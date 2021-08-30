TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Teresa Austin, Pontotoc
Joyce Brewer, Fulton
Dr. Jimmy Costin, Tupelo
Earl Creely, Tupelo
Olivia Ezell, Tupelo
Norman L. Gillespie, Oxford
John Goodin, Austin, Texas
Angie A. Hallenbeck, Booneville
Birdie Mae Harris, Hickory Flat
Martha Lynn Holcomb, New Albany/Fulton
Patsy Cowley Horne, Smithville
Judy Jackson, Booneville
Carolyn Lackey, Pontotoc
Timothy Howard "Tim" Mackin, Rienzi
Sylvia Mills, Fulton
Lane Scott, Belden
John Dewrell Shelton, Tippah/Alcorn County
Vollie Lee “Sam” Thompson, Tupelo
David Thweatt, New Albany
James Carson Ward, Iuka
Lee A. Williams, Pontotoc
Holland Directory for Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Mr. Jimmy “Skillet” Marlin
Iuka, MS
2:00 PM Today
Holland-Tupelo Chapel
Fawn Grove Cemetery
Noon- Service Time at Holland
Mrs. Carolyn Lackey
Pontotoc, MS
3 PM Wednesday
Tupelo Chapel
Belden Cemetery
Visit: 1PM – service time Wednesday only
Professor Charles “Charlie” Simmons
Plantersville
Arrangements Pending
Mr. Dakota Clayton
Nettleton, MS
Arrangements Pending
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Tuesday
August 29, 2021
MR. EARL CREELY
Tupelo
No formal services
DR. JIMMY COSTIN
Tupelo
Arrangements Incomplete
Lane Scott
BELDEN - Ronald Lane Scott, a big hearted big man, crossed over to the beautiful shore in the early morning hours of Friday, August 27, 2021 from NMMC in Tupelo. Lane was the son of the late Mac and Jeanine Cairel Scott of Belden. Born December 18, 1957 in Tupelo, Lane spent his adolescent years in Centerline, Michigan, graduating from Center Line High School in l975 as a star football and hockey player with the nickname - Tupelo. He returned to his native Lee County, Miss. immediately afterwards and lived the rest of his life here. He partnered as a key body shop technician with his late uncle, Gerald Scott, at Scott's Body Shop for over 25 years. He worked at MTD for over 15 years until his health failed. Lane loved a good laugh and loved his family and the large gatherings of the Scott family over the years at his grandmother, Flora's, house in Belden. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and a member of the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.
A private family time will take place on Monday at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel. A time of reflection and fellowship for the public will be from 5 PM-7PM Monday at Holland-Tupelo Chapel and all friends and family are invited to attend. Please observe Covid precautions. Masks are available at the funeral home.
Lane is survived by his two children, Elizabeth Scott of Tupelo and Elijah Scott of Belden and their mother, Cheryl Scott of Tupelo; two grandchildren, Addison and Aiden Scott; a half brother, Gary Scott and wife, Tanya of Tupelo; his Aunts, Eliane Harris of Saltillo, Bobbie Scott of Belden and Yvonne (Ron) Smith of Mt. Vernon. a niece, nephew and many cousins.
Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Timothy Howard "Tim" Mackin
RIENZI - Timothy Howard "Tim" Mackin (60) passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He enjoyed singing, playing his guitar, working and fishing. He was employed with H.M. Richards for 15+ years.
Services are 6 pm Monday, August 30, 2021 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Floyd, Bro. Michael Clifton and Bro. Jimmy Edge officiating. Visitation will be 3-6 pm Monday in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Kirkville Cemetery.
Tim is survived by his son, Timothy Scott Mackin of Booneville; his brothers, Randy Mackin (Judy) of Booneville, Larry Dale Mackin (Lisa) of Rienzi and Paul Ray Mackin (Sherry) of Ripley; his sisters, Sharon Scott and Dana Milsaps of TN and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard & Evie Lou Mackin and his grandparents, Woodrow Aldridge & Shelia Ward.
Pallbearers are; Greg Fugitt, Dale Michael, Tim Floyd, Rubel Fugitt and Ronnie McCoy. Honorary pallbearers are the receiving department at H.M. Richards.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
James Carson Ward
IUKA - James Carson Ward, 85, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021, at his residence in Iuka. Services will be on Thursday, September 2, 2021 beginning at 2:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Independent Methodist Church, Glen, MS. Ludlam Funeral Home in Iuka, MS is entrusted with arrangements.
