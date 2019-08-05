Tommy K. Garner, Sr.
HOULKA – Tommy K. Garner, Sr., 60, passed away Friday, August 02, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 6 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 7, 5 PM until Memorial Service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
Vannie Jackson Cossitt
TIPPAH COUNTY – Vannie Jackson Cossitt, 84, resident of Walnut, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Tippah County Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Services will be on Wednesday August 7 at 11 AM at County Line Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday August 6 beginning at 5 PM at County Line Baptist Church. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at County Line Cemetery near Walnut.
The Ripley Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cossitt family and invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Walter Bradshaw
PONTOTOC – Walter Bradshaw, 83, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Diversicare of Amory in Amory. Services will be on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11 AM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 7, 10 AM until service time at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Pontotoc City Cemetery.
Bob Coon
SALTILLO – Mr. Robert Perry “Bob” Coon, 72, died Sunday, August 4, 2019 at North MS Medical Center following a brief illness. He was born May 3, 1947 in Joliet, Illinois to the union of Arthur Perry Coon and June Reed Coon. Upon graduating high school, Bob attended Northern Illinois University where he earned a Bachelor Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He worked as a Mechanical Engineer, employed by FMC for thirty-five years. He enjoyed golf, rebuilding old cars, and restoring old clocks and watches. He was affectionately known as “Grampy” by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bob dearly loved his family and his great dane, Emma.
A Memorial Mass service will be at 2 PM, Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at St. James Catholic Church with Father Tim Murphy officiating. Visitation will be for 1 hour prior to service time. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be e-mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Survivors include his wife, Nora Ann Heatherly Coon of Saltillo; his mother, June Reed Coon of Tupelo; daughters, Amy Harrington of Houston, MS, Jana Caffee of Shannon, and Holly Kendrick (Timothy) of Saltillo; brother, Arthur Stephen Coon (Leighann) of Lockport, IL; grandchildren, Allyson West, Morgan Nelson, Alex Nelson, Colton Cook, Nicholas Greener, Thomas Smith, Kayla Jackson, Katie Kendrick, Jayelee Kendrick, Cole Kendrick, and Lily Claire Kendrick; 6 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father.
Nolen Dale Otts
GARDENDALE, ALABAMA – Nolen Dale Otts, 67, passed away on August 3, 2019, at UAB Gardendale, Alabama in Gardendale, Alabama. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
George “Porgie” Davis
PONTOTOC – George “Porgie” Eustace Davis, 65, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019, with his wife and family by his side, at Sanctuary Hospice House, Tupelo, MS. He worked as a cable lineman for 40 years. He enjoyed spending his time with his family, outside under the shade trees, and playing cards and dominoes.
He is survived by his wife Patricia Ward Davis; his children, Mickey Ward(Christina) and Charlotte Ledbetter(Eddie); his mother, Johnnie Mae Davis; five sisters, Donna Sansing, Debbie Hester(Ray), Deidra Tutor(Mark), Doris Ard and Daphne Burchfield; two brothers, Greg Davis and Glen Davis; nine grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Hoyle Davis; two brothers, Gerald “Nut” Davis and John Davis; and one brother in law, Donnie Sansing.
Services will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 2 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Brandon Murphree and Bro. Wayne Ward officiating. Burial will follow Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Mickey Ward, Greg McCoy, Zach Coomer, Mark Tutor, Mike Biffle and David Ward.
Visitation will be Tuesday, August 6, 5-8 PM and Wednesday, August 7, 12 PM until service time
.
Wanda Plaxico Walters
HAMILTON – Wanda Beth Plaxico Walters , 74 , of Hamilton MS. Passed on August 4, 2019 at Philwood Suites of Windsor Place in Columbus, MS.
Wanda was born August 15, 1944 in Amory, MS to James Henry Plaxico and Verdie Mae Noe Plaxico of Aberdeen, MS. She was a 1962 graduate of Aberdeen High School. She worked in the garment industry, was a homemaker and office manager of Walters Plumbing in Aberdeen. She spent most of life caring for and spending time with her siblings, children and grandchildren.
Survivors include: One daughter, Debbie Thompson (Barry) of Hamilton, two sons; Mike Walters (Em) of Aberdeen and Richard Walters (Stephanie) of Hamilton.
Two brothers, Bobby Plaxico and Jimmy Plaxico of Aberdeen.
7 Grandchildren: Chelsea T. Baulch (Justin) of Hamilton, Brent Thompson (Julianna) of Starkville, Matt Bennett (Claire) of Hamilton, Brandi Durham (Jeremy Snider) of New Hope, Brooke Walters (Josh Ward) of Cabot, Arkansas, Lauren Walters of Hamilton, Maddie Walters of Hamilton and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother James Runnell Plaxico Sr.; a grandson Michael Scott Walters.
Services will be 11:am on Wednesday August 7th at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen with Brother Robert Earl Fowlkes officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday August 6th from 4:00-7:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in Hatley Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Matt Bennett, Brent Thompson, Justin Baulch, James “Poncho” Plaxico, Lee Plaxico, Hayden Plaxico and Mike Little.
