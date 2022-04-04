TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Sarah Barnes, Myrtle
Roger Barnett, Amory
Glorious Brooks, Shannon
Daniel Gordon, Iuka
Billie Graham, Thaxton
Robbie Harbor, Mantachie
John Holmes, Ripley/Ashland
Ailese Shepherd, Amory
Timothy O'Neal Springer, Tupelo
Wayne Allen Whipple, Tupelo
Ailese Shepherd
AMORY - Ailese Shepherd, 87, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, at her home in Amory. Services will be on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on on Wednesday from 12:30 until service time at the funeral home.
Roger Barnett
AMORY - Roger Barnett, 64, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery.
Daniel Gordon
IUKA - Daniel Gordon, 72, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Private family services will be held. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is entrusted with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
John Holmes
RIPLEY/ASHLAND - John Holmes, 49, passed away on April 3, 2022, in Ashland. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Timothy O'Neal Springer
TUPELO - Timothy O'Neal Springer, 53, passed away on March 31, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Sarah Barnes
MYRTLE - Sarah Elizabeth Sanderson Barnes, 89, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at her residence. She was born August 16, 1932 in Ripley, MS to John and Casey Coston Sanderson. She retired from Mohasco, and then worked for fifteen years at Wal-Mart as a People Greeter. She enjoyed reading and working Word-Search puzzles. She also enjoyed working with flowers and gardening. Yet, her favorite pastime was spending time with her family.
Funeral services will be at 2:00p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at United Funeral Service with Jay Tidwell officiating. Burial will be at Glenfield Memorial Park.
She is survived by her daughter, Patsy Barnes Robbins (Allen); two grandchildren, Morgan Little (Phillip) and Taylor Robbins; and two great grandchildren, Ella Little and Emerie Little.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Tommy Barnes; three sisters and one brother.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Gaines, Kenny Gaines, Darrell Huddleston, Danny Barnes, Kim Barnes and Don Parish.
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 5, 2022 from 12:00p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Glorious Brooks
SHANNON - Glorious Brooks, 79, passed away on March 30, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Wayne Allen Whipple
TUPELO - Wayne Allen Whipple, 69, passed away Thursday evening, March 31, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on July 6, 1952 to Alma Virgil and Mary Lorraine Whipple. He was raised in Sandy and Granger, Utah, where he graduated from Granger High School in 1970. While in school, he was a member of the swim team and won several regional and state awards.
Wayne was a journeyman electrician and earned two Associate degrees, in Business and Electronic Technology. He retired from NESCO in Tupelo after 30 years of electrical sales.
Wayne married his eternal sweetheart, Carolyn Duncan, on March 29, 1974 in the Salt Lake, Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Together, they enjoyed many happy years raising their family, traveling, serving in the church, and spending time together. They recently celebrated 48 years of marriage and look forward to being together forever.
Wayne was a faithful, lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He held many leadership positions, including Bishop of the Booneville and Tupelo Wards, and various other ward and stake callings. He served as a missionary in the Gulf States Mission from 1971 until 1973. Together with his wife, he served for over seven years in the Memphis, Tennessee Temple and a one-year Family History Mission for the church. He was an avid Scouter, earned the rank of Eagle, and served in various leadership capacities in the Boy Scouts of America for over 25 years. He was pleased that all of his sons also earned the rank of Eagle and that all five of his children were married in the Temple.
Wayne was a stalwart disciple of Jesus Christ, always accepting opportunities to provide service to others, and is remembered by many for being an exceptional teacher. In his life, family was first, and he was always concerned about each member of the family and what he could do for them. He was known for encouraging his children to "make good choices" and to keep "making memories." Playing guitar, woodworking, and taking family vacations were some of his favorite things to do. Wayne and Carolyn especially enjoyed their 40th anniversary trip to Hawaii.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Duncan Whipple of Tupelo; one daughter and four sons, Holly Lorraine Babcock (Jonathan) of Kennesaw, Georgia; Joshua Nathan Whipple (Ambur) of Rancho Mission Viejo, California; Patrick Dale Whipple (Brigette) of Madison, Mississippi; Nicholas Shawn Whipple (Kristy) of Farmington, Utah; and Adam Craig Whipple (Jessi) of Buena Vista, Virginia; grandchildren Anna, Will, Mary, and Jake Babcock; Marie, Capri, Joaquin, Allie, Aubry, Duncan, Preston, Collin, Ellie, Faye, Wes, Max, and Jade Whipple; his sister Maureen Burbidge (Lynn), brother Dale Whipple (Miriam), and sister Jeanette Crotchett, all of Utah; sister-in-law, Karen Whipple Miller of Arizona; sister- and brother-in-law, Rhonda and Sammy Allred of Corinth; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by this father and mother, Alma Virgil and Mary Lorraine Whipple; and brother, Ron Whipple.
