United Methodist Church. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
MEMO
Jeannie E. Harvell
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE/FORMERLY OF BALDWYN - Jeannie E. Harvell, 86, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at her home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.