TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Rodney Forrest
FULTON - Rodney Forrest, 54, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021, at the Red Bay Hospital in Red Bay, AL. He was born July 13, 1967 to the late Otto P. Forrest Jr. and the late Dorthy Montgomery Forrest. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. He enjoyed going hunting at Noxubee with all of his buddies, fishing, cooking, watching westerns and hanging out with family and friends. Rodney loved spending time with Maddie and Zach and working around the farm, along with best friend, his dog, Sadie and his brother in law, Dudley. He would spend hours with his special little friends, Nola Bennett riding her on the Ranger all over the farm and taking her to see the cows and Miller Searcy, taking him fishing and hunting. Rodney's greatest joy was spending time with his wife Ally and enjoying his favorite dessert, chocolate cake that Maddie would make for him.
Services will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday August 24, 2021 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with Bro. Jackie Gray, and Bro. Bobby Jarrell officiating.
Burial will be in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Monday, August 23, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home and will continue on Tuesday August 24 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. The family request face mask be worn during the visitation and funeral service.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife; Allison Forrest of Fulton, daughter; Maddie Forrest, son; Zach Forrest, both of Fulton, sister; Brenda (Dudley) Strickland of Fulton, brother in law, Blake (Mandy) West of Mooreville, sister in law, Kaylyn West of Fulton, mother in law, Barbara Dodd (Mark) Donaldson of Athens, AL, niece; Anna (Anthony) Searcy of Fulton, nephews; Andy Strickland of Belmont, Aidan West of Mooreville, and Luke West of Mooreville, great nephew, Miller Searcy, aunts; Andrea Montgomery of Red Bay, AL, and Angela (Kevin) Riddle of Red Bay, AL.
He was preceded in death by his parents and father in law, Ricky West.
Pallbearers will be Chad Files, Jason Harris, Tony Moore, Marty Johnson, Mark Graham, Kerry Knight, and Frank Shields.
Honorary pallbearers are Terry Moore, Duck Reynolds, Ryan Gentry, Matt Rock, Toby Williams, Brad Cresap, Tim Knight, George Forrest, and Randy Little.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Billy Todd
FULTON - Coach Billy Wayne Todd, 90, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born September 17, 1930 to the late William Todd and the late Vance Bell Todd of the Hurricane Community in Pontotoc County. Billy was a U.S. Navy Veteran during the Korean War Conflict Era. Billy found a love for baseball while in the Navy in the Cuban League in Guantanamo. He was a dedicated member of East Fulton Baptist Church. Billy enjoyed his bird dogs while squirrel hunting and quail hunting. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Billy served in numerous positions in the Itawamba School District as a true disciplinary educator after receiving his Masters at Ole Miss. He was an Assistant Men's Basketball Coach and later the Women's Basketball Coach at ICC. Everyone knew him as Coach Todd. He was a strategic member for 25 years on the Board of Trustees at ICC after retirement. He also served over 50 years as a member of the Fulton Lions Club.
Due to Covid, there will be a private family only service on Monday August 23, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Paul Graham, Dr. Cole, and Bro. Dewitt Bain officiating. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Winona. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Ellen Todd; sons: Mark (Martha) Todd of Northampton, PA, Mike (Cathy) Todd of Fulton, stepdaughter, Deanna (Russ) Harrington of Tupelo, stepson, Kevin (Selena) Nolan of Fulton; 9 grandchildren: Lori, Eric, Kim, Amanda, Laura, Ben, Sam, Katlin, Jaxon; 7 great-grandchildren: Harrison David, Eliza Jean, Sage, Jack Thomas, Graham, John Dalton, Kaylee.
Preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Edna Joy Fisher Todd; sister, Hazel Ruth Pulliam
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Itawamba Community College Foundation in honor of Billy W. and Edna Todd Scholarship Fund.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Lula J. Rutherford
PONTOTOC - Lula J. Rutherford, 94, passed away on August 22, 2021, at home in Pontotoc, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Cleston Honeycutt
BOONEVILLE - Cleston "Sonny" Jerel Honeycutt, 74, of Booneville passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Landmark Nursing and Rehab. He was a member of the Osbourne Creek Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Army Veteran stationed in Germany during the U.S./ Vietnam Conflict. He loved his children, grandchildren, fishing and woodworking.
