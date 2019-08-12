Marie Mooneyhan
PONTOTOC – Marie Mooneyhan, 88, died Saturday at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born August 16, 1930, in Pontotoc County, the daughter of Bluford and Hazel Stevens. Mrs. Mooneyhan was a homemaker and a faithful member of Buchanan Baptist Church.
Survivors include six children, Diane Horton (Mike), Lou Ann Martin (Bill), Jane McCord (Tony), June Heard (Randy), Joe Mooneyhan (Annette), and Tracy Mooneyhan, (Mandy); brother, John Stevens of Saltillo, ten grandchildren, and seventeen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leighton Mooneyhan; and two brothers, J. A. and Roy Stevens.
Funeral services will be at 2 P. M., Tuesday at Buchanan Baptist Church with Brother Kevin Merritt and Brother Josh Westmoreland officiating, with burial following in the church cemetery. Active pallbearers will be her grandsons, her great-grandsons will be honorary pallbearers. Visitation is from 4 P. M. until 9 P. M, Monday at the church and from 12 P. M. until service time on Tuesday.
Condolences may be left online at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com.
Tommie Joe Cornelius
TISHOMINGO – Tommie Joe Cornelius, 81, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019, at North Ms. Medical Center in Iuka, MS. Memorial Services will be on Thursday, August 15, 1 p.m. at Tishomingo Baptist Church, Tishomingo, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 15, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Tishomingo Baptist Church. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
Mary Lambert
ABBEVILLE – Mary Lambert, 88, passed away on August 11, 2019, at her home in Abbeville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Williams Funeral Home of Oxford.
Burley L Malone
ABBEVILLE – Burley L Malone, 59, passed away on August 11, 2019, at Oxford Health and Rehab in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity William Funeral Home of Oxford.
Luerine Calmes
TUPELO – Luerine Calmes, a retired Tupelo Public School system educator, 82, passed away on August 12, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary.
Nelwyn “N.B.” Houston
BOONEVILLE – Nelwyn “N.B. Houston, 84, passed away on August 12, 2019, at Carrington House in Iuka. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Dr. J. Bruce Lesley
STARKVILLE/TUPELO – Legendary Choral Director, Organist, Pianist and Great Soul, Dr. James Bruce Lesley, 63, died unexpectedly Saturday, August 10, 2019 at his residence in Starkville.
A Service in Music and Words celebrating Dr. Lesley’s life will be held at 5 PM Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors, 5281 Cliff Gookin Blvd., Tupelo, MS. 38801. (662 840 5000) Friends will be received from 3 PM-service time Friday only at Holland-Tupelo Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, it is strongly suggested that memorials may be sent to the Dr. J. Bruce Lesley Music Scholarship Fund, P. O. Box 1053, Tupelo, MS. 38802. The service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming. It is requested that your memories of Bruce be sent to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net to be compiled for permanent housing at the Mitchell Memorial Library at Mississippi State University.
Jimmy Blair
DALLAS, TEXAS – Jimmy Blair, 84, died Friday, August 9, 2019. Graveside services will be at Amory Masonic Cemetery on Friday, August 16, 2019. A full obituary will follow at a later date.
Margaret Ann Reeves
AMORY – Margaret Ann Mize Pickle Reeves, 81, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center, Amory. Born on January 2, 1938, she was a daughter of Robert Clayton and Mildred Mize Clayton.
Margaret got married to Dow Summerford Pickle when she was in school and they moved to Zion Illinois. The two moved back to Amory in 1960, and they were blessed with four children. She was a garment inspector at RedKap, and then she attended Vaughan’s Beauty School and was a beautician for 35 years. A tough yet kind woman who had a great work ethic, she continued to support her family after her husband passed away at an early age. In 1971, she married Robert Earl “Joe” Reeves and they were happily married for 48 years. After retiring from being a beautician, she worked as a Sales Associate and Greeter at Walmart in Amory.
