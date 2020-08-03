Clifton M. “Sonny” Wheeler
ABERDEEN – Clifton M. “Sonny” Wheeler, age 86, died Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Oxford V. A. Center in Oxford, MS. He was born on November 4, 1933 in Caledonia, MS to Betty Ray Duncan Elliott. He lived most of his life in Aberdeen, Ms. Mr. Wheeler was retired from the United States Postal Service. He served in the United States Army. He was a member of the Church of Christ.
Services will be Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home with Brother Jonathan Hagar officiating. Burial will be in Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife Emma Gilreath Wheeler of Aberdeen, MS; one daughter Marian Wheeler Norman (Joe) of Oxford, MS; one granddaughter Chelsea Powell (Trey) of Memphis, TN, one grandson Jonathan Norman (Cortney) of Knoxville, TN and one great grandson Amos Powell. He was preceded in death by his mother.
Pallbearers will be members of the Church of Christ. Visitation will be Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. until service time. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Henry Louis Williams
TUPELO – Henry Louis Williams, 85, died on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday (today), Aug. 4, 2020 at 1 PM at Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 11 AM to service time at Holland – Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park.
Wallace Lee Lawhorn
OXFORD – Wallace Lee Lawhorn, 79, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Starkville Manor Health & Rehab in Starkville. Graveside services will be on Thursday, August 6, 2020 1:00 p.m. at Harrisonville M B C Cemetery in Oxford. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Oxford Chapel. Burial will follow at Harrisonville Cemetery Serenity Funeral Home of Oxford in charge of services.
Billy Stewart
BOONEVILLE – Billy Gene “Bill” Stewart, 86, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. He was born in Tippah County on August 12, 1933, to Grady Stewart and Gladys Sweatman Stewart. He enjoyed the outdoors, working in the yard, and spending time with his family. He was an avid Mississippi State fan and most of all he loved the Lord. He served as a deacon for many years at East Booneville Baptist Church. Mr. Stewart was retired from Air Products and Chemical after 33 years of working.
Funeral service will be at 1:00 PM Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Holcomb and Mr. Ronald Michael officiating. Visitation for Mr. Stewart will be from 11:00 AM until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Jumpertown Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Faye Robinson Stewart; son, Stephen Stewart (Sherae) of Iuka; daughter, Dianne Stacks (Randy) of Booneville; 6 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Renee Donaldson; a son-in-law, Randy Donaldson; 2 brothers; and 2 sisters.
Memorials may be made to East Booneville Baptist Church at 602 E. Church St., Booneville, MS 38829.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Gene Sheffield
BALLARDSVILLE – Gene Alton Sheffield, 80, died Sunday, August 2, 2020, at his home. He was born December 15, 1939, to John Monroe and Mary Ruth Donald Sheffield. He was owner and operator of SSS Construction for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and boating.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, at the Dorsey Memorial Cemetery with Bro. Frank Panzrino officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include three sons, Barry Sheffield of Orlando, FL, Greg Sheffield of Tupelo, and Mark Sheffield of Ballardsville; one brother, Mike Sheffield (Deborah) of Ballardsville, two sisters, Brenda Taylor of Ballardsville and Lynn Beville (Jim) of Lexington, MS; six grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wives, Alene Sheffield and Shirley Sheffield; one brother, Jimmy Sheffield; one sister, Martha Hickman; a grandson, Scottie Gray II; and his parents.
Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until service time today at Dorsey Memorial Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared with the Sheffield family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Frances Bristow
GUNTOWN – Frances “Wanna” Bristow, 88, died at Baldwyn Nursing Home on August 1, 2020. She was a seamstress for Lucy Star Industries. She enjoyed cooking, listening to country music and was an outstanding basketball player. She was of the Baptist faith.
Graveside Services were held Monday at 5:00 p.m. in the Euclatubba Cemetery with Bro. Scott Witcher officiating. Waters Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her daughter, Mitzie Long & Donny of Guntown; son William Bristow & Janet of Tupelo; one brother James G. Martin of Tupelo; four grandchildren, Marc Long & Paige, Tracie Newell & Jeffery, Jolie Reid & Dan and Hannah Sharpe & Jacob; five great- grandchildren Brannan Newell, Sadie G, Reid, Jon C. Reid, Chaney Bristow Long and Ellie Parker.
She was preceded in death by her parents Mitchell & Lorene Sprayer Martin; her husband Henry Ed Bristow; a sister Annie L. Wallis, and a nephew Terry Wallis.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at watersfuneralservice.com.