David Thweatt
NEW ALBANY - David Price Thweatt, 43, died Saturday, August 28, 2021, at his residence. He was born May 17, 1978, in Memphis, TN., to William Edward Thweatt and Mary McKinney Thweatt. He was a member of Keownville Baptist Church. He had previously worked in the construction and floor covering business. His hobby was playing guitar. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 31, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Jerry Bishop officiating. Burial will be in Keownville Cemetery. United funeral service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his mother; his wife: Bonnie McDonald Thweatt; 2 daughters: Abigail Thweatt and Madelyn Thweatt; 1 son: Logan Thweatt; and 4 sisters: Katheryn Metcalf (Jim), Angela Egan (Tommy), Cindy Mitchell (Brian), and Terri Horner (John). He was preceded in death by his father. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, August 30, at United Funeral Service. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Norman L. Gillespie
OXFORD - Norman L. Gillespie, age 87, died peacefully at his home on August 29, 2021, in Oxford Mississippi. The funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church in Oxford, MS on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 11:00 AM with Rev. Robert Allen and Rev. Don Gann officiating. Visitation with the family will be held the day of service at the church from 10:00 until service time. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Norman was born in Bruce, Mississippi on August 10, 1934. He was the youngest child of A.L. Gillespie and wife, Lora Overby Gillespie. Norman graduated from New Albany High School in 1952. After high school, Norman attended and graduated from the University of Mississippi in May of 1956, earning his Bachelor of Arts degree. He was then commissioned in the Military Intelligence Corps as a U.S. Army Second Lieutenant during the same month. Norman served in the Counter Intelligence Corps in Europe from April 1957 until September 1958. He was discharged from the U.S. Army as a First Lieutenant in September 1958. Norman next attended law school at the University of Mississippi from 1958-1961 and received his J.D. degree in May of 1961. While in law school, Norman served as President during his third year. After graduation, he practiced law in New Albany, Mississippi from June of 1961 until November of 1968. Norman also served as County Prosecuting Attorney of Union County, Mississippi from 1964 until 1968.
In November of 1968, Norman began serving as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in Oxford, Mississippi. He held that position until January of 1974. In 1974, he was appointed as the U.S. District Court Clerk for the Northern District of Mississippi. He held that position until 1998. From 1980-1996, Norman also served as a part-time U.S. Magistrate Judge for the Northern District of Mississippi. In 1998, Norman retired from the Federal Court and took off a year to run for Chancery Judge. He served as Chancellor, 18th Judicial District, State of Mississippi from 1999-2003. After 2003, Norman continued to serve for some period of time as a Special Chancellor, appointed by the Chief Justice of the Mississippi Supreme Court.
Norman was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Oxford Mississippi for decades. He served for many years as a deacon and greatly enjoyed his church family.
Of all of his accomplishments, Norman was most proud of his family. He is survived by his wife of over 56 years, Johnnie Vance Gillespie of Oxford, Mississippi; their sons, Van Gillespie of Brandon, Mississippi and his wife Angie Gillespie and John Gillespie of Oxford, Mississippi, and his wife Alicia; grandchildren, Mary Beth, Emma Cate, Dylan, Madison and Trae. Norman is also survived by his sister, Edna Wayne Daniel and nephew Bill Daniel, both of New Albany, Mississippi. He is survived by nephew Reggie Blomeley, niece Amy Spencer and nephew Nolan Spencer; Norman is predeceased by parents A.L. and Lora Gillespie, sister Bobbye Ruth Blomeley and niece Debbie Blomeley.
Memorial contributions in Mr. Gillespie's memory may be made to FBC Oxford, 800 Van Buren, Oxford, MS 38655 or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
In honor of Mr. Gillespie's service to our country, the flag of the United States Army will be flown at Waller Funeral Home.
John Goodin
AUSTIN, TEXAS - John Goodin, 79, passed away Friday, August 27, 2021, at Brookdale Westlake Hills Skilled Nursing Center in Austin, Texas. Services will be on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on 6:30 - 8:30 Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Waters Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pratt Cemetery.
Vollie Lee “Sam” Thompson
TUPELO - Vollie Lee "Sam" Thompson, 82, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Agnew Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be on 10:00-1045 a.m. Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Verona MS. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
John Dewrell Shelton
TIPPAH/ALCORN COUNTY - John Dewrell Shelton, 57, resident of Alcorn County, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by family Saturday evening, August 28, 2021.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Dewrell will be at 10 Am Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Lebanon Baptist Church in Tippah County. Bro. Jack Whitley and Bro. Lane Finley will officiate and burial will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
Dewrell was born January 17, 1964 in Tippah County, the son of the late John H and Gladys Michaels Shelton. He was a graduate of Kossuth High School and was employed with the Alcorn County Public School as long as health permitted.
