Charles M. Pierce
AMORY – Charles M. Pierce, 81, passed away on April 13, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Steve McAllister
TUPELO – Steve McAllister, 63, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 12 pm, Graveside at Porters Memorial Park. Visitation will be on one hour prior to service. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L.Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Melba Dozier
FULTON – Melba Dozier, 90, passed away on April 13, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Stephen Leslie
PLANT CITY, FLORIDA – Stephen Leslie, 64, passed away on April 12, 2020, at his home in Plant City, FL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home.
Geraldine Clark
BRUCE – Geraldine Clark, 80, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at her home in Bruce, MS. Services will be on 2:00 PM Tuesday April 14, 2020 at Mt. Moriah Cemetery.
Milton Copeland
PONTOTOC – Milton Copeland, 68, passed away on April 13, 2020, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Carl Hayles
BRUCE – Carl Hayles, 71, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home in Bruce. Services will be on 3:30 Tuesday April 14, 2020 at Memorial Memorial Garden.
Charles Lee Worlow, Jr.
ABERDEEN – Charles Lee Worlow, Jr., passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS.
He was born June 3, 1945, in Sedgewick, Arkansas, to Charles Lee Worlow, Sr., and Thelma Frye Worlow. He was a charter member of St. Mark United Methodist Church in Aberdeen.
He leaves his wife of 54 years, Rebecca (Becky) Roberts Worlow, twin daughters, Terrie Lynn Worlow and Sherrie Lee Worlow, a host of sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bill Worlow. Services will be held at St. Mark United Methodist Church for the immediate family, followed by a private burial at Beeks Cemetery in Athens. The Reverend Frank Davis will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Mark United Methodist Church or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Bobby “Bob” Armstrong
HOUSTON – Bobby “Bob” Armstrong, 64, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Montgomery Mortuary Chapel in Houston, MS with a 10 or less policy implemented. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Houston Cemetery in Houston, MS.
Mrs. Elizabeth “Liz” Riley Cook
WEST POINT – Mrs. Elizabeth “Liz” Riley Cook, 97, passed away on April 12, 2020 at her residence in West Point. Liz was born on April 19, 1922, in Okolona, the daughter of the late Dalton and Rena Tacker Riley. Liz was a member of the First United Methodist Church in West Point, where she was a member of the Friendly Fellowship Sunday School Class and the Marcella Joiner Circle. She loved all crafts. She enjoyed baking cakes and her big thing was sharing them with her friends. She was a beautician for 30 years. Being a member of The Red Hat Society was one of her great pleasures. She married Jesse Bibb Cook on October 12, 1942 in Shannon. He predeceased her on October 29, 2005. They were married for 63 years.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law: Dave “Bud” and Betty Riley and a son-in-law: Robert Lee Collier, Jr. Private family graveside services will be on April 15, 2020, from Memorial Garden Cemetery in West Point with Reverend Darian Duckworth officiating. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include her daughter, Mary Bibb Collier of Memphis, Tennessee: a number of nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dave Riley, Brock Turnipseed, Bayne Williams, Robert Winter, Jr., Ryan Winter, Jarrett Jarvis, D. J. Jarvis, Roger Moore, Brian Griggs, Jimmy Donahoo, Thomas Rex Bass, Dennis Fulgham, the J. B. Cook Sunday School Class at First United Methodist Church in West Point, the Friendly Fellowship Sunday School Class at First United Methodist Church in West Point, and the Marcella Joiner Circle.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 293, West Point, MS 39773 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com.
Willie Weeks
BOONEVILLE – Willie Weeks, 69, died Saturday, April 11, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born May 1, 1950 to Fate and Lois Weeks. Mr. Weeks enjoyed poetry, photography, and music. He was Pink Floyd and the Beatles #1 fan. He and his wife of 40 years, Dianne, are the owners of Weeks Diner of Booneville, MS. He enjoyed his job with every ounce of his being. He had a passion for serving and helping others.
A Memorial Service will be announced at a later time. The funeral services are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife Dianne Weeks; two brother-in-laws, Clayton Wilemon (Denise) and Terry Barnes (Phyllis); and two sister-in-laws, Melissa Nichols and Donna Coats.