Nancy Emmons
FULTON – Nancy Jane Emmons, 97, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born February 6, 1923, in Lonoke County, Arkansas, to George and Callie Hedrick Hale. She was a homemaker and loved shopping for what-nots.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Pastor John Griffus officiating. Burial will be in the Shady Valley Cemetery north of Tremont.
Survivors include two sons, Gary Emmons (Shirley) of Needles, CA, and Mike Emmons (Pheby) of Fulton; four daughters, Donna Perry (Larry) of Gravette, AR, Sandra Rose (Bob) of Apache Junction, AZ, Mary Jane Bennett of Hardy, AR, and Patsy Kerr (Bob) of El Paso, TX; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one son, Wayne Emmons, and one daughter, Gloria Jean Morgan.
Pallbearers will be Mike Emmons Sr., Michael Emmons Jr., Michael Emmons III, Dallas Emmons, and Clifford Hall.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared with the Emmons family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Major Adkins
BLUE MOUNTAIN – Major Adkins, 66, passed away on August 3, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Judy Duncan Dickinson
TIPPAH COUNTY – Judy Duncan Dickinson, 65, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Graveside services will be at 10 AM Wednesday, August 5 at Ripley City Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Dickinson family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
William “Mack” Gilliland
BOONEVILLE – William “Mack” Gilliland, 74, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, at his home in Booneville. He was born in Bexar, Alabama, on January 4, 1946, to Paul R. Gilliland and Minnie Mae Kerr Gilliland. He was a member of the Hills Chapel Church of Christ. He enjoyed gardening, antique cars, and singing.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Craig Chandler officiating. Visitation for Mr. Gilliiland will be from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Tuesday night at the funeral home. Burial will be in Booneville Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Mildred Ann “Wingo” Gilliland; one daughter, Deanna Thompson (Danny) of Booneville; two brothers, Bobby Gilliland (Jeannie) of Hollywood, AL, and Gary Gilliland of Hamilton, Alabama; sisters, Ola Mae Norris (William) of Guin, AL, Wanda Smith (Ronnie) of Hamilton, AL, Corrine Capps of Cordova, AL, Pauline Swindle of Hamilton, AL, and Carolyn Humphries of Hattiesburg, MS; granddaughter, Brittany Windham of Booneville; grandson, Codi Robinson of Corinth; great-grandsons, Jacob Robinson of Rienzi and Joshua Windham of Booneville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Camille LeighAnn; 2 brothers, Carzel Gilliland and Bill Gilliland; and a sister, Sula Santiago.
Pallbearers will be Codi Robinson, Danny Thompson, Jerry Harris, Doug Windham, Junior Cromeans, and Chad Gann. Honorary pallbearers will be Joshua Windham, Donnie Patterson, Jacob Robinson, and Wayne Bridges.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Frances Elizabeth Gillmore
POTTS CAMP – Frances Elizabeth Gillmore, 82, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, at her home in Potts Camp. Services will be on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 5:00-8:00 at Serenity Autry Chapel. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Joe Boxx
TUPELO – Joe Boxx, 64, passed away on August 2, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Charlie Murray Agnew
BALDWYN – Charlie Murray Agnew, 72, passed away on August 1, 2020, at his residence in Baldwyn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
Bessie Louise “Lou” CoppageNEW ALBANY – Bessie Louise “ Lou” Coppage, 74, passed away on August 1, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
James Gammel
BLUE SPRINGS – On Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 1942, James Harold Gammel was welcomed into this world by his parents: Emmett Carson and Etta Lorene Reid Gammel. He departed this earth on August 2, 2020 due to complications of Parkinson’s Disease with his loving family surrounding him and was welcomed by his Heavenly Father with open arms. His body is now perfect! He was a soft spoken, gentle spirited man giving words of wisdom to his children and those whom he was close to. A graduate of Sherman High School , Mr. Sherman High, in 1962. He then started working in the Shipping Department at Irwin B. Schwabee, the Shirt Factory, in New Albany, MS. He worked his way by attending night classes to be the Computer Programmer and Office Manager for 33 years. After its closing, he worked for Day Detectives at Cooper Tire, and for Union County Schools (Ingomar School). He served as a Deacon of First Baptist Church in New Albany, MS, and was a member of the Civitan.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Bonnie Kay Carr Gammel, daughter, Debbie Gammel Hall, sons, Jeff Gammel (Brandie), and Mike Gammel (Molly), 9 grandchildren, Reid Hall, Carson Hall, Ben Hall (Christy), Whitney Harris (Yaco), Tori White (Austin), Jamie Alexis Gammel, Ally Gammel, Sofia Taylor, Samuel Taylor, and a brother, Charles Gammel, of New Albany. He is preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Ronald Curtis Gammel, and a son-in-law, Robert (Bobby) Hall.
