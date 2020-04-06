Carolyn Larabee
FULTON – Carolyn Graham Larabee, 78, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at The Meadows in Fulton. She was born April 2, 1942 to the late Noel Waddle and the late Mary C. Pate Waddle in Tupelo. She was a 1959 graduate of Smyrna High School and a member of Itawamba Christian Church. Carolyn retired as a purchasing agent from Frito-Lay in Rancho Cucamonga, CA after 27 years of service.
Private graveside service will be at 1:00 pm on Wednesday April 8, 2020 at Hillcrest Masonic Cemetery with Bro. Bobby Jarrell and Rush Holcomb officiating.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her sons; Terry J. (Aleksandra) Larabee of Ridgelend, and Dennis (Ronda) Larabee of Vinita, OK, 2 daughters; Michelle (Jay) Morgan of Fulton, and Linda (Mike) Pierce of Ontario, CA, 14 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; William Larabee, her parents; Noel and Mary C. Waddle, and a brother; James Waddle.
Arthur Lee Bogard
HOLLY SPRINGS – Arthur Lee Bogard, 76, passed away on April 5, 2020, at his home in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Bernice P. Ellis
TUPELO – Bernice P. Ellis, 95, passed away on April 5, 2020, at at her home in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary.
Flora Stepp
ECRU – Flora Ellen Swords Stepp, age 93, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at her residence. She was born on September 21, 1926 to Lonnie Clinton and Mattie Bain Parrish Swords. She was a member of Cairo Baptist Church and the Woodmen of the World, Ecru Lodge. Flora had taught school, and worked at Futorian Furniture Manufacturing and Irwin B. Schwabe. She enjoyed gardening, flowers and working word puzzles.
Due to the Corona Virus and CDC guidelines, the family will have a private graveside service at Cairo Cemetery on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 2 PM, with Rev. William Reeves officiating. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her husband of 75 years, James Robert Stepp of Ecru; a daughter, Martha Owen of Blue Mountain, MS; a son, Jeff Stepp of Ecru, MS; a daughter-in-law, Marsha Stepp of Tupelo, MS; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Rodgers (Martin), Elizabeth Stepp LeFors, Chris Stepp, Scott Pannell (Katelynn), Josh Pannell (Amber), Chase Pannell (Caila), Jessica Riales (Brian) and Julie Stepp and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Jackson “Jack” Swords and a son, Don Stepp.
Pallbearers will be Scott Pannell, Josh Pannell, Chris Stepp, Brian Riales, Brody Hendrix and Adam Johnson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jennifer Rodgers, Elizabeth LeFors, Jessica Riales and Julie Stepp.
Cecil Lollar
HICKORY FLAT – Cecil Lollar, 68, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on April 8, 2020 at 11:00 am at private graveside in McKay Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge.
Connie Lancaster
AMORY – Connie Lancaster, 44, passed away on April 5, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Private graveside services will be on Wednesday at Jones Chapel Cemetery in Nettleton.
Doris Hall Goolsby
TIPPAH COUNTY – Doris Hall Goolsby, 79, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at her residence in Ripley. Graveside service will be on Wednesday, April 8 at 11 A.M. at Jacob’s Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements will be made by Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Goolsby family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Sheila Gay Hall
UNION COUNTY – Sheila Gay Hall, 54, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at Baptist Health Center in Louisville, KY. Graveside services will be Wednesday April 8 at 2 P.M. at Bethlehem Cemetery near Potts Camp. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. The staff of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Charles Lesley
BOONEVILLE – Charles Lesley, 66, passed away on April 5, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Mary N. Jewell
BALDWYN – Mary N. Jewell, 40, passed away on April 6, 2020, at Rankin County in Jackson, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
Don Marcus Box
UNION COUNTY – Don Marcus Box, 76, passed away on April 4, 2020, at his residence in Myrtle. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Stephanie Gullap
RIPLEY – Stephanie Gullap, 58, passed away on April 6, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Rev. Torrence Tyrone McIntosh
NETTLETON – Rev. Torrence Tyrone McIntosh, 47, passed away April 5, 2020, at NMMC Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Darden and Sons Funeral Home.
