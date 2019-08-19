Cornelius McKay
ASHLAND – Cornelius McKay, 61, passed away on August 16, 2019, at his home in Ashland. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Fannie Fleming
TUPELO – Fannie Inez Fleming, 92, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the NMMC. She enjoyed gardening, flowers and spending time with family. She was a former restaurant in Marietta and a factory worker. She was member of Zion Baptist Church in Illinois.
Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Larry Sparks officiating. Burial will be in Sumner’s Chapel Cemetery.
She is survived by a son, Billy Fleming (Nell); sister, Zera Sparks (Pud); grandchildren, Bill Miller (Dena), Mischell Jones (Scott), Kevin Maxcy (Julie), Trent Coffery (Tracie), Stacie Cooley (Nathan), Michael Fleming, Tim Goodwin, Jimmy Goodwin and Suzanne Godfrey (Weston); (13) great-grandchildren; (2) great-great-grandchildren; host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by husband, Bruce Elton Fleming; daughters, Shirley Ann Goodwin Sheffield and Carolyn Coffey; infant son, Elton Ray Fleming; four brothers; one sister: parents, Lige and Alma Jane Duggar Fortner.
Pallbearers will be Bill Miller, Mack Fleming, Danny Fortner, Rick Fortner, Johnny Robinson and Michael Fleming.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Roy Dean Carter
BIRMINGHAM RIDGE – Roy Dean Carter, 82, entered into his Heavenly Home at North MS Medical Center on Saturday, August 17, 2019 after a sudden illness. He will be remembered for his love of hunting, fishing and gardening. He was employed at Super Sagless in Tupelo before retiring after 32 years of service to the company. After his retirement, he was employed by Bassett, Barclay, Bauhaus and Berkline. Roy was a member of Birmingham Ridge Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for many years.
Funeral services will be at the chapel of Waters Funeral Home, Tuesday, August 20,2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Bobby Holland officiating. Burial will be in Jone’s Cemetery in the Jug Fork community.
Roy is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Lynn House Carter of Birmingham Ridge; daughter, Teresa Wilson and son, Tony Allen Carter (Pam) of Birmingham Ridge; three grandchildren, Ashley Thomas (Gary Lee) of Saltillo, Bryan Allen Carter and Nikki Minor (Cody) of Birmingham Ridge; two great-grandsons, Dalton Burgett and D. C. Thomas of Saltillo; one great-granddaughter, Rebecca Cheyenne Minor of Birmingham Ridge; mother-in-law, Lena House of Birmingham Ridge three sisters, Beatrice Carter and Betty Lou McBrayer (Mike) of Blue Springs and Ann Miller (Larry) of New Albany; sister-in-law, Betty Jean Carter of Saltillo; brother-in-law, Robert Pannell of Blue Springs; special friend, Stacy Laster (James) and son J.R. of Saltillo; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Luke and Erma Carter; two brothers, James S. Carter and Joe Carter; sister, Wanda Pannell; and Father-in-law, Willard C. House.
Pallbearers will be Gary Lee Thomas, Bryan Carter, Dalton Burgett, Tim Carter, Brad Carter, James Laster, Jesse Hall and Neal Haygood.
Honorary pallbearers will be Cody Minor, D.C. Thomas and Mike McBrayer.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staffs of 3 Central at NMMC and Diversicare Rehab in Tupelo for their kindness and love during this difficult time.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home, Monday evening from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday from noon until service time.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Rickey Lee Barkley
RIPLEY – Rickey Lee Barkley, 47, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Tuesday August 20, 2019 10:00 AM at Pleasant Hill Cemetery Tiplersville, MS. McBride Funeral Home of Ripley Mississippi is in charge of arrangements.
Jean Dees Holley
RIPLEY – Jean Dees Holley, 88, passed away on August 19, 2019, at Tippah County Nursing Home in Ripley, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McBride Funeral Home.
Wilma Burks
AMORY – Wilma Burks, 86, passed away on August 19, 2019, at Diversicare Nursing Center, in Amory, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Kenneth B. Reich, Sr.
AMORY – Kenneth Burdine Reich Sr., 87, passed away on August 17, 2019, at NMMC-Gilmore in Amory. Born in Monroe County on June 9, 1932, he was a son of Morris and Adelaide Dill Reich.
Kenneth graduated from Hatley High School before obtaining his bachelor’s degree in education from Mississippi State University. He was a spirited entrepreneur with interest in lumber, cattle, real estate and home building. Kenneth loved people, never met a stranger, and always tried to help anyone around him. He loved the Lord and enjoyed spreading the gospel to others. He wrote poetry about his life and his faith in the Lord. Kenneth was a member of the Smithville Church of Christ.
