Benny Ray Akins, Tippah County
Doug Arnold, Friendship
Charles Henry Brewer, Etta
Cedric Brown, Jonesboro, Arkansas
George Brown, Jr., Holly Springs
Jerry H. Burkett, Tupelo
Earl Fred Campbell, Sr., Corinth
Donald Edwards, Shannon
James "Cliff" Files, Starkville
Olun Hood, Mooreville
Matt Hughes, Tupelo
Edd Lewis, Okolona
Nellie Jackson Morrison, Pontotoc
Billy Ray Neese, Sr., Amory
Jackie "Randy" Palmer, Tupelo
Charles E. "Eddie" Randolph, Belden
Toney Michael "Big Mike" Reese, Amory
Kathy Swopshire, Holly Springs
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Tuesday
April 13, 2021
MR. MATT HUGHES
Tupelo
Graveside Services
11 a.m. Tuesday
Lee Memorial Park
MR. JERRY H. BURKETT
Tupelo
4 p.m. Wednesday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Visitation: 2 p.m. until service time
Wednesday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
Holland Directory for Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Mrs. Cissie Cobb
Belden
1 PM Today, April 13, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Visit: 12 PM until service time
Mr. Charles E. “Eddie” Randolph
Belden
11 AM Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Chesterville Memorial Cemetery
Visit: 4 PM – 6 PM Today, April 13, 2021
at Tupelo Chapel
Mr. Edd Lewis
Okolona
11 AM Thursday
Okolona Chapel
Boones Chapel Cemetery
Visit: 10 AM – service time Thursday only
At the Okolona Chapel
Mr. Donald Edwards
Shannon
11 AM Friday, April 16, 2021
White Hill Baptist Church
McGaughy Cemetery
Visit: 4 PM – 7PM Thursday, April 15, 2021
at the Tupelo Chapel
LEE MEMORIAL AD
Mr. Doug Arnold
Friendship
1 PM Thursday
Lee Memorial Chapel
Lee Memorial Park
Visitation: 11 - 1 Thursday
Benny Ray Akins
TIPPAH COUNTY - Benny Ray Akins, 69, well known resident of Tippah County, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones on Saturday, April 10, 2021 following an extended illness.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Akins were held at 2 PM Monday, April 12, 2021 in the Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Josh McCrary officiating. A private interment is planned.
Mr. Akins was born January 13, 1952 in Tippah County to the late Noal Sylvester and Lillian Opal Akins. Mr. Akins was a graduate of Pine Grove High School and was employed with Built Rite Industries and Cooper Tire Company before his retirement four years ago. Mr. Akins proudly served in The Mississippi National Guard and was a member of Ripley Church of Christ.
An avid outdoorsman, Mr. Akins found much pleasure in turkey hunting, cattle farming with his brother, and vegetable gardening. A family oriented person who loved sharing time with family, Mr. Akins will be missed by those whose lives he touched.
Visitation was 12 PM to 2 PM Monday, April 12, 2021 at The Ripley Funeral Home.
Mr. Akins leaves behind his wife, Ann Perkins Akins, three sons, Shane Akins (Monica) of Falkner, MS, Chris Hall of Ripley, MS, and Jon Hall (Sarah) of Falkner, MS, one daughter, Sherry Akins of Ripley, MS, three sisters, Lillian Smith and Penny Daniels of Memphis, TN, and Judy Holland of Mooreville, MS, four brothers, Noal Akins Jr. of Oxford, MS, Randy Akins (Dot), Terry Akins (Carol), and Mike Akins (Tammy) all of Ripley, MS, six granddaughters, and one great granddaughter and a host of friends that included Mike Criswell and Kerry Elliott.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Akins family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
The Family of Mr. Akins would like to express their grateful appreciation to Kare-In-Home Hospice for their loving care and support during his illness.
Cedric Brown
JONESBORO, ARKANSAS - Cedric Brown, 32, passed away on April 9, 2020, at St. Bernards Hospital in Jonesboro. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs.
