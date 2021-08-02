Jeane McKinney
MOOREVILLE – Ila Jeane McKinney, 87, died Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Baldwyn Rehab Facility. She was born July 24, 1934 to Ben and Fannie McKinney of Mooreville. She graduated from Mooreville High School where she was valedictorian in 1953. Jeane kept children in her home for many years. She was later employed by Savings Oil Company and Hancock Fabrics Incorporated. She was a longtime member of Ballardsville Baptist Church.
Jeane is survived by her nieces, Becky Jackson (Ricky) of Tupelo, Betty Womack (Ralph) of DeKalb, and Betty Whitten of Blue Springs.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Joyce McKinney and Johnnie Whitten; and a nephew, Joe Phil Whitten.
Graveside services were held Monday, August 2, 2021 at Dorsey Cemetery with Rev. Frank Panzrino officiating.
Memorials may be made to The Sanctuary Hospice House, Post Office Box 2177, Tupelo MS 38803. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Matthew Scott Witcher
NETTLETON – Matthew Scott Witcher, 41, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, at his residence in Nettleton. Services will be on August 3, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 3, 12:00-2:00 p.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home Nettleton, MS. Burial will follow at Jones Chapel Cemetery.
Sandra Watkins Lesure
HOLLY SPRINGS – Sandra Watkins Lesure, 53, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at her home in Holly Springs. Graveside services will be on Thursday, August 5, 2021, 1:00 p.m. at Hill Crest Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, 3:00-5:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hill Crest Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Wayne Glass
PLANTERSVILLE – William Dewayne “Wayne” Glass passed away Monday, August 2, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center at the age of 65. Wayne was born November 12, 1955 in Tiptonville, Tennessee, the son of William Edward Glass and Gearldean Sanderson Glass. He worked as a mechanic for many years. Wayne was a true outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing.
He leaves behind his special friend, Mary Helms of Plantersville; a son, Edward Glass; and his siblings, Norma Jean Cook of Tupelo, Glenda Raines (Alan) of Tupelo, Kathy White (Doyle) of Belden, Sharon Bannister of Tupelo, Phyllis McKoin (Jack) of Tupelo and Denise Devaughn (Rickey) of Plantersville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and three sisters.
The family will honor his memory with a private visitation for family and close friends. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors has been entrusted with the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Zena Phillips
BOONEVILLE – Zena Faye King Phillips, 90, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021, at the Longwood Community Living Center. She was born April 18, 1931, in Prentiss County to B.F. and Cora Eldridge King. She retired after many years of service as a seamstress for Red Cappe Industries. She taught Sunday school at Jones Chapel Freewill Baptist Church for a number of years. She loved flowers, being outdoors, and working in her yard. She was an excellent cook known for her chicken and dressing. She lived daily the words of Psalm 118:24: “This is the day, which the Lord hath made; we will rejoice and be ‘happy’ in it.”
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 5, at the Liberty Memorial Gardens near Booneville. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include one son, William Larry Phillips of Booneville; two daughters, Anita Goodgine (Ray) of Tiptonville, TN, and Janice McBunch (Mike) of Booneville; two brothers, Chester “Cotton” King of the Altitude community and James “Sonny” King (Mary) of Jacinto; one sister, Marjorie Chase (Thomas) of Thrasher; eight grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Stewart; five brothers, Carmon King, Doyle King, Jimmy King, Cecil Randal King, and Benny King; three sisters, Hester Jones, Marie Parker, and Dorothy McCoy; and her parents.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Thursday at Liberty Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be shared with Zena’s family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com. Bobby Lee “Bo” Tackitt
PONTOTOC – Bobby Lee “Bo” Tackitt, went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at NMMC Women’s Clinic in Tupelo.
Services will be at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Woodland Baptist Church with Rev. Justin Varnon officiating; a private burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Lillian Rose Wilder Tackitt and Hunter Sean Tackitt; grandparents, Kerry and Tammy Armstrong Tackitt, Lisa Bramlitt Page and Roy Page and Mele Wilder; great-grandparents, Diane Tackitt, Robert and Violet Armstrong and Rosie Nell Bramlitt; aunts and uncles, Kaleigh and Cody Roberts, Jessica and Jonathan Moss, Tasha and J.J. Swan and Allan Page; cousins, Barrett and Waylon Moss, Hannah Swan, Natalie Page, Finley and Ollie Roberts.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Bobby Tackitt, Junior Bramlitt, Robert and Lillian Grace Wilder.
