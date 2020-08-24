Geraldine Cunningham
BALDWYN – Geraldine Cunningham, 91, passed away on August 22, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Walter Taylor
BALDWYN – Walter Taylor, 83, passed away on August 23, 2020, at NMMC in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Girdine Smith
CHARLESTON – Girdine Smith, 92, passed away on August 23, 2020, at Regional One Hospital in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Martha Woodson
TUPELO – Martha Woodson, 61, passed away on August 2, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
William Taylor
BANNER – William Taylor, 51, passed away on August 23, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Larry Breedlove
UNION/MARSHALL COUNTY – Larry Breedlove, 52, passed away on August 23, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Germantown, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Johnny Hall
MOOREVILLE – Johnny M. Hall, 73, passed away on August 24, 2020 at his residence in Mooreville. He was born in Lee County on June 19, 1947 to parents Bennie Hall and Lillie Campbell Hall. He was a lifelong resident of Lee County. He was a farmer. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being with his family. Funeral services will be at the Richmond Pentecostal Church on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Ricky Pierce officiating. Burial will be in Andrews Chapel Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by Myrtle Streetman his lifelong companion , two sons; Rickey Hall (Rebecca) , Jerry Hall, three daughters; Amy Streetman (Jamie), Sandy Carter, Judy Dillard (Jerry), seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, two sisters, and one son.
Pallbearers will be Cody Streetman, Justin Parks, Taylor McGregory, Michael Hall, Jamie Streetman, and Jerry Dillard. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 25, 2020 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Richmond Pentecostal Church . Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Keith Wimberly
IUKA – Keith Wimberly, 55, of Iuka, Mississippi, died Saturday, August 22, 2020, at his residence. Keith was a member of Mt. Evergreen United Methodist Church where he served as song leader. He was employed at Alabama Painting and was a member of the Painters Union Local #1293 in Muscle Shoals, AL. Keith was an avid Mississippi State Bulldogs fan and enjoyed golf and deer hunting. He also loved to spend time and play ball with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Vickie Wimberly; his mother, Jo Ann Wimberly; and three sons, Kyle Wimberly (Joscelyn), Keifer Wimberly (Chelsea), and Isaiah Wimberly, all of Iuka; two sisters, Diane House (Jerry) of Iuka, and Phyllis Lyles (Steve) of Corinth; three brothers, Don Wimberly, Larry Wimberly (Pam) of Olive Branch, and David Wimberly (Vicki) of Maury City, TN; and five grandchildren, Baylee Fleming, Hunter Wimberly, Avery Wimberly, Kooper Wimberly, and Adleigh Wimberly.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gilbert Lee Wimberly; his mother-in-law, Dora Williams; and his sister-in-law, Tina Bullard. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with arrangements. Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Monday, August 24, at the Iuka Baptist Church, officiated by Bro. Michael Lambert. Interment will follow in Mt. Evergreen Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Steve Lyles, Jerry House, Galelus Borden, Stevie Ortner, Garrett Johnson, and Phil Moore. Honorary pallbearers include Mike Brown, Stephen Williams, and the members of the Painters Union Local #1293.
Visitation is scheduled for 5:00 until 8:00 p.m., Sunday, August 23, at the Iuka Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to LeBonheur Children’s Medical Center or the Mt. Evergreen Cemetery Fund. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
Ka’Nyn Javar’ McGaughy
NEW ALBANY – Ka’Nyn Javar’ McGaughy, 11 days, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020, at North Mississippi Women’s Center in Tupelo. He was the infant son of Alexis Johnson and Brandon McGaughy. Services will be on Monday, August 24, 2020, 1 pm at Tupelo Chapel of Memories located at Associated Family Funeral Home in Tupelo. Visitation will be on Monday at 12 noon until service time at the funeral home. Associated Family Funeral Home honors the Johnson and McGaughy families. Burial will follow at Ingomar Cemetery south of New Albany, MS. (associatedfuneral.com).
Gary Miles
MARIETTA – Gary Miles, 65, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, at his home in Marietta. Services will be on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 4 pm at Little Creek Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 3-4 pm at the church. Burial will follow at Zion Rest Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Asher Charles “Bud” Hadley
PONTOTOC – Asher Charles “Bud” Hadley, 83, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be on 9:00 am until service time. Burial will follow at West Height Baptist Church Cemetery.
John Lowell Kidd
OXFORD – John Lowell Kidd, 88, died August 24, 2020, at the Mississippi State Veteran’s Affairs Home in Oxford, MS. Visitation for Mr. Kidd will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 10 A.M. at Waller Funeral Home with the funeral service following in the Chapel at 11:00 A.M. Rev. Fish Robinson will officiate. Burial will follow at Pontotoc Memorial Gardens in Pontotoc, MS. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Born in Pontotoc, MS to the late Idella Moody and John Kidd, Mr. Kidd was a veteran of the United States Air Force where he served as a Staff Sargent. He retired from the University of Mississippi where he worked in the Accounting Department, and he was a retired Bookkeeper for University Sporting Goods. Mr. Kidd attended North Oxford Baptist Church and was a member of the O.D. Smith Masonic Lodge. He was an avid Ole Miss fan and especially enjoyed Ole Miss Football.
Mr. Kidd is survived by his brother, Gerald Kidd and his wife, Mildred of Pontotoc, MS and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Lessie Dowdy and Judy Walsh, a nephew, and his special lady friend of 43 years, Naomi Fleming.
Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Mr. Kidd’s memory may be made to North Oxford Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1700, Oxford, MS 38655, or O.D. Smith Masonic Lounge, 618 McLarty Rd, Oxford, MS 38655.
For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.