George Brown, Jr.
HOLLY SPRINGS - George Brown, Jr., 77, passed away on April 11, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Southaven. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Kathy Swopshire
HOLLY SPRINGS - Kathy Swopshire, 43, passed away on April 12, 2021, at her home in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Nellie Jackson Morrison
PONTOTOC - Nellie Jackson Morrison, 95, passed away April 10, 2021 at Magnolia Place, New Albany, MS. Ms. Morrison was born to Brooks and Lena Corder in Pontotoc, MS on May 11, 1925. She married Emmett Jackson on March 6, 1946 until his death on April 11, 1971. On February 14, 1981 she married Marvin Morrison until his death on February 7, 2011. She was an active member of West Heights Baptist Church and served in the kitchen for many years.
Ms. Morrison is survived by children, Lena Cherry (Harvey), Nelda Briscoe, Myra Humphries, June McKnight (Ray), James Ray Morrison, Joyce Warren (Dexter), Patsy Collums, and Lamar Morrison (Linda); 26 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Dorthy Turner; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; brothers, Enouch Corder, Rad Corder, and Neal Corder; sisters, Gwendola McCoy, Mary Robertson, and Lounette Wages.
Visitation will begin at 12:30PM, Thursday, April 15, 2021 at West Heights Baptist Church with the service beginning at 2:00 PM. Dr. David Hamilton will officiate. Burial will follow in Williams Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Brad Jones, Tate Balton, Emmett McKnight, Clint Cherry, Christopher McKnight, and Tyler Mancuso.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude or West Heights Kitchen Fund.
Toney Michael "Big Mike" Reese
AMORY - Toney Michael "Big Mike" Reese, 67, passed away Friday, April 09, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center, Tupelo, MS in Tupelo. Services will be on 2:00 PM, Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, Becker, MS. Visitation will be on 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm, April 13, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, Becker, Mississippi. Burial will follow at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, Becker, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Charles Henry Brewer
ETTA - Mr. Charles Henry Brewer, 70, died Saturday, April 10, 2021, at his home in Etta, MS. The family plans to follow his wishes with a simple celebration of life at his home.
Mr. Brewer was born in New Albany, MS to the late Charlie and Ruby Cook Brewer. He retired from Kevin Charles Furniture and continued to stay busy farming. He was humble, easygoing and a man of few needs. He loved his family, enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing and hunting and was proud to meet his third grandchild.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Peggy Brewer of Etta, MS; two sons, Keith Brewer of Oxford, MS and Anthony Brewer and his wife, Grace of Etta, MS; two sisters, Kathleen Maxey of Myrtle, MS and Charlsie Vance of Myrtle, MS and three grandchildren, Raelynn Brewer, Paisley Brewer and Everett Brewer.
Charles E. "Eddie" Randolph
BELDEN - Charles Edwin "Eddie" Randolph, 80, died Thursday, April 8, 2021 in Vicksburg. A native of Iuka, he was born on July 27, 1940 to Oliver Thurman and Johnnie Evelyn Linton Randolph. Soon after graduating from Burnsville High School, Eddie enlisted in the United States Navy where he honorably served his country both stateside and abroad, including: Beirut, Lebanon and Cuba. In 1968, after 10 years of service, he was honorably discharged as an E6. His Military background instilled within him, a deep patriotism which was tightly weaved in every aspect of his life and his continued pride and dedication to his country led him to be a long-time faithful member of the American Legion Post 49. On March 31, 1978, Eddie married Phyllis Guinn and they later relocated to Belden. Before his retirement, Eddie worked a number of years as a maintenance mechanic for different beverage companies and as an over the road driver. Following his retirement, Eddie worked part time driving a dump truck.
