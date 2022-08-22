TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Ruby Jeaul Goggans, Hurricane
Janie Shelton Moore, Plantersville
Jacklyn Kenley Robison, Guntown
Terry Youmans, Booneville
Jacklyn Kenley Robison
GUNTOWN - Jacklyn Kenley Robison, 25, went to be with the Lord on Sunday August 7, 2022 she enjoyed spending time with her daughter, family and friends. She was of the Baptist faith.
Funeral services were at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 3:00 p. m. with Bro. Bobby Holland officiating. Burial was in the Camp Creek Cemetery.
She is survived by her children Hadlee, Ellize Grace Robison, Cross Vanstory, parents Dan Robison and Miracle Sparks and Brandy Hutcheson, sisters Ellie and Ava Jane Robison, brother Gage Robison, Grandparents Mike and Joyce Robison, Kenneth and Jackie Hutcheson, Great Grandmother Lois Hutcheson and host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her Great Grandparents Eunice and W.T. Robison, Great Grandfather Halford Hutcheson.
Visitation was at Waters Funeral Home, Sunday from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Janie Shelton Moore
PLANTERSVILLE - Lydia Jane "Janie" Shelton Moore died Sunday, August 21, 2022 at River Place Nursing Center. She was born on July 13, 1932 to Oscar and Fronie Oliver in Nettleton. Janie was married to William Howard Shelton, Sr. for 53 years before his death on November 19, 2000. She later married Ezell Moore and they were married for a number of years before his death on August 7, 2013. Janie enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and quilting. She took great pride in her garden and was a great cook. She had an affinity for dogs and in her younger years she bred and raised dogs.
Janie is survived by her son, William "Billy" Howard Shelton, Jr. and his wife, Sandra, of Plantersville; two grandchildren, William "B. J. " Howard Shelton, III and Brandi Shelton both of Plantersville; two step-grandchildren, Alan Kilgore and his wife, Kim, of Wren, and Ashley Brown and her husband, Mike, of Brandenburg, Kentucky; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; and brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, August 22, 2022, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring Janie's life will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Bro. Bubba Kennedy officiating. Burial will be in Unity Cemetery, East of Plantersville.
Pallbearers will be Clay Davis, B. J. Shelton, Alan Seymore, Steven Ashley, Ray Smith, Brandon Smith and Michael Jones.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Ruby Jeaul Goggans
HURRICANE - Ruby Jeaul Goggans, 90, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS. Services will be on Monday, August 22, 2022 at 1PM at Bethel Baptist Church, Etta, MS. Visitation will be on Monday, August 22nd 11:30PM until service time at Bethel Baptist Church, Etta, MS. Burial will follow at Sand Springs Cemetery.
Terry Youmans
BOONEVILLE - Terry Youmans, 67, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Starkville Manor Nursing Home in Starkville. Memorial services will be on Tuesday, August 23 at 12:00 noon at Patterson Memorial Chapel.
