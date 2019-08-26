Israel Kay Redd
SHERMAN – Israel Kay Redd, 67, died suddenly on August 25, 2019, at his residence in Sherman. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Barbara Vaughn
TUPELO – Barbara Vaughn, 79, passed away on August 26, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Larry Lamar Dobbs
PONTOTOC – Larry Lamar Dobbs, 68, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019, at his home in Blue Springs. Services will be on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 2 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 27, 5-8 PM and Wednesday, August 28, 1 PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Center Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Gladys Parker Martin
HAMILTON – Gladys Parker Martin, 89, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, MS. Services will be on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home Visitation Parlor with burial at New Prospect Cemetery.
Peggy Mathis
BLUE SPRINGS – Peggy Jean Mathis, 72, died Saturday at her residence. She was born February 9, 1947, the daughter of L.J. Rhynes and Delta Mae Moody Rhynes Mc Cullough. Mrs. Mathis was a member of Amaziah Baptist Church and a long time employee of Daybright Lighting. She loved tending her flowers.
Survivors are two sons, Joseph Smith of Blue Springs, and Jason Smith (Brooke) of Myrtle; two daughters, Patricia Burns (Neil) of New Albany and Regina Cato (Greg) of Blue Springs; seven brothers; four sisters; ten grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Odis Lee Mathis; her parents; her step father, Guy McCullough; brother, Jim Grant Rhynes; and sister, Pearlie Mae Hechler.
Visitation is Tuesday from 5:30 P. M. until 8:00 P. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home. Service is 2:00 P. M., Wednesday, at the funeral home, with Brother Steve Denton, officiating. Burial will follow in Glenfield Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Doug Tate, Chris Laher, Cody McCullough, Chris McCullough, Richard McCullough, and Ricky Rhynes. Honorary pallbearers are Elijah Roland Smith, Caleb Neil Burns, Levi Neal Cato, Randall Jacob Cato, Gregory Preston Cato, Jr., and Justin Matthew Wimberly.
Janis Whitworth
PONTOTOC – Janis Whitworth, 66, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, at her home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 2 PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 28, 12 PM until service time at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Pontotoc City Cemetery.
Christine Murphree Burt
VARDAMAN – Christine Murphree Burt, 92, passed away peacefully at North Mississippi Medical Center Extended Care in Pontotoc on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Born and raised in the “village” of Reid on January 6, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Forrest L. Murphree and the late Maudie Stribling Murphree. Christine was a 1945 graduate of Vardaman High School, and was a life-long member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church, playing the piano for many years. On September 14, 1946, she married William Tryon Burt upon his return from WWII, and they spent 55 wonderful years together until his passing in 2001. After high school, Christine rode the train from Houlka to Memphis to Draughon’s Business College, where she received her Degree. During her career, she was a teaching assistant, office manager, and even picked cotton early in life. She liked to keep her hands busy, whether it was cooking, antiquing, or gardening. She was an expert seamstress. She also served her community as the Election Commissioner for Calhoun County and spent many late nights working at the courthouse. She believed in hard work and dedication, and thought with that anyone can accomplish anything they want.
Her family and friends will miss her dearly, but they find comfort in knowing that she is now rejoicing in her Heavenly home.
Pryor Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Burt family.
A funeral service celebrating her life will be held Sunday, August 25, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Pryor Funeral Home. There will also be a visitation on Sunday from 12:00 pm until service time at the funeral home. Bro. Robert Alexander will be leading the service, with Bro. Benny Hill delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow at Poplar Springs Cemetery in Reid.
Pallbearers will be Don Dugard, Ron Nolan, Rocky Fleming, Charles Dee Mahan, Larry Snellings, and Jerry Murphree.
Honorary pallbearers will be John Burt, Charles Liles, Debbie Dunn, Sheila Freely, and Angie Newlin.
She leaves behind her daughter, Dr. Miriam Clark of Pontotoc; her son, W.T. “Sonny” Burt, Jr. and his wife Rhonda of Houlka; grandchildren, Don Clark of Germantown, TN , Wesley Forrest Clark of Hattiesburg, and Charlsie Alexander (Rory) of Bruce; she was also blessed with three great-grandchildren, Audrey Christine Crocker, William Durrell Alexander, and Harrison Burt Alexander.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Tryon Burt; brothers, Wilbur Murphree, Hubert Murphree, Lee Murphree, Roy Murphree, and Paul Murphree; son in law, Donald G. Clark; and a grandson, John Martin Clark.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Poplar Springs Cemetery Fund.
Expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at pryorfuneralhome.com.
David Allen
“Hippie” Smith
TIPPAH COUNTY – David Allen “Hippie” Smith, 65, resident of Blue Mountain, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, August 29 at 2 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 28 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Ripley City Cemetery.
The Ripley Funeral Home is honored to serve the Smith family and invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com
Ann Odom
AMORY – Ann Odom, 69, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019, at Oak Tree Manor in Amory. Services will be on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Amory Church of Christ. Visitation will be on Thursday from 11 a.m. until service time. at the church. Burial will follow at Masonic Cemetery.