Pallbearers will be his sons: Josh, Patrick, Nicholas, and Adam Whipple; Jonathan and Will Babcock; and Sammy and Clayton Allred.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Matt Westcott, Mark Westcott, Chris McKissack, Mark Rulewicz, Vern Christensen, and Muncie Hayes.
Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at W.E. Pegues Funeral Home, Tupelo.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1085 S. Thomas Street Tupelo, MS 38801. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
Burial will follow in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Cemetery, 147 County Road 1251, Booneville MS, 38829.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Billie Graham
THAXTON - Mrs Billie Dove Graham, age 93 passed Sunday April 4, 2022 at the Pontotoc Nursing Home after an extended Illness. Mrs Graham was the daughter of Johnny Bevill and Dovie Irene Hodge Bevill. She was born on Sept, 26, 1928 in Ms. Mrs Graham was a former cook and server at Thaxton School, and alife long member of Thaxton Methodist Church. Billie Dove love to garden and was a collector of Red Fox keepsakes. In later years she was a homemaker who loved and took care of her family. Funeral Services were Monday, April 4th, 2020 at 2pm at Thaxton Methodist Church with Interment in Thaxton Community Cemetery. Visitation was at 1 pm until service time at the church. Bro William Montgomery officiated . She leaves her Son, Zane Moody of Thaxton and her daughter Susan Moody Winters, of Thaxton. 4 grandchildren and 5 grandchildren. She also leaves a very special niece, Tami Lorick. Billie Dove is preceded by her parents, her husband Hanon Graham, a daughter in law, Shelia Moody, Sisters Rudell Gooch, Mae Dillard, Ilene Dillard, Otie Carwyle, and a brother Otto Bevill. Our family at Associated are very greatful to have been chosen to serve the Graham/Moody family. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - TUPELO has charge of all arrangements. You may leave your condolences and messages @ associatedfuneral.com by clicking on the tributes link.
Robbie Harbor
MANTACHIE - Robbie Allene Gardner Harbor passed away peacefully at her home late Sunday evening on April 3, 2022, following a lengthy illness, and is now in the presence of her Heavenly Father. She was 90 years old.
Born November 29, 1931, Robbie was the daughter of the late Edward Clarence Gardner and Idella Estes Gardner. She was one of nine children, growing up in the Ozark community of Itawamba County. Robbie was a loving, devoted wife to Tracy Reldon Harbor, and together they made their home in the Centerville Community until his death on October 11, 2006. While raising a family, she also worked her entire adult life at Mantachie Manufacturing Company before retiring in the mid 90's. She was one of the oldest surviving members of Centerville Baptist Church where she attended faithfully until her health declined.
Robbie enjoyed a blessed and simple life -- watching TV, cooking and tending to her garden, but her greatest treasures were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nothing brought her more joy and happiness than having her family together for her amazing Sunday dinners. She was a kind and gentle soul who lived a life of faith and humility. She leaves behind a legacy of love to all who knew her.
A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the McNeece- Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie, MS with Bro. Greg Jones officiating, assisted by Bro. Bill Adams. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Itawamba County. Visitation will be held from noon until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family wishes to express thanks to the NMMC Home Hospice Team and Visiting Angels for the compassionate and loving care they provided to our Mother. Special appreciation and love is extended to caregivers Cecilia Melson and Shirley Weatherford who cared for our Mother as their own.
Robbie is survived by her loving family: sons Phillip Harbor and Kacey Harbor (Tracy), daughters Judy McMullan (George) and Pam Evans (Robert); grandsons Mackenzie Harbor (Taylor) and Ryan Evans; granddaughters Carrie Martin (Kevin), Leann Cato (Jason) and Dicy Sheffield (Blake); sister Peggy Scruggs; sisters-in-law Sue Sharp, Betty Bramlett and Nancy Ingram (Ben); six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, her precious granddaughters Traci Nicole Harbor and Maggie Katherine McMullan; sisters Mattie Ruth Tabler, Avonell Bishop, Jean Sheffield and Joan Sheffield, brothers Edward "Buck" Gardner, Charlie Gardner and Ellis Gardner; and in-laws Woody and Hattie Nichols Harbor.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Mackenzie Harbor and Ryan Evans; grandsons-in-law Kevin Martin and Jason Cato; and great-grandsons Jake and Eli Martin and Bryant Cato; and nephews Larry and Jerry Bishop.
Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
