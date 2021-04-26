TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Ginger Avent, Tupelo
Robert L. (Sunny) Calomese, Baldwyn
Lilian Carter, Booneville
Mae Clark, Verona
Gene Clement, Pontotoc
Dudley Russell Davis, Jr., Vardaman
Barbara Moreland Hamilton, Tupelo
Oscar Heldt III, Saltillo
Angela Ann Isom, Holly Springs
Lakeitha Michelle Johnson, New Albany
Lucy "John" Neal King, Booneville
Dianne Knight, Mantachie
Sarah Evaleen Kuykendall, Pine Grove
Tim Mayben, Baldwyn
David Lee McCollum, Tippah County
Morris Miller, Tupelo
Nita Anne Miskelley, Tippah County
Donna Morgan, Booneville
Rodney Richardson, Tupelo
Lula Hugh Betay Rose, Ripley
Peggy Jo Sanderson, Smithville
James A. "Buddy" Sullivan, Smithville
Eli Whitaker, Tupelo
Annie Williams, New Albany
Mae Clark
VERONA - Mae Clark, 86, passed away on April 25, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Lilian Carter
BOONEVILLE - Lilian Ann Carter, 84, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021, at her home. She was born July 5, 1936, to Thomas and Grace Higham in England. She was a nurse, and a Civitian. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and taking care of her grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 4:00 P.M. Monday, April 26, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Minister Tony Brown and Minister Doug Greenway officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
She is survived by four sons, Martin Valente, Mike (Cheryl) Carter, Paul Carter and Larry (Rhonda) Dunlap; two daughters, Donna Reese and Judy Dunlap; one daughter-in-law, Cathy Carter; 16 grandchildren, Leslie, Justin, Kyle, Devin, Drew, Candace, Kason, Kristin, Kaci, Brandi, Brittany, Erica, Falisha, Ashely, Colt and Josh; and 28 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Carter; two sons, Gary Carter and John Carter; one daughter-in-law, Cindy Carter; and one grandson, Carter Reese.
Pallbearers are LC Taylor, Brandon Taylor, Jason Taylor, Troy Taylor, John Stewart, Jim Jones, Colton Fitzsimmons, Dr. Dukes, Andrew Bone and Cayden Corbin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pine Vale Children's Home, 1872 CR 700, Corinth, MS 38834.
Visitation will be Monday from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Lakeitha Michelle Johnson
NEW ALBANY - Lakeitha Michelle Johnson, 43, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at her home in New Albany. Reflection of Life Services will be on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, 1:00 p.m. at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Angela Ann Isom
HOLLY SPRINGS - Angela Ann Isom, 46, passed away on April 23, 2021, at her residence in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Dianne Knight
MANTACHIE - Lutrisher Dianne Taylor Boren Knight, 69, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, at The Meadows. She was born March 14, 1952 to the late Dexter D. Taylor and the late Alice Lorain Cleveland Taylor. She enjoyed working in her flower garden. She especially enjoyed being with her family and grandchildren.
Services will be 2:00 pm on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. James Terry officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Tuesday April 27, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Mantachie City Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include her husband, Chester Norman Knight of Mantachie; son, Gary (Mary Beth) Boren of Mantachie; daughter in law, Candace Boren, grandson, Luke Boren; granddaughters: Alisha Boren and Emma Joy Boren; sisters: Lois Kennedy of Aberdeen, Mavis (Gene) Browning of Tishomingo, Cathy (Winford) Terry of Aberdeen, Judy Hutcheson of Fulton, Nellie (Johnny) Franks of Mantachie, Nancy (Timmy) Archie of Fulton; sisters-in-law, Betty Taylor and Rolanda Burger; brothers-in-law, Sam Boren, Latrail Knight, Kenny Knight; host of extended family and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents; first husband, John Boren; son, Jeff Boren; grandson, Adam Boren; brother, Elvis "Bud" Taylor.
Pallbearers are Mitch Taylor, Rodney Franks, Chris Franks, Winford Terry, Steve Terry, Bo Boren.