He had an affinity for the outdoors and took a lot of pride in tending to his yard, especially his flower beds and vegetable garden. A history enthusiast, Eddie enjoyed reading books and watching documentaries related to history and was particularly interested in anything related to the Civil War. He also enjoyed watching his Westerns. Eddie loved his family, friends and neighbors and received tremendous joy in helping them any way he could. He also loved the joy, laughter, and light-heartedness that children brought to his world and would be the first to volunteer to help or teach them. He was a jovial old soul and was extraordinarily respectful to everyone he encountered.
A service celebrating his life will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Ron Waterman and eulogy by Bro. David Smith. A committal service with Military Honors will follow in Chesterville Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6PM Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming at 11AM Wednesday and will be permanently archived thereafter. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
Pallbearers will be Rachel Prust, Mike Prust, Luke Prust, Shawn Flournoy, Seth Gowen, Gary Keenum and Brandon Norton.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dustin Nelson, James "Goober" McCollum, Jeff Enlow, Rob Mosley, Allen Prust, John Bakies, Bob Fortoner, Rod Stinnett, Ken Wood, Howard Wilson and Don Pickens.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Phyllis Randolph of Belden; three daughters, Pamela Ann Nelson of Iuka, Paula Denise Randolph of Iuka and Jennie Lynn Prust and her husband, Allen of Tupelo; son-in-law, Jeff Duty of Algoma; eight grandchildren, Michael Prust and his wife, Denise of Tupelo, Lucas Prust and his wife, Rachel of Tupelo, Shawn Flournoy and his wife, Brooke of Algoma, Dustin Nelson of Durango, Colorado, Autumn Laminar of Hendersonville, Tennessee, Ashley Gowen of Tupelo, Amber Gowen of Corinth and Danielle Nelson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; six great-grandchildren; his siblings, Carolyn Gowen (Michael) of Iuka, Mary Johnson of Iuka and Jim Randolph (Libby) of Walnut; and a number of others whose lives were forever changed by the friendship and love given so freely by Eddie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Pamela Sue Duty; and his siblings, O. T. Randolph, Judy Reid and Dorothy Randolph.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place - Memphis, TN 38105.
Olun Hood
MOOREVILLE - Olun Eugene Hood, 89, died Sunday April 11, 2021 , at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born December 21, 1931, in Itawamba County, to Ellie Harrison and Dora Vera Randolph Hood. He moved to Zion, Illinois area in the early 1950's, where he worked at Clark Service Station. He was an accomplished carpenter and also worked at Super Sagless. He was a member of Fulton Church of Christ. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, and working outdoors. He was an avid fisherman. He was known for answering the phone "Howdy Do" by his grandchildren. He lived a long and blessed life, and most of all cherished his wife, daughters, and grandchildren, who called him Pa Paw.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Gary Dye and Douglas Smith officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Patricia Taylor Hood; two daughters, Tammie Hood Bland (Dexter) of Picayune, MS, and Gwen Hood Dye (Gary) of Athens, AL; one sister, Clara Holloway of Zion, Il; four grandchildren, Devon Dye, Chad Bland, Rachel Bland, and Reed Dye.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ellie Hood, Jr., and Harold Hood; one sister, Jesker Miles; and his parents.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
The visitation and funeral are open to the public and social distancing and masks are encouraged by the family.
Condolences may be shared with the Hood family at mcnecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Billy Ray Neese, Sr.
AMORY - Billy Ray Neese, Sr., 73, passed away on April 10, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Jackie "Randy" Palmer
TUPELO - Jackie "Randy" Palmer, 58, passed away on April 11, 2021, at his residence in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Matt Hughes
TUPELO - Samuel Matthew Hughes, 46, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, April 9, 2021 in Tupelo. He was born on February 27, 1975 in Tupelo to Gene and Linda Hughes. Matt was a 1994 graduate of Tupelo High School where he was a member of the 1992 State Championship Football team and is a member of the Tupelo High School Football Hall of Fame. He attended Centenary College in Shreveport, LA. Matt worked alongside his father selling industrial sewing thread for Coats American Thread Companies and still maintained a few active accounts. In addition to the thread business, he was employed as a supervisor at IQOR for five years. Matt loved sports, golf and fishing and was a loyal Mississippi State Bulldog. He never met a stranger and was loved by all who encountered him.
