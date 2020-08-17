Hershel Spencer
BOONEVILLE – Hershel Spencer, 84, passed away on August 16, 2020, at MS Care Center in Corinth, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Booneville.
Celeste Ford
ABERDEEN – Celeste Ford, 83, passed away on August 14, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – Golden Triangle in Columbus. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Funeral Home of Aberdeen.
Brenda Joyce Tallant Roberson
ECRU – Brenda Joyce Tallant Roberson, 61, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, at North MIss Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Aug 19, 2020 at 2 pm at Cairo Baptist Church at Ecru. Visitation will be on Wed at 1pm until service time at at the church. Associated Family Funeral Home in Tupelo are in charge of arrangements. (associatedfuneral.com). Burial will follow at Cairo Baptist Church Cemetery.
Skyler Oliver
AMORY – Errik Skyler Oliver, 22, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 in Quincy. He was born on June 8, 1998 in Amory to Charles Eric Oliver and Elisabeth Williams Oliver. A 2016 graduate of Amory High School, he competed in the Skills USA Competition with the Amory Vocational Center, and was currently working as a welder at Bolzoni Auramo in Sulligent where he was a hard worker. Skyler was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed all things hunting and fishing. He took great pride in his pickup truck and was satisfied wearing blue jeans and boots, and his cap and sunglasses. He enjoyed life to the fullest and displayed true friendship having a listening ear willing to help anyone who called. Anyone who knew him could see he had a heart of gold and had countless friends. He knew the importance of family and loved to spend time with them especially his little brother and attended Hamilton Revival Center with his father and Greenbrier United Methodist Church with his mother.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home with Bro. Shawn Hile officiating. Burial will follow in Hatley Cemetery.
Survivors include his father, Eric Oliver of Amory; his mother, Elisabeth Williams Oliver; one brother, Cade Oliver of Amory; his aunts and uncles, Daniel and Kelly Williams of Wren, Jason and Kayla Hood of Smithville, Kay Oliver of Amory, Susie Oliver of Fulton, Joe and Joan Oliver of Hamilton, Mary Jo Huffman of Petal, and Butch and Vickie Palmer of Smithville; grandmother, Sue Oliver of Hamilton, cousins, Nikki Sandifer, Micah Huffman, Tanner Palmer, Natalie Jane Hood, Mary Haley Hood, Camden Hood, Owen Williams, Ann Marie Taylor, Braden Williams, Colton Williams, Carlisle Hood, Briggs Hood, Bennett Hood, Blake Carlisle, Dawn Gray, Alicia Carlisle, Christopher Oliver, Damon Oliver, Patrick Oliver, Blake Oliver, Matthew Oliver, and Taylor Oliver.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Larry and Janice Williams; Rita Hood; paternal grandparents, Charles and Patricia Oliver; and uncles, Robert Huffman, Larry Wayne Oliver and Christopher Oliver.
Pallbearers will be James Jones, Caleb Robertson, Brandon Brown, Austin Causey, Jordan Panel, Devin Flynn, Victor Vega, Nathan Bentley, and Bailey Doolittle.
Visitation will be on Tuesday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Connie B. Hopkins
MOOREVILLE – Connie B. Hopkins, 61, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at her home. She was born March 11, 1959 in Tupelo to Grady Hopkins and Eileen Thompson. Connie accomplished many things in her lifetime, including receiving a Masters Degree from the University of Alabama. She was a licensed health care administrator. Connie retired from her position as Vice President of Operations at Age, Incoprorated, a long-term care organization. She was very successful, well respected, and loved by so mnay by having the most giving heart.
She is survived by husband, Jim Cayson of Mooreville, whom she married on May 6, 1994; her children, Aaron Cayson (Jackie) of Amory, Casey Cayson (Sarah) of Mooreville, and Kristie McMillen (Crystal) of Pontotoc; grandchildren, Bradyn Denton, Bradley, Eva, and Emma Cayson, and Rayanne Husky; her father, Scott Thompson of Mantachie; her brothers, Scott Hopkins of Nashville, Tenn., and Randy Hopkins (Paulette) of Mantachie; and her special friends, Charlotte Green, Glinda Vance, Alicia Brown, Molly Smitty, sister-in-law, Sonya Rushing, Lisa Maples, and Janet Cayson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Paula Hopkins Ross.