Funeral services with Military Honors will be at 4:00 P.M. on Friday, August 27, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. John Cagle and Bro. Josh Westmoreland officiating. Burial will be in the Booneville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. -3:30 P.M. on Friday at the funeral home.
He is survived by his wife Janie Hill Honeycutt; two sons, Christopher D. (Cindy) Jones and Joshua A. Honeycutt; his grandchildren; Elizabeth Sloan Gann, Chase (Chloe) Jones, Neleh Jones, Gabriel Shook and Evie Wren Jones; his cousin, Billy Honeycutt and, extended family member Eason Tackett.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Gladys Christine Honeycutt; his aunt, Velma Moss and his uncle Sidney "Tobe" Honeycutt.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Condolences may be left at mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Ray Martin
GOLDEN - Rayburn Garfield "Ray" Martin, 71, died Sunday, August 22, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Franklin County, AL and worked as a logger, but retired from World Pet. He was a member of Pineville Baptist Church.
Services will be Wednesday, August 25, 11 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL with Bro. John Oliver and Bro. Andy Barnett officiating. Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery, Golden, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife - Judy Martin; three children - Heather Bevens (Kevin), Shauna Oliver (Greg) and Tasha Wigginton (Brandi); eleven grandchildren - Danielle Smith, Dakota Clayton, Lauren Cleveland (Jake), Makenna Ables, Keyla Ables, Nevaeh Bevens, Waylon Mills, Meghann Elrod (D.J.), Kaitlin Oliver, Lilly Oliver and Aria Oliver; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters - Methal Daniels and Arlene Duboise (Gary), David Martin (Christine) and Burl Martin and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Rachel Elizabeth King Martin, a daughter, Lisa Smith, two sisters, Nita Cripps and Enopolis Martin and two brothers, Tom Martin and Don Martin.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Bevens, Dakota Clayton, Rodney Timmons, Robert Timmons, Jake Cleveland and Ty Nichols. Honorary pallbearers will be Waylon Mills and Greg Oliver.
Visitation will be Tuesday, August 24, 6-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
Barbara Nell Brown Grimes
CAROLINA COMMUNITY - Barbara Nell Brown Grimes, 73, began her new life in Heaven on August 18, 2021. She was born in Nettleton, MS on March 5, 1948, to the late Marshall Brown and Epell Marie Gillentine Brown.
Barbara grew up in the Peaceful Valley and Carolina Community in a very large family, with seven other siblings. She learned early the importance of family, love, and hard work. She married her best friend, Lawrence Grimes, on July 18, 1969, and they spent over fifty years living life together. She only had to spend 13 days without him, as Lawrence passed away just a few days before God called her home. Her family and friends have comfort knowing that they are reunited.
Barbara worked as a Seamstress at Five G's in Verona until 1991 then she began a career babysitting for her family, nieces and nephews. Over time, having helped raise so many youngsters as her own, she became affectionately known as "Momma Nell". A strong woman, she had to be a strict mother and grandmother at times in order to keep her family on the right path. For many years, she touched so many lives and each and every child she babysat, she considered them her "kids".
She loved the Lord and was a member of Carolina Missionary Baptist Church. Barbara lived out her faith through her willingness to serve others and care for everyone. In her free time, she liked to listen to Gospel music, make Christmas candy and to celebrate special events by making delicious cakes. Her family would tell you she was a loving strong willed woman who welcomed anyone into her home.
A wonderful woman has left her earthly home, yet her family rejoices knowing that she is healed, in the presence of Jesus and reunited with her best friend. All the wonderful memories made through the years will be cherished.