The family extends a special thanks for the care from The Flowerdale floor at the Meadows.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
James A. "Buddy" Sullivan
SMITHVILLE - James A. "Buddy" Sullivan, 85, passed away on April 26, 2021, in Smithville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
David Lee McCollum
TIPPAH COUNTY - David Lee McCollum, 61, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, at his residence in Tiplersville. Services will be on Wednesday, April 28 at 3 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 28 from 11 AM to 3 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Falkner Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Dudley Russell Davis, Jr.
VARDAMAN - Dudley Russell Davis, Jr., artist, educator, farmer and lifelong learner, died peacefully at his home in the Reid Community near Vardaman, MS, on Saturday, December 5, 2020, following a yearlong battle with cancer.
Dudley was born in Bruce, MS, on October 29, 1938, to Dudley Russell (Dud) Davis and Rena Ola Hannaford Davis. He was a 1956 graduate of Bruce High School and then attended Itawamba Community College. Dudley completed his Bachelor of Arts in Speech and Drama from the University of Mississippi in 1961. After receiving his degree from Ole Miss, he then embarked on his career as an educator, teaching in the Georgia Public School System at Piney Grove Junior High near Jesup, GA, a sojourn that he often reflected nostalgically upon as a most enjoyable time in his life. "I fell in love with the people there. They gave me so much freedom." Continuing his career as an educator, he later taught in Brunswick, GA, where he lived in a house with an ocean view. He had many great memories from this time of his life, and his friends in Mississippi are fortunate that he ultimately decided to return home to the family farm.
After St. Simons Island, Dudley returned to Mississippi to attend graduate school at Ole Miss, where he completed his Master's Degree in Speech and Drama, after which he taught at Northwest Community College. While at Northwest, Dudley attended Memphis State University (now University of Memphis) to pursue a specialist's degree.
The love of art shaped Dudley's personality and his approach to life. He found beauty in ideas, images and objects, and he had a gift for communicating his feelings and philosophy through his art. He also had a deep love for the many friends he cultivated through his years of artistic expression as a speech and theater instructor and through visual art. His love of art was almost matched by his love of people and travel. The list of friends is extensive, and so is the list of places he visited over the years, including New Mexico, Alaska, and Horn Island, off the Gulf Coast of Mississippi. Some of the pieces that Dudley produced as a result of his visits to Horn Island ended up in the gallery of Memphis College of Art. Dudley's work was also later displayed at the Faulkner Museum in Union County and also at the Corinth Historical Museum.
As the health of his parents began to fail, Dudley returned to Calhoun County in 1975 to become their caregiver and maintain the family farm, raising cattle, hay and row crops. During this time Dudley was active in the Reid Jaycees and activities at Poplar Springs Baptist Church. He was appointed to the Northwest Community College Board of Trustees. Dudley also served on the board of Bancorp South, the Mental Health Advisory Committee, Poplar Springs Cemetery Association, and the Child Development Council. He also served on the Soil and Water Conservation Board for 30 years, remaining committed to soil conservation as a landowner until his death. In 2012, Dudley received the Distinguished Servant Award at the MLK Banquet in Calhoun County. He was also a dedicated listener and supporter of Mississippi Public Broadcasting. Throughout the 1990's, each July, Dudley's former home, The Sharecropper, was part of the tour of the Faulkner Conference at Ole Miss.
These activities and his dedication to them speak to Dudley's civic mindedness and patriotism. A "Yellow Dog Democrat," He was always a proud American, dedicated to the election process and the two-party system of government. Dudley's innate understanding that nature is the world's ultimate art led him to enjoy creating art from natural items. He conducted many workshops with children, showing them how they could collect natural items and create unusual pieces of art. For several years he displayed and sold his natural pieces of art work during his open houses at The Sharecropper. Other artist friends brought their artwork to display and sell the last Saturday in October until Dudley's health begin to decline. Dudley's activities as an artist and conservationist were featured in countless magazines and newspapers over the years. His dear friend, Joel McNeece of the Calhoun County Journal, found inspiration out of their friendship of many years, and featured Dudley often in his newspaper. Joel "always enjoyed Dudley's art and stories, almost as much as his friendship." Like numerous other friends and acquaintances of Dudley's, Joel often enjoyed the magnificent view from the deck of"The Aerie," Dudley's home of 12 years and where he was so grateful that he was able to spend his last days.
