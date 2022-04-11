TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Betty Adams, Marietta
Della Henry, Dennis
Earline Newman, Aberdeen
Thomas Derrick Pickens, Okolona
Della Henry
DENNIS - Della Henry, 87, passed away on April 9, 2022, at NMMC in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home-Belmont.
Thomas Derrick Pickens
OKOLONA - Thomas Derrick Pickens, 50, was born in Chickasaw County on July 19, 1971 to Thomas E. Pickens and Carolyn Jean Thompson Pickens. Derrick passed away on April 5, 2022.
He was a graduate of Okolona High School and a member of New Hope U.M. Church. Derrick had a passion for race cars, cattle and farming, tractors, and talking on the phone with his friends at E-4 C cattle.
Survivors include his companion, Michelle Gunn Pickens, son, Demarcus Pickens, child he helped to rear, Royal Armani Elliott, parents, Thomas E. Pickens and Carolyn Jean Pickens; siblings: Shondra Pickens and George Pickens (Maya); nephews: Braxton Pickens, Trejin Pickens, and Zachary Brooks; niece, Marcie Morris; aunt, Bernell Coleman of Memphis, TN; uncles, Rev. Kenny Thompson of Columbia, GA, Wayne Pickens and James W. Pickens, both of Okolona; two sisters-in-law and three brothers-in-law, several other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Sunday, April 10, 2022, 4-6 pm. at Bailey Funeral Home, 506 W. Monroe Ave., Okolona, MS 38860. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022 at New Home U.M. Church, Van Vleet, MS at 1 pm. Face masks are required.
Betty Adams
MARIETTA - Betty Jane Adams, 84, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, at her home in Marietta.
She was born in Marietta, MS, on September 13 1937, to Noble Vernon Clark and Christine Jewel Lytal Clark. She was a member of Marietta Methodist Church and she enjoyed fishing, traveling, and sewing.
Funeral Services will be Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Rod Taylor officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 until 2:00 PM on Tuesday. Burial will be in Corinth National Cemetery in Corinth, MS. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her grandson, Brian Stacy (Leann); granddaughter, Ginger Rutherford (Mitch); great-grandchildren, Dakota Melton, Lauren Rutherford, Jay Rutherford, Kaitlyn Stacy, Cassidy Stacy, Caroline Stacy, Eli Bryant, and Katlyn Taylor; and two sisters-in-law, Earline Clark and Rosie Stanley.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved daughter, Jeannia Stacy; brothers, Hoyt Clark, Harmon Clark; sister, Kathryn Nash; and her son-in-law, Stanley Stacy.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Clark, Michael Smith, Brian Stanley, Billy Clark, Seth Janzen, and Phil Taylor.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Earline Newman
ABERDEEN - Earline Stanley Newman "MawMaw" went to her heavenly home April 10, 2022. She was born July 14, 1933 to the late Jessie Edwin Stanley and Lula Bell Lesley Stanley. Earline married Russell Ford Newman "PawPaw" on August 17, 1952. Together they raised 2 sons, David Newman (Kathy) and Stanley Newman (Lori).
She was the proud grandmother of Matt Newman (Jada), Leigh Autrey (Lee), Katie Newman, Summer Bowen, Erin Walker (Chopper) and Randi Lynn Bowen.
She was also an adoring great grandmother to Taylor Grace Newman, John Russell Newman, Thomas Boles, Hank Warren Autrey, Mary Kate Autrey and Dovie Walker. MawMaw loved her family and friends fiercely. She was just as passionate in her love for our Lord Jesus Christ.
Earline was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend who made her career in nursing and caring for others. Earline was the youngest of 10 brothers and sisters of which all proceeded her in their journey home.
Funeral Services will be held at Noon on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Tisdale Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen with Bro. John Maxey officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Matt Newman, Ricky Pennington, Greg Luna, Thomas Boles, Lee Autrey and Jerry Farris.
Visitation will be prior to the service on Wednesday from 10 AM until 11:45 AM.
Memorials may be given to a charity of choice.
Condolences may be shared at tisdalelannfuneralhome.com.
