Michael Michell
NETTLETON – Michael Michell, 54, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on September 6, 2019 at 5 pm at Love Joy Cemetery. Visitation will be on September 6, 2019 from 3-5 pm at Marion County Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Love Joy Cemetery.
Sandra Sanders
BOONEVILLE – Sandra Sanders, 74, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupleo. Services will be on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday evening from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Booneville Cemetery.
Aubrey Guy Frayser
POTTS CAMP – Aubrey Guy Frayser, 67, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at his home in Potts Camp. Services will be on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Thursday 5-8 PM.
Edd Arnold
BOONEVILLE – Fred Edward “Edd” Arnold, 83, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Longwood Community Living Center in Booneville. He was born April 6, 1936, to Fred Thomas and Lillie Arnold. He attended First Apostolic Church of Booneville. He loved working on cars, trucks and tractors, and loved his family, going to church, and being around people-he never met a stranger.
A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 A.M. Friday, September 20, 2019, at McMillian Funeral Home with Rev. Haywood Burcham and Rev. Tracy Arnold officiating. Burial will be in Booneville Cemetery.
He is survived by one daughter, Becky (Eldon) McVey; one son, Terry (Barbara) Carr; four brothers, Billy Joe (Phyliss) Arnold, Tom (Cutie Mae) Arnold, Jerry Arnold and Cecil (Mary Ruth) Arnold; 12 grandchildren, Glen (Michelle) McVey, Teddy (Regina) McVey, Michael (Amy) McVey, T.J. (Carol) Carr, Lara (Ben) Winton, Blake Carr and Brooke Dunigan; 17 great-grandchildren, Jamie McVey, Justin (Angie) McVey, Joey McVey, Lauren McVey, Derek (Madison) McVey, Emily McVey, Jordyn McVey, Josey Carr, Evan Carr, Will Winton, Sam Winton, Max Winton, Molly Dunigan, Richard Dunigan and Keelee Dunigan; three great-great-grandchildren, Layah, Brantley and Addie McVey; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Avis Arnold; his parents; one son, Tony Arnold; and two granddaughters, Linda and Julie McVey.
Pallbearers are Perry Bullock, Tony Barnes, Wayne Murphy, Sam Bass, Bubba Strange and William Barnes.
Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.at the funeral home.
Condolences mat be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Doris Miles Turner
UNITY – Doris Miles Turner died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the Inpatient Hospice unit of North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness. A native and life-long resident of Lee County, she was born December 22 to Andrew and Melvirda Stanford Miles. She was a 1955 graduate of Saltillo High School and went on to work for Kennedy Transfer and Storage as a bookkeeper for 40 years before her retirement. Doris enjoyed reading books and working jigsaw puzzles.
Survivors include her daughter, Vicki Letson and her husband, Dale of Unity; two grandsons, Jason Letson and his wife, Deborah and Bryan Letson and his wife, Leah Beth all of Unity; 3 great-granddaughters, Kayton, Kenna and Klaire Letson of Unity; sister, Gloria Parker and her husband, Gerald of Saltillo; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 33 years, Bobby Turner who died in 1994; and three sisters, Louise Figures, Gladys Coggins and Mary Fay Stanford.
Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo.
Services honoring her life will be 11 a.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Saltillo Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. Eddie Boutwell officiating and special music by Bryan, Leah Beth, Deborah and Kayton Letson. Burial will be in Unity Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Figures, Tony Holcomb, John Shafer, Jason Letson, Tommy Coggins and Lee Hulsey.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gerald Parker and Leon Hulsey.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Hospice Unit at North Mississippi Medical Center for the care and comfort they provided Mrs. Turner while she was there.
The service will be live-streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Odie Frazier
DALLAS, TEXAS/FORMERLY OF ACKERMAN – Odie Frazier, 72, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Rowlett Nursing Home & Rehab in Rowlett, TX. Services will be on Saturday, September 21, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Gospel Temple C.O.G.I.C. 8420 MS Hwy 15 S Ackerman, MS. Burial will follow at Enon City Cemetery 9000 MS Hwy 12 Ackerman, MS. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of Services.
Danny Brazelton, Sr.
PARIS, TENNESSEE – Danny D. Brazelton, Sr., age 89, died on September 17, 2019, at his home in Paris, TN. He is survived by his brother, Bill Brazelton, of Knoxville, TN; his sister, Janice Teas, of Paris. He is preceded in death by his wife, Janet E. Brazelton of Paris.
