Billie Flurry
MANTACHIE – Billie J. Flurry, 85, passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021, at his home. He was born November 25, 1935 to the late J.W. Flurry and the late Clydell Jackson Flurry. He was a member of Dorsey Baptist Church. Billie enjoyed showing his Walking horses, tending to his game fowl and bird dogs, squirrel and quail hunting, and spending time with his family and friends.
Services will be 2:00 pm on Tuesday August 17, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Chris Burrows officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Monday August 16, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Walton Cemetery.
The family request mask and social distancing at the visitation and funeral service.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years; Reba Flurry of Mantachie; daughter; Cindy (Monty) McCormick of Hatley; son; Robin (Jane) Flurry of Fulton; grandchildren; Meredith (Mark) Rhodes of Kossuth, Ethan (Catherine) Flurry of Starkville, Miranda (Brandon Burrus) McCormick of Amory, and Chelsea (Bradley) Thomas of Fulton; great grandchildren; Emmitt, Sterling, Fletcher, River, and Ann Radley; sister, Bobbye Harrelson of Pontotoc; brother, Glen (Sheila) Flurry of Starkville.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Johnson, Jason Johnson, Chris Ramey, Jeff Ramey, Wayne Waddle, James Waddle, Jackie Waddle, Brad Harrelson
Clara Baswell
GUNTOWN – Clara Baswell, 77, passed away on August 15, 2021, at her home in Guntown. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Michael Lynn Pratt
UNION COUNTY – Michael Lynn Pratt, 56, passed away on August 15, 2021, at Baptist Hospital Union County. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Dora Copeland
SALTILLO – Dora Ethel Cheatham Scott Copeland,85, passed away on August 15, 2021 at her home. She retired after 33 years of service at Day-Brite. She loved life, she and her friends loved to dress up for themed parties. She always loved to top her outfits off with a stylish hat. Ethel always wore a smile. She loved parties and getting presents. Ethel loved her family but most of all she loved Jesus.
Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Johnny Hale and Bro. Toby Mears officiating. Burial will be in Kirkville Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughters, Charlotte Brown, Deborah Hale (Jimmy) and Kathy Donahue (Jeff); sons, Michael Scott and Donny Scott (Angie); sisters, Christy Haddon (Milton) and Audrey Pastore; grandchildren, Clint McNinch, Mitzi Lane, Sarah Carr, Johnny Hale, Matthew Hale, Deanna Donahue, Morgan Gunter and Derek Scott; (21) great-grandchildren and one on the way; (2) great-greatgrandchildren and one on the way; host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marshall and Pearl Ozbirn Cheatham; brothers, Roy Chester, Jack Cheatham; sisters, Opal Anderson, Rachel Foote; grandchild, Ashley Scott.
Pallbearers will be Clint McNinch, Jerre Lane, Scott Carr, Derek Scott, Johnny Hale, Matthew Hale, John Preston Hale and Chambers Lane.
Honorary pallbearers will be Drake and Zach McNinch.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday from 11:00 until 2:00 p. m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @ www.watersfuneralservice.com
Kenneth Loraymond Taylor
BOONEVILLE – Kenneth Loraymond Taylor, 71, passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born January 23, 1950, to Mathel and Lorene Taylor. Kenneth was a man who loved his family, who would often refer to him as “Uncle Son” and “K Daddy.” He was a huge fan of the Mississippi State Bulldogs. He loved diet cokes, was an avid golfer, was a licensed plane pilot, had a passion for history, and was a “Yeller Dog” Democrat. Mr. Taylor was a ROTC First Lieutenant graduate and served his country through the Mississippi National Guard. He was a member of Sigma Epsilon at Mississippi State University where he graduated with a B.S. in Agricultural Economics. He enjoyed working for Farmers Home Administration and was the owner and operator of Ken Taylor Construction. Mr. Taylor was a member of Little Brown Free Will Baptist Church.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be at 6:00 P.M. Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Gerry Kennedy and Judge John Hatcher officiating.
He is survived by his son Tyson Taylor (Misty); three daughters, Katie Taylor Conn (Will), Tuesday Taylor Jones (Jeffrey), and Stormie Taylor Downey (Todd); two sisters, Pat Taylor and Tammie Bullard (Bobby); six grandchildren, Sawyer Richey, Mattie Magers Conn, Harper Downey, Mary Henley Downey, Jack Harrison Downey, and Andrea Swanson; one great niece, Haley Jones (Jeremy); one great-great niece, Emmie Jones; one great-great nephew, Hudson Jones; and a host of other nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Shelia Taylor and Tracie Taylor Ferguson; and one niece, Tina Taylor Hare.
Honorary Pallbearers will be the Prentiss County Democratic Party, Judge John Hatcher, Judge George Via, Bobby Bullard, Rick Hare, Jeremy Jones, Travis Childers, and Bubba Pounds.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Bro. Billy Wayne “Bill” Baker
TIPPAH COUNTY – Bro. Billy Wayne “Bill” Baker, 79, passed away on August 16, 2021, at his residence in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Brandon Kelly
SHANNON – Brandon Ray Kelly passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the age of 35. He was born March 17, 1986 in Tupelo, the son of Anthony Kelly and Marybeth Gooszen Kelly.