United Funeral Service in New Albany will be in charge of arrangements, with graveside services being at 10:00 at Vista Memorial Park. Friends will be welcomed at the grave side service with the Rev. Tom Sumrall officiating, and Rev. Glen Reeder delivering the eulogy. Honorary officials are Pastor Andrew Chesteen and Pastor Mark Mathis.
Pallbearers will be Reid Hall, Ben Hall, Austin White, Hunter Gammel, Johnny Thompson, and Bobby Moore. Honorary Pallbearers will be Edgar Hall, Kenneth Clayton, George Hodges, Tom Mayo, Windham (Red) Taylor, and Charles Jackson.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservices.com.
Marjorie Jo Ann Kelley Pike
UNION/BENTON COUNTIES – Marjorie Jo Ann Kelley Pike, 76, passed away on August 3, 2020, at new Albany Health & Rehabilitation Center in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Ira Waudell Harber
TISHOMINGO – Ira Waudell Harber, age 81 passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020. He was survived by his wife, Linda Ham Harber; two sons, Johnny Harber, and Jeff Harber; grandchildren, Mallory (Jordan) Craig, Ira”Daniel” (Alli) Harber, Candice Harber, Kayla (Nick) Clark, Veronica Harber, Makenzie Akers, David Jones, and Jackson Garrett; great grandchildren, Graham Wood, Benjamin Harber, Ellis Craig and coming soon Baby Harber. He was preceded in death by his father, Ira Harber; mother, Lula Horn Harling; stepfather, JC Harling; brother, Max Harber, grandson, Luke Pounders; grand-son-law, Jake Wood.
A memorial visitation will be Tuesday, August 4, 2020 beginning at 4:00 p.m. until 7:30 pm. Following will be a memorial service beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Ludlam Funeral Home Chapel, Iuka, MS. Officiating will be Bro. Haskell Sparks and Bro. William Burcham. In lieu of flowers make donations to The Tishomingo Manor or The Carrington House.
At the request of the family mask and sanitizer will be available at the service. Ludlam Funeral Home in Iuka, MS is entrusted with the arrangements. You may leave online condolences to the family at www.ludlamfuneralhome.com.
Moses Scott
BYHALIA – Moses Scott, 65, passed away on August 2, 2020, at his home in Byhalia. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Ruby Grace Morris
SHANNON – Ruby Grace Morris, 97, of Shannon, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 at Traceway Green House’s in Tupelo. She was born May 21, 1923 in Sulligent, AL to Margie and Houston Pitts.
Grace was a beloved member of Harmony Primitive Baptist Church in Tupelo. She worked many years in a sewing factories. After retiring she worked at Shannon School in the cafeteria where she was known to many as Granny. Her hobbies were working in her flower garden, sharing flowers, canning, camping, sewing, and most of all talking to her friends and making new friends. She loved life and always had a smile on her face.
Visitation will be 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Macedonia Primitive Baptist Church in Sulligent, AL with Elder Tony Lester officiating. There will be a one hour visitation prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Macedenia Cemetery in Sulligent, AL. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Hardin (Paul L.) of Shannon; one brother, Clarence Pitts (Billie Joyce) of Sulligent, AL; two sister-in-law, Bobbie Jean Pitts and Shirley Benefield; one brother-in-law, Troy D. Morris (Betty); two grandchildren, Paul Wade Hardin (Sherry); Shelly Lauderdale; great grandchildren, Hunter Hardin (Hannah), Luke Lauderdale, Jake Lauderdale, Kristie Thompson, and Matt Thompson (Summer); great great grandchildren, Hanson Wade Hardin, Mark Thompson, Dustin Thompson, Andrew Thompson, Madelyn Thompson, Jake Jones, and Blalyn Oliver, and a host of nieces and nephews. The family would like to say a special thanks to Mrs. Grace’s caregivers at Martin House/ Cedars.
She is preceded in death by her husband, W.D. Morris; son, Charles Houston Morris, parents, Margie and Houston Pitts, brothers, Leon “Doc” Pitts, Laurence Pitts, Lamar Pitts, and Lonnie Pitts; sister, Laura Otts.
Durrell Spratt
TUPELO – Durrell Spratt, 35, passed away on August 2, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Charlotte Burdine
TUPELO – Charlotte Burdine, 48, passed away on July 31, 2020, at Natchez Trace Parkway as the result of an automobile accident in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral Home – Tupelo. (associatedfuneral.com).
