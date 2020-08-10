Carl Phillips
WATER VALLEY – Carl Phillips, 60, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, at a family member’s home in Saltillo. Private graveside services will be on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Bayson Chapel Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Daniels Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Bayson Chapel Cemetery. Serenity Daniels is in charge of arrangements.
Judy Parish
AMORY – Judy Parish, 93, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Private family services will be on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Amory Historical Cemetery, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, August 14, 2020, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory. Burial will follow at Amory Historical Society Amory. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Jack Junior Culver
TIPPAH COUNTY – Jack Junior Culver, 83, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, at his daughter’s residence in Ripley. Services will be on Wednesday, August 12 at 2 PM at Faith Fellowship Church in Ripley. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 11 beginning at 1 PM at Faith Fellowship Church. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Culver family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Henry Collier
PONTOTOC – Henry Collier, 78, passed away on August 9, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.
Jessie T. Rogers
HOLLY SPRINGS – Jessie T. Rogers, 66, passed away on August 9, 2020, at Cleveland Nursing and Rehabilation in Cleveland. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Mike Whitten
TUPELO/JACKSON, TENNESSEE – Mike Whitten, 55, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020, at Jackson General Hospital in Jackson, TN. Services will be on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11 AM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 9 AM – service time. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in the Oak Hill Community. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. A full obituary will follow at a later date.
Thomas Sullivan
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Thomas Sullivan, 38, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Barton Baptist Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge.
Dunte Jenkins
RIPLEY – Dunte Jenkins, 32, passed away on August 8, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Winston Ralph Akers, Jr.
PONTOTOC – Ralph Akers, 76, passed away Sunday, August 9,2020. Ralph cherished his time with his family and enjoyed being at the farm with his animals. Ralph made several wonderful friends over the years, a lot of them he met in his places of employment. He started off early working for his Daddy at the lumber yard. Later he was employed at Bunker Hill Factory which was followed by many years at Action Lane. He was known for his love of animals and made lifetime friends at First Monday and the sale barn.
Ralph is survived by his daughters, Angie Akers, Ashley Dowdy (Josh), and Darlene Montgomery (Lynn); his son, Grant Akers (Donna); his grandchildren, Brandon Akers, Lyge Dowdy, Ada Grace Dowdy, Nicholas Montgomery, Dylan Akers, Evan Akers, Georgia Akers, and Rhett Akers; his brother, Rodney Akers (Natalie); his sister, Tammy Hatcher (Ronnie); his brother-in-law, Okee McDonald; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Winston and Gynell Akers; his grandparents, Monard and Oma Patterson and Melvia and Lillian Akers; and one sister, Barbara Akers McDonald.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 2 PM at Hayseed Cowboy Church with Bro. Joey Moody officiating. Private family burial will follow in Lee Memorial Cemetery in Pontotoc. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: David Mathews, Jeff Elliott, Cecil Crane, Larry Conlee, Jim Sappington, and Stan Patterson.
Visitation will be Monday, August 10, 5-7 PM at Hayseed Cowboy Church and Tuesday, August 11, 12 PM until service time.
Shelia Griffin
HOULKA – Shelia Griffin, 50, passed away on August 5, 2020, at Brand Una Rd. in Una. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Funeral Home of Bruce.
Mary Eaton
BALDWYN – Mary Eaton, 62, passed away on August 7, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ezell Funeral Home & Crematory, LLC.
O. D. Kirk Dowdy
UNION COUNTY – O.D. Kirk Dowdy, age 96, went to her heavenly home prepared for those saved by Jesus’ grace on Thursday, August 6, 2020. She was born on March 13, 1924, to Lee and Julia Robbins Kirk of the Pinedale Community in Union County, the ninth of twelve children.
O.D. was a member of that generation of farm women who went outside the home in the local shirt factory to supplement the family farm income. She retired after thirty-five years as a seamstress and then as a supervisor with the Irwin B. Schwabe Company.
An outstanding cook and hostess, O.D. Has the gift of servitude, never letting a friend or neighbor in need go without home cooked meals, cakes, or pies. She lived her Christian life according to the Bible, God’s Holy Word, and taught the word in Sunday School for decades. She led a grandson to the profession of faith in Jesus and shared her faith through words and works throughout her life.
Her favorite pastime and passion were her flowers around her home. From the last frost in spring until the first frost in fall she had flowers blooming in numerous beds around her home. She loved to share her rootings and cuttings and had preserved special varieties from her Mother’s garden that go back well over a century.