He leaves behind his mother, Marybeth Kelly; his father, Andy Kelly; four children, Levi, Jordan, Madeline, and Sophia; a brother Barry Kelly and wife Connie; his nephew Aiden, all of Shannon; his niece, Katie Toney and nephew, Zach Langley.
He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Isabella.
A private family graveside service honoring Brandon’s life will be held at Lee Memorial Park. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
“We were therefore buried with him through baptism into death in order that, just as Christ was raised from the dead through the glory of the Father, we too may live a new life.” -Romans 6:4
Melissa Umfress
FULTON – Melissa Johnson Umfress, 48, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born January 22, 1973 to the late Jackie Wayne Johnson and the late Dimple Bonita Cox Johnson. She was a Christian. She enjoyed planting, crafting, reading books, and baking. She enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren and children. Melissa was always taking care of others before her own needs.
Services will be 11:00 am on Wednesday August 18, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. David Ball and Bro. Reggie Miller officiating. Private family and friends only for visitation Tuesday evening. Burial will be at Sandy Springs Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Survivors include her husband of 34 years, Brian Umfress Sr. of Fulton; Children: Brian (Carrie) Umfress, Jr., William (Victoria) Umfress, Aerial Umfress, Jacob (Heaven Reese) Umfress, Richard Vance (Haley Sloan) Umfress; 16 grandchildren; sister, Tracy (Mike) Blassingame; brother, John Wayne (Shannon) Johnson; best friends: Aimee Bejarano and Christie Harmon.
Preceded in death by her parents, infant daughter, Deanna Umfress, sister, Amanda Bonita Bejarano, sister-in-law, Vera Ann Umfress
Ferrell Hayes
FULTON – Ferrell Andrew Hayes, 74, passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo after an extended illness. He was born May 2, 1947 to the late John Hayes and the late Madie Presley Hayes. Ferrell was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran. He was a U.S. Army rifleman in Company B, 3rd Battalion of the division’s 8th Infantry. He was self-employed most of his working career in construction. He was an avid fisherman and loved to hunt. He really enjoyed riding the back roads with Linda, his companion. Ferrell was a kind and gentle soul that will be missed by those that knew him.
Services will be 11:00 am on Tuesday August 17, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Fowler officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Monday August 16, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include: his beloved of 27 years, Linda Whitlock Senter of Fulton; daughters Audrey (Shane) Crane of New Albany, and Angela Hayes; step-daughter, Lori Byrd; step-son, Jeff (Melinda) Senter; sister, Laverne Kennedy; brothers: Leon (Robyn) Hayes, Junior (Shirley) Hayes; grandsons: Skyler and Cade Crane; granddaughters: Jordan Lea (Colin) Chatham, Allie Byrd (Nick Hodges), Ferrin Senter, and Meliah Senter; great-grandson, Ezra Chatham; great-granddaughter, Ansley Hodges; host of nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents, brother, Bob Hayes, sister-in-law, Peggy Hayes, brother-in-law, Eugene Kennedy, sister, Mary Heatherly, brother-in-law, Bonner Heatherly, sister, Fay Waddle, sister, Pauline Alton, sister, Dorothy Green, brother-in-law, Fred Green
Pallbearers will be Rodney Yielding, John Chamblee, Mark Lentz, Marty Hayes, Larry Hayes, Tim Hayes
Honorary Pallbearers will be his Hatfield Hunting Club friends.
Sarah Miller
BALDWYN – Sarah Copeland Miller, 94, was born on November 30, 1926 in Jericho Community to Earl and Eleanor Copeland. She passed away on August 15, 2021 at the Baldwyn Nursing Facility. Sarah graduated from Jericho High School in 1944 and was married for 59 years to the love of her life, Raymond Leonard Miller. She worked for several years with her sister, Margaret Butler at Fashion Center for Children in Baldwyn and also worked with her husband at Miller Furniture and Appliance. She loved to cross stitch, yard work, fishing and she was an exceptional seamstress and enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Baldwyn.
Private funeral services for the family will be held at a later date to protect family and friends from covid. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by her sisters, Margaret Butler of Tupelo and Billie Poteet of Baldwyn; brother, Bobby Copeland of Gasden, AL; daughter-in-law, Betty Miller of Saltillo; brother-in-law, Johnny Miller (Linda)sister-in-law, Jeanie Murley of IL; grandchildren, Trechia Miller of New Jersey, Michael Miller (Ellen) of GA; Beth Anne Rushing (Steve) of Mantachie and Jason Wilson (Brandy) of Saltillo; great-grandchildren, Anna Hull (Trey) of GA, Abby Lockwood (Christian) of SC, Reese Miller of GA, Case Bogue of Booneville, Frankie Wilson of Saltillo, Maple Wilson of Saltillo and Everette Wilson of Saltillo; host of nieces and nephews; special caregiver, Verna Butler of Baldwyn; host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; son, Jimmy Miller; daughter, Martha Ann Chisholm and her husband, Dale; sister, Betty Jo Ryder; nephew, Wallis Butler; sister-in-law, Janette Spencer; brother-in-laws, Douglas Miller, Joel Butler and Ed Poteet.
