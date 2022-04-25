TODAY'S OBITUARIES
William Smith
TUPELO - William Smith, 75, passed away on April 23, 2022, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Michael Duane Dyson
UNION COUNTY - Michael Duane Dyson, 53, passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 22, 2022 at his home in New Albany.
A memorial service honoring the life of Mr. Dyson will be held Tuesday, April 26 at 2PM in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care with Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 26 from 12PM until time of service at New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Michael was born July 13, 1968 in Kennett, MI to Johnny and Brenda Nelson Dyson. He attended W.P. Daniel High School and was employed as a truck driver with numerous trucking companies including KLM, Blue Mountain Trucking and Big M before his retirement.
A Christian, Michael was a devoted family man who enjoyed spending time with nieces and nephews, fishing with his dad and riding his motorcycles. A jokester with an outgoing personality, Michael was a Mamas boy at heart. Described as a pack-rat, he always wanted the treasures his sister Rita bought at auctions.
Those left to share his memories include his parents, three sisters, Kim Perkins (John) of Senatobia, Wanda Mears (Randy) and Rita Clark (Dustin) both of New Albany and one brother Randy Dyson (Tracey) of New Albany and a host of nieces and nephews.
New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Dyson Family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
Carrie Sue Chrestman
HOULKA - Carrie Sue McCreight Bivens Chrestman was born to John Robert and Mary Zelma Gordon McCreight on April 4, 1933. They were blessed with two children, Carrie Sue and John William (Bill). She married the love of her life, Charles Thomas Bivens and together they had one child, Clara Jean (Jeanie). Life did not stay as planned, Charles Thomas (Tommy) died in 1964. Later, she married Emmett Chrestman and became the mother to two special bonus children, Cheryl Denise and Eric Evans Chrestman, whom she loved dearly.
She leaves behind her daughter, Jeanie and David Collums, grandchildren Dana (Rex) Walls and Jason Collums; Five great-grandchildren, Colbie (Micah) Rooker, Jama and Harley Walls, Shannon, Carlie, and Colton Collums; and three Great-Great Grandchildren, Elizabeth, Aubrey, and Kensley Rooker; Her bonus children Denise (Calvin) Martin and Eric Chrestman; Grands, Greg (Cheyene) Martin, Danielle (Derrick) Earp, and numerous great-grands.
She was a member of Gersham Baptist Church and a graduate of the Houlka High school, class of 1953.
Through out her lifetime she had numerous jobs. In the latter years she enjoyed sitting with the sick and ederly.
She leaves behind all of her loved ones mentioned.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, husbands and grandson Taylor Chrestman.
Funeral will be Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Houston Funeral Home with Bro. Donnie Finley and Bro. Ted Chandler officiating with burial at Rose Hill Cemetery at Houlka, Ms following service. Visitation will be held Monday, April 25, 2022 from 5-7 at Houston Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to:
Rose Hill Cemetery Fund
PO Box 128
Houlka, MS 38850
Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