On January 20, 2007, he married his beloved wife, Pam Henderson Shelton who survives. Together they attended both Lebanon Baptist Church and New Lebanon Free Will Baptist Church.
Collecting ball cards, fishing, and sports, were favorite pastimes. A kind and devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend, Dewrell will be remembered for his passion of farming, which included taking care of his much loved farm animals, studying his bible, and sharing every opportunity with his large family.
Visitation will continue from 8 AM until service time at Lebanon Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife of 14 years, Dewrell is survived by one daughter, Ashlee Garrett (Adam) of Corinth, three sisters, Barbara Mauney (Kyle), Regina Studdard (Billy Wade), Paulette Childs (Gary Lee), four brothers, Doc Shelton (Connie), Lanny Shelton (Karen), Donald Shelton (Angela), all of Tippah County and Ronald Shelton of Henderson, TN, his mother in law, Betty Henderson of Iuka, and a host of niece, nephews, and many friends.
He was also preceded in death by one sister, Carolyn Lewis and a niece, Lana Graves.
The family request memorials be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105
The number one priority of Ripley Funeral Home during these unpredictable times is the health of our families, our visitors and our community. With this in mind, the family requests that everyone wear masks and social distance six feet.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Dewrell's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Birdie Mae Harris
HICKORY FLAT - Birdie Mae Harris, 67, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Graveside services will be on Thursday, September 2, 2021 2:00 p.m. at McKay Cemetery Hickory Flat. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 3:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home in New Albany is in charge of arrangements.
Olivia Ezell
TUPELO - Olivia Ezell, 53, passed away on August 26, 2021, at at her home in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Lee A. Williams
PONTOTOC - Lee A. Williams of the Spiritual QC's, 75, passed away on August 30, 2021, at his home in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors & Cremation Service.
Sylvia Mills
FULTON - Sylvia Gene Comer Mills, 86 went to her Heavenly home on Saturday, August 28, 2021. She was born in Itawamba County on December 16, 1934 to Reuben Alexander & Emmie Loden Comer. She was a member of Greenwood Baptist Church, Dorsey Lions Club, Past Matron of the Order of Eastern Star. She retired from Central Service Association after 30 years of service.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Doug Wilson and Bro. Terry Paul Graham officiating. Her granddaughter, Kacy Wilburn Peel will bring the eulogy. Burial will be in the Walton Cemetery.
Survivors include two children, Cynthia (Billy Wayne) Wilburn of Fulton, MS and Bruce (Vermille) Mills of Bonaire, GA. Four grandchildren, Kacy (Andrew) Peel of Saltillo, MS, Austin (LuLu Johnson) Wilburn of Fulton, MS, Kelli Mills of San Antonio, TX and Tanner Mills of Honolulu, HI. One sister, Eppie Comer of Fulton, MS. Two great-grandchildren, Alexis Jade Kezes & Nolan Michael Crespo of San Antonio, TX and one on the way due February, 2022. One niece Myra Sharp of Guntown, MS. Two nephews, James (Karen) Comer of Saltillo, MS and Mark (Renee) Clayton of Tupelo, MS. Two sisters-in-law, Barbara Ann (Mitchell) Weatherford of Nettleton, MS and Lela Hinton of Fulton, MS.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Austin Mills, one daughter, Roxie Leigh Hart, her parents, one brother, Loid (Geneva) Comer, three sisters, Lillian Jane Comer, Clarice Comer & Wilma (Paul) Clayton. Two brothers-in-law, Thomas Mills, Buddy Hinton and one sister-in-law Wanda (Bobby Joe) Reed.
Pallbearers will be Austin Wilburn, Andrew Peel, Marty Wilburn, Kelly Martin and Mitchell Weatherford. Honorary pallbearers will be her nephews, James Comer and Mark Clayton.
Visitation will on Friday, September 3, 2021 from 5:00-8:00 pm., and on Saturday, September 4, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at McNeece- Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Online condolences may be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Joyce Brewer
FULTON - Joyce Elrod Brewer, 83, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born March 9, 1938, in Red Bay, to Samuel Rube and Cora Burks Elrod. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. She worked at Itawamba Manufacturing, and was a home maker. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, canning, mowing, and working in her yard.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 2, 2021, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with bro. Jackie Gray and Bro. Bobby Humphres officiating. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Masonic Cemetery.