Dudley Davis leaves two sisters, Martha Davis Killebrew (John), or Winona, MS, and Kay Davis Ellis (Gowan), of Clinton, MS, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Virginia Ruth Davis.
A memorial service will be held at Parker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Bruce, MS on Saturday, May 1st at Noon with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. The family request donations be made to Mississippi Public Broadcasting in Jackson, MS or Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS.
Dudley's many friends will take comfort in the wonderful memories of a life well-lived. He was a special human being who will always be remembered and loved by many.
Lula Hugh Betay Rose
RIPLEY - Lula Hugh Betay Rose, 83, passed away on April 26, 2021, at Tippah County Hospital Nursing Home in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McBride Funeral Home.
Rodney Richardson
TUPELO - Rodney Richardson, 51, passed away on April 23, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Annie Williams
NEW ALBANY - Annie Frances Faulkner Williams went to be with the Lord on April 25, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born September 17, 1933 in Pontotoc County to Norris O. Faulkner, Sr. and Ruby Johnston Faulkner. She married her childhood sweetheart, Dwight G. Williams on June 10, 1950.
Annie and Dwight were instrumental in organizing the Outreach Ministry at Ingomar Baptist Church, where she had been a member for 76 years.
Annie lived her life true to her Christian faith. She loved the Lord, her family, church and friends. She has always been a Christian example to her community.
Services will be at United Funeral Service Tuesday, April 27. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and funeral at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Clyde Pound and Dr. Terry Cutrer will be officiating. Burial will be in the Ingomar Cemetery.
She is survived by a granddaughter, Cristie Printup; a great granddaughter, Jessica Printup; a great grandson, Patrick Printup, all of Southaven; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Williams of Ingomar; a sister-in-law, Mary Faulkner, also of Ingomar; two very special nephews, Mike Faulkner (Cheritie) and Bart Faulkner (Windy); a special niece, Sue Sigman of Cordova; and several great nieces and great nephews whom she loved dearly.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Terry D. Williams; a brother Sonny Faulkner; in-laws Victor and Charlie Pearl Williams and a brother-in-law, James Carson Williams.
Pallbearers will be Gary Allen, Bill Gray, Jimmy Yarbrough, Jerry Fitzgerald, Bobby Williams, Kenny Gregory and Ed Prawl. Honorary pallbearers will be the Fellowship Sunday School Class and the Outreach Ministry group of Ingomar Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to Ingomar Cemetery, c/o Larry Williams, 1022 CR 90, New Albany, MS or to Ingomar Baptist Church Building Fund, 1112 CR 90, New Albany, MS
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Tim Mayben
BALDWYN - Tim Mayben, 57, passed away on April 26, 2021 at his home. He was a retired truck driver, and he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He enjoyed truck driving, watching Dallas Cowboy football and Nascar. He was a Baptist.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at noon with Rev. Jerry Mayo officiating. Burial will be in Bethany Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Ever Marie Hester Mayben of Baldwyn; sons, Timothy C. E. Mayben of Saltillo, David L. Mayben of Guntown, Ricky Dale Mayben (Dody) of Nettleton; sister, Kaydra Ball of Fort Smith, Ark; (5) grandchildren, Isabella Mayben, Arina Mayben, Seth Mayben, Allie Brooke Mayben and Erin Hester; host of other family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Hester, Tommy Hood, James Hester, Delton Hester, Mike Dempster and David Henry Mayben JR.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Mary Bree Mayben.
Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 4:00 - 8:00 p. m. at Waters Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Robert L. (Sunny) Calomese
BALDWYN - Robert L. (Sunny) Calomese, 82 , passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at his home in Baldwyn. Services will be on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 1:00 p.m. at Springhill M.B. Church, Baldwyn. Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 4:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. at Agnew and Sons of Baldwyn. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Barbara Moreland Hamilton
TUPELO - On Saturday, April 24, 2021 I, Barbara Moreland Hamilton, made my transition to whatever lies beyond. I was born on January 11, 1940 in Beaumont, Texas, to Dewey and Mildred Sorrell Moreland. We eventually moved to Memphis, Tennessee where my two wonderful sisters were born. In 1953, we moved to Tupelo where I graduated from Tupelo High School in 1958. After two years at Itawamba Junior College (now ICC) and working for a year, Billy Helmo Hannaford and I were married and moved to Massachusetts to work on the Polaris Missile Program at General Electric. Billy and I lived in Honolulu, Hawaii for several years where I attended the University of Hawaii, studying pattern making and fashion merchandising. We then moved to Southern California. In 1974, I went to work at Hang Ten Sportswear Manufacturers as a pattern maker. From there I went to work at Ocean Pacific Sunwear (OP) as a pattern maker and merchandising assistant.
In 1984, I married Donald Hamilton, Vice President of Manufacturing at OP Sportswear. We moved to London, England to get OP Sportswear started in Europe. After several years in Newport Beach, California, we moved to the country of Panama in order to get OP started in Central America. In 1990 we moved to Naples, Florida and Don started his own garment manufacturing company in Guatemala and Jamaica. I made frequent trips to both countries in addition to maintaining our home in Naples. In 1998, Don and I moved to Dhaka, Bangladesh, where Don ran a large new garment factory and I did some product merchandising. In 2005, Don and I moved to Tupelo to be close to family. I was blessed to have the best family in the world. Since Don passed away in 2009, I have been making children's clothes and quilts, ballroom dancing, and competitive race walking.
I was preceded in death by my parents; one sister, Joyce Moreland Davis; and both husbands.
I am survived by my wonderful sister, Marsha Lynn Cole (Ken); brother-in-law, Charles "Buddy" Davis; nieces, nephews, and great-nieces; step-daughters, Stephanie Young (Jay), and Donna Cowan of Colchester, England; step-grandchildren, Taylor and Madison Young, Cameron and Hayden Cowan, all of Colchester, England.
My family and friends will celebrate my life with a time of visitation 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Special thanks to the North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice who provided me such good care, especially, Nurse Laura.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army, PO Box 706, Tupelo, MS 38802; S.A.F.E. www.safeshelter.net; or the Tupelo Children's Mansion, wwwmansionkids.org. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Donna Morgan
BOONEVILLE - Donna Morgan, 53, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 1 pm at House of Prayer Church. Visitation will be on Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 5-8 pm at House of Prayer Church. Burial will follow at House of Prayer Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Ginger Avent
TUPELO - Ginger Avent, 63, passed away on April 25, 2021, at North Ms Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION - TUPELO.
Nita Anne Miskelley
TIPPAH COUNTY - Nita Anne Miskelley, 75, passed away on April 25, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Oscar Heldt III
SALTILLO - Oscar Heldt III, 75, passed away on April 22, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER - TUPELO.
Gene Clement
PONTOTOC - Gene Clement, 89, died Monday, April 26, 2021, at his daughter's residence in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 4 PM at Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 from 2 PM- service time at Holland, Tupelo. A full obituary will follow.
Sarah Evaleen Kuykendall
PINE GROVE - On January 25, 1931 in a humble home located on the Murphy and Sara Cox place, on a rise overlooking Hatchie bottom a baby girl was born to Marvin Randolph (Jake) Anderson and Callie Katherine Cox Anderson. She was affectionately named Sarah Evaleen Anderson. Although she was the only child born to this union while growing up she never felt lonely because she had the love of her parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and many cousins. She was known as Evaleen by many but in later years preferred to be called Sarah.