Don Smith
SALTILLO – Donald C. “Don” Smith, 75, died Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice House. He was born January 5, 1944 in Rome, MS to Hersie and Leola Smith. A Patriotic American, Don served his country during the Vietnam War in the United States Army where he was a combat infantryman. During his time there, he earned the National Defense Service Medal, Sharpshooter Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. Don married the love of his life, Barbara Steed and their union lasted over 51 years. They made their home in the Mississippi Delta until he took a sales job with Southern Belle which brought them to Tupelo. He retired with Conagra Foods. After his retirement, he joined Lee Memorial Funeral Home as a funeral assistant and greeter, something he loved dearly. He was a member of Auburn Baptist Church. There, he was a member of the choir and a quartet, was an RA instructor, worked with several of the Men’s Ministries and served as a deacon. Don loved people and never met a stranger. He loved his family and treasured his two grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be 2 PM Wednesday at Auburn Baptist Church with Bro. Jimmy Henry officiating. A private burial will be in Auburn Cemetery. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Smith of Saltillo; one son, Rev. Dr. Clay Smith and his wife, Missy of St. Louis, MO.; two sisters, Dixie Ball of Ridgeland and Carol Sosebee of Olive Branch; one brother, Joel Smith (Barbara) of Caldwell, TX; his two grandchildren, Emma and Isaiah Smith and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Harold Smith, Jimmy Smith and Larry Smith.
Visitation will be 5 – 7 Tuesday at the funeral home and 1 – 2 Wednesday at the church.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Sanctuary Hospice House for their care and support during their time there.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Auburn Baptist Church or Sanctuary Hospice House.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
Dwayne Clifton, Sr.
OXFORD – Clifton Dwayne Hudson, Sr., 59, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at his home. He was born May 27, 1960 in Memphis, TN to Grady P. Hudson and Doris G. Bain (Hudson Swinford.)
He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He adored his grandchildren and loved spending time with them.
In his professional career he worked at Mohasco. He left his career at Mohasco to become a successful businessman in the auto body and salvage industry. When he wasn’t spending time with his family and friends, he was devoted to his business.
Dwayne Hudson was a man that always had a smile on his face and never met a stranger. If you ever had the privilege to meet him, he became a friend. He will be deeply missed by many family and friends.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Larry Bain, Bro. Terry Hudson and Bro. Randle Harris officiating. Burial will be at Christian Rest Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by the mother of his children, Cindy Hudson; his sons, Clifton Dwayne Hudson, Jr. (Nikki) and James Manuel Lee Hudson (Jennifer); his adopted sons, Carol D. Frazier and Tommy “Cotton” Gates; his sisters, Karen Braden and Joyce Wilson; his brothers, James P. Hudson and Darrell Hudson; six grandchildren: Mindy Lynn Hudson Dees, Courtney Nicole Hudson, Clifton Dwayne Hudson, III; Chelsey LeeAnn Hudson, James Chandler Hudson and Chloe Alyssa Hudson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Doris Downing.
Pallbearers will be Chandler Hudson, Dustin Dees, Clayton Russell, Carey Busby, Larry Shaffer, Louis Smith, Robert Russell and Alton Brock. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Azlin, Sam Hudson, Austin Hudson, Tommy Gates, Carol D. Frazier, Matt Hudson and Ben Morrison.
Visitation will be Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Geneva Prewitt
PONTOTOC – Geneva Jane Washington Prewitt, age 98, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at her residence. She was born August 11, 1921 to Thomas Doran Washington and Miney May Segars Washington. Geneva graduated from high school, Nursing School and Beauty School and worked for many years. She lived for her husband Ottis, and for her “boys” which included her grandson, Bryan.
She taught young children at church, served as a Cub Scout den mother, and was available to fill any need at school, for which her “boys” were quick to volunteer her services (homeroom mother and anything else that would come along).
Her home was always open to visitors, and often included a meal of home-grown home-canned vegetables or her famous biscuits that she had learned to make at age twelve, from her mother.
Geneva lovingly cared for her husband during his illness, and in his absence again started to hand quilt. Today her quilts are dispersed to family and friends all over the world.
She was always willing to share her knowledge and skills, but with the caveat, “I won’t do it for you, but I’ll tell/show you how, and watch you do it. “ She must have realized long before we did that she was actually showing us how to live.
Services will be at 10 AM Tuesday at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Junior Ritchie officiating with burial to follow in the West Heights Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her two sons, James Ottis Prewitt and wife Regina and Samuel Newell Prewitt and wife Ellen; one sister, Frances Janette W. Hood; a self- adopted daughter/ dear neighbor, Billie Holloway; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Geneva is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ottis Newell Prewitt; and four brothers, Sherman O’Neal Washington, Gurney Atwell Washington, Corbett Rayburn Washington and Clifford Donald Washington.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 PM Monday and from 9 to 10 AM Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