You can sign the register and send condolences online at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Marion Tootle
TUPELO – Son James wrote the following right after his Mom’s death on Saturday, August 3, 2019. “Mom passed this morning. In my entire life I never heard her say a cross word about anyone. She was the most compassionate, caring person I’ve known. Whether it was cooking Saturday morning pancakes for me and my vagabond friends growing up, or taking care of my problems when I wasn’t capable enough to take care of them myself, she was a North Star-always shining bright, reliable and understanding like a good friend. She gave of herself tirelessly, and never forgot a student’s name she taught in preschool. She was always there to help others, no matter their successful status in life, or tilted, struggling trajectory. She will be missed by those she helped at the food pantry at her church, and by anyone who was fortunate enough to be touched by her grace. And that’s a fact.
She taught us by example, what is possible with dedicated effort, and kept her struggles to herself, to minimize what she may have thought were burdens to others. Marion Tootle was a giver, and I can only hope to be half the person she was in life and will continue to be in memory.”
Marion was born on Oct. 10, 1941 in Byron, Georgia to the late James Clinton Marion Ward and Gertrude White Ward. She grew up there, graduated from high school and attended Georgia Southern University in Statesboro receiving a B.A. and M.A. in Elementary Education. A consummate learner, she continued her education at the University of Mississippi. Marion was a devoted, faithful, humble, strong woman who loved her Lord and her Family, her Church and the children she taught through the years. Marion taught at First Presbyterian Church preschool from 1975-1990 and at Joyner school from 1990-2004. Marion dedicated her life to serving others through selfless service and ministering, as a Meals on Wheels volunteer, at Wesley United Methodist as a Nursery volunteer & pianist. She served others at the Wesley Food Pantry and as a member of the Women’s First organization.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Tupelo with her Pastor, Rev. Roger Puhr officiating assisted by Rev. James Richardson. Private burial will follow in Tupelo Memorial Park on Joyner. Visitation will be from 9 AM-service time Wed. only at Wesley UMC. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel is honored to be serving their friends.
Marion Tootle is survived by her eternally loving husband of 56 years, Errol Tootle of Tupelo, MS., her children, Lisa (Jason) Simmons of Pikeville, TN, Deborah (Ed) Houston of Tupelo, MS, James (Abbey) Tootle of Austin TX, and Jeffrey (Christy) Tootle of Pontotoc MS. Her beloved grandchildren, Taylor Grass of Harriman TN, Evan and Jake Houston of Tupelo, MS, and Savannah and Walker Tootle of Pontotoc, MS. Her cherished sisters, Lena (Dwight) Lindsay of Dothan, AL and Mary Joyce (Goodloe) Love of York, PA. Her in-laws, Barry (Saralyn) Tootle of Glennville GA, Gaynell (Twiman) Garrison of Ludowici, GA, LaJeune Fennell of Glennville, GA, Anne Ward Savannah, GA, and Alice Ward of Rincon, GA.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made in her memory to Wesley United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 2122, Tupelo, MS 38803.
Judy Jones
GUNTOWN – Judith “Judy” Ballard Gregory Jones, 74, died August 4, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice House after a bout with heart disease. Born on July 25, 1945 in Dexter, Missouri to Ernest Carl Ballard and Mary Willis Ballard, she graduated from Sherman High School. She moved to Guntown in 2008 from Nashville, TN and was a member at Birmingham Ridge Baptist Church in Saltillo.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 4 PM Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel with Bro. Bobby Holland officiating. Private burial will follow at Euclatubba Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 PM – service time Wednesday only. For those who cannot attend, the service may be viewed via www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 4 PM Wednesday and 60 days thereafter.
Judy is survived by her husband, Jerry Jones of Saltillo; three children, Angie Boyette(Butch) of Franklin, TN, Andy Gregory(Maria) of Bartlett, TN, and Jason Gregory(Simmone Guerin) of Old Hickory, TN; three grandsons, Josh Boyette, Drew Gregory, and Luke Gregory; step-children, Deb Homan(Ron), Dewayne Jones and Gene Jones(Shonda) all of Saltillo; brothers and sisters, Sally Harrison of Fayette, AL, Carley Ballard of Shannon, Pat Warren of Saltillo, and Charlene Centanni of Broussard, LA; 9 step-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Inez Ballard; brothers, William Ballard, Carl Ballard, Jim Ballard and Paul Ballard; and sisters Sarah Wilson, Ruth Bruce, Ann Hill and Mary Gordon.
Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
Alice Fay Gonzales
HOLLY SPRINGS – Alice Fay Gonzales, 67, passed away on July 31, 2019, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holly Springs Funeral Home.
Dennis Wayne Mabry
PLANTERSVILLE – Dennis Wayne Mabry, 61, passed away on August 2, 2019, at his sister’s residence in Nettleton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Robert Herring
GUNTOWN – Robert Herring, 79, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019, at his home in Guntown. Services will be on Wednesday , August 7, 2019 @ 11:00 a.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday evening 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Campbelltown.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.