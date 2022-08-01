TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Doug Bradley, Richmond Community
Michael Cherry, Pontotoc
Mary Sue Griffus, Mantachie
Richard Littlejohn, New Albany
Derryl Lawrence "Brud" Swords, Ecru
Bro. Robert "Bob" Weldon, Houlka
MEMO
Derryl Lawrence "Brud" Swords
ECRU - Derryl Lawrence "Brud" Swords, 87, passed away July 30, 2022, at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. He was a life-long farmer and commercial fisherman. He also enjoyed hunting and gardening.
He is survived by his daughters, Mary Swords Hightower and Barbara Swords Sparks; sons, David Swords(Lesa), Danny W. Swords, and Junior Swords(Shelly); grandchildren, Ashley Swords Moore(Greg), Daranda Swords Cossey(Kenneth), Justyn Swords, and Hannah Swords Verell(Charlie); 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Sherry Swords Snider, Rose Swords Bramlitt, and Mary Swords McCullough; and brothers, Danny M. Swords, Harry Swords, Charles H. Swords, and Herbert Swords.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Weta Horton Swords; parents, Clifford Ted and Annie O'dean Mask Swords; daughter, Martha Jo Swords; son, Derryl Williams; brothers, James Windham Swords, Quinton Swords, Larry Keith Swords, Glen Dale Swords, Herbert Clifford Swords, Dewayne Swords, and Lannie Swords; sisters, Wilma Jean Swords Robbins, Sue Swords McLaughlin, and Doris Swords Huey; and granddaughter, Ginger Chism Fryar.
Service will be Monday, August 1, 2022, at 12PM with Bro. Kevin Merritt officiating at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will begin at 10AM and continue to service time. Burial will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Justyn Swords, Randel Stepp, Charlie Verell and David Hightower.
Doug Bradley
RICHMOND COMMUNITY - William Douglas "Doug" Bradley, 84, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the North MS Medical Center Hospice Unit after a lengthy illness. He was born April 7, 1938, in Jackson to Vernon and Elvis Lewis Bradley. He was a 1956 Graduate of Tupelo High School where he was an outstanding athlete. He was a lifelong Ole Miss Rebel fan and played football as a freshman. He served in the Mississippi National Guard. He was an avid outdoorsman and hunter. He enjoyed playing golf and was proud when he made a hole in one at the University of Alabama Golf Course and enjoyed traveling post retirement. Being a lifelong aviation enthusiast, he soloed at the age of 14 and he enjoyed soaring, setting a 1952 world record. He worked for Wicke's Lumber Co. for over 37 years. He was a member of Richmond Baptist Church and served as an active deacon. He had a lifelong interest in technology and was an early adopter of Facebook which became his favorite neighborhood in his later years when he wasn't able to enjoy his outdoor activities as much. He loved to tinker with technology in his later years. He was a lover of animals, especially dogs and cats. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and was affectionately known as "Daddy Doug". He was a very proud husband, parent, grandparent and great-grandparent.
A Memorial Service was held at 1 PM Monday, August 1, 2022, at Unity Presbyterian Church with Bro. Andy Dozier officiating. Burial, at a later date, will be in Unity Cemetery. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nancy Westmoreland Bradley; his children, Butch Bradley (Betty) of Saltillo, Kelley Lawson (Roger) of Oxford, Ken Bradley of Nashville and Pollyanna Brown of Tupelo; one sister, Midge Earnest (Robert) of tupelo; two brothers, Vernon Bradley (Ashley) of Louisiana and David Bradley (Karen) of Shannon; six grandchildren, Jaye Montgomery, Kasey Bryan (Locke), William Archibald, John Ballard, Betsy Ivy (Tony) and Meg Ragon (Austin); six great-grandchildren, South, Cricket, Gus, Macy, Garrett and Max.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Milton Bradley (Sandra), a sister Mary Ann Bradley Lann, a grandson Drew Montgomery and a son-in-law Ike Brown.
Memorials may be made to Richmond Baptist Church Youth Fund.
Visitation will follow the service.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonlie.com.
