MEMO, PHOTO
Timothy Ellis
MOOREVILLE - Tim Shane Ellis, 31 of Mooreville, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021. He was an employee of HM Richards. Tim is survived by his parents Angie and Perry Wood, girlfriend Katie Walton, children Ashton Irwin, Tristan Ellis, and Kaliegh Ellis, Richard Ellis, step-father Shawn James, grandparents Lynn and Junior Ellis, grandmother Charolette Gant, aunt Melinda Ellis, aunt and uncle Blake and Amber Gant, Tabitha and Steven Harrelson, aunt Brandy Gant, brother and sister-in-law Allen Ellis and Charli, niece and nephew Brody and Lucy Ellis, Michael Ray Woods and Mallory Clause, Chris and Neil Gant. Tim is preceded in death by grandmother Mary Gale, step-grandfather Preston Gale, Grandfather Nick Grant, uncle Nickey Grant, great-grandmother Betty Wilhite, great-grandfather Lonnie Tallant, aunt Sandra Gale, and uncle Wayne Ellis. Pallbearers will be Chris Gant, Lane Gant, Allen Ellis, Michael Wood, Joe Tubs, and Roy Seger. Honorary Pallbearers are Bentley Seger, Hunter Bentley, Blake Gant, Scotty Stults, Vernon Stults, Lynn Stults, Charles Dinky Carter, Randy Seger, Ronald Seger, Michael Gant, Coley Gant, T.J. Grissom, Vijay Reddy and Blake Gant. Tim was a former Military Police E5. Tim enjoyed life as much as everyone loved him. Tim will truly be missed but never forgotten, forever in our hearts.
Visitation at Associated Family Funeral home, Friday 12:00 noon until service time at 2:00 pm.
Associated Family Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Tim Ellis as our thoughts and prayers go out to each and every member. Please visit the "Tribute Wall" to leave your condolences and messages for the family.
Please visit our website to leave condolences: associatedfuneral.com.
MEMO
Michael Dewayne Hellums
TIPPAH COUNTY - Michael Dewayne Hellums, 50, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021, at his residence in Walnut. Services will be on Wednesday, April 7 at 4 PM at Charity Church near Chalybeate. Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 6 from 5 PM to 8 PM at Charity Church. Burial will follow at Charity Church Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Hellums family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO
Garry Graham
PONTOTOC - Garry Lynn Graham, age 71, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. He was born November 11, 1949 to Ottis Herbert and Ruby Mae Hawkins Graham. Gary was a retired truck driver. He enjoyed the Pontotoc Ridge Runners Car Club, cat fishing, restoring show trucks and attending truck shows.
Services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Ratliff and Rev. Tim Forman officiating; burial will follow in the In Good Faith Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his daughter, Jessie Weeks (Jacob); two sons, Russell Graham (Regina) and David Blystone (Caitlyn Smith); two sisters, Joyce Forman and Loyce Forman (Jimmy); a brother, Burrell Graham and he was anxiously awaiting his first grandchild, Tallen Hayze Lynn Blystone.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Nona Graham; and two brothers, Arlie and Norris Graham.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Forman, Bubba Thompson, Trey Graham, Joseph Forman, Neal Tackett and Jeremy Graham. Honorary pallbearer will be Donald Coker.
Visitation will be Monday from 6 to 8 PM and Tuesday from 1 to 2 PM at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
MEMO
Mary Brown
NEW ALBANY - Mary Brown, 91, passed away on April 5, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glenfield Funeral Home.
MEMO, UNITED LOGO
Ezell Franklin
NEW ALBANY - Ezell May Franklin, 84, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born April 2, 1937 in Middleton, TN to James William May and Myrtle Foster May. She retired from Denton Mills and was a member of Palestine Baptist Church in Keownville.
Funeral services will be at 3:30p.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Larry Harrison officiating. A graveside service will follow at Vista Memorial Park.
She is survived by a daughter, Pam Tyer (Titus) of Baldwyn, MS; two sons, Jeffery Franklin (Rhonda) and Dale Franklin (Tabitha), both of New Albany; one sister, Sue McDonald of Keownville; eight grandchildren: Matt Tyer, Emily Wilkerson, Zack Franklin, Jordan Franklin, Jessica Wilder, Anthony Gannon, Ethan Criswell and Alex Criswell; seventeen great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Julius M. Franklin; her parents; four sisters, Elizabeth Bramlitt, Gladys Sanders, Geneva Adams and Vera Rowe; and three brothers, Paul May, J.W. May and Buddy May.
Visitation will be from 1:00p.m. until 3:30p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at the funeral home.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
MEMO, SENTER LOGO
Ruby Charles
FULTON - Ruby Nell McDonald Charles, 89, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born April 19, 1931 to the late Albert Alfred McDonald and the late Mayme Meeks Moss. She retired from Crestpark Retirement Home after 25 years of service. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and playing practical jokes on everyone. She loved to cook and enjoyed working as a CNA. She was loved dearly and will be missed always.
Services will be 2:00 pm on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Mike Deaton officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm in the Senter Funeral Home chapel.
Survivors include her children: Shirley Charles of OH, Ralph Charles of Fulton, Mark (Linda) Charles of Fulton, Joyce Carter of Fulton; grandchildren: Jeremy Charles, Samantha Carter, Brenda (Michael) Hughes, Rebecca Bingham, Michael (Colleen) Charles of IL, Laura Charles of IL, and 13 additional grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and 6 great, great-grandchildren; sisters: Barbara Cox, Thelma Carter, Geraldine Mitchell; daughter-in-law, Dora Charles
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herman Lee Charles; son, Michael Wayne Charles; daughter, Barbara Diann Bingham, 4 brothers and 4 sisters.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
MEMO, MCNEECE MORRIS LOGO
Donnie Sandlin
PEPPERTOWN - Donald Lee "Donnie" Sandlin, 71, died Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born October 31, 1949, in Tupelo, to Lawrence and Edith Burns Sandlin. He attended church at The Orchard in Tupelo. He was retired from Action Lane Furniture. He loved talking to people and making them laugh. He was a pickup truck enthusiast.
Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, at the Keyes Cemetery with Bro. Joseph Jones officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa Wilson Sandlin ; one daughter, Kim Thorn (Eric) of Peaceful Valley; one sister, Debra Marolt (Mike) of Corinth; three grandchildren, Katelyn Sandlin, Kennedy Sandlin, and Justin Sandlin.
He was preceded in death by one son, Johnny Lee Sandlin; an infant daughter, Pamela Kay Sandlin; one sister, Tammy Bertram; and his parents.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Condolences may be shared with Donnie's family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Tyrone Fields
TUPELO - Tyrone Fields, 66, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at his home. in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.- 6 :00 p.m. (walk-through) at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
MEMO
James Bradley Bryson
GUNTOWN - James Bradley Bryson, 45, passed away on April 5, 2021, at his home in Guntown. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Shirley Sullivan
RIPLEY - Shirley Sullivan, 71, passed away on April 3, 2021, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
MEMO
Loren K. Inman
IUKA - Loren K. Inman, 90, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, at his residence in Iuka. Services will be on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 beginning at 2:00 p.m. at Ludlam Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 beginning noon until 2:00 p.m. at Ludlam Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Poplar Springs Cemetery, Iuka, MS.
MEMO, SENTER LOGO
Peggy Edwards
FULTON - Peggy Perrine Edwards, 79, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021. She was born March 19, 1942 to the late Howard Perrine and the late Mildred Reynolds Perrine. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. Peggy enjoyed going to church, playing bingo, and spending time with family and friends.
Services will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday April 6, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Preston Headrick officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 am to 11:00 am on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her daughter; Teresa Lee Jones of Hamilton, AL, 2 sons; Michael Wayne Edwards and Steven Howard Edwards, both of Fulton, 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 2 sisters, 1 brother, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; Elvin Wayne Edwards, her parents, and son in law; Richard Eaton.
Pallbearers will be Steven Edwards, Eric Patterson, John Harris, and Jimmy Perrine, Jr.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
MEMO.
Robert R. Miller
ASHLAND - Robert R. Miller, 67, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, at Baptist Desoto Hospital in Southaven. Services will be on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Wednesday from 12 noon until service.
MEMO
Wayne Allen
HOLLY SPRINGS - Wayne Allen, 63, passed away on April 5, 2021, at his home in Lamar. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
MEMO
Deborah Browning
UNION COUNTY - Deborah Browning, 67, passed away on April 4, 2021, at her residence in Myrtle. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
MEMO
Gary Wayne Bowen
AMORY - Gary Wayne Bowen, 53, passed away on April 5, 2021, in Amory, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
MEMO
James Bruce "Jamie" Coker
AMORY - James Bruce "Jamie" Coker, 54, passed away on April 4, 2021, at his residence in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
MEMO
Shelby Dell Carter
AMORY - Shelby Dell Carter, 82, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021, at his residence in Amory. Services will be on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 2:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, Mississippi. Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 from 1:00 pm until the service hour at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory. Burial will follow at Hatley Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
MEMO
Hila Head
BALDWYN - Hila Head, 79, passed away on April 5, 2021, at Tupelo Nursing and Rehabilitation. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home.
MEMO, PEGUES LOGO
Mary Armstrong Parker O’Neal
TUPELO - Mary Armstrong Parker O'Neal, 89, departed this life in the early morning of April 5, 2021 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born in Boynton, Oklahoma on September 5, 1931 to Grady Elzie Armstrong and Allie Creely Armstrong. On April 4, 1952, she married the love of her life, Bobby "Bob" Russell Parker, in Tupelo and made their home there until his death in 1966.
She was a 1948 graduate of Tupelo High School as well as of Itawamba Junior College. Mary's desire to teach young children led to teaching kindergarten and sixth grade at Shannon Elementary. Later she was head teacher for LIFT Inc. in Sherman. Her love of literature, poetry, and nature was passed on to her children; she could still recite poems until weeks before her death. Mary's humor, wit, and creativity will be remembered most by those who knew her. Prior to the days of computers she spent many happy hours researching her family's genealogy. Most of all she loved her cats who chose to live with her and love her unconditionally. Many purred their way into her heart and found a loving home! As a faithful member of Gloster Street Church of Christ, she especially enjoyed her involvement with World Bible School.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Nancy Parker Frugé Anderson (Clint) of Tupelo and C. Marilyn Parker of Raleigh, North Carolina; her beloved grandsons, Parrish Hunter Frugé (Karis) of Parker, Colorado and Drew Dandridge Frugé (Meghan) of Auburn, Alabama; and her precious great-grandchildren, Parker Adeline Frugé and Eli Bearenger Frugé. She is also survived by her nieces, Linda Davis and Sandra Davis Pitner (Wayne) of Birmingham, Alabama and nephew, John A. Davis (Linda Ellen) of Gainesville, Florida, as well as, her very dear friend, Judy Harper O'Neal.
She was predeceased by her parents; husbands, Bob Parker in 1966 and Henry L. O'Neal in 1981; and her son-in-law, Larry Frugé in 2020.
Visitation will be 10 until 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd., Tupelo, MS 38801 or Pinevale Children's Home, 1872 CR 700, Corinth, MS 38834.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