Visitation will be from 12 to 2 PM Wednesday at Woodland Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
William Grayson Watson
STARKVILLE – William Grayson Watson was born at 10:36 pm on April 1, 1999, in Starkville, MS. He left this Earth at 11:57 a.m. on July 31, 2021. He spent his whole life at his home in the Morgantown Community of Oktibbeha County, and he thrived in every minute of it. He was an active member of Morgan Chapel Baptist Church and outspoken about his faith in Jesus Christ. He loved to hunt and shoot. He loved riding horses, motorcycles and 4 wheelers. He loved his dog Charlie very much. Gray was an automotive technician at Watson Automotive and was really beginning to get comfortable in his career. He was recently engaged to Ms. Shelbie Brown of West Point, and they had just set the wedding date for June 4, 2022. Gray and Shelbie were anxiously in the process of planning the wedding. Gray loved his family, friends, fiancé, and dog. Most of all, he had a strong desire to know God and to make him known.
Gray is survived by his parents Jim and Brenda Watson of Sturgis; brothers, Taylor (Sissy) Watson and Reid (Mary) Watson both of Sturgis; his grandmother, Bennie Watson of Griffin, GA and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his sister, Sidney Elaine Watson, nephew Elijah Tuck Watson, paternal grandfather Murphy Watson, and both maternal grandparents, Tommie and Earnestine Beasley.
Services are scheduled for Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Morgan Chapel Baptist Church in Sturgis, MS. Visitation will be from 10-12 with the chapel service immediately following at 12:00. Burial will be in the Morgan Chapel Church Cemetery in Sturgis, MS.
Visit www.welchfuneralhomes.com to sign the online guest register.
Don Frost
GOLDEN – Don Frost, 55, passed away on August 2, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Sue Walton
BALLARDSVILLE – Katrinka Sue Walton was born November 14, 1957, to Curtis and Ernestine Hall. Sue gained her heavenly wings on Sunday, August 1, 2021, after a long, brave fight with ALS/Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Her smile was contagious, her attitude positive and strong, as she clung to the words of John 11:4, “When Jesus heard that, He said, ‘This sickness is not unto death but for the glory of God, that the Son of God might be glorified thereby.’” Sue is now resting in God’s glory surrounded by His love, and she is very much alive and cured of all pain and disease.
Sue was a member of Ballardsville Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and worked with the youth. She loved children, and you seldom saw her that she did not have a child with her. She was previously employed by North Mississippi State Hospital in Tupelo.
Sue married the love of her life, Jerry “Smiley” Walton on August 5, 1994. They enjoyed traveling and especially loved visiting and making memories in the Great Smoky Mountains. It was well known if they weren’t home after work that they had jumped in the truck and headed to the mountains. Sue loved the fall foliage and wild animals, especially the bears.
Sue was preceded in death by her loving mother, Ernestine, and her devoted dad, Curtis.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry A. Walton of Ballardsville; her son, Dusty Walton (Lishal) of Ballardsville; her daughter, Misty Daniels (Michael) of Amory; nine grandchildren, Olivia Tucker, Levi Garrett, A.C. Ryan, Roxy Ryan, Mazy Walton, and Alex, Nathan, Jonathan, and Sarah Daniels; one brother, Gary Hall (Shirley); and one sister, Patti Powell (David), both of the Carolina community; one brother-in-law, Larry Walton (Marilyn) of Ballardsville; and her special caregivers, Suzie Daugherty and Cheryl Sheffield. Sue was a loving aunt to a host of nieces and nephews, and a friend to everyone.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 4, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Frank Panzrino and Bro. Jimmy Daugherty officiating. Burial will be in the Ballardsville Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, and from 9 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Pallbearers will be Levi Garrett, C.G. Franks, Billy Sheffield, Ricky Boyd, Brent Hall, Dale Mills, and Michael Daniels.
Sue and her family would like to extend a special “thank you” to Dr. Ricky Parker, Dr. Paul Perry, Dr. Dana Herrington, Legacy Hospice, and Dr. P from NMMC.
Condolences may be shared with Sue’s family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Deanna Whitlow Paul
AUSTIN, TEXAS – Deanna Whitlow Paul, 41, passed away on July 12, 2021, at home in Austin. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Gloria R. Douglas
CALHOUN CITY – Gloria R. Douglas, 64, passed away on August 1, 2021, at Baptist Nursing Home in Calhoun. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Bruce.
Fredrick Mays
CORINTH – Fredrick Mays, 68, passed away on August 2, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Billy D. Moore
PALM BAY, FLORIDA/AMORY – Billy D. Moore, 69, passed away on July 31, 2021, at his residence in Palm Bay, Florida. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Norahs Markell Coleman
TUPELO – Norahs Markell Coleman, 21, passed away on July 24, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Randy Benson
RICHMOND COMMUNITY – Randy Benson, 59, passed away on July 24, 2021, at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Danny Gattis
PONTOTOC – Robert Danny Gattis, 74, passed away on August 2, 2021, at his residence in Furrs Community. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Russell Hollis
BALDWYN – Russell Hollis, 59, passed away on August 2, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
John Thomas Fuller III
RED BANKS – John Thomas Fuller III, 77, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Collierville. Graveside services will be on a later date at West TN Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, 10:00 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel of Holly Springs. Burial will follow at West TN Veteran Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.