Kenneth had a great sense of humor and a tender heart. He loved his home, his family, his cows, and his miniature horses. He was never seen without his cowboy hat and cowboy boots. While working with lumber, he spoke often of his love for Cyprus wood. Kenneth worked all his life and loved every minute of it. He will be dearly missed by his loved ones.
Kenneth is survived by his daughter, Rachel Reich, Arlington, TN; son, Ken Reich Jr. (Susan), Arlington, TN; grandchildren, Katie and Hunter Reich; sister, Joyce Reich Gray (Randle), Hatley, MS; and nieces, nephews, and many special loved ones.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Johnny Ray Reich.
A funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory with Mr. Jameson Stuart officiating. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery in Hatley.
Visitation will be at the funeral home Wednesday from 11 AM until the service hour.
Memorials and donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Way, Memphis, TN 38105.
John W. Nix
SMITHVILLE – John W. Nix, 76, passed away on August 19, 2019, at his residence in Smithville, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
James “Jim” Owrron Irvin
BENTON COUNTY – James “Jim” Owrron Irvin, 81, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019, at his residence in Ashland. Services will be on Thursday, August 22 at 11 AM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 21 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Tippah Memorial Gardens.
The Ripley Funeral Home is honored to serve the Irvin family and invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Helen K. Mercer
TIPPAH COUNTY – Helen K. Mercer, 83, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019, at her daughter’s residence in Byhalia. Services will be on Wednesday, August 21 at 2 PM at Unity Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 20 from 5 PM to 7 PM at Unity Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Unity Cemetery.
The Ripley Funeral Home is honored to serve the Mercer family and invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Gus Denham
MYRTLE – Augustus ‘Gus’ Denham, 65, of the Enterprise community, died Sunday, August 18, 2019, at his residence. He was born December 9, 1953, in Benton County to Herman Elec ‘Bulldog’ and Ethel May Hendrix Denham. He was a member of Enterprise Baptist Church and the American Legion. He was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force. He drove a truck for many years and also worked for the State Highway Department in Holly Springs, worked on a farm, worked on a riverboat, and worked for United Funeral Service. His hobby was coon hunting. He was a member of Coon Hunters of America and the United Kennel Club.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Robert Sheppard and Bro. Jeff Lawrence officiating. Burial will be in Enterprise Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife: Pam Steward Denham; 2 daughters: April Robbins (Jason) of Ingomar and Autumn Sky Denham of Enterprise; 2 sisters: Cindy Gurley and Floye Denham, both of Ashland; 4 brothers: Elec Denham (Betty) of Booneville, Willard Denham of Oxford, Otis Denham (Janet) of Salem, AL., and Billy Denham (Tammy) of Fulton; and 2 grandchildren: Jason ‘Gage’ Robbins and Casen Phillip Robbins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and 2 sisters: Patricia Collard and Clara McMillian.
Pallbearers will be Steve Taylor, Sammy Taylor, Randy Taylor, Mark Orman, Clark Orman, and Clinton Mills. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Coffey, William Garrison, Ronnie Davis, James Raines, and the American Legion.
Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019, at United.
The family requests memorials to Enterprise Baptist Church Building Fund.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
In honor of Mr. Denham’s service to his country United Funeral service will fly the U. S. Air Force flag during his visitation and service.
Sherry Gene
Murphree Loggins
PONTOTOC – Sherry Gene Murphree Loggins, 62, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. Sherry was a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost. Her greatest joy was being a Nanny to her grandchildren. She worked at Action for 28 years and after retiring she enjoyed caring for the elderly. Sherry was known for being a hardworking, kindhearted, giving person. She always enjoyed helping others. She attended Hayseed Cowboy Church.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Rickey Loggins; her children, Eric Loggins (Kollette) and Kristy Bolin (D.J.); her grandkids, Brandon Bolin, Cole Loggins, Ethan Loggins and Hunter Bolin; her step grandchildren, Austin Roberts and Ally Ruth Pannell; and her sister, Kay Smith(Michael).
She is preceded in death by her parents, Wayne “Hoppy” and Imogene Murphree; and two sisters, Durenda King and Gwen Murphree.
Services will be Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11 AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Joey Moody officiating. Burial will follow in Thaxton Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Brandon Bolin, Cole Loggins, Ethan Loggins, Hunter Bolin, Mike Murphy, and Gary Murphy.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 21, 5-8 PM and Thursday, August 22, 10 AM until service time.
Peggy B. Wilkerson
AMORY – Peggy Black Wilkerson, 79, died on Friday, August 16, 2019, at the Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, TN.
