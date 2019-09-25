George Lucian Pugh
UNION COUNTY – George Lucian Pugh, infant, passed away on September 24, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Frances Slaughter
TISHOMINGO – Frances Elizabeth Slaughter, 60, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born in Memphis, TN, on December 31, 1958, to Robert Ray Slaughter and Betty Whittington Slaughter. She enjoyed fishing, tending to her chickens, and being with her dog. She loved spending time with friends and cooking out.
Services will be 1 p.m., Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the Booneville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. T.L. Jackson officiating. Burial will be in Faith in Christ Church Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by a her mother, Betty Slaughter, of Nashville, TN; a sister, Marian Slaughter Black (Allen) of Nashville, TN; 3 nephews, Dustin Black of Nashville, TN, Wilmon Black of New York, NY, and Cody Black of Nashville, TN; 2 great-nieces, Brooklyn and Grace Black; friend and soul sister, Alisa Mink Long (Jason); god-daughter, Brandy Swartz (Rynn); god-son, Buddy Mink; 6 grand-god-sons, Tyler Thomas, Josh Thomas, Cody Mink, Christopher Dennis, Anthony Dennis, and Zechariah Swartz; and 2 grand-god-daughters, Erin Thomas and Courtney Mink.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Ray Slaughter; and her grand-god-daughter, Patience Rene Mink.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Gary Barnett
HOLLY SPRINGS – Gary Barnett, 80, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the First United Methodist Church of Holly Springs with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the church Friday from 1:00 PM until service.
William Thweatt
KEOWNVILLE – William Thweatt, 75, passed away on September 25, 2019, in Keownville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Zachary Seth Hollis
SHERMAN – Zachary Seth Hollis, 37, died Monday evening, Sept. 23, 2019, in Colbert County, Ala. as the result of an automobile accident. Seth was born in Lee County on June 3, 1982 to Lance Hollis and Elizabeth Ann “Beth” Turner. He graduated from North Pontotoc High School in 2000 and attended Northeast Mississippi Community College where he received his degree in Respiratory Therapy. Seth’s professional career as a Respiratory Therapist included time as a travel respiratory therapist with his last employment being with Delta Medical Center in Greenville. He enjoyed his work and his ministry of healing to those he served. Seth was a die-hard Ole Miss Rebel fan, enjoyed golf and spending time with his nieces. He lived much of his life in the Sherman area except for 10 years while working in Athens, Alabama. He was a member of the Sherman Baptist Church from his youth.
A service celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the Sherman Baptist Church with Bro. Terry Lee officiating. Private burial will be in the McNeil Cemetery on Birmingham Ridge. Visitation will be from 5 PM-7 PM today (Thurs., Sept. 26, 2019) at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors and from 1 PM-service time on Friday at Sherman Baptist Church.
Left to mourn his death are his parents, Beth Turner of Sherman and Lance Hollis of Sherman; 2 brothers, Jakob Hollis of Sherman, and Landon Smith of Louisiana; his nieces, whom Uncle Seth doted over, Cloe Hollis and Lily Grace Hollis; his grandparents, Wayne and Peggy Turner of Sherman, and Virginia Hollis of Birmingham Ridge; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Ford Hollis.
Pallbearers will be Dale Coker, Nicky Hazel, Kirk Greer, Chris Hopson, and his brother, Jakob.
Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Allen Marquez Ross, Jr.
GUNTOWN – Allen Marquez Ross Jr., 21, passed away on September 24, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Elvis Presley Howell
TIPPAH COUNTY – On Thursday September 19, 2019, Elvis Presley Howell, 58, resident of Ripley and beloved father, brother, grandfather and uncle, passed away peacefully at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley following an extended illness.
Funeral Services celebrating the life of Mr. Howell will be at 11 AM Friday, September 27 at St. Matthew MB Church in Byhalia, MS with visitation one hour before services. Burial will follow in Ripley City Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
Mr. Howell was born November 8, 1960 in Marshall County, MS, the son of the late Ida Ruth Howell and Percy Hearn, Jr. He was a Christian and employed in the construction industry and worked as a mechanic as long as health permitted.
