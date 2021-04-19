TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Kenneth Brock, Montpelier
Rosie Choice, Verona
Bobby Connell, New Albany
Forster Davidson, Benton County
Valerie Ford Edwards, Tupelo
Brazil "J.B." Fitzpatrick, New Albany
Linda McCollum Hall, Union/Lee Counties
Betty Hansberger, Tupelo
Cpl. Ken Hawes, Saltillo
Faye Lovvorn, Amory
Charlie Curtis Northington, Amory/Gattman
Michael Partlow, Sr., Killeen, Texas
Lillian Pullium, New Albany
Gary Dwayne Rhea, Myrtle
Tommy Joe Russell, Pontotoc
Henry Bufford Sargent, Aberdeen
Rick "Rickey" Slay, Corinth
Grover Daniel Stephens, Booneville
Jessie Sullivan, Horn Lake/Formerly of Plantersville
Gilda Walden, Booneville
Jaquenette White, Horn Lake
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Tuesday
April 20, 2021
MRS. JESSIE SULLIVAN
Horn Lake,
formerly of Plantersville
Services have been held
CPL. KEN HAWES
Saltillo
12 p.m. Tuesday
Faith Baptist Church
Saltillo Cemetery
Visitation: 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Tuesday at the Church
MR. TOMMY JOE
RUSSELL
Pontotoc
Graveside Services
1:30 p.m. Wednesday
Lee Memorial Park
Visitation: 5 until 9 p.m. Tuesday and
11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday,
W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
Holland Directory for Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Mr. Rick ‘Rickey’ Slay
Corinth
Arrangements incomplete
Mr. Austin Davis
Tupelo
Arrangements incomplete
MEMO
Rosie Choice
VERONA - Rosie Choice, 90, passed away on April 17, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
MEMO
Betty Hansberger
TUPELO - Betty Hansberger, 90, passed away on April 17, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Lee Memorial Funeral Home.
MEMO
Forster Davidson
BENTON COUNTY - Forster Davidson, 90, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Memphis VA Medical Center in Memphis. Services will be on Wednesday, April 21 at 3 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 21 from 2 PM to 3 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Charlie Curtis Northington
AMORY/GATTMAN - Charlie Curtis Northington, 56, passed away on April 17, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
MEMO
Jaquenette White
HORN LAKE - Jaquenette White, 43, passed away on April 16, 2021, at her home in Horn Lake. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
MEMO, FLAG
Kenneth Brock
MONTPELIER - Kenneth "Kenny" Delane Brock, age 73, of Sevierville, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021. Kenny was a veteran of the United States Navy and retired from Collier Restaurant Group after 25 years of service. He was a native of Montpelier, Mississippi and a graduate of Clay County High School. He was of the Methodist faith and was a people person who loved helping others. Kenny was known for being an excellent craftsman who could fix or make anything presented to him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Mary Madison Brock.
Kenny is survived by his sons, Michael and Kevin Brock; brothers, Eddie Brock (Sandra), Gary Brock (Roxie); sisters, Lynn Simmons (Leon), Cathy McKinney (Jimmy); several nieces and nephews.
Online condolences can be made to www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, UNITED LOGO
Bobby Connell
NEW ALBANY - Bobby Lee Connell Sr., 79, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021. He was born February 10, 1942 to John W. Connell and Birdie Buckner Connell. He worked in construction for most of his life. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, and NASCAR. Mr. Connell was very much loved and will be greatly missed.
A service for Mr. Connell will be on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 2:00 pm, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Harvey Reeves officiating.
A visitation will also be on Tuesday April 20, 2021 from 11:00 am till the start of the service at 2:00 pm, also at United Funeral Service.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Connell, a daughter, Julee Connell of Sardis MS, two sons, Bobby Connell Jr. "Rusty" of Etta and Michael Connell of Memphis, and two granddaughters, Victoria Autumn Connell, and Mary Elizabeth Connell.