Peggy was born on September 25, 1939, to Boyd and Bernice Black. She graduated from Greenwood Springs High School, Class of 1957. She married Eddie L. Wilkerson on October 28, 1958. They were blessed with three children. Peggy was employed at Gilmore Memorial Hospital for several years. Upon Eddie’s death in 1998, she left her employment at the hospital to manage the family business, Wilkerson Appliance. She managed the business until her retirement in October, 2018. She also served as Ward 4 Alderman for the City of Amory from 1998-2009. During her years in office, she was instrumental in obtaining the weather alert system and the Veterans Memorial Monument for the City of Amory. She made many friends working with the public over the years. She always enjoyed talking to and visiting with her customers. Peggy also enjoyed playing Bridge and had played in the same Bridge Club for over 50 years. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Amory.
Peggy is survived by her daughter, Jolayne Parchman (Jim), and sons, Larry Wilkerson (Dina) and Tommy Wilkerson (Christi), all of Amory; her dearly beloved grandchildren, Hannah Edwards (Drew), Isaac Parchman, Jake Wilkerson, Sam Wilkerson, all of Amory; Joe and Sara Wilkerson of Greenville, MS; one great-grandchild, Henley Edwards.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Eddie.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Amory Historical Society Cemetery with Rev. Wesley Pepper officiating. Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Visitation will be from 11 AM – 12:45 PM, Tuesday, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children-Cincinnati Burn Unit, 3229 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 48229.
Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
Noma Staggs
PONTOTOC – Noma Edra Dye Staggs, 83, died unexpected on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at her residence in Pontotoc. An Arkansas native, Noma was born on April 10, 1936 in Banner, Ark. to the late Delbert Dye and Sylvia Arnold Dye. She graduated from Oceola High School. Noma married John Oliver Staggs on Sept. 24, 1955 in DeSoto County, Hernando, Mississippi. They spent the majority of their lives living in Hollandale, Mississippi, in the South Delta. Noma worked many years as a bookkeeper for Farm Fresh Catfish in Hollandale. She lived a few years in West Point before moving to Pontotoc 2 years ago. A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Roller-Swift Funeral Home in Oceola, Ark. with burial in Mississippi County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 1 PM-service time on Thursday, all in Arkansas. Local friends may come by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel anytime between 8-5 pm Today and Wednesday to sign the register book. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. Holland-Tupelo Chapel is honored to be serving the family.
Noma is survived by her daughter, Jonie Tharp and her husband, Tony of Tupelo; her only grandson, John Michael Stockton of Starkville. A brother, Garland Dye and his wife, Mary of Memphis and her extended family.
Maxine Cobb
NEW ALBANY – Louis Maxine Perry Cobb, 93, died Monday, August 19, 2019, at Dogwood Assisted Living in New Albany. She was born May 5, 1926, in Enterprise, MS., to Thomas Madison Perry and Trevie Perry Tutor. She was a member of First Baptist Church of New Albany where she was active in the Explorers Bible Study and WMU prior to failing health. She had also served as Director of the GA’s for a number of years. She loved her husband of 73 years, golf, her children, her grandchildren, and her 4 great-granddaughters.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at First Baptist Church with Bro. Tom Sumrall and Bro. Andrew Chasteen officiating. Burial will be in Vista Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband of 73 years: John Ray Cobb, Sr.; 1 daughter: Kay Cobb Lane (John) of Germantown, TN.; 1 son: John Ray Cobb, Jr., (Cissie) of Belden; 3 grandchildren: William Patrick Odom (Bethany), Jenny Cobb Bayer (Adam), and John Tyler Cobb (Emma); and 4 great-grandchildren: Avery Kay Odom, Maya Joy Odom, Abby Grace Bayer, and Anna Cate Bayer.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 1 sister: Ella Ruth Perry Sewell.
Pallbearers will be Will Odom, John Tyler Cobb, Keith Reece, Perry Lyn Sewell, Mike Staten, and Lael Gooch.
Visitation will be from 12:00-2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at First Baptist Church.
The family would like to especially thank the staffs at Dogwood Assisted Living and Home Care Hospice for the love and care shown to them.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to Dogwood Assisted Living, 250 Fairfield Dr., New Albany, MS., 38652.
Rodney Lee McAlister
BLUE MOUNTAIN – Rodney Lee ‘Rodney Mac’ McAlister, 50, passed away on August 17, 2019, at his home in Cotton Plant. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Dora Jean Vasser
BOONEVILLE – Dora Jean Vasser, 90, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. at McMillan Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Joann Hicks
RANDOLPH – Joann Hicks, 60, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 2 PM at Bethlehem Freewill Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 20, 5-8 PM and Wednesday, August 21, 1 PM until service time at Bethlehem Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Carey Springs Cemetery.