Due to the COVID19 pandemic, the family will honor Connie’s memory with a private service and burial. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Major Adlia Lamar Harrison
BALDWYN – Major Adlia Lamar Harrison was born on August 07, 1932 and passed away on August 15, 2020 at the age of 88 at the Meadows Nursing Facility in Fulton. He was known by all as Lamar. He was a 1954 graduate of Ole Miss and served in the U.S. Air Force as a navigator and is a wartime veteran of the Korean War. He then served in the MS Air National Guard including many flights to Vietnam. He worked for the state of MS after his active service to his country. In his retirement years he sold cars in Mobile, AL for many years even becoming to the top salesman for Treadwell Ford. He was top salesman for so many months that his picture on the dealer’s billboard faded. Lamar is a member of the First Christian Church of Baldwyn.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his daughters, Martha Helen Chambers (Lennis) and Elizabeth Victoria Franklin (Randy); grandchildren, Lori Babb, Kim Cagle (Mark), Suzanne Powell (Pat), Chris Chambers (Jessica), Clay Wallis (Donna), Jennifer Holland, Crystal Griffin (Clancy), David Jones (Lauren) and Angela Trest; great-grandchildren, Ben Powell (Morgan), Mason Cagle, Zane Powell, Bryce Cagle, Macy Babb, Eli Wallis, Carlie Chambers, Sean Morris, Emma Powell, Chrisitian Trest, Madison Wallis, Creston Chambers, Braxton Green and Collin James; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Harrison; son-in-law, Jimmy Jones; daughter-at-heart, Stasha Marlow; first cousins, Virginia and Bubba Pratt and Vicki Seayof Baldwyn; special friends, Jai and Janice Clark.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Helen Strain Harrison (his first and only love);daughter, Gail Denise Jones; son, Alan Lamar Harrison and a granddaughter, Melissa Joan Harrison.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Bobby Dean Jackson
BOONEVILLE – Bobby Dean Jackson, 64, passed away on August 17, 2020, at the Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Mary Jean Townes
ABERDEEN – Mary Jean Townes, 83, passed away on August 15, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Funeral Home of Aberdeen.
Cozzetta Johnson
ABERDEEN – Cozzetta Johnson, 58, passed away on August 14, 2020, at Hwy 25 in Aberdeen. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Funeral Home of Aberdeen.
Robert Kepler, Jr.
TUPELO – Robert Kepler, Jr., 77, passed away on August 13, 2020, at Diversacare in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by United Funeral Service.
Lenora Butler
BYHALIA – Lenora Butler, 97, passed away on August 16, 2020, at Great Oaks Rehabilitation & Health Care in Byhalia. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Billy Whitley
BOONEVILLE – Billy Braxton Whitley, 82, of Booneville passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. He was a member of the Zion Rest Church of Christ where he became a Deacon on October 3, 2004 and an Elder on April 22, 2015. Billy spent many hours working at the church building, taking items to Pine Vale Children’s home, and getting new items to be placed on the bulletin for the next month. He always brought pantry items to help feed those in need, taking food, calling, visiting and helping the sick or anyone that was in need.
Funeral services will be on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Zion Rest Church of Christ with Minister Tony Brown officiating. Burial will be in the Zion Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 AM -11 AM at the church on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
He is survived by his wife Mary Whitley; three sons, Robert Whitley (Robin), Michael Whitley (Maryann) and Jerry Whitley; three brothers; Robert Wade Whitley (Martha), Francis Whitley (Laurene), and Charlie Whitley; one sister; Teressia Miles (Gary); Grandchildren, Becky Sartin, Stephanie Demars (Jesse), Adam Whitley, Alex Whitley, Aaron Whitley, Jason Whitley, Jennifer Downs (Chris), Amy Dawson (Hunter); great grandchildren; Jakob Sartin, Kalena Sartin, Breanna Braden, Bradley Braden, Hunter Downs, Chase Downs, Noah Dawson and Greyson Dawson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Relmer and Mattie Johnson Whitley and one son, Philip Whitley.