He is preceded by his parents John Connell and Birdie Buckner Connell.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, PEGUES LOGO
Tommy Joe Russell
PONTOTOC - Tommy Joe Russell, 72, died Sunday, April 18, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was one of the six children of Hershel Russell and Anna Lois Morphis Russell; he was born on October 25, 1948 in Lee County, Mississippi. After a successful career in manufacturing, he devoted a lot of time to his hobbies: pony pulling, horseback riding, and wagon riding. Tommy Joe was a jovial man who always was cracking jokes with others. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his daughter, Tommie Russell of Pontotoc; two grandchildren, Joshua Daigre and his wife, Brittany of Sulligent, Alabama, and Caleb Starnes of New Albany; one great-grandson, James Daigre with another great-grandson on the way, Landen Daigre; sisters, Patsy Kooncs (Robbie), and Dorothy Davis; two brothers, Teddy Neal Russell (Bobby Ann), and Charles Lee Russell (April).
Tommy Joe is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Ladell Russell.
Visitation will be 5 until 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021 and will continue at 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Graveside services will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Lee Memorial Park with his best friend, Bob Albert officiating. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Daigre, Caleb Starnes, Bob Albert, Tommie Russell, Mac Evans, and Bradin Neal.
Honorary pallbearers will be James Daigre and Landen Daigre.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803 and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, FLAG, PHOTO
Michael Partlow, Sr.
KILLEEN, TEXAS - Michael Partlow Sr. ,66 passed away on April 13, 2021. Michael Partlow, Sr. was born to Willie Partlow and Doris Owens on June 28, 1954, in Tupelo, MS. He was raised from age three by grandmother, Jessie Edwards, then his parents Willie and Christine Partlow. He gave his life to Christ at an early age and joined Second Baptist M. B. Church, Verona, MS. Michael graduated from Tupelo High School in 1972, where he was a member of the football team, the drama club and the choir. He also attended Itawamba Junior College and MS State University.
Michael joined the US Army in 1975 and served faithfully for 20 years. He was a Gulf War veteran. He also had duty assignments in Germany, Korea and numerous stateside assignments before retiring as a Master Sergeant from Ft Lewis, Washington in 1995. He also worked as a sales associate at Killen Auto Sales until he fully retired in 2015. Michael loved to sing, cook, watch movies and old westerns, and attend local high school sporting events. He was a member of the local VFW POST 9191, where he served in many capacities until his health failed.
Michael was preceded in death by his biological mother, Doris J. Owens; his sister Susie A. Owens; brother Willie Albert, Jr.; grandparents: Jessie Edwards, Vevia and Murray R. Owens; aunt Susie O. Matt; uncles Murray R. Owens, Jr. and Robert Owens.
He is survived by his loving wife of 9 years, Corinne Partlow, parents Willie and Christine Partlow, Tupelo, MS; sons Michael Partlow, Jr. and Torrance Clarke, daughter, Kesha Stevens,
all of Killeen, TX; five sisters Regina P. Ducksworth, Clinton, MS, Verner P. (Fred) Wilson, Huntsville, AL, Olivia Rose Partlow, Detroit, MI, Dorothy Leake, Chicago, IL, Annie Hellens, Racine, WI; two brothers Henry (Mary) Clifton, Tupelo, MS and Henry (Melloney) Owens, Carpenterville, IL; two sisters in law Vennisha (Chris) Rommis and Jo-Ann Bell, Killeen, TX; three aunts Verner Williams Hadley, Tupelo, MS, Mae E. Ellis and Georgia A. Owens, Racine, WI; grandchildren Monia Clark, Chadrique Clark, Frederick Jackson, Jr., Jayla Jackson, Deija Partlow and Mikela Partlow; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation is planned for April 20, 2021, 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. at Heritage Funeral Home, 425 E. Central Texas Expy, Harker Heights, TX 76548 in Harker Heights, Texas. Funeral Service will be at 8:30 A.M. April 21, 2021, at Heritage Funeral Home followed by interment with military honors at 10:00 A.M. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
MEMO
Valerie Ford Edwards
TUPELO - Valerie Ford Edwards, 39, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Baldwyn Nursing Home in Baldwyn. Services will be on Wednesday April 21, 2021 1:00pm at Restoration Worship Center in Tupelo. Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 from 4pm - 6pm at Community Funeral Directors 258 Martin Luther King Ave. Nettleton. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Cemetery in Dorsey.
