Mary Katherine Callicut Gregory
JASPER, GEORGIA – Mary Katherine Callicut Gregory, 91, passed away Sunday, August 6, 2021, at Grandview Nursing Home in Jasper, Georgia. Services will be on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at United Funeral Service. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at United Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Glenfield Memorial Park.
Fred Hurst
SALTILLO – Fred Hurst, 71, passed away Monday, August 9, 2021, at his residence in Saltillo. Services will be on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 2 PM at Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be today (Tuesday) from 5 PM – 7 PM and Wednesday from noon to service time at at the funeral home. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to serve the family. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuenraldirectors.com. Services may be viewed at 2 PM Wednesday and anytime thereafter at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestreaming.
John Bruce Braddock
FALKNER – John Bruce Braddock, 64, passed away Friday, August 6, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS. Services will be on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at McBride Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 12, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at McBride Funeral Home, www.mcbridefuneralhome.com. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
Marjorie Virginia Warren
RANDOLPH – Marjorie Virginia Warren, 92, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021 at her home in Randolph. She loved her husband of 73 years, who preceded her in death in December 2020. Marjorie loved to sew, cook, garden, her flowers, fish, her church, and visit with her family.
Marjorie is survived by her son, Stephen Warren (Michelle) of Randolph; her grandchildren, Thomas Lane Warren, Sandra Weeks (Tray), Jon Warren (Angel), Max Warren (Peggy), and Alexis Hollis (John); great-grandchildren, Chris Brown, LCP Colton Weeks, Kacie Warren, Joseph Warren, Emma Warren, Jonathan Warren, Stephen Hollis, Taylor Hollis, Jeremiah Hollis, Eli Warren, Becka Love, Hazelee Warren, Rider Brown, Logan Warren, Kaydin Smith, Cooper Smith, and Daisy Mae (cat); brother, Cecil Tutor (Kathy) of Georgia; sister, Jessie Mae Murphy; and special friends, Donna Strickland and Hope Gouine.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Grover Warren; son, Thomas Warren; 4 brothers; her parents; and grandson, Stephen Collums.
Services will be 2 PM Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Gerald Finley officiating. Burial will follow in Randolph Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Max Warren, LCP Colton Weeks, John Hollis, Taylor Hollis, Rodney Tutor, Timmy Tutor, and Jerry Tutor. Honorary Pallbearers: Chris Brown, Jeremiah Hollis, and Stephen Hollis.
Visitation will be Monday, August 9th, 6-8 PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc and Tuesday, August 10th, 1PM until service time at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home.
Gerald Buckley
CHARLESTON – Gerald Buckley, 56, passed away on August 6, 2021, at his residence in Charleston. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors.
Tadarrell Hall
WREN – Tadarrell Hall, 28, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 2 pm at Community Funeral Directors – Okolona. Visitation will be on Friday, August 13, 2021 from 4pm – 6pm at Community Funeral Directors – Nettleton. Burial will follow at Union Grove United Methodist Cemetery – Nettleton.
Barbara Ann Lesley
NETTLETON – Barbara Ann Lesley, 77, passed away on August 9, 2021 at Magnolia Manor Assisted Living of Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton.
Johnny Randolph “Red” Pullen
BLACKLAND – Johnny Randolph “Red” Pullen, 55, passed away on August 5, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Dorothy Prestwich
FULTON – Dorothy Macei Prestwich, 69, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021, at her home in the Dorsey Community. She was born April 13, 1952 to the late Louise Lesley Macei and the late Margaret Bufford Macei. With four small children, Dorothy took a leap of faith and returned to school at the age of 40. She earned her Bachelor of Education from Delta State University and began her career teaching Special Ed in the Clarksdale Municipal School District. In her first years teaching, she piloted a Special Education Inclusion program in a K-12 school with great success. Dorothy poured her heart and soul into education. She put great care into curating lessons and creating an environment for learning that was also fun. While fostering education in her classroom, Dorothy also continued her own education. She went on to earn her Master’s Degree in Education from Delta State University, Educational Specialist Degree from The University of Mississippi, and Doctorate of Education from The University of Mississippi. When her time in the classroom was complete, she entered administration where she devoted her time to Curriculum Development and later went on the serve as the Assistant Superintendent of Education for Clarksdale Municipal Schools. Though she no longer worked directly with students, her passion for their education did not stop. She worked tirelessly on developing programs and writing grants to help the district foster the best environment for learning. Dorothy was also an active member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society, which promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education. Countless colleges regarded her as a mentor and friend. Dorothy retired in 2017 and moved to Fulton, MS to enjoy spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren. In retirement, Dorothy spent her time tending her collection of flowers and plants, serving her community through providing meals to the homeless and underfed, knitting for the various babies joining her close and extended circle, and remaining active through classes at PowerZone Gym. She was an active member of The Sycamore Church and was always looking for an opportunity to connect and serve.
