Deborah Kay Limerick
TUPELO – Deborah Kay Limerick, 69, died Monday, September 2, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Booneville, January 1, 1950 to Edwin and Eva Nell Malone Brown. She received her Masters Degree in Educational Psychology from Mississippi State University where she met her husband, Syd Limerick. They were married June 5, 1971. After a 21 year career as an Associate Psychologist, she retired from Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District in Dallas, Texas. She enjoyed crafting, gardening and researching her ancestry. As a result of her ancestry research, she and her sister became a member of the Natchez Trace Daughters of the American Revolution. She was a member at All Saints’ Episcopal Church.
Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Syd Limerick; mother, Eva Nell Brown of Booneville; sister, Linda Brown Sweeney and her husband, Donnie of Booneville; brother, Dwain Brown and his wife, Diane of Booneville; and numerous nieces and nephews whose lives were greatly enriched by Deborah’s influence and the bond they shared.
She was preceded in death by her father, Edwin Brown.
Services honoring her life will be Saturday September 7 at All Saints’ Episcopal Church with Rev. Josh Shipman officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:30 am with the service starting at 11:00 am.
Memorials may be made to the Lymphoma Research Foundation, Attn: Lymphoma Research Ride
Wall Street Plaza, 88 Pine Street, Ste. 2400 New York, NY 10005.
Danny Lynn Smith
HARRISONBURG, VIRGINIA/BOONEVILLE – Danny Lynn Smith passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg, VA. He was born in Booneville, MS on November 4, 1954 to William Darrell Smith and Wanda Johnson Smith. He was a 1973 graduate of Booneville High School, attended Northeast Mississippi Junior College, where he was a trainer for the football team, and a 1979 graduate of Ole Miss where he was a trainer for the football and baseball teams and was a member of the M Club. He worked in management at Cargill in the food processing industry. He enjoyed reading, following the Ole Miss Rebels, coaching youth league sports and watching his grandsons play sports. He was a member of East Booneville Baptist Church.
He is survived by one son, Jacob Daniel Smith of Harrisonburg, VA; two grandsons, Riley and Nicholas Smith of Harrisonburg, VA; his mother, Wanda Johnson Smith of Booneville; one brother, Dennis (Jan) Smith of Baldwyn, MS; two nieces Kelsey (Trey) Schubert of Oxford and Jana (Neal) Allen of Baldwyn, and two great-nephews Baker and Myles Allen.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Pallbearers will be Rick Grisham, Gary Nesler, Bobby Manley, Larry Mac Nesler, Tony Presley, Bill Ward, Dan Starkey and Stanley Wright. His BHS class of 1973 will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Funeral services will be Friday, September 6, 2019 at 2 pm at McMillan Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Steve Howell officiating, also speaking will be Tony Presley and Rick Grisham. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 5-8 pm.
Melvin Tennial Jr
HOLLY SPRINGS – Melvin Tennial Jr, 65, passed away on September 4, 2019, at Grenada Rehab and Health Care in Grenada, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Eva Mae Strawhorn Hatcher
WREN – Eva Mae Strawhorn Hatcher, 81, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Graveside Services will be on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 2:30 at Coontail Cemetery in Wren. Visitation will be on Thursday, from 12:00 – 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Coontail Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Roy Glenn Thompson
HATLEY – Roy Glenn Thompson, 71, passed away on September 2, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center, Tupelo, MS. Born in Wren, MS, on January 21, 1948, he was a son of Elmer Edward and Kate Morgan Thompson.
Roy grew up in Monroe County and graduated with the Smithville Class of 1966. He furthered his education at ICC and went to work at an early age. He was well known in the community for his talent of drawing house plans for the public. He loved to “sharpen the saw” by keeping up with current building trends and incorporating them into his customer’s designs. A man who was always thinking one step ahead, he also worked the majority of his career as an Insurance Investigator. He was a hardworking man, who worked his cases thoroughly and always provided financially for his family.
He was a Christian who married the love of his life, Rita Thompson. Together they were blessed with two children and four granddaughters and one great granddaughter. With a heart for serving, Roy volunteered and became Scout Master of Troop 55 in Amory with the Boy Scouts of America. He shared his knowledge and precious time with many children over the years. He also was passionate about the Humane Society. Some of his closest friends were Robert Porter and Billy Farrar. In his free time, he liked to spend time with his grandchildren and great-granddaughter, tinker on his cars, listen to bagpipe music, and just be around his family.
A smart and talented business man with a serving heart, Roy will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him.