She is survived by her daughters, Rhonda Hood (Mitch), Nettleton, Kathy Bishop, Nettleton; son, Michael Grimes (Kristie), Greenwood Springs; grandchildren, Mickey Hood, Logan Bishop, Michael Bishop, and Noah Bishop; great-granddaughter, Leanna Bishop; sisters, Kathryne Howard, Betty Brown; brothers, James Brown, Jessie Brown, Robert Gene Brown, Johnny Brown, and Hollis Brown; sister-in-law, Dorothy Sue Frederick; brother-in-law, Thomas Wayne Grimes; several nieces and nephews whom she cherished.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Grimes; in-laws, Claves and Inez Grimes.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 11:00 am, at the E. E. Pickle Funeral Home chapel with Bro. Roger Wood officiating. Burial will follow in Keyes Cemetery, Itawamba County, MS, with Pallbearers being John Brown, Matthew Brown, Mark Grimes, Ty Brown, Greg Bishop, Greg Grimes.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday morning, at the funeral home, from 9:00 am until the service hour.
Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome@gmail.com.
Gary Lyn Peters
COLUMBUS - Gary "Buck" Peters, 78 passed away on August 20th at home. He was born on May 12th, 1943 in Itawamba, County to John Henry and Wilma Sue Towery Peters. Gary grew up in Nettleton and Shannon, attending school in both places. After high school, Gary served his country honorably in the United States Army, serving in the Vietnam War. He spent many years as a truck driver and carpenter. He was really a "Jack of all trades". There was nothing he couldn't do or couldn't fix from carpentry, to mechanics to baking a cake. Gary was happily married to Anna Elizabeth Burns Peters for 36 years, he was a very loving and devoted husband. He was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. Our precious Gary was a very kind and especially generous soul. He was always there when he was needed even in a moment's notice to anyone in need. He was a man of few words but always spoke with such kindness. He was gifted with many skills and took such great pride in everything. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by three daughters, Judy Hays of Pascagoula, Billie Jean Tingle (Greg) of Pascagoula, and Susie Oglesby (David) of Columbus; and three sons, John Peters (Teri) of Vancleave, Rob Santos of Ocean Springs, and Gary Peters, JR. of Columbus. He was a loving grandfather to Kayla Jean Cervantes (Ricky), Madison Lyn Peters, Morgan Lynn Peters, Keaton Hays, Cole Tingle, Isabella Santos, Thomas Oglesby, Jack Christian Tingle, Emilia Santos and one great grandchild J. R. Cervantes. He is also survived by a special sister, Shirley Hawkins of Nettleton; special brothers, Jake Peters (Judy) of Nettleton, and Danny Joe Peters (Kathy) of Shannon. He was affectionately known as Uncle Buck to a host of special nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in Death by his parents, John Henry and Wilma Sue Peters; two sisters Betty Grubbs and Joyce Barnette and two brothers, Ray Peters and Rex Peters.
Services honoring Gary's life were 3 p.m. Monday, August 23, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Terry Harden officiating. Burial was in Doty Chapel. Visitation was from 2 p.m. until service time at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. The service was live streamed and recorded for those that were unable to attend.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Jerry Phillip Chandler, Sr.
WATERFORD - Jerry Phillip Chandler, Sr., 78, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch. Services will be on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Spring Hill Baptist Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge.
Stella Ann Smith Mayfield
EUPORA - Stella Ann Smith Mayfield, 90, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021, at Diversicare Nursing Center in Eupora, Mississippi. Services will be on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 11:00 am at graveside funeral service, Amory Historical Society Cemetery, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Amory Historical Society Cemetery, Amory, Mississippi.
Kaden James Farrell
RIPLEY - Kaden James Farrell, 21, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021, at his home in Ripley, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Springdale Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Springdale Baptist Church. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS, www.mcbridefuneralhome.com. Burial will follow at Ripley Cemetery.
Shirley Ann Berlin Prestage
RED BAY, ALABAMA - Shirley Ann Berlin Prestage, 81, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, August 25, 1 p.m. at Red Bay Church of Christ. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 25, 11 a.m. - 1p.m. at Red Bay Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Halltown Cemetery, Vina, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
Glenn Glover
TUPELO - Glenn Glover, 71, passed away on August 20, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - TUPELO.