John Robert McCharen
THAXTON – John Robert McCharen, 73, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Oxford, MS. Johnny was born in Thaxton, MS and graduated from Thaxton High School in 1965. He later graduated from Mississippi State University and served in the U.S. Army. For many years, he worked for Equifax and was a cattle farmer. Johnny was a member of Lebanon Presbyterian Church in Toccopola, where he served as an elder. He was an avid Mississippi State fan. He loved and was loved dearly by his family.
Johnny is survived by his wife, Brenda Stegall McCharen; daughter, Sarah McLaughlin (Scotty); sister, Ann Leeper (Ray); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Jessie Belle McCharen and a baby brother Frank Lawrence.
Graveside Service will be Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Guinn Cemetery at 11 AM with Bro. Chris Todd, Bro. Earl Rush, and Bro. Paul Sims officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Richard McCharen, Jarrod Coleman, Cecil Stegall, Jeff Gooch, Billy Sewell, and Ray Leeper.
Honorary Pallbearers: Jackie Sanders, Joe Hall, William Carter, Gordon McWhirter, Jack Hewlette, Billy Hewlette, and Marcus Coward.
Gerald Chunn
PONTOTOC – Gerald Chunn, 78, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Ingomar Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 10 AM until 12 PM then leave in procession to Ingomar Cemetery.
Lindon “Peewee” Baker
SALTILLO – Lindon F. “Peewee” Baker, 87, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at his home in Saltillo. He was born September 7, 1932 in Itawamba County to John W. and Ernie Mae Baker. Peewee was a longtime truck driver for MW Windows and Doors, receiving a safety award for 21 years of accident free driving. He had a generous heart and enjoyed giving away the jewelry he made in his spare time. He loved his spending time with family, spoiling his nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Peewee was a Baptist by faith.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Elvera; two sisters, Agnes Allen of Corinth and Betty Hardin of Verona; three nieces, Donna Benjamin and fiance David Owens of Arlington, Kentucky, Gail Moon and husband, Jeff, of Brewer, and Darla Anderson of Owenville, Alabama; nephew, Chris Allen and wife, Tracy, of Corinth; and a host of great-nieces and nephews.
A graveside service honoring Peewee’s life was held Monday, August 3, 2020 at Tupelo Memorial Park with the Honorable Mayor Jason Shelton delivering the Eulogy. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors was entrusted with the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Jackie Eugene Thompson
SHANNON – Jackie Eugene Thompson, 59, passed away on July 2, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary.
Jaxon Mark Moorman
PONTOTOC – Jaxon Mark Moorman was born June 20, 2020 at NMMC- Tupelo, MS and passed away July 30, 2020 at Lebonheur Hospital-Memphis, TN. Even though Baby Jax’s time here was short he blessed the hearts of many. He brought much joy and was loved dearly by his family. He was known by all his nurses to be a feisty and determined little fighter. His favorite time spent here was being held by his mom and dad. Though he will be greatly missed by all of us here, we find comfort in knowing he is in the arms of Jesus, without limitations and perfectly healed, now knowing perfect love and peace.
Jax is survived by his father and mother, Chris and Stephanie Moorman of Pontotoc; brothers, Hayden Tigner (Dallas) of Mooreville and Cooper Moorman of Pontotoc; sisters, Shelby Tigner and Maddie Moorman both of Pontotoc; grandparents, Mark and Shelia Vernon and Jerry and Brenda Moorman all of Pontotoc; niece, Emberlynn Tigner; aunts, Christy Hamblin (Charlie), Michelle Purdon (Kevin), Pam Payne (Ritchie) all of Pontotoc, Andi Stone (Allen) of Oxford, and Karla McKnight (Ronald) of Ecru; uncles, Shane Moorman (Tanya) of Troy, Brian Brown (Nia), and Len Brown (Tammy) both of Pontotoc; and several great aunts (including “The Great Aunt Hill”), great uncles, and cousins.
Jax is preceded in death by his grandmother, Marilyn Brady Kilgore; great-grandparents, Dean and Beatrice Merritt, Frances and George Moorman, Rufus and Verna Pearl Brady all of Pontotoc, and T.G. and Bessie Vernon of Tremont.
Funeral Service will be 2PM Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at West Heights Baptist Church with Bro. John Mark Jarrett and Bro. David Hamilton officiating. Burial will follow in Baldwin Memorial Gardens. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Hayden Tigner and Cooper Moorman will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will be 12 PM until service time Wednesday, August 5, at West Heights Baptist Church.
Due to governor’s order, masks are required along with social distancing.