Mr. Howell will be remembered for his love of family, music, people and celebrating life. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
Blessed with a large family, survivors include three daughters, Tamera West (Terrance) of Memphis, Teresa and Pamela Duncan, both of Byhalia, two sons, Malcolm Jones of Holly Springs and Terry Rankin of Byhalia, five sisters, Frankie Howell of Ripley, Curtis Lee Taylor of Atlanta, GA, Anita Johnson, Darlene Hearn and Angel Hearn, all of Memphis, three brothers, James Howell of Ripley, Michael Hearn (Jackie) and Cedric Hearn (April), both of Memphis, a very special nephew, James Michael “Big Mike” Howell of Olive Branch and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by thirteen brothers and sisters.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Howell family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com
Hazzie Jenkins Dye Owens
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE/FORMERLY OF NEW ALBANY – Hazzie Jenkins Dye Owens, 90, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019, at her home in Memphis. Services will be on Saturday, September 28, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Oak Grove M.B. Church 1356 CR 121 New Albany. Visitation will be on Friday, September 27, 2019 4:00 – 6:00 6:00 – 6:45 Moments of reflections at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery New Albany. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of services.
Vivian Hulsey Ellison
HOUSTON – Vivian Hulsey Ellison, 95, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019. She was born December 20, 1923 in Pyland, MS to the late Thomas Jones Hulsey and Minnie Dale Mahan Hulsey.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Memorial Funeral Home in Houston with Bro. Al Gaspard officiating. Burial will be at the Houston Cemetery. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by one son; Tommy Ellison (Joyce) of Noxapater, MS; a daughter-in-law; Freida Ellison of Houston, MS; five grandchildren, Travis Ellison, Jennifer Ellison, Beau Ellison, Brian Vance and Kelli Vance Havens; eight great grandchildren; host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Thomas Jones Hulsey and Minnie Dale Mahan Hulsey; her husband, Cecil H. Ellison; a son; Cecil Lynn Ellison; one brother, T.J. Hulsey and one sister; Ludell Baird.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Lee Grady Gardner
SHANNON – Lee Grady Gardner, 76, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi. Services will be on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Noon at Pine Grove M.B. Church in Shannon, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, September 27, 2019 3:00 until 6:00 at Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary in the J.W. Porter’s Chapel. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Online condolence can be made to the Gardner family at www.grayson-porters.com.
SSG Eric Allen Griffith, US Army
AMORY – SSG Eric Allen Griffith, US Army, 36, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at his home in Amory. Services will be on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 2:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, Mississippi. Visitation will be on Friday evening, September 27, 2019 from 5-8 pm as well as Saturday morning, September 28, 2019, from 10:00 am until the service hour at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Hatley, Mississippi. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Teigan Bradley Pace
BOONEVILLE – Teigan Bradley Pace passed peacefully in the arms of family on September 20, 2019. He was born at 2:14 P.M. and met the eyes of Jesus at 3:45 P.M. the same day. Teigan was the son of Austin Pace and Alysa Farmer. He is survived by his parents; his paternal grandparents, Tony and Linda Pace of Booneville; James and Ashley Farmer of Rienzi; his uncle and aunts, Rodney and Kimberly Pace of Booneville, Hannah Pace of Booneville and Kinleigh and Layna Farmer of Rienzi; his sweet cousins, Kyson and Presley Kate Pace of Booneville; his great-grandparents, Harold Pace of Booneville, Linda Sue Thornton (Wayne) of Walnut, Wanda Farmer (Robert) of Corinth, Lisa Weeks of Corinth and Don and Pam Zelaya of Franklin, TN; his paternal great-great grandfather, Charlie Ford Thornton of Walnut and a host of great aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Teigan was preceded in death by his great grandmother, Shirley Pace; two great grandfathers, Charlie Wayne Thornton and Robert Farmer and an uncle, Gavin Farmer. Pallbearers are; Austin Davis, Luke Ballard and Trevor Ramsey. Honorary pallbearers are; Kyson Pace, Layton Cagle, Hunter Pace and William Pace. Teigan gave his family a lifetime of love during his short life on earth. A memorial service will be celebrated on Thursday, September 26, 2019 in the chapel of Kesler Funeral Home at 4:30 P.M. Visitation will be 3- 4:30 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Graveside services will follow at Smith’s Chapel Cemetery in the Tuscumbia Community of Booneville. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.