Her family was the most important thing to her in her life and she worked hard to spoil them. She had a dry humor and loved to laugh and enjoy life to the fullest. She loved the Lord and was a member of both Quincy Baptist Church and in 1977 she became a devoted member of Trinity Baptist Church. She was a Christian who loved being a Sunday school teacher and attending a Women’s Sunday school Class. She enjoyed the fellowship with others and she was a great cook who loved to spend Christmas with her family. She loved spending time with her husband, shopping, going to the beach, and spending time with her cat, Callie.
She loved arranging flowers, watching Western and Gunsmoke, listening to Elvis and Hank Williams, Sr., and attending Elvis movies with Granny and their kids at the Drive In. During quiet time, she would quilt, sew and do needlepoint and tatting. She liked canning and enjoyed the fruits of her labor from the vegetable garden. This strong passionate woman will be missed by her family and friends yet her memories will live on in their hearts. The relationships and love she gave them will be cherished for years.
Margaret is survived by her husband, Robert Earl “Joe” Reeves, Amory; daughters, Kathy Ford (Bo), Amory, Melanie Gilmer (Joe), Amory; sons, Dow Pickle (Ginger), Iuka, Gary Pickle, Saltillo; grandchildren, Lauren Sloan, Christie Beasley, Haley Goodnight, Shadoe Gilmer, Calen Reeves, Chip Harmon, Terri Ruth Lorkowski, Emery Causey, April McVey, Kelsey Reeves; 18 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Virginia Lee Bowen, Amory; great-aunt, Virginia Lee Tipton, Columbus, GA; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her first husband, Dow Pickle, she was preceded in death by three babies, Robert, O’Neil Mize, William Davis Mize, and Baby Girl Mize; her brother, Edward Clayton Mize; great-grandchild, Dow Ashton York.
A funeral service will be held at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home at 4 PM, Wednesday, August 14, 2019, with Bro. Danny Burks and Bro. Justin Simmons officiating. Burial will follow in Durrett Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chip Harmon, Calen Reeves, Eric Sloan, Jason McVay, Cliff Tubb, Ricky Chaney, and Chris Christian.
Visitation will be from 5-8 PM, Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the funeral home in Amory.
Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at eepicklefuneralhome.com
Glenda Faye Floyd Cox
RIPLEY – Glenda Faye Floyd Cox, 63, passed away on August 12, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McBride Funeral Home.
Linda Thompson
SHANNON – Linda Faye Hester Thompson, 90, passed from this life on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice House. She was born December 24, 1928 in the Old Union Community to Gordon Earl and Ophelia Louise Mundy Hester. She graduated from Shannon High School and was a member of First Baptist Church, Shannon. She was an exceptional baker, enjoyed watching hummingbirds and loved her family and shopping.
Services will be 2 PM Wednesday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. John Davis officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by several generations of nieces and nephews that she was like a mother to; her step-son, Bobby Thompson (Diane); several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Robert Thompson; three sisters, Mildred Cregeen, Virginia Scruggs and Juanita Illk; one brother, Adrian “Pete” Hester; two step-sons, Larry Thompson and Paul D. Thompson.
Pallbearers will be Elliott Mincy, Wesley Holcomb, Kenneth Wooten, Michael Hester, Jimmy Thompson and Christopher Hester. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bobby Lipford, Jimmy Hester, Larry Hester, HD Scruggs, Ronald Goggins, Kevin Hester, Dan Hester and Don Hester.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sanctuary Hospice House.
Visitation will be 5 – 7 Tuesday and 1 – 2 Wednesday.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
Nita Kay Johnson
PONTOTOC – Nita Kay Johnson, 64, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019, at her home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 2 PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 14, 5-8 PM and Thursday, August 15, 1 PM until service time at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Old Monroe Cemetery.
Mr. Lee Elliott
CALEDONIA – Mr. Lee Elliott, 36, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019, in Aberdeen, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 3:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home Chapel in West Point. Visitation will be on Wednesday 1:00-3:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Memorial Garden Cemetery in West Point.