Birdie Mae Harris
HICKORY FLAT - Birdie Mae Harris, 67, passed away on August 23, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Bishop B. Jones
HOLLY SPRINGS - Bishop B. Jones, 74, passed away on August 23, 2021, at Alliance Health Care in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Gregory Page
CORINTH - Gregory Caradine Page was born on July 12, 1946, to Fred Harold Page, Sr. and June Caroline Young Page. Greg was a Tupelo native and long-time resident of Corinth, MS. He passed away unexpectedly in Spartanburg, SC, on August 20, 2021, while visiting his daughter.
He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Harold Page, Sr., and his brother John Clifford Page.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years Deborah Savell Page, his daughter Carrie Leigh Page Drake and his son-in-law Nicholas Drake of Spartanburg, SC, his son Matthew Gregory Page of Watford City, ND, and his beloved granddaughter Cecilia Rose Drake. Also surviving are his mother, June Young Page Bean of Picayune, his brother, Fred Page and sister-in-law, Diane Page of Tupelo, sister Debbie Page Humphrey of Picayune, sister-in-law Ruth Page of northern Virginia, and many nieces and nephews.
Greg graduated from Starkville High School, and earned his Bachelor's Degree from Mississippi State University, where he formed lifelong friendships. He then earned his Master's Degree from the University of Southern Mississippi where he expanded his circle of colleagues and friends.
Greg began his teaching career as a band director at Union High School, where he taught for 13 years. Under his direction, the Union High School Band became recognized as one of the leading bands in the state. It was in Union that Greg took a band on its first "big trips" to Enid, Oklahoma and to Disneyworld. While in Union, Greg was named the Outstanding Educator of the Year, Outstanding Young Man of the Year, and was named Star Teacher on two occasions.
He then moved to Starkville as Director of Bands, where he served his alma mater for seven years. While he was in the position, the Starkville High School Band continued its unparalleled tradition of success in performance. Under his leadership, the Starkville High School Band traveled to several performance venues throughout the southeast and to Washington, D.C. to perform for President Reagan's first inauguration, as well as to Romania and Austria where the band's performances were received to great acclaim. He also led the band on a tour to Canada and several sites in the northeastern United States. While in Starkville he served as a Marching Director of the Mississippi Lions' All-State Band in 1981, when the band won first place in the International Lions' Parade.
Greg's next band director position was at Murphy High School in Mobile, Alabama. Under his direction, the Murphy High School Band performed at the Lord Mayor of Westminster's New Year's Parade in London, England and the Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. With a colleague, he formed and led the South Alabama Honor Band for a summer European tour.
Greg returned to Mississippi as band director at Corinth High School where he worked until he retired from teaching, taking students to New York and Washington, D.C.
During his long and successful tenure as a band director, Greg devoted his time unstintingly to his "band kids" for whom he cared, motivated toward excellence, and taught a love of music to prepare them for life beyond band and school. Through his accomplishments Greg gained the respect and admiration of colleagues across the southeast. He was also a strong proponent and active member of the Mississippi Bandmasters' Association, where he served terms on the executive board. He was also a member of the Alabama Bandmasters' Association, the National Band Association, the Music Educators National Conference, and served as state chairman of the American School Band Directors' Association. He proudly served as state president of the Mississippi chapter of Phi Beta Mu.
After retiring from teaching Greg wanted to continue to serve as a mentor to young educators by guiding them as they traveled with their students. As a teacher and as a charter bus driver on weekends and summers for many years, Greg had been an active participant in all aspects of group travel. After retiring from teaching he set out to parlay the wisdom and experience of many hard and happy years into a trip planning service that would cater to band directors and teachers who wished to offer their students amazing travel experiences. From this goal was born Page Travel Service, Inc.in the fall of 2001. Within six months the company had expanded its services as Corinth Charters and Tours, a full service charter bus company. Greg bought his first bus the next spring and began a 20-year career as owner and president of the travel company, which grew as he applied the same standards of excellence to his second career that he had required in his first. Corinth Charters and Tours is a recognized and respected name in the travel industry throughout the southeastern United States.
