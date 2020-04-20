Herman Fleming
BLUE MOUNTAIN – Herman Fleming, 68, passed away on April 17, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Thomas Lamar Woods
BYHALIA – The Honorable Thomas (Tommy) Lamar Woods, former Mississippi State Representative and cotton farmer of Byhalia, Ms. entered into glory on April 17, 2020 at the age of 86, surrounded by his family at his home in Byhalia, Ms.
He was born on December 6, 1933, in Byhalia to J.P. & Edith Turner Woods. He was a lifelong member of the Byhalia United Methodist Church. At the time of his death, he was the pastor of Fountain Head Methodist Church in Desoto County.
Tommy is survived by his wife, Faye St. John Woods, his brother, James Everett Woods (Ginga), his children, Prentis Eugene Woods (Catharine), Patrick Lamar Woods (Gracie), Raymond Everett Woods (Janice) all of Byhalia, and Jeana Woods Benson (Andrew) of New Orleans. He leaves 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Janet Dickinson Woods, his father, J.P. Woods, and his mother, Edith Turner Woods.
Due to the shelter in place order, a graveside service with family will be held at the Byhalia Cemetery on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at 2:00 pm. Holly Springs Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
A celebration of Tommy’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Byhalia United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 6, Byhalia, MS 38611, earmarked The Flame.
Nancy Gresham Steele
ASHLAND – Nancy Gresham Steele, 88, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at home in Ashland, MS. Services will be on Tuesday April 21, 2020 at Ashland City Cemetery. McBride Funeral Home of Ripley is in charge of arrangements and memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Ashland, MS.
Angelynn Ferrero
SALTILLO – Angelynn Ferrero, 70, passed away on April 20, 2020, at Tupelo Nursing and Rehab Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Helen Harrison
BALDWYN – Helen Harrison, 85, passed away at her home on April 19, 2020. She was an interior decorator and an artist. She was a member of First Christian Church.
A memorial service will be held at a later day. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Lamar Harrison of Baldwyn; three daughters, Martha Helen Chambers (Lennis) of Sweetwater, TN, Elizabeth Victoria Franklin (Randy) of Baldwyn and Stasha Marlow of Knoxville, TN; sister-in-law, Connie Strain; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Smith Harrison; grandchildren, Kim Cagle (Mark), Suzanne Powell (Pat), Clay Wallis (Donna), Jennifer Holland, David Jones (Lauren), Crystal Griffin (Clancy) and Angelia Morris and a; great-grandchildren, Ben Powell, Zane Powell, Mason Cagle, Bryce Cagle, Eli Wallis and Sean Powell, Christian Trest, Emma Powell, Madison Wallis and a new great-grandson expected to be born in August, Collin James Jones; special cousins, Vikki Seay and Bubba and Virginia Pratt.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Charles and Elizabeth Seay Strain; daughter, Gail Denise Jones; son, Alan Lamar Harrison; grandchild, Melissa Jones Harrison; brothers, Lt. Col. Charles Strain and William C. Strain (Amy).
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Sanford Dragoo
BOONEVILLE – Sanford Dragoo, 81, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at NMMC Hospice Unit in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday at 1:00 at East Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Burial will follow at Graveside service only.
Jonell Cox
AMORY – Jonell Cox, 79, passed away on April 20, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Faye Johnson
FULTON – Faye Johnson, 78, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at The Courtyards in Fulton. She was born July 6, 1941 to the late Claudie Crum and the late Dora Lou Newcomb Crum. She attended Amory Church of God. She enjoyed her flowers, gardening, and word search puzzles.
A private family service will be 11:00 am on Thursday April 23, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Shane Ray and Mike Deaton officiating. Burial will be at Liberty Cemetery in Booneville. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her daughters: Karren Sasser of Fulton and Lynn Pounders of Golden; son, Scottie (Julie) Gray of Jennings, LA; 13 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren; sister, Susie Paulk.
Preceded in death by her parents, 5 brothers, 1 sister, daughter, Debbie Garrison, son, Wade Cornelius, One grandchild
Pallbearers are Raymond Bowling, Willie Bowling, Corey Jones, J.R. Spencer, D.J. Haney, Kyle Kelton, Alex Logan
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Charlie Ruth Hallmark
TUPELO – Charlie Ruth Hallmark passed from this life into her eternal home early on the morning of April 20, 2020 at the Hallmark family farm in Eggville. Appropriately, her husband of 72 years, Carester Hallmark, was by her side. Born on February 28, 1930 to John and Nevada Webb of the Auburn community, Charlie Ruth graduated from Mooreville High School, where she played basketball. After graduating high school in 1947, she married Carester Hallmark of the Eggville community. They were blessed with over 72 years of marriage.