Grandmama D, as she was known to her grands, loved to give them special gifts. During her time in the nursing home she would save her snack foods to share with the great grands. She shared her beautiful hand made quilts with her family and friends along with her sewing projects.
Due to the pandemic, a private graveside service was held at the Shady Grove Cemetery in Pontotoc County on Sunday, August 9, 2020. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. Dr. Randy Bostick, her former pastor, officiated.
She is survived by her son, Sam Dowdy, and his wife Linda; her granddaughter, Shannon Rives, and her children, Rebecca, Rex, Nolan, and Brody; two grandsons, Stephen Dowdy, his wife Jennifer, and their children, Braxton and Addy; Josh Dowdy, his wife Ashley, and their children, Lyge and Ada.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of seventy-two years, Ralph Dowdy, whom she married August 7, 1943; here sisters, Ethel Robbins, Etoy Jamison, Flodale Russell; her eight brothers, Buford, Earl, Loin, Authur (Coot), Kennith, Kennel, and Henry.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Shady Grove Cemetery Fund, c/o Glynda Coker, 357 Shady Grove Rd., Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Pandemic Guidelines will be observed.
Alberta Smith
TUPELO – Alberta Smith, 89, passed away on August 10, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Marie Butler
TUPELO – Sara Marie McMillen Butler, 91, passed away peacefully at North Mississippi Medical Center Friday August 7, 2020.
Marie, the Daughter of Robert and Luvara Cooley McMillen, was born on November 13, 1928 in the Fawn Grove community of Itawamba County. Marie was one of six children in the McMillen family. Marie enjoyed spending time with all of her family, researching her family tree, traveling, and playing solitaire on her computer. She worked for a number of years at the Lee County Justice Court and she served multiple terms as the District President of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
She is survived by her son, Larry Michael Butler (Ann), three grandchildren, Jerry Dale Butler Jr. (Deanna), Dana Marie Sistrunk (Shannon), and Sara Shari Williamson (George); daughter-in-law, Linda Butler; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband, JB Butler; son, Jerry Dale Butler; great-grandson, Jerry Dale “Beau” Butler III; brother, John Robert McMillen; and four sisters, Izell, Fannie, Ruby, and Rachel.
She was laid to rest at Lee Memorial Park on Sunday, August 9, 2020 following a graveside service with immediate family.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Mary Faye Holland
BOONEVILLE – Mary Faye Holland, 66, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, at home in Rienzi. Services will be on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 4:30 Pm at Greater Life Pentecostal Church in Biggersville.
Virginia Thomas
BALDWYN – Virginia Thomas, 82, passed away on August 10, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Fred A. Wilson
SALTILLO – Fred A. Wilson, 85, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020. He was born July 19, 1935 in Chickasaw County to the late Daniel Foster Wilson and Katie Arlean Cox Wilson. He lived his life for his wife, children, grandchildren and his students. He served his country as a veteran in the Air Force and dedicated the rest of his life as a teacher and principal in the education field.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Enon Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Tommy Galloway and Matthew Wilson officiating. Memorial Funeral Home in Houston will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife Brenda Joyce Farr Wilson of Tupelo; a son, Matthew Wilson (Amy) of Starkville; three daughters, Joy Lucius (Randy) of Tupelo, Lisa Thomas (Dave) of Piperton, TN and Janie Huffman (Rick) of Pontotoc; five grandchildren, Jacob and Chris Lucius, Jessi Diamond, Ryan and Natalie Wilson; six great grandchildren, Emma, Maddox and Ella Akins, Kade and Juliana Diamond and Tyler Reed Lucius; one sister, Linda Funderburk of Pontotoc and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 12 brothers and sisters.
Pallbearers will be Rick Huffman, Randy Lucius, Dave Thomas, Jacob Lucius, Chris Lucius, Clint Diamond and Ryan Wilson.
Honorary pallbearers will be all of his previous beloved students.
Donations may be made to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.
For online condolences visitwww.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Johnny Edwards
AMORY – Johnny Edwards, 58, passed away on August 10, 2020, at NMMC in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral Home – Tupelo (associatedfuneral.com).
