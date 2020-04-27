Merilee Johnson
AMORY – Merilee Johnson, 66, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at home in Amory. Services will be on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. at New Chapel Cemetery in Fulton, MS. Visitation will be on one hour prior to service at New Chapel Cemetery.
Jimmy Darrell Gasaway
FULTON – Jimmy Darrell Gasaway, 56, passed away suddenly on Monday, April 27, 2020, at his home. He was born April 11, 1964, to Jimmy Lewis and Hilma Sue Owens Gasaway. He worked for 15 years as a mechanic for Thompson Tires and was currently a reserve deputy for the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department, which he loved dearly. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and going places.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, at the Mt. Vernon Cemetery with Bro. Bill Adams officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Heather Gasaway; two sons, T.J. Gasaway and Colton Gasaway; two daughters, Brianna Chilcoat and Caitlynn Chilcoat; one sister, Genia Oaks of Dennis; two grandchildren, Waylon Gasaway and Liam House; and a number of extended family members.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Rhonda Tucker; his parents; and his grandparents.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Wilson, Tim Lewis, David Tyra, Bobby Cleveland, Bubba Watson, Skip Johnson, Jerry Wigginton, Fred Heckart, and Terry Johnson.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department.
Condolences may be shared with the Gasaway family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Jacque Moore
PONTOTOC – Jacque Moore, 65, passed away on April 26, 2020, at her home in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Jenny Thornton
HOUSTON – Mrs. Virginia Bell Smith Thornton, 85, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Tupelo, Mississippi. “Jenny”, as she was known to her family and friends, was born in Lowndes County, MS, on July 16, 1934 to James McCord and Sally Bell Shearer Smith and that year the family moved to Houston. Jenny graduated from Houston High School and Mississippi State College for Women (now Mississippi University for Women) with a B.S. degree in Elementary Education.
She began her teaching career in Greenville, MS which led to teaching in Victoria, Mississippi and Houston, Mississippi, followed by a return to Greenville. There she met John Travis Thornton and they were married December 22, 1963. Following marriage, she continued to teach in Greenville, followed by Indianola Academy. In 1990, the family moved to Natchez, MS w, where she spent her last working years teaching GED classes at the Natchez branch of Copiah Lincoln Community College and working in the campus library.
After retirement Jenny and Travis moved to Houston, MS to be near family. She was a faithful member of Houston First United Methodist Church where they were earlier married in 1963, and she loved the Spiriters‘ Sunday School class. She was also an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Colonial Dames XVII Century, Society of Mayflower Descendants and Magna Charta Dames.
A private memorial service will be held for immediate family with a memorial service to be scheduled at a later date.
Houston Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband, John Travis Thornton; her son, Robert Russell Thornton and his wife Meredith of Cordova, TN; a sister, Martha Elizabeth Smith and her husband Charles; her sister-in-law, Betty H. Smith, all of Houston. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, James McCord Smith.
The family request no gifts or flowers please, but memorials may be made to: The Houston First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 123, Houston, Mississippi 38851 OR French Camp Academy, One Fine Place, French Camp, Mississippi 39745 OR your desired charity.
Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com.
Lana Lauderdale
UNION/PRENTISS COUNTIES – Lana Lauderdale, 62, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. A private family service is planned. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. The staff of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Lauderdale family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Hattie Young
BOONEVILLE – Hattie Young, 98, passed away on April 26, 2020, at her home in Bonneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Jerry Solon Gibson
UNION COUNTY – Jerry Solon Gibson, 84, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at Magnolia Place Assisted Living in New Albany. A private family graveside service will be at 2 PM Wednesday, April 29 in the Old Glenfield Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. The staff of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Gibson family at nafuneralsandcremation.com.
Lozella Milligan
CORINTH – Lozella Milligan, 88, passed away on April 27, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Mildred Park
PONTOTOC – Mildred Park, 92, passed away on April 27, 2020, at her home in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Gertie Mae Stewart
BALDWYN – Gertie Mae Stewart, 71, passed away on April 27, 2020, at her residence in Baldwyn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
Jessmer Vaughan
SMITHVILLE – Jessmer Vaughan, 99, passed away on April 27, 2020, at River Place Nursing Center in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Nancy Ann Kincade Williams
CORINTH – Nancy Ann Kincade Williams, age 78, passed away at her home on April 26, 2020 after an 11 year battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. Born in 1941, Nancy Ann was the only daughter of Sally and Robert Kincade and grew up in the Mississippi Delta with her brother, Pat Kincade. Nancy Ann graduated in 1959 from Clarksdale High School where she was elected both Homecoming Queen and Miss CHS. She spent her freshman year at Mississippi University for Women, then transferred to the University of Mississippi, the alma mater of both of her parents and where her father was awarded the coveted Norris Trophy as the best male athlete.
On the first day of orientation at Ole Miss, Nancy Ann met the love of her life, Kenneth Weaver Williams from Corinth, MS. Nancy Ann was a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority and was crowned Sweetheart of Sigma Chi in 1962.
Nancy Ann and Kenneth married in February of 1963. With a teaching degree in hand, she taught school until her ultimate teaching job began with her children. Nancy Ann was a loving and dedicated mother to her four children, and later was a loving influence on her 15 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Nancy Ann was a member of Fin de Siecle Club, Garden Club, and Junior Auxiliary. She served as home room mother for many years, scout leader, and swim team coach. As a faithful disciple of Jesus Christ, she taught Bible Study at her church, First United Methodist Church, as well as in the community. She volunteered as a youth leader at FUMC and her influence spread far and wide, one individual at a time. Her last years of life were spent battling a difficult illness, yet she found her purpose in praying for others.
Nancy Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Sara Stevens Kincade (Sally) and Robert Patton Kincade. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Kenneth Weaver Williams; four children: Nan Williams Green (Stuart) of Corinth and Vicksburg, MS; Sara Williams Berry (Mont) of Tupelo, MS; Ken Williams (Edi) of Corinth, MS; and Martin Williams (Adriene) of Jackson, TN; and her brother, Pat Kincade (Cheryl) of Ventura, California. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, who she adored: Wesley Green Josey (Jonathan) of Jackson, MS; Meg Green Craft (Ryan) of Vicksburg, MS; Sean Scruggs (Richie) of Vicksburg, MS; Katie Berry Thompson (Owen) of Crestview, FL; Ellie Berry Carter (Drew) of Jackson, MS; Joseph Berry of Jackson, MS; Troy Berry (Rorie) of Oxford, MS; Joshua Berry, Sally Berry, Charlie Berry, all of Tupelo, MS; Elizabeth Williams of Nashville, TN; Rebekah Williams, Emma Williams, Rachel Williams, all of Corinth, MS; and Avon Williams, of Jackson, TN. She is also survived by her great grandchildren: Seth Josey, Haddon Josey, Dagny Scruggs, Byron Scruggs, and Riley Ann Craft; and beloved nieces, nephews, and a multitude of friends.
Memorials can be made to CARE Foundation, P.O Box 239, Corinth, Mississippi, 38835.
In light of our nation’s current circumstances, a private family service will held this week.
Online condolences can be left at www.mcpetersfuneraldirectors.com.
George T. Howell
ABERDEEN – George T. Howell, 98, passed away on April 26, 2020, at home in Aberdeen. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen.
Brian Thomas
BOONEVILLE – Brian Thomas, 30, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 2 pm at Crossroads Full Gospel Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 starting at 4 pm with limited people allowed in at a time at Crossroads Full Gospel Church. Burial will follow at Gaston Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