Affectionately known as “Miss Charlie” or “Momaw” by her friends, neighbors and family, Charlie Ruth was a home maker and also assisted her husband in the family poultry business until she and Carester retired. An avid gardener, Miss Charlie loved to sew, especially the Easter dresses that her young great-grand daughters loved to wear. Miss Charlie enjoyed traveling, cooking and spending time with her family. But above all else, she loved the Lord and His Church. A longtime member of Eggville Church of Christ and later East Main Church of Christ, Miss Charlie’s highest goal in life was to teach her children and grand children the way of the Lord and encourage them to be faithful to God. She believed, as the psalmist said, that “children are a heritage from the Lord” (Psalms 127).
She is survived by her husband, Carester, and three children-Dennis Hallmark (wife Debbie), Diane Dickerson, and Jimmy Hallmark (wife Linda). In addition, Charlie Ruth was blessed to have six grandchildren-Chris Hallmark (Holly), Brent Hallmark (Codi), Greg Dickerson (Angel), Carmen Perkins (Morgan), Lisa Hubbard and Nicole Johnson; and 14 great grand children.
Charlie Ruth was preceded in death by her parents as well as several siblings-Earnest Webb, BW Webb, Alice Lyle, Mildred Smith and Clara Mae Terry; a son-in-law, Gary Dickerson; and a special aunt, “Aunt Johnnie” Wood.
Burial will be at Crossroads Christian Cemetery and there will be a private, family graveside service. Barry Kennedy will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Bugg, Dudley Hallmark, Greg Dickerson, Morgan Perkins, Chris Hallmark and Brent Hallmark.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Elders and Deacons of East Main Church of Christ.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Roger Patteson Friou, Jr.
JACKSON – Roger Patteson Friou, Jr. passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 in Jackson, MS. Mr. Friou was a native of Tupelo, MS. He was born on August 31, 1934 and attended the Tupelo public schools, graduating in 1952. While growing up in Tupelo, he was active in the Boy Scouts program. He became an Eagle Scout and always valued the training and responsibilities the Boy Scouts taught him. He attended the University of Mississippi, receiving his undergraduate and graduate degrees in Accountancy. A Certified Public Accountant, he began his business career with Standard Oil of California (now Chevron) in 1958. In 1960, he joined the public accounting firm of Ernst & Ernst (now Ernst & Young) in its New Orleans, LA office. In that same year, he married Susie Street of Alexandria, LA. His career with Ernst & Ernst took him to their newly formed Jackson, MS office in 1962. In 1966, he joined the Jitney Jungle supermarket chain as Controller. He remained with Jitney Jungle in an executive position until 1979. From 1979-1984, he was a senior officer with a national discount store chain. In 1984, he rejoined Jitney Jungle, serving as Executive Vice President/CFO and later as Vice Chairman of the Board until he retired in 1997.
Mr. Friou was active in the business community and in educational and charitable activities. He was a director and chairman of the audit committee of Parkway Properties, Inc., a real estate investment trust based in Jackson, MS at that time. He was a director of Daily Equipment Company, an equipment rental company based in Jackson, MS. He was also a director of the Luckyday Foundation, a charitable foundation devoted to providing scholarships to qualifying students for college education. He was a long-time member of the Rotary Club of Jackson and was a Rotary Paul Harris Fellow. He served as President of the Rotary Club in 1996-1997. He also was an ordained elder of the Presbyterian Church USA and an active member of Northminster Baptist Church.
An avid supporter of Ole Miss, he was a member of the School of Accountancy Hall of Fame, and he also served on the Accountancy Advisory Council. He was a member of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee of the Alumni Association. He served on the Board of Directors, and on the Executive, Audit and Investment Committees of the University of Mississippi Foundation, where he was chairman in 2006-2008. He also served on the Athletics Committee at Ole Miss from 2005-2007 and was a member of the Vaught Society. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta social fraternity while attending Ole Miss, as well as scholastic fraternities Pi Kappa Pi and Beta Alpha Psi.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Roger and Annie Belle Friou and by his devoted grandmother Lille Eitel Friou Woolf. He is survived by his wife Susie Street Friou and two children: Tom Friou (Lily) of New Orleans, LA and Stuart Friou of Isle of Palms, SC. There are also five granddaughters: Caroline Friou Sanchez (Erick), Rebecca, Olivia, Julia and Claire Friou.
Memorials may be made to the University of Mississippi Foundation, P.O Box 249, University, MS 38677: Palmer Home for Children, P.O. Box 746, Columbus, MS 39703; or Northminster Baptist Church, 3955 Ridgewood Road, Jackson, MS 39211. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Yvonne Mitchell
AMORY – Yvonne Mitchell, 84, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Diversicare of Amory. She was born on August 17, 1935.
A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Masonic Cemetery in Amory, MS with the Rev. Elbrist Mason officiating.
Darden & Sons Funeral is in charge of the final arrangements.
Lucy Judon
ECRU – Lucy Judon, 79, passed away on April 20, 2020, at her home in Ecru. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Lee A. Berry
HOULKA – Lee A. Berry, 87, passed away on April 20, 2020, at his home in Houlka. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.