MEMO
Linda McCollum Hall
UNION/LEE COUNTIES - Linda McCollum Hall, 56, passed away on April 19, 2021, at her residence in Mooreville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
MEMO, PHOTO, MCMILLAN FH LOGO
Gilda Walden
BOONEVILLE - Gilda Jean Allen Walden, 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving husband and children on Friday, April 16th at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS after a long and hard fight with cancer. Gilda was born on November 7, 1946 in Michie, TN. She graduated high school from Michie High School in Tennessee. After graduating high school, Gilda attended Northeast Mississippi Community college and then went on to attend The University of Mississippi where she earned a degree in Education in 1970. After college, she worked as a bank teller at People's Bank, and later she taught mathematics for several years at Booneville Vocational School. Later down the road, Gilda decided she was needed to help run the family business that had been in the Walden family since 1953. She became a co-owner of Walden's Supermarket. In 1998, Gilda established and transformed the deli/bakery area of the grocery store into a wonderful addition. Gilda was very well known in the Booneville community for her delicious donuts and cakes.
Wilbert and Gilda were married for 52 wonderful years and during this time, they had three children: Cherie Jamieson, Bradley Walden, and Blakely Walden. All of the children were raised in Booneville, and Gilda's ultimate goal in life was loving and supporting her children any way she could.
Gilda was a member of First Baptist Church of Booneville. She often times kept the church nursery. She was known for her love for children. Her grandchildren and many other family friends' children called her "Mama G." Gilda was a member of the Junior Woman's Club, and she served as a Girl Scout leader for many years. Gilda's hobbies included cooking, traveling extensively, shopping, smocking, cross- stitching, attending Ole Miss football games, watching her "pet" deer graze in the back yard, and spending lots of time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Wilbert Walden of Booneville, MS; one daughter Cherie Jamieson of Southaven, MS; two sons, Bradley (Sheila) Walden of Booneville, MS; Blakely Walden (Taylor) of Madison, MS; a brother, Randy Allen of Corinth, MS; two sisters Teresa Moore of Michie, TN and Karen Allen of Corinth, MS. Gilda also has many grandchildren who adored her including: Scarlett McCay, Rhett Reich, Rivers Reich, Jake Walden, Jaila Walden, and Harper Grace Walden, Gilda also is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Gilda is preceded in death by her parents Minnie Estelle and Gene "Speedy" Allen. Pallbearers for Gilda Walden will be: Andy Allen, Terry Cartwright, Willie Friar, Arthur Gandy, Chris Jones, Eddie Lindsey, David Moore, and Adam Sisk.
Funeral arrangements for Gilda Walden will be limited to family. The private service will be held on April 20th, at 11:00 AM at McMillan Funeral home in Booneville, MS.
A registry book will be provided for friends to sign on Monday, April 19th from 5-7 PM at McMillan Funeral Home in Booneville.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The American Cancer Society.
MEMO, FLAG, PHOTO, PEGUES LOGO
Cpl. Ken Hawes
SALTILLO - His Lord said unto him, well done, thou good and faithful servant...enter into the joy of your Lord. Matthew 25:21
Kenneth Ray Hawes, 55, left this temporary home entering Heaven into the eternal presence of his Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, April 16, 2021. Ken passed with the love of his life and his two devoted daughters by his side at their home in Saltillo, Mississippi.
Ken's life exemplified a true servant's heart as he spent his lifetime in service to God by serving others. Most of all, he was a devoted husband and father who loved and protected his family serving them in numerous ways but especially with his big ole daily hugs that they will miss very much. He served the Lord faithfully as an active member and Deacon at Faith Baptist Church in Saltillo where he and his family attended church. Ken served alongside his wife in the Children's Ministry for many years. Ken was a retired Corporal from Tupelo Police Department where he held numerous certifications and honors including serving on the Tupelo Police Department honor guard and as an instructor at the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center. In 2018, he was awarded Northeast Mississippi Crime Stoppers Law Enforcement Officer of the Year. He also served honorably with Clarksdale Fire Department and MDOT Law Enforcement during his 30 year career serving and protecting citizens in Tupelo, Clarksdale and surrounding areas in Northeast Mississippi. After retirement, he worked a short year as a Security Officer with the North Mississippi Medical Center before being diagnosed with ALS or Lou Gehrig's Disease. In addition to a career in public service, he was a talented taxidermist for over 25 years. Ken had a passion for the outdoors and wildlife especially hunting turkey and bowhunting deer. Ken also enjoyed spending time outdoors on the lake with his family. Ken excelled in sports particularly football and baseball while growing up in Clarksdale, where he was born.