He is survived by his wife, Justice; his mother, Linda; sister Tanya Wilson (Larry); and brother, Andy Hughes (Merrie). He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Stephanie Raper (Robby), Justin Wilson (Jennifer), Bryan Carter, Jake Hughes and Mattie Hughes as well as great nieces and nephews, Mackenzie (Bradley) and their daughter Willa, Daniel and Emma Raper; and an aunt, Pam Hughes.
He was preceded in death by his father, and a brother Ernest Eugene Hughes, Jr.
Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 13 at Lee Memorial Park with Reverend Tim Brown officiating. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements.
Honorary pallbearers will be his nephews and great nephews.
Memorials may be made to East Heights Baptist Church Youth Fund, 205 Lake Street, Tupelo, MS 38804. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
James "Cliff" Files
STARKVILLE - James "Cliff" Files, 17, passed away on April 4, 2021, in Starkville, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Jerry H. Burkett
TUPELO - Jerry Burkett, 87 years old, died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, April 10, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Burkett is survived by his beloved wife, Carolyn Dover Burkett; their three children Carol Ann Burkett Traynor (Tom), Margaret Alison Burkett Ready, and Jerry Burkett, Jr.; their three grandchildren Candice Ready Pacetti (Vinni), James Edward Ready III (Edy), and Bryan McMurry; their two beautiful great-grandchildren Addison Hurley and Gabriel Pacetti; and a host of wonderful friends and relatives.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Lloyd W. Burkett.
Jerry Burkett was born May, 9, 1933, in Friendship, Tennessee to Gus and Georgia Burkett. He graduated high school in Memphis and went on to study at Memphis State until he was drafted by the Army to serve in Korea. Mr. Burkett married the love of his life, Carolyn Dover, on December 23, 1961. The couple moved to Mobile, Alabama, where he worked at American National Bank until 1973. In Mobile, Mr. and Mrs. Burkett welcomed their three children. In 1973, the family moved to Tupelo where Mr. Burkett was honored to work at the Bank of Mississippi for several years. He then went on to open and operate Belden Cash Grocery for 39 years. Mr. Burkett loved to serve the Belden Community, and built many lasting friendships with his customers. One of his life's greatest joys was the many visits and conversations he shared with his friends from Belden and beyond over the course of his lifetime. Mr. Burkett and his family are members of First Presbyterian Church in Tupelo. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to their church community for their enormous support throughout Mr. Burkett's life, especially during his recent health challenges. The family is eternally grateful for the love and prayers they received from their church family and friends.
Mr. Burkett led a life dedicated to family, community, and service. He was also the funniest person in the room no matter where he went. His legacy of love will live on in his devoted wife, Carolyn, and his darling children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, who will honor the memory of their Daddy and Papa forever.
Mr. Burkett's visitation will take place at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo from 2 until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. His memorial service will immediately follow visitation at 4 p.m. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Jerry's memory be made to First Presbyterian Church, 400 West Jefferson Street, Tupelo, Mississippi 38804.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Donald Edwards
SHANNON - Donald Edwards, 69, died Saturday, April 10, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. at White Hill Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 4 until 7 p.m. at Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo. Condolences may be left for the family at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Edd Lewis
OKOLONA - Edd Lewis, 72, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021, at VA Medical Center in Memphis. Services will be on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 11 AM at Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10 AM to service time only at the funeral home. A full obituary will follow at a later time. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Doug Arnold
FRIENDSHIP - Doug Arnold, 60, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021, at his home in Friendship. Services will be on Thursday at 1 PM at Lee Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday 11-1. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park.
Earl Fred Campbell, Sr.
CORINTH - Earl Fred Campbell, Sr., 67, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Graveside services will be on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Forrest Hill Cemetery. Walk through visitation will be on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 from 1:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Forrest Hill Cemetery.