Survivors include one daughter, Sherry Young of Fulton; two sisters, Ruby Inman of Sardis and Sylvia Sims of Hamilton, MS; six grandchildren, Jonathan Smith, Erin Smith, Amanda Turner, T.C. Ausborne, Hannah Gray, and Beth Mayo; thirteen great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ulice Brewer; two daughters, Juanette Ausborne and Angie Bittner; one brother, Hoyt Elrod; one sister, Charlene Nichols; and her parents.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and on Thursday from noon until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Judy Jackson
BOONEVILLE - Judith Lynn "Judy" Jackson, 71, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Tishomingo Community Living Center in Iuka. She was born August 6, 1950, to Cecil "Jeff" and Helen McNutt. She was a member of Highland Park Church of Christ. She worked as a bank teller and as a court clerk. She was a Sunday school teacher, coordinated the younger children's VBS, and was a member of the Winfield Library Board. She enjoyed cooking (was well known for it), sewing, traveling and spending time with her friends and family.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Snowdown Church of Christ with Minister Larry Davenport officiating. Burial will be in Snowdown Cemetery. Services are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home.
She is survived by three sons, Les (Tina) Jackson, Michael (Stacey) Jackson and Nathan (Amanda) Jackson; one sister, Freida (Obry) Lentz; and four grandchildren, Chloe Jackson, Laci Jackson, Jonah Jackson and Silas Jackson.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Kenneth Jackson; her first husband, Arnold Shattuck, Jr.; her parents; and one brother, Ronnie McNutt.
Honorary pallbearers are Tug Loden, Joey McNutt, Bob Coker, Jonah Jackson, Silas Jackson, Chloe Jackson, Laci Jackson, Libby Loden and Ivy Alice Loden.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the church.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Teresa Austin
PONTOTOC - Teresa Marie Austin died unexpectedly on Friday, August 27, 2021 at her home in the Longview Community. She was born on November 1, 1953 to the late Richard (Dick) and Ruby Aron Austin in Pontotoc County. Teresa loved spending time with her family, her beloved dogs and especially her loving grandson Bentley. She was known for her delicious Apple Dumplings. She is survived by her grandson, Bentley Dill, of Mantachie and three brothers: Billy Austin (Peggy) of Houlka, Joe Austin (Regina) of Randolph, Bruce Austin of Pontotoc, a special cousin Mattie Denton- Borel of Lake Charles, Louisiana and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Ruby Dill, son Richard Dill, son-in-law James Holcomb, brother James Austin, and four sisters; Sue Mask, Jean DeWild, Letha Mooneyham and Claudette Patterson. A private family service will be held at a later date. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge.
Angie A. Hallenbeck
BOONEVILLE - Angie A. Hallenbeck, 66, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. No services are scheduled.
Martha Lynn Holcomb
NEW ALBANY/FULTON - Martha Lynn McNeece Holcomb, 70, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021, at her home in New Albany. She was born May 4, 1951, in Tupelo, to Truman Lawson and Mauvine Hankins McNeece. She attended New Salem Baptist Church in Fulton, where she had previously lived, and was a member of First Baptist Church in Tupelo. She was a parts specializer for American Motors for several years, and was a home maker. She was a master seamstress, avid reader, and enjoyed crocheting and knitting. She especially loved being a grandmother.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include her husband, Roger Holcomb; one son, John Holcomb (Alexis) of Colorado Springs, CO; one daughter, Morgan Coombs of New Albany; seven grandchildren, Jackson, Aidan, Natalie, Samuel, Emma, Donnie, and Jordan; two special aunts, Greta Lou West and Nadine McNeece; one uncle John McNeece; and several other family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be Wednesday from noon until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Online condolences may be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Carolyn Lackey
PONTOTOC - After a long life of loving God and her family , 92 year old Carolyn Ann Witt Lackey returned to her Creator at 7:15 am on Sunday, August 29, 2021 from the Pontotoc Hospital. She had been a resident of Sunshine Health and Rehabilitation Center in Pontotoc for several years. ""Miss" Carolyn was born in Tupelo on August 7, l929 to the late Thomas Leon Witt and Erin Heard Witt. She raised two sons as a single Mom while working for almost 20 years at Arvin Industries. She found complete fulfillment in her life as a caregiver for the elderly the last 30 years. She was a part time night worker at Danvers where she met many folks and took care of their dining request. Carolyn was a longtime member of the Belden Baptist Church where she was in charge of the nursery -loving and caring for the little ones. At her death, she was a member of Grace Memorial Baptist Church. A splendid cook, she was known for her "dough" burgers and oatmeal cookies. She loved singing old gospel hymns in Church and she made sure everyone got the words right! Carolyn loved watching the Atlanta Braves, word search and playing bingo at the nursing home. She lived a full, wonderful life filled with love, laughter and grace and will be missed by her family and friends.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 3 PM Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Kerry Nelson officiating and Bro. Don Baggett assisting. Burial will follow in the Belden Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 PM -service time on Wednesday only at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their friends. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 3 PM at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming.