Ken will be missed greatly by many including his beloved wife of 32 years, Vermon Ray Hawes and his daughters, Mary-Kristian Hawes and Madison Ray Hawes all of Saltillo; siblings, Curt Hawes (Angie) and Tracey Bailey (Todd) of both Clarksdale; three brothers-in-law, Tom Ray (Val), Ted Ray (Rita) and David Ray (Michelle); three sisters-in-law, Peggy Whittington (Cecil) of Little Rock, Arkansas, Dianne Headley (Nolan) of Greenville and Toni Paxton (Galla) of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ken was greeted in Heaven by his parents, Kenneth M. Hawes and Sharen Hawes; parents-in-law, John Allen Ray and Mary Alice Ray; as well as many other loved ones and friends.
Services honoring Ken's life will be 12 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Faith Baptist Church in Saltillo with Dr. Phil Ellis and Dr. Keith Phillips officiating and will include The Mississippi Department of Transportation's Honor Guard. Graveside services will follow at Saltillo Cemetery. The family will receive friends following services at 2 until 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Faith Baptist Church. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Masks being worn during services and visitation are encouraged.
Pallbearers will be Captain Terry Sanford, Lieutenant Jon Bramble, Officer Richard Franklin, Officer Tremaine Frison, Officer Jay Marshall, and Officer Neil Naron.
Honorary pallbearers will be fellow firemen and law enforcement officers from Clarksdale Fire Department, Mississippi Department of Transportation, Tupelo Police Department, and officers of the North Mississippi Medical Center's Security Team.
Memorials may be made to Tupelo Police Athletic League, 204 Douglas Street, Tupelo, MS 38801, Wives of Warriors, C/O Create Foundation, P.O. Box 1053, Tupelo, MS 38802, or Faith Baptist Church, 553 CR 681, Saltillo, MS 38866.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, PEGUES LOGO
Jessie Sullivan
HORN LAKE/FORMERLY OF PLANTERSVILLE - Jessie Dean Holland Holloway Sullivan Robbins, at 83 years old, entered her eternal home Friday, April 16, 2021 at Landmark of Desoto in Horn Lake. The daughter of James Manuel Holland and Eva Allred Holland, Jessie was born on June 27, 1937. Jessie was a Lambert High School Graduate. She spent the majority of her career as an assistant anesthesiologist at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. After her retirement, she was a greeter at Wal-Mart for a number of years, which suited her kind and charismatic personality. Jessie could always be found smiling and laughing. She was a sweet and loving lady who never had a disingenuous word to say about anyone. Jessie had a work ethic that could not be rivaled, she was a talented vegetable gardener, and she adored all animals especially cats and dogs. She was a long time member of Doty Chapel Baptist Church until moving her membership to Mount Vernon Baptist Church.
Those she leaves behind who will miss her dearly are her sons, Lewis Holloway and his wife, Bridget of Pope, and Barry Sullivan of Nashville, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Jennifer Pressgrove and her husband, Bill, Candy Sullivan, Gene Sullivan, Jennifer Sullivan; three great-grandchildren, Tyler Ware, Lee Scruggs, and Avery Scruggs; sister, Yovonne McCain; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Clyde Sullivan, Marvin Robbins, and Jerry Holloway; sister, Pauline Bailey; and brothers, George Holland, Billy Holland, Bear Holland, and O.C. Holland.
Visitation will be 2 until service time Monday, April 19, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services will be 3 p.m. Monday, April 19, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Randy Clark officiating. Graveside services will follow at Plantersville Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Gary Dwayne Rhea
MYRTLE - Gary Dwayne Rhea, 66, passed away on April 18, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
MEMO
Lillian Pullium
NEW ALBANY - Lillian Pullium, 16, passed away on April 18, 2021, at her home in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
MEMO
Rick "Rickey" Slay
CORINTH - Rickey Slay, 69, died on April 19, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo. A full obituary will follow.
MEMO, FLAG, KESLER LOGO
Grover Daniel Stephens
BOONEVILLE - Grover Daniel Stephens (69) passed away Monday, April 19, 2021 at his home in Booneville. He was a member of East Marietta Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, basketball, football, cookouts and being with his family.