He is preceded in death by his parents, one sister, and one brother.
A drive-thru Visitation will be 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at McMillan Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Janis Dyson
HOUSTON – Janis Dyson, 74, passed away on April 12, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Memorial Funeral Home – Houston.
Anne Pyle Land
SALTILLO – Anne Pyle Land, 84, passed away Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at The Meadows in Fulton. She was born August 11, 1935 in Saltillo to Dudley and Mabel Pyle. Anne graduated from Tupelo High School where she played the flute in the band. She then went on to the University of Mississippi where she earned a bachelor’s degree in business with a major in accounting. Anne married the love of her life, Jeff P. Land on August 21, 1955 and they shared 55 years together. Anne worked with her husband and daughters for many years in the family accounting firm, known as Land Sonnier, PA and the Land Firm, Inc. She was an active and faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. She was also a former member of West Jackson Street Baptist Church and Saltillo Baptist Church. Anne had a great love for animals, especially her dogs. She took great joy in finding a home for her special pets. Because of her passion, she was a founding board member of the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society and Spay, Inc.
Anne leaves behind three children, Cheryl Land of Tupelo, Dudley Land and his wife, Sherry of Saltillo, and Claire Sonnier and her husband, Patrick, of Aurora, Colorado; three grandchildren, Jeff Land of Pearl, Holly Tillman and her husband, Ben, of Starkville, and Stephen Sonnier, Gregory Sonnier, and Matthew Sonnier, all of Aurora, Colorado; her sisters-in-law, Fay Pyle of Hamilton, Alabama, and Frances Land of Tupelo.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and a brother, Dr. Charles Ray Pyle.
Private services will be held for the family at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Jim Yates officiating. Burial will be in Saltillo Cemetery. Services will be livestreamed and recorded for those unable to attend due to the current health crises.
Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, Sanctuary Hospice House, or the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society.
Expressions of sympathy and memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Kenneth Hooper
RIENZI – Kenneth Hooper, 73, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his home in Rienzi. Services will be on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 3 pm at Hinkle Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Ksleigh McCoy
TUPELO – Ksleigh McCoy, infant, passed away on April 7, 2020, at Tupelo Women’s Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Wilma Holder
FULTON – Wilma Holder, 93, passed away on April 13, 2020, at Diversicare Nursing Home in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Gary H. “Hubby” Young
SALTILLO – Gary H. “Hubby” Young, 79, passed away on April 12, 2020, at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, Alabama. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Houston Funeral Home.
Darla Pennington
PONTOTOC – Darla Jo Robinson Pennington, 50, passed away peacefully in her home Monday, April 13, 2020, after a courageous battle against liver cancer. She was born in Tupelo on May 5, 1969, to David and Doris Robinson. A resident of Pontotoc, Darla was a member of Valley Grove Baptist Church. She loved to sing and led music for various churches in the area. She enjoyed cooking and hosting all the family gatherings. She was loved by all who met her. She and her husband spent the past ten years opening their home to area children in need through foster care. Over that time, she and her husband fostered 26 children.
She is survived by her husband, Danny Pennington; six children, Carra Beth Cornelius(Drew), Presley Pennington, Anna Grace Pennington, Tonya Criddle(Justin), Thomas Pennington(Amanda), and Reed Wallace, all of Pontotoc; eight grandchildren, Tysen, Hailey, Toby, Hunter, Mary Claire, Santana, Cheyenne, and Deven; two great grandchildren; her mother and father-in-law, Walter and Annie Holt; a brother, Terry Robinson(Michelle); a sister, Jeannie Ard(Rex); and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and one brother.
There will be a drive thru visitation Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 10AM-2PM at Valley Grove Baptist Church. A private family service will be at 2PM at Valley Grove Baptist Church with Bro. Greg Herndon officiating. A public graveside service will follow in Valley Grove Baptist Church. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Brian Ard, Riley Darsey, Greg Marshall, Josh Robinson, Justin Robinson, and Reed Wallace.
Honorary Pallbearers: Rickey Ferguson, Kytan Reese, and Tyler Robinson.