Dan was born on November 28, 1929 in Lewisburg, TN, to parents Arthur P. Brazelton and Nell Brazelton. He graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in Civil Engineering, after serving in the Air Force as a staff sergeant. His career involved several engineering positions and he was co-founder of Paris Industrial Services, Inc.
Dan was a great family man and a loving father. He married Janet in 1952 and the couple had five children together, including: Danny D. Brazelton, Jr (wife Terrie) of Mt Juliet, TN; Jenny Shuler (husband Tommy) of Sardis, MS; Ed Brazelton (wife Denise) of Springville; Dr. Jill McDonald (husband Russ) of McCaysville, GA; Gay Gore (husband Ted) of Puryear, TN; Grandchildren (16); and Great grandchildren (14).
Dan was a Christian man who was deeply involved in the First United Presbyterian Church of Paris for the majority of his life. He served as a Deacon and Elder, and also sang in the choir. He worked with the Marion Medical Mission and made a trip to Africa with Janet where they excavated several of fresh water wells for the villages.
Dan was involved in his community and served as a commissioner for the Paris Housing Authority from 1973 to 1997. His accomplishments include: Eagle Scout and commercial rated airplane pilot.
The funeral is scheduled for 1:00 pm on Thursday September 19, 2019, at the First United Presbyterian Church of Paris. Visitation will begin after 11:00 am at the church. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Saint Jude or Marion Medical Mission.
Jennie Washington
HOLLY SPRINGS – Jennie Washington, 89, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at her home in Holly Springs. Services will be on Saturday, September 21, 2019 1:00 at New Dimension Salt & Light Ministries 565 Neely Ave Holly Springs. Visitation will be on Friday, September 20, 2019 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hopewell # 2 M.B. Church Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
Mary Lee Deaton Lyles
PONTOTOC – Mary Lee Deaton Lyles, 88, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. She was born October 06, 1930 in Hickory Flatt, MS to the late Phillip “Mac” Deaton and Essie Mae Rudy Deaton. Before retirement she worked as a seamstress for the local furniture/garment industry. She was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy close to 60 years. She loved her husband, children, grandchildren and entire family. She loved working in her yard with roses and plants.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019 at Bethany Church of God of Prophecy in Okolona with Bro. Jim Jackson and Bro. Edwin Pharr officiating. Burial will be at Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by four children; Shirley Smith (Fred) of Houlka, MS, Paulette Whitt of Pontotoc, MS, Danny Lyles (Lisa) of Houston, MS, Steven Lyles of St. Petersburg, FL; five grandchildren, Shelia Nichols (Ricko) of Houston, MS Amy Meza (Guillermo) of Amory, MS Kristi Brewer (Justin) of Pontotoc, MS Kerrie McMillan (Michael) of Oxford, MS Leah Simmons (Eric) of Saltillo, MS; five special nieces, Doris Byars of Houston, MS, Marcy Corley of Okolona, MS, Michelle Deaton of St. Petersburg, FL, Billye Moore of Houston, MS, Debbie Clark of Arlington, TN; seven great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; several other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Phillip “Mac” Deaton and Essie Mae Rudy Deaton; her husband of 62 years, George Durrell Lyles; four brothers, Buford Deaton, Leroy Deaton, Millard Deaton, Raymond Deaton; Four sisters, Winnie Cox, Jennie Cox, Ruth Young and Inez Waddle.
Pallbearers will be Ricko Nichols, Lance Nichols, Justin Brewer, Randy Corley, Alvis Corley and Eric Simmons.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Bethany Church of God of Prophecy, 2148 Highway 32 Ext. Okolona, MS 38860.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Bethany Church of God of Prophecy.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Danny Lee Aldridge
BOONEVILLE – Danny Lee Aldridge, 65, passed away on September 18, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Monique Whitfield
TUPELO – Monique Whitfield, 39, died Monday, September 16, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. at White Hill M.B. Church, 1987 S. Eason Blvd, in Tupelo. Visitation will be on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 5 – 7 p.m. at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel.
Ruby Holloway Curington
CALHOUN CITY – Ruby Holloway Curington, 95, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Calhoun City. Services will be on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:00 am at Pryor Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:00 am until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery in Webster County.
Leslie Tomlinson, Jr.
HOLLY SPRINGS – Leslie Tomlinson, Jr., 68, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at his home in Holly Springs. Services will be on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 12 noon at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Saturday 10:00 am until service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.