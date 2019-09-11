Mildred Bolen
MURFREESBORO, TENNESSEE – Mildred Bolen, 94, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019, at home in Murfreesboro. Services will be on September 12, 2019 11:00 AM at Jennings and Ayers. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM at Jennings and Ayers. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Taylor King
PONTOTOC – Taylor King, 83, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019, at home in Pontotoc, MS. Services will be on Thursday, September 12, 2019- 3 PM at Center Hill M B Church- Pontotoc, MS. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 4 – 6 PM at Belle Memorial Funeral Chapel- 367 Main St- Ecru, MS Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes for update. Burial will follow at Pontotoc, MS city cemetery.
Angie Armstrong
AMORY – Angie Armstrong, 61, passed away on September 10, 2019, in Monroe County. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home.
Dianne Davis Hodges
TIPPAH COUNTY – Dianne Davis Hodges, 71, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at her residence in the Dry Creek Community. Services will be on Friday, September 13 at 1 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 12 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Boxs Chapel Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hodges family and invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Jannie A. Wallace Tompkins
TUPELO – Jannie A. Wallace Tompkins, 90, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at her home in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Mt. Zion M. B. Church Verona, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 3-5 and family hour 5-6 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home, 337 College Street Verona, MS. Burial will follow at church cemetery.
Terrell Elmer Mercer
TIPPAH COUNTY – Terrell Elmer Mercer, 85, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 unexpectedly of natural causes in Ripley. Services will be on Saturday September, 14 at 11 AM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday, September 13 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cannan Cemetery near Ashland.
Terri Lynn (Flurry) Burleson
SHANNON – Terri Lynn (Flurry) Burleson, 61, died Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at home in Shannon. Services will be on September 13, 2019 at 9:30 A.M. at Tishomingo Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel.
Angela Walker
TUPELO – Angela Walker, 53, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019, in Booneville. Services will be on Saturday, September 14 at 12:00 noon at Macedonia Baptist Church in Corinth. Visitation will be on Friday evening, September 13 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Wheeler Grove Cemetery.
J.T. Thompson
MANTACHIE – J.T. Thompson, 89, passed away peacefully at his home on Sept 10, 2019.He was born on May 23,1930, in his childhood home in the Centerville Community, Itawamba County, MS, to Jim and Lina May (Markum) Thompson. JT spent his years working at Harden’s Bakery and Super Sagless for 18 years. Along side his wife, Willie Pearl Thompson, they owned and operated a chicken farm in Mantachie for over 12 years. He served his community as an Itawamba County school bus driver, Sheriff’s Deputy, and was elected Constable during 1973. He enjoyed doing what was right for the people of his community and loved his friends and family dearly. Known for his many jokes and pranks throughout his years, JT’s smile and laughter will be missed by many.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 13, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. David “ET” Turner officiating. Burial will be in the Center Star Cemetery.
He is survived by his three children: Danny Thompson (Doris) of Unity Community, Patty Richey (William) of the Auburn community, and Jason Thompson (Krystal) of Mantachie. Six Grandchildren: Tawana Shell (Kevin), Ryan Thompson, Michelle Richey, Brandy Smith, Rusty Thompson, and Campbell Thompson; Nine Great-Grandchildren: Cade Threlkeld, Audrey Shell, Jaycee Thompson, Keeley Martin (Parker), Ally Oliver, Abby Oliver, Maddie Estes, Chloe Watts, Ethan Watts. One expecting Great-Great Grandchild: Will Major Martin due to arrive in November 2019; Three Step-Grandchildren: Jeff Willis, Dan Willis, Kimberly Ginn; Seven Step Great-Grandchildren: Brittany Steward, Bethany Willis, Cameron Willis, Austin Azlin, Jordan Willis, Peyton Willis, and Carter Willis. Two Step Great-Great Grandchildren: Maggie and Milo Steward; and special friend Bob Franks.
He was preceded in death by his wife and “best friend he ever had”, of 68 years, Willie Pearl Thompson; one brother, Raymond Thompson; three sisters, Mildred Anderson, Susie Taylor, and Wilma Hester; half- brother and sisters, Avis Nanny, Lilly Rogers, and Amy Franks.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Thompson, Rusty Thompson, Doug Hearn, Donald Rayburn, Kevin Shell, David Brown, and Bob Franks.
Visitation will be from Noon until service time on Friday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Richard David “Corncob” Leopard
TIPPAH COUNTY – Richard David Leopard, 71, resident of Ripley, passed away Wednesday morning September 11, 2019 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth following an extended illness.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Leopard will be at 3 PM Thursday September 12 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Cemetery near Ripley.
Mr. Leopard was born August 8, 1948 in Benton County, the son of the late Lanceford and Martha Mae Brown Leopard. He received his education in the Benton and Tippah County Public School System and was employed as a logger as long as health permitted.
A Christian, Mr. Leopard will be remembered as a family oriented person who enjoyed humor, visiting friends and family in the community, “piddlin” around his yard and repairing vehicles.
Visitation will be today form 1 Pm to 3 Pm at The Ripley Funeral Home.
Mr. Leopard is survived by three sisters, Martha Louise Earnest (Earl) of Selmer, TN, Carolyn Whitehead (Hugh) of Blue Mountain and Judy Windham of Ripley, one brother, Donald Lance Leopard (Candy) of Dumas and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com
Gery Don Michael
RIPLEY – Gery Don Michael, 58, passed away on September 11, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McBride Funeral Home.