Pallbearers will be Billy Hancock, Roger Grissom, Steve Rushing, Case Bogue and Johnny Miller.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the building fund of First Baptist Church of Baldwyn or St. Jude’s Children Hospital.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Judy Lee
BALDWYN – Judy May Lee, 74, passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021, at home with her family by her side. She was born on October 12, 1947, to Hyder and Pauline Ham in Dyersburg, Tennessee.
Judy was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to so many. She was a proud member of East Mt. Zion Baptist Church. A special thank you to her niece, Teresa Brown, for taking such good care of her while she had been sick.
She enjoyed traveling, cruising the ocean, gardening, cooking/baking (she made the best chicken and dumplings, chess squares, and pumpkin roll), and helping to raise all her grand-babies.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Johnny Lee, parents, Hyder & Pauline Ham, two sisters and two brothers, Rosie Sanders, Martha Mitchell, John Ham, and Willard Ham, as well as a granddaughter, Faith Lee.
She is survived by two sons, Allan Lee and wife Jodi of LaGrange, Ohio, Roger Lee and wife Lisa of Grafton, Ohio; two daughters, Sheila Winemiller and husband Brett of Dallas, North Carolina, and Nancy King and husband Carl of Baldwyn, Mississippi; two brothers Elmer Ham, OC Ham, and one sister Irene Eaton; many grandchildren, Bryan Barley, Jon Lee, Gavin Lee, Julianne Lee, Nathan Lee, Emma Lee, Steven Valerius, Randy Valerius (Rachel Kuhns), Dakota Valerius, Jack King (Tiffany King), Carleena King (Austin Roberts), Cash King (Kaylee Courtney), and JJ King; great grandchildren, Bentley, Isabella, and Jaxon King.
Pallbearers will be Cash King, Jack King, Gavein Lee, Randy Valerius, Dakota Valerius, Austin Roberts and JJ King.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home, 309 N. 2nd Street, Baldwyn, Mississippi, 38824, 662-365-8511. Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 pm on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, with the service following at 4:00 p. m. with Bro. Bill Adams officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Bobby Neal McDonald
GUNTOWN – Bobby Neal McDonald, 75, passed away at his home on Sunday, August 15, 2021. He enjoyed traveling, spending time with his grandchildren, playing games on his phone. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Guntown where he served as President of his Sunday School class. He retired from Malone and Hyde.
Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Friday at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Bobby Robbins, Bro. Tommy Sanford and Bro. Kenneth Watson officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Diane B. McDonald of Guntown; daughters, Sharon Angles of Jumpertown, Cindy McDonald of Baldwyn and Tonya Moore (James) of Baldwyn; sons, George Winters (Becky) of Guntown and Jonathan Winters (Miranda) of Guntown; sisters, Linda Pickens, Martha Humphrey, Meadie Cossitt and Marie Blue; grandchildren, Isabel Ibara, Elisabet Ibara, Rachel Angeles, Victoria Moore, Alex Moore, Gabe Winters, Allie Winters, Samantha Winters, Riley Winters, Skylar Robbins, Jodi Copeland; (4) great-great-grandchildren, Honor Ibara, Lincoln Ibara, Casen Copeland and Weston Copeland; host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earnest and Lizzie Pannell McDonald;(1) sister; (3) brothers.
Pallbearers will be George L. Winters III, Jonathan Winters, Alex Moore, Justin Anderson, Case Curtiss, Perry Lansdell, James Moore and Gabe Winters.
Skylar Robbins will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
Visitation will be Thursday evening from 5:00 – 8:00 p. m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Michelle Roby
CORINTH – Michelle Roby, 40, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021, at Baptist Hospital – DeSoto in Southeaven. Services will be on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Forrest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday evening, August 17, 2021 from 4:00 until 7:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Forrest Hill Cemetery.
Jerry P. Cox
MIDDLETON, TENNESSEE – Jerry P. Cox , 82, passed away on August 14, 2021, at Forest Cove Nursing and Rehab Center in Jackson, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Teresa Johnson Smith
RIPLEY – Teresa Johnson Smith, 64, passed away on August 15, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Terry Keith
PONTOTOC – Terry Keith, 60 OF PONTOTOC, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 7pm at Tupelo Chapel of Memories/Associated. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 6pm until service time at ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL – TUPELO. Our family at Associated are very honored to have been selected to be of service to the Keith family..
Harold Wright Allmond
TIPPAH COUNTY – Harold Wright Allmond, 90, passed away on August 16, 2021, at his residence in Dumas. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Milton Owens
ST. LOUIS/FORMERLY OF WATER VALLEY – Milton Owens, 53, passed away on August 13, 2021, at Barnes Hospital in St Louis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley.
James Marsh, Jr
TUPELO – James Marsh, Jr , 60, passed away on August 16, 2021, at North Ms Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME – TUPELO. Our family at Associated are very honored to have been chosen to serve the Marsh family..