As the company grew to its current fleet of buses, Greg became an active supporter of organizations representing the motorcoach industry, including the United Motorcoach Association and the American Bus Association. He served multiple terms on the boards of the Tennessee Motorcoach Association and the South Central Motorcoach Association. He was honored to be named Tennessee Motorcoach Association 2016 Operator of the Year
While Greg devoted his life of service to two careers that spanned 55 years, his central devotion was always to his family, for whom he provided love and memories that add to his legacy of inspiration. To his friends across the country, he will always be remembered for his kind and respectful character.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to establish the Greg Page Memorial Scholarship. Donations may be made to the Mississippi State University Foundation designated for the Famous Maroon Band in memory of Greg Page through msufoundation.com or via mail to PO Box 6149, MS State, MS 39762.
Due to Covid and the families desire to protect themselves and their friends, there will be a private family service at First Baptist Church Corinth on Tuesday with burial following at Lee Memorial Gardens in Verona. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel (662 840 5000) is honored to be serving their friends. Please sign the registry book and share memories at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Martha Langley
FULTON - Martha Lou Langley, 73, a kind and gentle soul, died Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo after a brief illness. Martha was born November 11, 1947 in Itawamba County to the late Hoyt Dulaney an Erma Conn Dulaney. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and she worked at the North Mississippi Medical Center's Wellness Center teaching water aerobics and working in the daycare. Her presence at the Wellness Center brought cheer and encouragement to many in their quest for fitness. She enjoyed physical fitness and competed in many marathons and races in the area. Martha absolutely loved riding with the top down in her classic Mustang. She loved her boys and their families and cherished the hundreds of friends and acquaintances she met in her many years at the Wellness Center. Farewell, our precious Mother, grandmother and dear friend.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Dr. Kevin Clayton officiating. Private burial will follow in Dorsey Memorial Cemetery in Dorsey. Visitation will be from 10 AM-service time Tuesday only at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their friends.
Martha her is survived by her two sons, Jamie Thomas Langley and Marty Allen Langley. Four grandchildren, Drew Langley, Kaitlyn Toney, Zachary Langley, and Landon Langley and her Bethel Baptist Church and Wellness Center friends. Two Sisters Johnnie Lauderdale of Fulton and Mary Jo Wallace of Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Thomas Langley and three brothers Howard, Gene, and Mike Dulaney
Pallbearers will include Steve Lauderdale, Jonathan Lauderdale, Drew Langley, Cameron Toney, and Zach Langley.
You may sign the resister and express condolences at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Bonnie Ruth Welch Lower
TIPPAH COUNTY - Bonnie Ruth Welch Lower, 75, passed away peacefully August 20, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her family.
A Memorial Service honoring the life of Mrs. Lower will be held at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
Mrs. Lower was born July 31, 1946 in Tippah County to the late Charlie and Mamie Brotherton Welch. She received her education from Falkner High School and was a homemaker through out most of her life.
Crafts, flowers, cooking, sewing, karaoke parties, and weekly trips to Costco were some of Mrs. Lower's favorite past times. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother who found pleasure in sharing time with her cats, family and especially her much adored grandchildren.
Blessed with a loving family, memories will be shared by her husband of 18 years, Bill Lower, two daughters, Sandy Wilbanks (Michael Antle) of Olive Branch and Beverly Gaillard (John) of Tiplersville, one son, Brian Wilbanks (April) of Walnut, one step daughter, Amy Walsh (Dave) of New Jersey, one step son, William Lower III (Lauren) of Pennsylvania, two sisters, Marie Lence of Ripley and Carolyn Barkley (Ricky) of Grand Bay, AL, and five wonderful grandchildren, Landon, Logan, Chloe, Laken, and Remy Ann.