Roy is survived by his wife, Rita Thompson, Amory; daughter, Katie Rost (Shane), Amory; son, Sean P. Thompson (Jodie), Tupelo; grandchildren, Molly and Morgan Rost; Laura and Reagan Thompson; great granddaughter, Rylee Yarbrough; sister, Jane Burns, Knoxville; brother, Edward Eugene Thompson (Dot), Cordova, TN, Gary Thompson (Kim), Amory; niece and nephew, Scott Cox and MaryAnne Miller.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Nell Cox.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, September, 6, 2019, at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS, with Rev. David Shumaker officiating. Burial will follow in Young Memorial Gardens, Smithville, MS. Pallbearers will be Ronnie Boozer, Robert Porter, Dwayne Hightower, Jimmy Eastman, Scott Cox, and Michael Martin.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 5-8 pm at the funeral home in Amory, MS.
Roy Richey
NEW ALBANY – Roy Richey, 91, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Magnolia Place in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at United Funeral Service. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Katherine Key
PRAIRIE – Katherine Key, 69, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen. Services will be on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Greater Ebernezer M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com. Burial will follow at Greater Ebernezer.
Corey Issac Hoyle
CORINTH – Corey Issac Hoyle, 42, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019, at his home in Iuka. Services will be on Saturday, September 7 at 12:00 noon at Saint James Church in Ripley, MS. Visitation will be on Friday evening from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at St. Rest Cemetery in Ripley.
Gladys Jewel Vanzant
HICKORY FLAT – Gladys Jewel Vanzant, 76, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Ashland Health and Rehab in Ashland. Services will be on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Faith Baptist Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the church Thursday 5-8 PM.
Billy Waddell
SALTILLO – Billy Waddell, 67, passed away on September 4, 2019 at the NMMC Hospice Unit. HE was a truck driver and a Baptist.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Waddell of Saltillo; daughter, Lecia Wood of Mooreville; sons, Timothy Waddell (Sherika) and Jonathan Waddell all of Saltillo; sisters, Dot Mills of Duck Hill, Sue Doubleday of Winona, Shirley Statler of Winona; brother, James Waddell of Jackson; (9) grandchildren and (6) great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Nina Barrett Waddell.
Visitation will be Saturday from noon until service time at 1:00 p.m.
Olen Nichols
MANTACHIE – Olen Ray Nichols, 94, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center following a brief illness. He was born March 20, 1925, in the Centerville community, to Cliff and Willie Ethel Roper Nichols. Olen grew up one of ten children, and being in a large family, he learned the value of family and hard work. He served his country in the U.S. Navy while stationed in the South Pacific during World War II. After returning home from service, he married Ella Qua Summers, and together they raised three children. Olen was a skilled brick mason by trade. After retirement, he enjoyed gardening, especially tomatoes and sweet potatoes.
Olen was a faithful member of the Centerville Baptist Church from a young age. He grew in grace and thankfulness daily. He will be remembered for his “belly laugh” and gentle demeanor.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 6, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Greg Jones officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery.
Survivors include two sons, Nicky Nichols (Pam), Tony Nichols (Cindy), both of Mantachie; one son-in-law, Jimmy Young (Anita) of Ecru; four granddaughters, Julie McCrory (Rhett), Joy Franks (Bryan), Joni Thompson (Derek), and Maggie Young (Craig), all of Mantachie; one grandson, Dr. Mac Nichols (Joli) of Oxford; seven great grandsons, Chase Mitchell, Ben Mitchell, Will Loden (Jessica), Jesse Loden, Brody Thompson, Ty Thompson, and Peyton Young; one great granddaughter, Bessie Rose Nichols; two sisters, Clytee Barber of Tupelo and Corinne Bolton of Memphis, TN; several nieces and nephews, and other family members.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ella Qua Nichols; one daughter, Julia Young; four sisters, Lucille Barber, Myrtis Haynes, Winnie Minga, Geraldine Sessions,; three brothers, Lloyd, Jack Albert, and Cratus Nichols.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and great grandsons.
Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
Gilbert Stokes
NEW ALBANY – Gilbert Stokes, 92, passed away on September 3, 2019, at his residence in New Albany, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by United Funeral Service.
Bobbie Roberson
NEW ALBANY – Bobbie Roberson, 77, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 7 pm at Kesler Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday from 6-7 pm at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Terri Kraczykowski
JUMPERTOWN – Terri Kraczykowski, 61, passed away on September 4, 2019, at her home in Jumpertown. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Herbert T. Tisdale, Jr.
AMORY – Herbert T. Tisdale, Jr., 70, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center – Gilmore, Amory, MS in Amory. Services will be on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Freedom Baptist Church, Smithville, MS. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens, Memphis, TN.