Services are 2 pm Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Little Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Jeremy Johnson and Bro. Elbert Ray Bennett officiating. Visitation will be 5-9 Tuesday, April 20, 2021 and 12-2 on Wednesday all at Little Creek Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Sumners Chapel Cemetery.
He is survived by his brothers, Kenneth Stephens (Carolyn) of Booneville, Tommy Stephens of Booneville, Stanley Stephens (Barbara) of Marietta, Randy Stephens (Martha) of Booneville and Mike Stephens (Sarah) of Marietta; his sister, Kernith Vandevander of Booneville and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Grover C. and Lela Brown Stephens; his sisters, Yvonne and Peggy Hoard and his brother, Jerry Cleveland Stephens.
Pallbearers are; Matt Stephens, Jacob Stephens, Kenny Wayne Aldridge, Josh Aldridge, Ethan Aldridge, Chance Conley, Phillip Eckstrand and Nathan Eckstrand.
Honorary pallbearers will be his nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, FLAG, PHOTO, PICKLE LOGO
Henry Bufford Sargent
ABERDEEN - Henry Bufford Sargent, 91, began his new life in heaven on Friday, April 16, 2021. He was born in Monroe County, MS on October 13, 1929, to the late Abe Ruble Sargent and Edith Nash Sargent.
Buford grew up in Monroe County attending Wren School until he enlisted to serve in the United States Army at a young age. He served during the Korean War and was a proud patriot. Buford was a man of many talents who was not afraid of hard work. He initially worked for Dryden Manufacturing and Body Works until he owned and operated the Amory Meat processing plant. Later in life, he worked as a truck driver, delivering across the United States. Throughout his entire life, he was a genuine cowboy and a farmer, working the land and raising animals. He was blessed by God during his lifetime with a loving family which included a wife, two sons, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
He was a member of Tranquil Methodist Church in Wren. Daily he read his Bible and did his very best to live by his Christian beliefs. His faith was evidenced in his gentle, soft spoken manner through which he would always tell you the truth. He was a man of his word and one could always count on something being done if he spoke it. He always did what was right to all causes and people as he knew the way God would want him to live. Others would call him righteous yet he would not ever accept any praise for a trait he knew only was perfected by God. He wasn't afraid to take chances in life but would always be cautious considering others first.
His family would say he was their last Cowboy, honest in his deeds, working hard for his family and always putting them first. He loved his family and grandkids and they all respected him, appreciative of the great role model he was for them. And in his free time, he liked to farm his land, play a good game of Rook, and bird hunt. He liked to buy, sell, and trade farm equipment and tractors. And when it came down to serious business, it didn't matter what was going on at 12:00 noon, he didn't like to miss a mid-day meal. He would stop everything for dinner, no matter where he was at the time, in a truck, on a tractor, or wherever. Later in life, after his wife Gloria died, Paula Clark became one of his close friends. They often went out together for supper and they liked to watch tv together.
Throughout the years, many great memories were made with Buford. His family and friends are grateful for the wonderful memories throughout the years. The legacy of this great man will live on in the hearts of his loved ones for generations.
Buford is survived by his sons, Randy Sargent (Kim), Harvest, AL, Todd Sargent (Jeannetta), Elk City, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Zach Sargent (Lauren), Kasey Sargent Beyer (Les); great-grandchildren, Taylor McKenna, Trista Hughes, and Will Sargent; sister, Barbara Jean Mitchell; special friend Paula Clark.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Sargent, Sister, Ruth Basham, and brother, Tommy Sargent.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 PM, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, with Rev. Allen Basham officiating at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, MS. Burial will follow in Tranquil Cemetery, Wren, MS. Pallbearers will be Thomas Sargent, Todd Sargent, Zach Sargent, Les Beyer, Russ Lakin, Shea Lakin, and Max Lakin.
Visitation for family and friends will be on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 from11:00 am until the service hour at the funeral home in Amory.
Memories and condolences can be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
MEMO
Brazil "J.B." Fitzpatrick
NEW ALBANY - Brazil "J.B." Fitzpatrick, 69, passed away on April 19, 2021, at his apartment in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home.
MEMO
Faye Lovvorn
AMORY - Faye Lovvorn, 79, passed away on April 19, 2021, at her residence in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