She is proceeded in death by one brother, Milton Welch.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Mrs. Lowers family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Kathy M. Jones
UNION COUNTY - Kathy M. Jones, 59, passed away on August 23, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Glen Tutor
RANDOLPH - Glen Tutor, 49, passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Oxford, MS. Glen was a loving son, brother, husband, father, uncle, and friend. He found purpose and meaning in life through his work as a manufacturer and adjuster. When he wasn't working; you could find him fishing, hunting, or watching a football or a baseball game in his shop. He rarely left a family event without his nieces and nephews following behind him. Being in nature and vacationing with his friends and family is where he was most at peace.
Glen is survived by his wife, Tina Tutor; his sons, Brandon Tutor and Dustin Tutor; his mother, Sarah Tutor; his brothers, Rodney Tutor(Denise) and Timmy Tutor(Ginger); father-in-law and mother-in-law, Glenn and Judy Stancil; sister-in-law, Lisa Gray(Scott); nieces, Haley Huffman(Johnathon), Lindsey Tutor, and Macey Tutor; nephews, Brooks Tutor and Kolby Tutor; and great nephews, Kohen Tutor and John Boston Huffman.
He was preceded in death by his father, Keith Tutor; and his grandparents, Bro. Marvin and Ethylene Grubbs and Ivy and Lona Tutor.
Services will be Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 2PM at Randolph Baptist Church with Bro. Gerald Finley and Bro. Shane Dunaway officiating. Masks are required to be worn during the visitation and services. Burial will follow in Oak Forest Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Chad Grubbs, Jason Grubbs, Rodney Newell, Carson Newell, Scotty Pennington, Dustin Hardwick, Charlie Tohill, Mark Duggar, and Tony Mask.
Visitation will be Tuesday, August 24, 2021 5-8PM at Randolph Baptist Church and Wednesday, August 25, 2021 1PM until service time at Randolph Baptist Church.
Joseph "Joe" Eaton
BALDWYN - Joseph "Joe" Eaton, 60, passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. He loved to travel and play golf. He was former owner of Dixie Gas and retired as an electrical engineer from Exxon Mobile. He was an avid coffee drinker with the Houston Discount Pharmacy round table crew. Joe was a very caring person and a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Chester Harrison officiating. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery.
He is survived by his mother, Margaret Eaton of Baldwyn; sister, Ruth Ann Carnes (Mark) of Nashville; brothers, Mark Eaton of Memphis, Tim Eaton (Connie) of Tupelo and John Eaton (Carole) of Fort Worth, Tx; nieces and nephews, Courtney Carnes, Alex Eaton, Lindsay Hardy and Braxton Eaton; host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bennie Marvin Eaton and a niece, Maggie Eaton.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Hardy, Braxton Eaton, Alex Eaton, Mark Carnes, H T Palmer and Jerry Palmer.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home from noon until 2:00 p. m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Hunter L. Foster
MANTEE - Hunter Lanier Foster, 52, passed away on August 17, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Golden Triangle Hospital, Columbus, MS. Born on August 8, 1969, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, he was the son of Roland E. Foster and Shirley Hunter Dye.
Hunter graduated from Tupelo High School and began working at an early age in the Car Sales Industry. A hard worker, he provided for his family and in addition to selling cars, he later worked in the logging industry and lastly he was employed as a truck driver for Fiber Transport Inc., of Mobile, Alabama. Hunter loved his work, enjoyed companionship with his co-workers and he was proud of things he accomplished through the years. He married the love of his life, Antoinette Foster, on December 26, 2000 and he was blessed by God with three children. Hunter loved his family, put his children first, and always took care of others in need.
He was tender hearted, believed in Jesus Christ as his Savior, and he was Baptist. He enjoyed being active in the Men's Breakfast group and was passionate about Gideon's International. Hunter always tried to look on the bright side of everything, and some of his favorite phrases were "Geter Done" and "Heee". He was a patriot, loved America and started and coached the youth football team, the Cowboys from Saltillo. In his free time, he liked watersports, outdoor activities and listening to 80's rock, Classic Country and Pink Floyd. Some of his close friends were Shea Harrison, Jason Putman, and Dustin Wyatt. They would often go fishing and hunting, or just spend time talking on the phone.