It was a revival meeting in the Dry Creek community that she met the love of her life William Vance Kuykendall. The romance blossomed and they were married on February 1, 1947. Together the two celebrated a marriage of 68 years until the death of Vance on March 21, 2015.
Sarah departed her earthly journey on Saturday, April 24, 2021 and now is safely in the presence of her Savior and all the ones she had been longing to see. She was a member of the Pine Grove Baptist Church and a homemaker.
Born to the union of Sarah and Vance were three children: Jerry Kuykendall (Dian) of Tremont, MS, Stan Kuykendall of Pontotoc, MS and Jean Lancaster (James) of Corinth, MS.
Sarah leaves behind to cherish her memory her three children, her grandchildren: Beth Blanton (Len) of Tupelo, MS, Kim Koon (Matt) of Pontotoc, MS and Chad Lancaster of Corinth, MS. She also leaves behind three great grandchildren: Mattie Sims Koon, Whittington Vance Koon, and Macy Blanton.
Sarah was preceded in death by her husband: Vance Kuykendall, parents: Jake and Callie Anderson, grandparents: Luke and Essie Anderson, Murphy and Sara Cox, her father in law: Madison Kuykendall, mother in law: Nora Ledbetter Kuykendall, and one great grandson: Jacob Koon.
Sarah's final years were spent at Pontotoc Extended Care where she enjoyed telling the staff, residents and visitors (honey you sure look nice today, you are so pretty, I love you honey). She was an avid conversationalist with a contagious laugh. She was truly a gentle southern lady who was dedicated to her family and friends. There will be a void place in the family, but her memory will live on.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Boxs Chapel Maintenance Fund, The Peoples Bank, Attention: Paula Windham, P.O. Box 419, Ripley, MS 38663.
A public graveside service will be held at Boxs Chapel Cemetery in the Pine Grove community on Monday, April 26 at 5 p.m. with Brother Bill Baker officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at four thirty until service time at the cemetery.
Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS, www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
Eli Whitaker
TUPELO - Eli Whitaker, 7, passed away on April 25, 2021, at LeBonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Lee Memorial Funeral Home.
Morris Miller
TUPELO - Morris Lee Miller, 75, died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at the Sanctuary Hospice House. He was born December 4, 1945, in Red Bay, Al to William Leroy and Jewel Catherine Tucker Miller. He was a career salesman, starting with Randy's Steaks, working many years for Kraft and Hotel and Restaurant Supply before retiring from US Foods. His greatest passion was music. He started playing music in high school, playing with Tammy Wynette. Over the years he played on the Buddy and Kaye Show and was over the entertainment for the Tupelo Hog Roaster benefits. He and his band, The Bourbon Cowboys, played for numerous charity events. He formed the North MS Musicians Club which has grown to 627 members and from that they added the Breakfast Club, which would meet for breakfast once a month. He enjoyed watching the Spunk Monkeys play and traveling to Branson and Nashville. He cherished the time he got to spend with his great-grandchildren.
Services will be 1 PM Wednesday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Sister Sherry Donaldson officiating. His brother, Ken will deliver the family reflections. Entombment will be in the Chapel of Faith Mausoleum. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by the love of his life, Norma Miller of Tupelo; two children, Kim Cheney (Johnny) and Shaun Miller all of Tupelo; two brothers, William Kenneth Miller (Sandi) of Ecru and Myron Roy Miller (Anita) of Mooreville; three grandchildren, Brittney Jordan, Drew Jordan and Jonathan Cheney (Bethanne); four great-grandchildren, Ellarea, Annalee, John Brantley and Gunner.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Monte Miller; a sister, Linda Painter and a special uncle, Jim Miller.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Tommy Barber, Charlie Justice, Larry Eades, Joel Hardin, Larry Marshall, Tommy Brewer, Lee Broadfoot, Matt Nolan and members of the Breakfast Club.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Sanctuary Hospice House.
Visitation will be 11 - 1 Wednesday.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
Lucy "John" Neal King
BOONEVILLE - Lucy "John" Neal King (88) passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 at Landmark Nursing Facility in Booneville. She was born on July 26, 1932, to the late Pleas and Nora Smith McCreary. She retired from Brown Shoe Company. She loved taking care of her family. She also enjoyed baking and shopping. She was a member of Martin Hill Free Will Baptist Church.