Pallbearers will be Jason Whitley, Adam Whitley, Alex Whitley, Aaron Whitley, Chris Downs and Hunter Dawson.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Zion Rest Church of Christ, 111 Highway 371 North, Marietta, MS 38856.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Boyd R Highfield
HORN LAKE – Boyd R Highfield, 78, passed away on August 16, 2020, at MS Veterans Home in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Ovell J Howell
CHULAHOMA – Ovell J Howell, 80, passed away on August 16, 2020, at Methodist Germantown in Germantown. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Margaret Sands
FULTON – Margaret Sands, 80, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 1:00 p.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Burial will follow at New Home Cemetery.
Reba Ann Shook
BOONEVILLE – Reba Ann Shook, 81, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born in Prentiss County on July 3, 1939, to Leland Arliss Scott and Elsie Prather Scott. She enjoyed word search puzzles, watching TV, singing gospel music, and reading.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Scott officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Garden Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her son Justin; two brothers, Terry Scott (Ann) of Jumpertown and Freddie Scott (Elaine) of Booneville; a sister, Sue Bailey of Oakland, TN; and a sister-in-law, Helen Scott.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Junior Scott; and brother-in-law, George Bailey.
Bettie N. Matthews
BELDEN – Bettie N. Matthews, 66, passed away on August 15, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ezell Funeral Home & Crematory.
Carlos Mareno Magallon
TUPELO/AMORY – Carlos Mareno Magallon, 69, passed away on August 16, 2020, at North Miss Med Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Funeral Home & Cremation – Tupelo (associatedfuneral.com).
Annie L. Hoyle
RIPLEY – Annie L. Hoyle, 77, passed away on August 16, 2020, at Home in Ripley, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Chris Neely Jr.
FULTON – Chris Neely Jr., 74, passed away on August 13, 2020, at Mount Royal Towers in Birmingham, AL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Don Pounders
MANTACHIE – Don Pounders, 73, passed away on August 14, 2020, at his home in Mantachie. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Franklin “Frank” Hathcote
AMORY – Franklin “Frank” Hathcote, 92, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020, at his residence in Amory. Graveside services will be on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 11:00 am at Haughton Memorial Park, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Alvie Jones
TIPPAH COUNTY – Alvie Lanier Jones, 93, passed away peacefully at his home on August 14, 2020. He was born August 19, 1926, in Tippah County, MS, to the late, Howard L. and Jennie Powell Jones. He graduated from Falkner High School in 1945 and served in the US Army in post-WWII. While in Germany, he purchased a fiddle which he brought home. Being musically gifted, he taught himself to play the fiddle for his own enjoyment.
Mr. Jones was married to Dorothy McCowan for 58 years. After farming near Falkner, MS, for many years, they moved to Memphis where he worked for BF Goodrich and he later retired from Nike. He loved to work his garden. Mr. Jones was a member of the Cherry Road Baptist Church, Memphis, TN.
Mr. Jones is survived by one son, Larry Wayne Jones and wife Janice, Southaven, MS; one granddaughter, Jamie Hall, Southaven, MS; two step-grandaughters, Danna Murray and Kim Thomas, both of Southaven, MS; one sister, Lena Goolsby, Ripley, MS; a special nephew, Terrell Ketchum and wife Susan, Memphis, TN; several nieces and nephews; and his faithful caregiver, Jennifer Pounds. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; two sisters, Mavis Ketchum, Falkner, MS and Edith Ferguson, Austin, TX.
Funeral services for Mr. Jones will be held at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Forest Hill East Funeral Home, Memphis, TN with Tommy Marsh officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Tippah Memorial Gardens in Ripley, MS. Pallbearers will be Terrell Ketchum, Dennis Ketchum, Ron Davis, Danny Goolsby, Randle Boyd, and Michael Ketchum.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to his church, Cherry Road Baptist Church 1421 Cherry Road, Memphis, TN 38117 or to a favorite charity.
George D. “Bro. Billy” Credille
BELMONT – George D. “Bro. Billy” Credille, 91, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Tishomingo Manor in Iuka, MS. Services will be on Tuesday, August 18, 4 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Walk-through Monday, August 17, 5-8 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Belmont City Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
Korey Causey
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Korey Causey, 27, passed away on August 17, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Renee Peschke
AMORY – Renee Peschke, 59, passed away on August 16, 2020, at Diversicare in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home.
