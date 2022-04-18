TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Thomas "Bo" Bates, Tippah County
Markis Baylis, Columbia, Missouri
Michael Blassingame, Fulton
Larry Dulaney, Fulton
Lerah Ann Peters Edwards, Guntown
General L. Johnson, Jr., Ripley
Mr. Harvey Lenoir, Aberdeen
Betty Moore, Louisville
Bertha Mae Nelson, Amory
Martavius Pegues, Holly Springs
Linda Rowan, Baldwyn
Annie Mae Tidwell, Booneville
Thomas "Bo" Bates
TIPPAH COUNTY - Thomas "Bo" Bates, 67, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2022, at Region 1 Medical Center in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Mt. Pleasant Church in Walnut at 2pm. Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 5PM until 8PM at Mt. Pleasant Church. Burial will follow at New Salem Cemetery.
Michael Blassingame
FULTON - Michael Blassingame, 50, passed away on April 18, 2022, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Bertha Mae Nelson
AMORY - Bertha Mae Nelson, 74, passed away on April 18, 2022, at Diversicare in Amory, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen.
Mr. Harvey Lenoir
ABERDEEN - Mr. Harvey Lenoir, 63, passed away on April 12, 2022, at home in Aberdeen, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen.
Martavius Pegues
HOLLY SPRINGS - Infant Martavius Pegues, 10 Months, passed away on April 18, 2022, at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
General L. Johnson, Jr.
RIPLEY - General Lee Johnson, Jr. age 60, was born June 5, 1961, to General and Gladys Johnson. He married Anita Starks and to this union two children was born, Shelia Johnson and Lawrence Johnson. He departed this life on April 13, 2022, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He leaves to cherish his memories one son, Lawrence Johnson, one daughter Shelia (Jeris) Roberson and one granddaughter, Heaven Le Angela Roberson all of Ripley, MS. One sister, Lillie (Lonnel) Perry of Walnut, MS, one brother, Billy (Bobbie) Johnson of Milwaukee, WI, one stepsister, Helen Cox, three stepbrothers, Charley James Jackson, John D. Jackson and William Jackson and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be today, April 19, 2022, from 9am service time of 2 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Boyd Cemetery, Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
Linda Rowan
BALDWYN - Linda Rowan, 81, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022. She had a smile that would light up a room when she entered it. And a foot seemingly made of lead when she hopped in a car. Our hearts ache as we mourn her loss. But our spirit rejoices with smiles of our own, as we reflect on the memories of a life well lived. Linda Jean Rowan is now home in heaven with The Lord.
Linda's life was literally a journey. After marrying her late husband Paul Rowan in 1957, they spent the next 40 plus years traversing the country with their family, living in 13 different states before returning back home to Baldwyn, MS to retire. She loved to travel. There were several international trips to European and South American countries along the way. Always returning with souvenirs and gifts for her loved ones.
Linda loved flowers and plants. She was especially fond of tulips, hydrangeas, and geraniums. And that smile of hers would light up when she proudly showed you her pineapple plant that she nursed to maturity from a pineapple cutting. Really, any plant made her happy. Linda was a fantastic cook, southern style, of course. In her earlier years, she presented a southern spread fit for a king on many occasions. And oh, those desserts. She baked a mean cake and absolutely delicious pies.
But the thing that made her smile the most was her family. When family gathered together on those special occasions, her smile turned into joyous laughter as she enjoyed the rooms filled with family. She is survived by her daughter Thresa Pohlman (Kevin), a son Paul Rowan (Regina Bollinger), two granddaughters and four great grandchildren, Stephanie Estess (Parker and Chase Perkins), Stacy Muro (Husband Jordan, Madelyn and Avery). Also surviving is Regina Whitson, her loving and devoted caregiver of the past three years who was a gift from God.
Linda was preceded in death by her late husband of nearly 62 years, Paul Morgan Rowan; her daughter Paula Jean Rowan; her parents, John D and Emma Thomas Shook; three brothers, Clinton Shook, Austin Shook, Chester Shook and a sister, Barbara Miles.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 20th at Waters Funeral Home in Baldwyn, MS from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Funeral services, officiated by Rev Tracy Arnold will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, April 21st at 11:00 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Larry Dulaney
FULTON - Larry Dulaney, 75, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Diversicare in Tupelo. He was born August 17, 1946 to the late Carl Dulaney and the late Annie Pate Dulaney. He was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. He served many years at Fairview as youth director and helping with V.B.S. He loved to put puzzles together and studying the Bible. He worked for many years as a technician for many different jobs. He was very fond of vacationing in the Smokey Mountains.
Services will be 2:00 pm on Tuesday April 19, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Gene O'Brian officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:00 Tuesday in the Senter Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Fayellen Dulaney of Fulton; daughters: Tracey (Carl) Whitehead and Amy Dulaney; grandchildren: Carlena Whitehead, Kason Whitehead; brothers: Chris (Dena) Dulaney, Donnie (Patty) Dulaney.
Preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Bill Sheffield Sr., Sandy Russell, Jim Gates, Wesley O'Brian, Lemois Oswalt, Bobby Wood
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Annie Mae Tidwell
BOONEVILLE - Annie Mae Tidwell, 96, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, at her home in the New Hope Community. She was born August 16, 1925, to Chester and Luna Rogers Moss. She graduated from New Site High School. She married Leon Tidwell on May 16, 1946. They were married for 52 years. Annie Mae grew up during the depression, and never forgot the hard times and struggles people had to endure just to survive. She and Leon always had a large garden, and she always made sure they had plenty of food. She was a Baptist and attended New Burton Baptist Church. She worked for 44 years for Blue Bell Manufacturing in Tishomingo. Annie Mae loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, working in the yard, growing all kinds of flowers, and traveling.
A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Dewayne Morgan officiating. Burial will be in Little Brown Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00 P.M. Until 8:00 P.M., and Wednesday from 9:00 A.M. until service time at the funeral home.
She is survived by two sisters, Eloise Wilson of Booneville and Harriet Davis of St. Charles, Missouri; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon; her parents; and one brother, Max Ray Moss.
Pallbearers are Jeff Horton, Jeff Strickland, Douglas Taylor, Benny Taylor, Jackie Harris and J.W. Jacobs.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Lerah Ann Peters Edwards
GUNTOWN - Lerah Ann Peters Edwards, 77, passed away peacefully at Sanctuary Hospice House on Saturday, April 16, 2022. She was born December 29, 1944, in Tupelo to James Carroll Peters and Virginia Grace Jamieson Peters. Lerah graduated from Nettleton High School in 1962. She married Lawrence O. "Winky" Edwards on July 5, 1965. In 1971, the couple bought the Albert White place in the Blair community and began dairy farming. In addition to helping her husband on the farm, she earned her cosmetology license and worked as a beautician. Lerah also worked at Walmart, but later began working for Renasant Bank and retired from the Saltillo branch in 2009.
Lerah, a devoted Christian, loved serving the Lord in her home church, Camp Creek Baptist. She especially loved serving in the nursery and using her cooking, sewing, and decorating talents to create a welcoming environment. In later years, she enjoyed attending Cattlemen's Association with Winky.
She leaves behind her husband of 56 years; two daughters, Carmon Edwards Horner (Bryan) and Cathy Edwards White (Kevin) both of Guntown; four grandchildren, Mallory White Porch (Dan), Grant White (engaged to Haleigh Snyder), Brett Horner, and Luke Horner of Guntown; two great-grandchildren, Heath and Presley Ann Porch; three brothers, C.D. Peters, Mack Peters (Betty), and Terry Peters (LaRue); two sisters-in-law, Edith Edwards and Albie Edwards; and a brother-in-law, Bobby Clyde Edwards (Rita); and a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister Beatrice Parker; brothers James "Buddy" Peters and Clyde Peters; sisters-in-law, Betty Sue Peters and Carolyn Edwards Kingsley; brothers-in-law, Paul Edwards and Hoyle Edwards, and a great-nephew, Harris James Phillips.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service times Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Bryan Horner and Bro. Chad Higgins officiating at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues. Burial will be in the Camp Creek Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Edwards, Robby Kingsley, Jimmy Edwards, Joey Edwards, Hilton Peters, and John Mark Peters.
Memorials may be made to Camp Creek Baptist, 846 CR 231, Guntown, MS 38849 or Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803.
The service will be live streamed and recorded at www.peguesfuneralhome.com for those who are unable to attend.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at the www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Markis Baylis
COLUMBIA, MISSOURI - Markis L. Baylis, age 80, formerly of Ripley, MS passed away April 10, 2022, in Columbia, MO at Boone CountyHospital. Markis began his career as a scrub technician at Boone Hospital and was instrumental in implementingthe Ambulance Services for the University of Missouri Hospital. In 1970, the became the first Physicians'
Assistant at the Columbia Orthopedic Group and was there for over 40 years. He was the son of the late Barnie and Wilda Baylis. Markis is survived by his wife, Marilyn, two children Brant Baylis and Neisha Baylis, two brothers Griffin (Dimple) Baylis of Anahem, CA and Buford (Maggie) Baylis, of Ripley, MS, five sisters, Marlene Williams, of Lilburn, GA, Joyce Cox of Columbia, MO, Fern Ann (Jay) Leake of Madison, TN, Barbara Baylis and Beverly Baylis both of Ripley, MS. Markis was proceeded in death by two sisters, Gwendolyn Colom and Delores Cummings, and one brother Will Royce Baylis.
Betty Moore
LOUISVILLE - Betty Moore, 86, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at MS Care Center in Morton. Services were on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Lakewood Funeral Home. Visitation was Monday, April 18, 2022 from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at Lakewood Funeral Home. Burial followed at Lakewood Memorial Park.