Services will be 11:00 am on Friday August 13, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Eric Burton and Dennis Dupree officiating. Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 pm Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Fulton City Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include her children: David (Laura) Prestwich, Chloe’ (Bryce) Prestwich, Sarah (Aaron) Busby, Michael (Kris) Prestwich; grandchildren: Benjamin Williams, Emaline Williams, Riley Prestwich, Anna Katherine Busby, Walker Prestwich; sisters: Elizabeth Macei, Lesley Johnson.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Neil Bertram Prestwich; sisters: Twinkle McCoy, JoAnne Daniels; brother, Jerry Macei.
Pallbearers are Mikey, Bryce, Aaron, Jason, Boyce, Farris, David.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Marion Givhan
BELDEN – Marion Givhan, 93, passed away on August 9, 2021, at his residence in Belden, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
Wesley Byron Hughes
WATERFORD – Wesley Byron Hughes, 71, passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Veterans Home in Oxford, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 10:00 am at graveside in Byhalia Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the funeral home Tuesday 5-7 PM.
Charlie Barnes, Sr.
SALTILLO – Charlie Barnes, Sr., 84, passed away on August 9, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Clinton Little
INGOMAR – In our most loving memory of William Clinton Little, who went to be with our Heavenly Father on August 7, 2021: Clinton was born on November 19, 1949, in Blue Mountain, Mississippi, to the late William Roscoe Little and Ruth Jones Little. He lived in Ingomar, Mississippi, and is survived by his two daughters, Beverly Lang (husband, Billy Lang) and Shanda Temple (husband, Doug Temple). He is also survived by his four grandchildren, whom he loved dearly, Bronson Lang (wife, Melody Lang), Chloe and Miles Lang as well as Tessa Lyles. Moreover, Clinton was one of six siblings, who have survived him. They are, Carolyn Benefield, Mary Ann Keener (husband, Roger Keener), Martha Jean Hancock, Jerry Little (wife Paula), all of New Albany, Mississippi, and David Little of Myrtle, Mississippi.
Clinton’s blue eyes shone brightest when he was cracking jokes for us to laugh at or when he was enjoying God’s creation in the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who was outside as much as he could be. Whether it was to find that next buck in the woods or catching fish at the many fishing spots he frequented. Clinton never knew a stranger and put smiles on those who were around him. Most of all he loved his family and friends fervently with his kind heart.
His funeral service was held at 2:00 P. M. on Monday, August 9, 2021, at Glenfield Funeral Home, with Brother Jeff Taylor, officiating, and burial followed in Glenfield Memorial Park. Visitation was on Monday from noon until service time. Active pallbearers were Terry, Rob, Scottie, Joey, and Keith Thompson and Derrick Raney. Honorary pallbearer was Carol Jean Thompson.
Brenda Ann Carpenter Brown
JUMPERTOWN – Brenda Ann Carpenter Brown (71) passed away peacefully at her home Monday morning, August 9, 2021. She was born October 5, 1949 to Johnnie Stroupe Carpenter and the late Fagin Carpenter. She was a longtime choir member and faithful attender at Jumpertown United Methodist Church. She was affectionately known as “Mama Brenda” to countless children that she kept in her home and lovingly raised as her own. Brenda’s favorite pastime was crocheting blankets for family and friend’s new arrivals, as well as for “her babies” and her grandchildren. Her hobbies included taking pictures, bargain shopping and family outings.