Bedford Scales
TUPELO – Bedford Scales, 85, passed away on August 10, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Colondrea Grimes
NETTLETON – Colondrea Grimes, 42, passed away on August 10, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Hildred Horne
TUPELO – Dorothy Hildred Taylor Horne, after a great life as a nurse and pastor’s wife, departed this realm to realize the promises of her faith in eternity. Hildred died peacefully Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 surrounded by her family at her residence in Tupelo after a period of failing health. She was born on August 30, l928 in Spring Creek, Tennessee to the late Robert Taylor and Mary Myrtle Spelling. She grew up in Jackson, Tennessee and was educated in the public schools there. She fulfilled her desire to be a Registered Nurse and graduated in 1950 from the Baptist Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Memphis. Hildred spent 44 years as a nurse in the mold of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, being skilled, compassionate and thoroughly transparent. Her practicing career took her to hospitals and clinics in Tenn., Texas and Mississippi as an RN. On April 7, 1956, she married Dr. Adrian Horne, a Baptist minister and he survives. Hildred was an encourager, the best wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved to sew. After her husband retired from the active ministry, they became members of Harrisburg Baptist Church while she continued to volunteer at clinics.
A graveside service celebrating her life was held at Noon on Monday, August 11, 2020) at Jericho Cemetery near Baldwyn with grandson, Taylor, speaking. A private family visitation was held at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel.
Hildred leaves behind her husband of 66 years; Rev. Dr. Adron Horn of Tupelo; her grandson, Taylor Shaffer and wife, Melinda and 2 great grandchildren, Elijah and Emma Shaffer all of Tupelo. She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Lisa Shaffer on 12/16/19; two sisters, Ernestine Dial and Robbie Aday and a brother, Kenneth Taylor.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Wesley Smith
BOONEVILLE – Wesley Daniel Smith, 40, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020. He was born in Corinth on November 26, 1979, to Betty Sue Smith. He loved his twins, making “dad” jokes, and dancing with them.
He loved science and teaching youth to love it as well. He was thought of as the “science guy” around Hills Chapel School where he taught special education. He was often asked to judge the Northeast Mississippi Community College Science Fair. He was an avid Role Play Gamer and was well known for his ability to create detailed characters and strategies.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Marty Roberts and Bro. Lonnie Murphy officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Tuesday night at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Smith; his son, Connor Thomas Athel Smith; a daughter, Thea Grace Smith; his mother, Betty Smith; sister, Patti Thompson (Steven) of Tupelo; nephew, Sam McVay of Memphis; a special uncle, Jeff Smith (Ginger) of Booneville; and many more aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Athel James Smith; grandmother, Ovivious Prather Smith; father-in-law, Wade Easley, Jr.; and mother-in-law, Thomas Ann Easley.
Donations may be made to Booneville Renasant Bank Trust for Connor and Thea Smith.
Pallbearers will be Brian Hargett, Xavier Neal, Aaron Lee, Nick Marshall, Jeff Smith, Fred Grass, and Chris Bennett. Honorary Pallbearer will be Sam McVay.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Norma Long
PONTOTOC – Norma Jean Tullos (Bridgmon) Long, 89, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center hospice ward after a brief illness. She was born on January 7, 1931, to Willie and Minnie Nail Tullos. Norma grew up in Choctaw County, Mississippi, and graduated from Chester High School in 1948. She attended secretarial training at Wood Junior College in Mathiston, Mississippi, and graduated in 1950. Norma married JB Bridgmon of Pontotoc of 1953, and they raised their only daughter, Littie, in the Randolph community. After JB’s death in 1976, Norma married Bob Long in 1981, and Bob’s children Rob and Melanie joined her family. Bob and Norma made their home in central Mississippi in the Jackson area. Norma spent most of her adult life in various secretarial positions. She retired from the State Department of Human Services in 1991. After her retirement, she worked in her husband Bob’s engineering office and then enjoyed ten years of service for Madison United Methodist Church in Madison, Mississippi. She and Bob lived their last years together in Pontotoc County, where they built a home near her daughter’s family and were member of the First United Methodist Church of Pontotoc. Norma was an avid gardener and particularly enjoyed growing roses, lilies and irises. She was a wonderful cook, known especially for her chocolate pie and cheese straws. She enjoyed reading and crocheting, and she had the special gift of asking just the right questions to get to know a stranger in a very short time. A secretary to the core, she was an avid note-keeper and faithfully documented much of life’s events, which has proven to be a treasure to those who loved her most. To her youngest family members, she will be affectionately remembered as GG.