Carolyn is survived by her children, Sanford "San" Lackey and his wife, Julie, Carey Lackey and wife, Melissa and Pam Lackey. 3 grandchildren, Bridgette Letson (Cody), Haley Lackey and Tonya Hall (Chris). 10 great grandchildren, Kailyn Lackey, Channing Lackey, Cruze Lackey, Devin Stewart, Marcus Graham, Kristin Hall, Austin Hall, Haden Hall, Arron Hall and Jaden Hall. 1 great great grandchild. a very special cousin, Ann Heard Downing. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Erin Witt, a son, Richared Herbert "Ricky" Lackey and a brother, Heard Witt.
Pallbearers will be Channing Lackey, Cruze Lackey, Van Peters, J.P. Young, Marcus Graham and Devin Stewart. Honorary pallbearers will be the staff of Sunshine Nursing Center in Pontotoc, who were so kind and wonderful to "Miss" Carolyn in her last years.
Memorials may be made to Belden Baptist Church Nursery, 4121 McCullough Blvd, Belden, MS. 38826.
Earl Creely
TUPELO - Andrew Earl Creely Sr. passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness. A lifelong resident of Tupelo, Earl was born May 16, 1943 to Albert F. and Henrietta Hodges Creely. He grew up in the Mt. Vernon community and graduated from Tupelo High School in 1961. He then went on to Mississippi State University where he earned a B.S. in Education with an emphasis in industrial technology. Earl was a member of the R.O.T.C at MSU and served in the Army Reserves. After graduation he worked as production control manager at Walker Manufacturing in Aberdeen. Since 1969 Earl was a building contractor, real estate broker of both residential and commercial construction. He served several terms on the board of the Tupelo Homebuilders Association and also as president of the board. Currently, Earl was co-owner of Tupelo Lumber Company on Daybrite Drive since 1978.
He was led to the Lord by his dad as a teen and was an active member of Harrisburg Baptist Church and later King's Gate Worship Center of Tupelo. He and his wife, Sue, founded Grace Ministries of Tupelo in 2000, a family counseling center and intercessory prayer ministry.
Earl was an avid hunter and wildlife supporter. Early in his life, he hunted all around North Mississippi for birds and deer with his bird dog, Ole Joe. He began hunting in Colorado in the early 1970's, harvested many trophy deer and elk. He also hunted in New Mexico for antelope, in Kentucky for ducks and geese, in Ireland for the fallow deer, and in Canada for caribou. He owned an operating farm and hunting land in Leflore County. Every weekend and many week days, he spent time on this project. The effort turned out to be an envy of sportsmen throughout the area. Also for a time, he owned Wilderness Outfitters, a hunting and fishing supply store in Tupelo.
Earl leaves behind his wife of 51 years, Jeannie Sue Turner Creely; two sons, Andrew Earl "Andy" Creely Jr. and wife, Renee of Tupelo and Matthew Turner "Matt" Creely and wife, Jeanne Beth; his granddaughter, Drew and twin grandsons, Garrett and Turner; and his brother, Robert Gerald Creely and wife, Johnnie of Tupelo; and the staff of Tupelo Lumber Company.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no public services. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Extra Table Ministries, at extratable.org; or Grace Ministries, 1892 Columbine Drive, 38801.
Patsy Cowley Horne
SMITHVILLE - Patsy Cowley Horne, 85, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021, at her residence in Smithville, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 4:00 pm at Smithville Baptist Church, Smithville, MS. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, from 2:00 pm until the service hour at Smithville Baptist Church, Smithville, MS. Burial will follow at Pearce Chapel Cemetery, Smithville, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Dr. Jimmy Costin
TUPELO - Dr. Jimmy Costin, 74, passed away on August 30, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors.