Services are 3 pm Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Jumpertown United Methodist Church with Bro. Robert McCoy, Bro. Trey Lambert and Bro. Jim Peterman officiating. Visitation will be 5-9 pm Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at the church. Burial will follow in the Jumpertown Cemetery.
Brenda is survived by her husband of 51 years, David Brown; her children, Dana McKinney, Kim Cayson (Jackie) and John-David Brown; her grandchildren, JoAnna, Savannah, Jansen & Tristen McKinney and Ali Grace, Kinsey & Hadley Cayson; her great-grandchildren, Aubree, Carson and Kinsley; her mother, Johnnie Stroupe Carpenter; her sisters, Charlotte Lambert (James) and Janie Jumper and her brothers, Jerry Carpenter (Tammy) and Jeff Carpenter.
She was preceded in death by her father and a brother, Junior Carpenter.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and nephews. Honorary pallbearers will be “her babies”, the children she has had a hand in raising.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Jumpertown United Methodist Church or a charity of choice.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Elaine Gunn
ABERDEEN – Elaine Gunn, 68, passed away on August 7, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Columbus. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors – Okolona.
Gary Dedeaux
WEST POINT – Gary Douglas Dedeaux, 65, passed away, on August 4, 2021 in eastern Oktibbeha County. Gary was born March 31, 1956 in West Point to the late Ruth Murray Dedeaux and Dr. Howard Dedeaux. Gary was a very successful entrepreneur and business owner of Gary’s Pawn and Gun of West Point and Columbus for 43 years. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church. Gary married Natalie Stafford Dedeaux on January 1, 2014 in Portersville, MS.
Gary was a humble, considerate and giving man. He gave in ways nobody will ever know and he wanted it that way. Gary loved his family deeply. Of all of his hobbies, his love for flying was very close to the top of the list. Other things he enjoyed were shooting, racing dirt cars for a while and driving his tractor doing farm work. Gary was a godly man who lived his life in a way that pointed others to Christ. He supported all law enforcement agencies and served the City of West Point proudly as a Selectman.
Funeral services will be August 12, 2021 at 2:00 PM from Calvary Baptist Church in West Point, MS with Pastor Doug Stokes officiating, assisted by Brother Ben Yarber. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery in West Point, MS. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his wife, Natalie Dedeaux of Cedar Bluff, MS; one daughter, Gina Dedeaux Reed (Tommy) of Starkville, MS; one son, Richard Stafford of Cedar Bluff, MS; one grandson, Thomas Lane Reed. Those preceding him in death were his parents, one daughter, Ginger Dedeaux Bryan and one grandson, Douglas Luke Reed.
Pallbearers will be Larry Fretz, Joe Murray, David Orman, Mike Fretz, Mike Pearson, Andy Pearson and Ty Bissett.
Honorary Pallbearers are Jim Thigpen and Larry Barnett.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Itawamba Crossroads Ranch, 716 Airport Road, Fulton, MS 38843.
Visitation will be 11:00-2:00 prior to service time.
Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com.
Stacy Morrison
PONTOTOC – Stacy Wanelle Morrison, age 53, passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born October 22, 1967 to Donald Miller and Wanelle Dodson. Stacy was a member of West Heights Baptist Church. She worked at Sunshine Nursing Home as a nurse’s assistant, and worked in the deli at Wal-Mart and Brooks Grocery Store. She worked hard to provide for her family. Stacy enjoyed cross stitching, reading, watching “Dr. Phil”, collecting snowmen, playing video games and eating each week at Huddle House with Carl.
Services will be at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at West Heights Baptist Church, with Rev. David Hamilton officiating; burial will follow in the West Heights Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her husband of 26 years, Carl David Morrison; a daughter, Danielle Morrison and a son, Christopher Morrison; a sister, Raina Belknap; a half-sister, Kathleen Denise Miller; a brother, Travis Miller and a half- brother, Stephen Bigham; her father and mother in law, Walter and Jean Morrison.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Pallbearers will be Raina Belknap, Christopher Morrison, Leslie Wilson, James Mahan, Wesley Belknap and Gary Higgins.
Visitation will be from 12 to 2 PM Wednesday at the church.