Mary Sue Griffus
MANTACHIE - Mary Sue Griffus, 91, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Baldwyn Nursing Facility in Baldwyn. Services will be on Tuesday, August 2, at 2:00 p.m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie. Visitation will be on Monday, August 1, from 5:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday from noon until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Burial will follow at Center Star Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Bro. Robert "Bob" Weldon
HOULKA - Bro. Robert "Bob" Lee Weldon, 75, of Houlka, MS departed from this life on Thursday morning, July 28, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 27, 1947, in Crowder, MS to the late William Major Weldon and Estelle Mooneyham Weldon. Bro. Weldon received a bachelor's degree from Tennessee Temple Bible College. He spent many seasons of life proclaiming the gospel of Christ surrendering to preach on November 15, 1968, and pastored for 50 years. Bro. Weldon pastored and served Copperas Branch Baptist Church as Pastor Emeritus (Leoma, TN), Trinity Baptist Church (Clarksdale, MS), Temperance Hill Baptist Church (Potts Camp, MS), Midway Baptist Church (Brevard, NC), and 2nd Baptist Church (Tupelo, MS). In addition, he founded and pastored Grace Baptist Church (Clarksdale, MS), Lebanon Baptist Church (Fort Payne, AL), and Fellowship Baptist Tabernacle (Pisgah Forest, NC). He was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Pittsboro, MS. Bro. Weldon was also an avid Ole Miss Rebel and St. Louis Cardinal fan. Bro. Weldon leaves behind a loving family to continue walking down the path of life; wife, Wilda Virginia Bagwell Weldon of Houlka; six children: Jeremiah (Tammy) Weldon of Batesville; Rachael (Jody) Rock of Houlka; Rebekah (Ronnie) Galloway of Lawrenceburg, TN; Deborah (Dustin) Moss of Murfreesboro, TN; Michael (Sarah) Weldon of Louisville, KY; David (Abby) Weldon of Gulfport; 17 grandchildren: Adrian, Lillian, Alex, Kaitlyn, Luke, Hayden Grace, Nathan, Mycah Claire, Brock, Leland, Corban, Ethan, Caleb, Cameron, Emily, Gabriella, and Campbell. Sister, Nell Winstead of Greenwood, MS; brother, Pete Weldon of Houlka. He is preceded in death by his parents, William Major Weldon and Estelle Mooneyham Weldon; four sisters: Janette Goss, Ruth Ann Croft, Sue Aaron, and Helen Brown; brother, Joe Weldon. The family will receive friends on Monday, August, 1, 2022, at Victory Baptist Church in Pontotoc from 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. The funeral service honoring Bro. Weldon's life will be Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Victory Baptist Church beginning at 1:00 P.M. with visitation prior to the service from 11:00 A.M until 1:00 P.M. Bro. Philip Jackson, Bro. James Taylor, and Bro. Jody Rock will officiate. Grandsons Alex, Luke, Nathan, Brock, Leland, Corban, Caleb, Ethan, Cameron, and Campbell will carry Bro. Weldon to rest in Oak Forest Cemetery. "Well done, thou good and faithful servant." Matthew 25:21 Memorials can be made in Bro. Weldon's name to Wall of Grace Ministries: 495 Sycamore Ln, McKenzie, TN 38201. The staff of Parker Memorial Funeral Home is honored to serve the Weldon family as they walk through this season of loss. We ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers as they mourn the passing of their loved one.
Richard Littlejohn
NEW ALBANY - Richard Randle Littlejohn, 86, died Friday at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County in New Albany. Mr. Littlejohn was born March 4, 1936, in Union County, the son of Luther Clark Littlejohn and Nannie Louise Reid Littlejohn. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army; a member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, and was retired from many years of employment at Futorian. Mr. Littlejohn's hobbies included hunting, fishing, vegetable gardening, and enjoying the outdoors.
He is survived by his wife of sixty-four and a half years, Emily Littlejohn of New Albany; a sister, Lily Smith of Brunswick, Georgia; and many extended family members and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Scott Littlejohn; two brothers; and two sisters.
Funeral Services are scheduled for Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 2:00 P. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home, with Brother Josh Westmoreland, officiating, and burial will follow in Glenfield Memorial Park. A visitation will be held Tuesday from 12:00 P. M. until service time. Condolence messages may be made online at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com.
Michael Cherry
PONTOTOC - Michael Cherry, 39, passed away on July 29, 2022, at his residence in Pontotoc, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
