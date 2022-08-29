TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Steven Lee Curry, Aberdeen
Danny Lee Holland, Iuka
Diana Jones, Saltillo
Audrey Elaine McCarver, Ripley
Margaret Moore, Pontotoc
Steven Lee Curry
ABERDEEN - Steven Lee Curry, 52, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, at Oxford Health and rehab in Aberdeen. Services will be on Sat, Aug 27, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be on Fri. Aug 26, 2022 from 4 -6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen.
Danny Lee Holland
IUKA - Danny Lee Holland, 73, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022, at his residence in Iuka. Services will be on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Ludlam Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Monday, August 29, 2022 beginning at 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Ludlam Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hubbard Salem Cemetery, Iuka, MS.
Margaret Moore
PONTOTOC - Margaret Griffin Moore, 70, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022 at her home. She served as a nurse for many years and was beloved by many friends and family. She adored all her grandchildren.
Services will be Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 2:00pm at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. Tommy Inmon and Bro. Harvey Sewell will officiate. Burial will be in the Springville Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors, husband, C W Moore; daughter, April Moore Burgess; son, Shawn Moore (Sherry); grandchildren, Mallory Burgess, Toni-Morgan Burgess, Hannah Burgess, Claudia Moore and Titus Moore; brother, Alvin Griffin (Linda); sister, Geraldine Taylor, sister in law, Charlene Richards of Jackson, GA.
Preceded in death by, parents, Loyd and Bessie Griffin; brother in law, Jim Richards.
Pallbearers, Jimmy Pennington, Tommy Pennington, Gary Taylor, Shawn Moore, Titus Moore and Jerry Sartin.
Visitation, 5-8pm Monday, August 29, 2022 and Tuesday, August 30, 2022 1:00pm until service time.
Audrey Elaine McCarver
RIPLEY - Audrey Elaine McCarver passed away at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS at the age of 71 on August 26, 2022. She was born to Auburn Brooks and Elaine Cameron Brooks in Gadsden, Alabama on November 8, 1950. Audrey's first full time job was for the Gadsden Times where she worked for 3 years. She worked for American National Bank/Travel Office for a year, Third National Bank in Nashville, TN and worked for 23 years for the Peoples Bank until she retired. She attended the Beech Hill Church of Christ for 30 years.
Visitation will be Tuesday, August 30, 2022 from 9:00 AM until the Service starts at 11:00 AM at Beech Hill Church of Christ. Committal will be at Beech Hill Cemetery.
Audrey is survived by her loving husband of 48 years: Howard King McCarver, Jr. of Ripley, MS; two sons: Jonathan McCarver (Kayoko) of Corpus Christi, TX; Jeremiah McCarver (Amanda) of Knoxville, TN; two daughters: Cameron McCarver of Ripley, MS; Camille McCarver of Ripley, MS; three sisters: Anita Sundy of Castleberry, AL, Lois Spraggins (Kenneth) of Gadsden, AL, Sue Brooks of Albertville, AL; one sister-in-law: Sharon McCarver; two grandchildren: Elijah and Eva McCarver of Knoxville, TN; and many other relatives.
She is preceded in death by her parents; one brother: Auburn "Bubba" Brooks, two brothers-in-law: Sid McCarver, James Sundy.
Officiating will be: Elijah McCarver, Jeremiah McCarver and King McCarver. Pallbearers will be: Josh Ward, Harry Ward, Jeff Green, Eddie Joe McMillin, Mitch Ward, Tony Farese, Mike Graves, Michael Dees, Mark Ormon. Honorary Pallbearers are: all of the men of Beech Hill Church of Christ.
Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS
Diana Jones
SALTILLO - Diana Williams Jones, died peacefully on August 28, 2022, at Traceway Retirement Community on Sunday. She was born in Jonesboro, AR on May 9, 1939, to the late Ralph Kenneth Williams and Mary Evelyn Martin Williams. Mrs. Jones is survived by her son, Dr. Jeffery Jones (Savannah, GA), as well as her sister Susie Mary Evelyn Williams (Don) Dent (Saltillo, MS), sister-in-law Cathy (Donald) Williams (Vale, NC), and numerous nieces, nephews, grand- and great-grand-nieces/nephews, cousins, friends, and her cat Party. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Donald Williams (Vale, NC), half-sisters Margaret Williams Bussjaeger (Memphis, TN) and Louise Williams (Marked Tree, AR), and partner John Ferguson (Statesville, NC).
In lieu of flowers, if you wish to send something, Dr. Jones asks that you donate to a worthy local charity of your choice in celebration of his mother and her life.