Norma is preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Minnie Tullos, one brother Billy Tullos, and her first husband, JB Bridgmon.
She is survived by her devoted husband Robert “Bob” Long, one sister, Mamie Trussell, one brother, Johnny Tullos (Linda), one daughter, Littie Bridgmon Long (Vaughn), one step-son, Rob Long (Laura), one step-daughter, Melanie McGee, two granddaughters, and three great-grandchidren.
Norma’s body will be laid to rest beside her first husband at Oak Forest Cemetery in Pontotoc County. Memorials and remembrances can be sent to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 308, Pontotoc. Her family rejoices in the comfort that she now makes her eternal home with her Savior in heaven.
Rhonda Copeland
RANDOLPH – Rhonda Jane Swords Copeland, 63, died Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Germantown Methodist Hospital in Germantown, TN. She was born June 21, 1957, in New Albany to David and Mary Joe Kirk Swords. She was a homemaker. Her life was watching her grandchildren playing ball and riding 4-wheelers.
Graveside service will be at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, at Shady Grove Cemetery.
She is survived by 2 daughters: Stephanie Burk (Jimmy) of Ecru and Jennifer Copeland of Houston, MS.; 1 sister: Kim Becker (Pete) of Aurora, IL.; 2 brothers: Charles Swords (Becky) of New Albany and David Swords (Angie) of Thaxton; and 5 grandchildren: Collin Copeland, Emma Burk, Gracie Copeland, Hannah Copeland, and Daniel Escobar.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband: Stanley Copeland.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Doris Shumpert
NETTLETON – Doris Shumpert, 92, passed away on August 10, 2020, at The Meadows in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home – Nettleton.
Mildred Elaine Stone
BALDWYN – Elaine Stone, 81, passed away at NMMC after an extended illness. She was a lifelong member of Friendship Baptist Church in Baldwyn where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and remained active until her health failed. She was married to Earl Stone in 1960. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on August 27th. They enjoyed traveling together, especially to Branson, MO. She was a homemaker and had worked at Kimes & Stone Construction Company. She loved spending time with her family and especially looked forward to Sundays when the entire family gathered at her home for lunch. She loved to collect dolls and paint. She also loved her animals.
Private funeral services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Earl Stone; daughter, Sharon Lindsey (Ronald); son, Steve Stone (Carla); daughter-in-law, Karla Stone; special niece, Shannon Wood all of Friendship; brother, Murray Cook (Helen) of Baldwyn; grandchildren, Kristen Hall (Tony), Brandon Lindsey (Stephanie), Stacy Armstrong (Nick), Kayla Stone, Paden Stone (Breanna), Hayley Gholston (Cole), Keyton Stone (Bailee), special great niece and nephew, Paige Wood (Dustin) and Payton Wood; (19) precious great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Gary W. Stone and her parents, Wiley and Hazel Cook.
The family appreciates her caregivers, Melissa Garrett and Polly Burnette.
Pallbearers will be Joe Blassingame, Keylon Gholston, Kevin Martin, Randy Potts, Doyle Bryan, Michael Robbins and Jimmy Ray Martin.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Friendship Baptist Church. c/o Joe Blassingame, 968 CR 2578, Baldwyn, MS 38824.
Visitation will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 12th from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Nancy Baker
TUPELO – Nancy Sue Baker, 81, died Sunday, August 9, 2020, at the North MS Medical Center. She was born June 30, 1939, in Indianapolis, IN to Paul and Annie Ralston. She was a member of Oak Hill United Methodist Church. Se was an Executive Secretary for many years at North MS Medical Center and most recently the office manager for Rehab Solutions. She enjoyed quilting, gardening and tending to her yard and flowers. She loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren.
Graveside Services will be 10 AM Wednesday at Lee Memorial Park with Rev. Donny Riley officiating. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her children, Rebecca Keltz of Big Pine Key, FL and Robert Keltz (Sheila) of Tupelo; two sisters, Mary Ohl of Paris, IL and Polly Boone (Frank) of Meridian; two grandchildren, Erica Keltz and Amber Smith; two great-grandchildren, North Keltz and Path Keltz.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Charles Baker.
Memorials may be made to Oak Hill United Methodist Church.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
Annie Carolyn Fryar
BOONEVILLE – Annie Carolyn Fryar, 68, passed away on August 7, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.