Hunter was always jovial and could light up a room. His presence will be dearly missed yet his family knows that he is in Heaven, enjoying the presence of his Savior.
Hunter is survived by his sons, John David Foster, Mantee, MS, and Brodie Foster, Mantee, MS; step-daughter, Claudia Cox, New Orleans; parents, Shirley Hunter Dye, Aberdeen, and Roland E. Foster, Tuscaloosa, AL; sister, Michelle Flint; nieces, Haley and Lindsey Hunt; great niece, Ava Sloan. He was preceded in death by his wife, Antoinette Foster; step father, Walter F. Day.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 4:00 pm, at the residence of Ross and Shea Harrison, 3831 East Old Hwy 82, Mathiston, MS. Memorials may be sent to Gideon's International P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC, 20090-7251 or gideons.org.
Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
James Malcolm Lindsey
RIPLEY - James Malcolm Lindsey, 76 of Falkner, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on August 21, 2021. He was born on June 19th, 1945, to Peggy and Herman Lindsey. He was their only child. He graduated from Falkner High School in 1964 and married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy Ruth Jackson on May 30th, 1965. He was a barber for 53 years and was the song leader for Peoples Baptist Church for many years before retiring and pursuing the ministry of Southern Gospel music during his later years.
Malcolm traveled to churches, senior gatherings, and nursing homes to encourage and uplift through song. Everywhere he went, he had a joke or story to tell, and he always had CDs of his music to give away.
Throughout the years, Malcolm was a master gardener and an avid outdoorsman who many hunting and fishing trophies lining the walls of his barber shop. Most of all, he was a wonderful Daddy!
Visitation will be Thursday, August 27, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral starts at 2:00 p.m. at the McBride Funeral Home. Officiating will be Bro. Randy Isbell and Bro. Ronnie Barefield.
Survivors include his three children: Michael (Tasha) Lindsey, Mark (Becky) Lindsey, and Stephanie (Chris) Griffin; ten grandchildren: Reed Lindsey, David Lindsey, Megan (Nolan) Wilbanks, Lauren Lindsey, Conner Griffin, Jackson Griffin, Autumn Griffin, Braxton (Elizabeth) Coombs, Carson Coombs, and Adam (Abbey) Coombs; three great grandchildren: Rowan Wilbanks, Allie Coombs, and Lily Coombs; four sisters and brothers-in-law: Sue Earney, Jean (Robert Sr.) Vick, Jerald Jackson, and Judy (Ronnie) Collins, and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife: Dorothy; two brothers-in-law: Bobby Jackson, Billie Earny; two sisters-in-law: Shirley Jackson and Vickie Hatcher; two nephews: Ronnie and Jason Jackson; a cherished father-in-law who was more like a father: Melvin Jackson.
The family would like to thank the staff of Ripley hospital, and the staff at New Albany and Oxford hospitals who provided him care during his stays, with a special thanks to his nephew and nurse practitioner, Bradley Hatcher.
Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS, www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
Randy Johnson
MOBILE, ALABAMA - Randy Johnson, 58, passed away on August 23, 2021, at Springhill Memorial Hospital in Mobile, Alabama. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Kenneth Richardson
TUPELO - Kenneth Richardson, 50, passed away on August 23, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
David White
ABERDEEN - David White, 77, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. Services will be on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 12:45 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hatley Cemetery.
Beulah Howard Walker
TIPPAH COUNTY - Beulah Howard Walker, 75, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021, at her residence in Ripley. Services will be on Wednesday, August 25 at 3 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 25 from 12 Noon to 3 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Shady Grove Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Walker family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Clyde Simmons
GUYS, TENNESSEE - Clyde Simmons, 67, passed away on August 22, 2021, at his home in Guys, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