Services are 2 pm Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Martin Hill Free Will Baptist Church with Bro. Rick Taylor and Bro. David Harper officiating. Visitation will be 11-2 on Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in the Liberty Memorial Gardens.
Lucy is survived by her daughters, Linda Jane Enis of Wheeler, Helen Harris (Jerry) of Booneville and Kammie King of Booneville; her son, Danny King (Vickie) of Booneville; her sisters, Shirley Cain of Booneville, Joyce Holland of Booneville and Elbie Brumfield of Louisiana; her brothers, Smith McCreary of Booneville and Paul McCreary of Louisiana; her grandchildren, Laurie Smith, Carla Enis, Scotty Enis, Teresa Loden, Crystal Fitzsimmons, Daniel King, Jeremy Harris and Dustin King; nineteen great-grandchildren and nine great great-grandchildren who adored her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carmon King; her granddaughter, Amy "Sissy" Enis; her son-in-law, J.B. Enis; her sister, Jewel Taylor and her brothers, Troy and Dexter McCreary.
Pallbearers are; Scotty Enis, Daniel King, Jeremy Harris, Dustin King, Tony McCreary, Ronnie McCreary and Benji King.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Peggy Jo Sanderson
SMITHVILLE - Peggy Jo Sanderson, 83, started her new life in Heaven on April 24, 2021. Born on July 14, 1937, in Smithville, MS, she was a daughter of the late Bascom Brasfield and Jettie Gregory Brasfield.
Peggy graduated from Smithville High School, was a true Seminole at heart, and she lived her whole life in Smithville. A woman with great work ethic, she initially worked at Monroe Trousers in Smithville. She became an LPN, enjoyed her work so much that she went on to further her education at Miss University for Women where she obtained a Nursing Degree. Peggy became a Registered Nurse and was passionate about her patients and giving them the best care. During her 30 year career, she touched many lives and earned "Nurse of the Year" at Gilmore Memorial Hospital.
God blessed Peggy with a loving husband, Robert Sanderson, whom she married on June 14, 1958. Together, God gave them three children, 7 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly. Peggy loved God and was Baptist. She was always putting everyone before herself and she didn't mind being in charge to make sure things ran smooth in life. She had a selfless heart and she liked to fix everything and help everyone.
Always joking around, Peggy liked to pick on folks and hang out with family or her co-workers while they went on vacation or camping. Some of her favorite vacation spots were Gulf Shores, the Smokey Mountains, and a one memorable trip to Europe. She also liked to go dancing, watch basketball, listen to country music, and grow flowers in her gardens. Often she would collect treasures like Fenton Glass and Hummel figurines.
Peggy was kind giving spirit who will be missed dearly. The memories made with her family and friends, through the years, will be cherished forever.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Lewis Sanderson, Smithville; sons, Lynn Sanderson (Kim), Smithville, Greg Sanderson (Teresa), Smithville; grandchildren, Jesse Sanderson, Starr Sanderson Perry, Bobby Sanderson, David Streets, Beth Streets Kroener, Jacob Robinson, and Julia Robinson; great-grandchildren, Emery Sanderson, Lynsey Bray, Jordan Bray; Trent, Sam, Arlee, and Iris Sanderson; Nathan and Maddy Duncan; Anastasia Kroener; Anna, Hayden, and Kayden Streets.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Gary Sanderson; brothers, Tommie Brasfield and Jerry Brasfield.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 2:00 pm, at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, with Bro. Kelvin Price officiating. Burial will follow in Pierce Chapel Cemetery, Smithville, with Pallbearers being Jesse Sanderson, Bobby Sanderson, David Streets, Patrick Perry, Jeff Kroener, and Jacob Robinson. Honorary Pallbearer will be Mark Lee.
Visitation for friends will take place on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the Funeral Home from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