Robbie Jo Millwood
OXFORD – Robbie Jo Millwood, 78, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was born in Oxford, MS on February 16, 1942. She graduated from Yocona High School Oxford, MS in 1960. She worked multiple positions at Sears in Oxford after high school until the early 1980’s. She married Edward L Millwood on July 21, 1981. They both retired and moved to Winona, MS. They wanted to be closer to family and moved to Hurricane, MS in 2010 and then Pontotoc in 2020. She always had a smile and made everyone feel happy and loved in her presence. She was always a lady and full of grace.
Services will be at 10:00 am Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. Don Locke will officiate. Burial will be in the Midway Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors-husband-Edward Leon Millwood of Pontotoc; brother-Doug Gean of Oxford; step son-Kenneth Wayne Millwood of Foley, AL; step daughter-Tina Lynn Jones of Collierville, TN; 2 nephews; 1 niece and numerous cousins who love and will miss her dearly.
Preceded in death by-father-Harold Gean; mother-Lucille Gardner Gean; and sister-Patsy Gean Tuttle.
Pallbearers-step son-Kenneth W Millwood, son-in-law-James Allen Jones III, grandson-Nick Millwood and nephew-Jeff Tuttle.
Visitation-9:00 am until service time Tuesday, August 25, 2020.
Mother Odell Buggs
HOULKA – Mother Odell Buggs, 95, passed away on August 24, 2020, at Starkville Manor Health & Rehab Care Center in Starkville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.
Margaret Ann Prentice
TUPELO/STARKVILLE – Margaret Ann Prentice, 86, died on August 24, 2020, at The Claiborne at Adelaid in Starkville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Madelyn Pearson
BELDEN – Madelyn Mae Pearson, beloved daughter of Cole and Megan Staub Pearson, and guardian angel to Cason, entered the Kingdom of Heaven on August 21, 2020.
Family Grave-Side Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, at Itawamba Memorial Gardens with Bro. John Foster officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her parents; Cole and Megan Staub Pearson of Belden; one brother, Cason Pearson of the home; her grandparents, Steven and Maria Staub of Tupelo, Coleman and Cindy Pearson of Corinth, and Roy and Joan White of Fulton; her great grandmothers, Norma Jo Staub and Billye Wiygul, both of Fulton; her uncle, Michael Staub (Taylor) of Fulton; her aunts, Ivy Frazer (Trey), and Tate Davis, both of Nashville; and numerous other family members.
She was preceded in death by her great grandparents, Travis Staub, Wiley Wiygul, Adelia Ivy Bartholomae, Andrew and Bessie Likovetz, and Woodrow and Mildred Pearson.
The family wishes to thank the staff at NMMC Women’s Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Heath Care Foundation, noted “for Dawson’s Dream”, 1016 North Gloster Street, Tupelo, MS 38801, or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Dianne Taylor Pulse
WALNUT – Dianne Taylor Pulse, 92, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, at home in Walnut, MS. Services will be on Wednesday August 26, 2020 11:00 AM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Tuesday August 25, 2020 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Campground Cemetery.
Betty Austin
RANDOLPH – Betty Austin, 73, passed away on August 24, 2020, at home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Ricky Hallmark
SALTILLO – Ricky Lee Hallmark, 58, died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at his residence. A native and life-long resident of Saltillo, he was born August 6, 1962 to Elbert Lee and Wanda Lou Swinney Hallmark and was a 1980 graduate of Saltillo High School. He served in the Mississippi Air Force National Guard for several years and had worked as a carpenter and at Super Sagless.
Survivors include five children, Timothy Hallmark, Melissa Clayton (David), Alex Jones, Nikki Jones and Nathan Jones; 12 grandchildren, Lexi, Andrew, Noah, Gabi, Ash, Kinsley, Bella, Payton, Raiden, Ragelyn, Jasper and Scarlet; great-granddaughter, Chaeleigh; sister, Candy Jackson; brother, Shane Hallmark (Peggy); and his partner, Dawn Wildmon.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Gerry.
A visitation will be 5 until 9 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo.
A graveside service honoring his life will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in Spring Hill Cemetery with Bro. Walter Prather, Jr. officiating.
Pallbearers will be Dale Raines, Randy Martin, Jerry Harris, Noah Clayton, Will Waldo, Jesse Gibson, Payton Vest and Wayne Edwards.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Sara Dempsey
MOOREVILLE/ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA – Sara Dempsey, 37, died on Sunday August 23, 2020, in Asheville, NC from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Nellie Fay Bullock Hill
TIPPAH COUNTY – Nellie Fay Bullock Hill, 85, lifelong resident of Ripley, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, August 23, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo following a brief illness.
A Graveside Service remembering the life of Mrs. Hill will be at 11 AM Tuesday, August 25 at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Union County. Bro. Bill Baker and Bro. Cody Matlock will officiate and arrangements provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
Mrs. Hill was born June 15, 1935 in Tippah County, the daughter of the late Rucker and Leola Garrison Bullock. She received her education in the Buena Vista Public School System and was married February 24, 1954 to her beloved husband, Billy Joe Hill who preceded her in death December 23, 2017.
A faithful member of Fellowship Baptist Church, Mrs. Hill served as area supervisor for Ashley’s Retail Stores before her retirement. She will be remembered for her love of arts and crafts that included sewing, decorating and making floral arrangements. Wildflowers were among her favorite to use when making arrangements for the communion table at church. She will be greatly missed.
Survivors include two brothers, Arnold Bullock of Ripley and Bonnie Bullock (Vickie) of Jumpertown, several nieces and nephews and a special niece she helped raise, Kristy Sweat.
She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Ellen Clark and Mattie Ray and a brother, Jessie Bullock.
“FLOWERS MAY FADE BUT FRAGRANT MEMORIES REMAIN”
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Bullock family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
