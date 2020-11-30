William Frank Tutor
BELDEN – William Frank Tutor, 73, of Belden transferred from his earthly home to his heavenly home surrounded by family after an extended illness on Friday, November 27, 2020.
Born on February 23, 1947 in Bruce, MS, Frank was the second of three sons born to the late William Wayne Tutor and Martha Idella James Tutor. After graduating from Bruce High School in 1965 where he was a proud member of the football and baseball teams, Frank, served in the United States Air Force from 1965-1968 discharged as a Sargent E-4 rank. Frank had a charismatic personality, strong work ethic, and entrepreneurial mindset. As a business man he worked in upper management in lumber mills, owned an industrial components business, and owned businesses in furniture manufacturing for over 20 years. Frank was a trusted Ole Miss fan, avid golfer, an experienced crappie fisherman, quail and pheasant hunter, a thoroughbred horse owner, a cattleman with some ostriches for good measure, and a friend to anyone and everyone. He was a member of Belden Baptist Church. Frank married his high school sweet- heart in 1967. They raised two children and shared 53 years of a loving marriage.
Frank is survived by his wife, Bettye Jo Collums Tutor of Belden, a son, William Tunny Tutor of Fulton, and a daughter, Niki Tutor Peel (Keith) of Belden.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents William and Martha Tutor and two brothers, Randall Scott Tutor and Larry Wayne Tutor.
An outside service honoring his life conducted by Bro. Bob Hill and Bro. Kevin Chrestman will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Collums Cemetery in Bruce, MS. We ask all attendees of the service to wear a mask and maintain social distancing measures.
Pallbearers will be Sherman Cooper, Ethan Tutor, Jason Tutor, John Tutor, Phil Webb, and Scott Williamson.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Paul Hall, Steve Hester, Terry Pence, Phillip Poe, Phillip Webb, and Charlie Williamson.
Online condolences may be made to the family at ParkerMemorialFuneralHomes.com.
Donations in his memory may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801 or Belden Baptist Church Youth, P.O. Box 92, Belden, MS 38826.
Barbara Pardee
PONTOTOC – Barbara Pardee, 63, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 2 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 1st 12 PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Post Oak Cemetery.
Sudie Mae Justice
AMORY – Sudie Mae Justice Chambers Justice, 90, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Amory. Born in the Bethlehem Community on July 8, 1930, she was a daughter to Alex and Hattie Simmons Chambers. She married Harvey Justice and raised her family in Amory. Mrs. Sue was a longtime member of the Amory church of Christ and she was a devoted homemaker taking great pride in rearing her two sons and two daughters. An exceptional cook, her biscuits and cornbread were unmatched. She and Harvey loved to travel.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at New Hope Cemetery with her grandson, Ben Justice officiating. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She leaves behind a great family legacy that includes two sons, David Justice (Gail) of Olive Branch and Vincent Justice (Lycia) of Hatley; two daughters, Mary Hilliard (Neil) of Amory and Lisa Gardner (Michael) of Amory; two brothers, Robert Chambers of Hatley and Russell Chambers of Amory; grandchildren, Ben Justice, Emily Jones (Shaun), Matthew Justice (Stephanie), Annie Motes (John), Kevin Justice (Mindy), Brock Pearson (Selena), Cory Justice (Clara), Caleb Justice (Stacy), Brian Gardner (Kara), and Ethan Gardner; great grandchildren, Alex (McKayla), Austin, Andrew, Ciera (Holden), Brady, Emalee, Laina, Hayes, Wade, Lauren, Brendan, Jack, Eli, Clayton, Case, Maya, Blake, and Juliana; great great grandchildren, Levi, Mason, and Beau.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and three sisters, Opal Pearce, Audrey Cox, and Mildred Roberts.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Justice, Cory Justice, Caleb Justice, Brian Gardner, and Ethan Gardner. Honorary pallbearer will be Brock Pearson.
Visitation will be from noon until 12:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Andrew “Junior” Howell Voyles, Jr.
PONTOTOC – Andrew “Junior” Howell Voyles, Jr., 76, passed away November 25, 2020 at Pontotoc Nursing Home. He was retired from Wonder Bread in Memphis after 29 years and moved to Mississippi after retirement. He met and married his wife, Sue in 1963 and together they had two children they raised in Memphis. The youngest, Shelia died in 1976. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed and he was loved by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Voyles; daughter, Cynthia Voyles Ford; granddaughter, Danielle Davis (Brad) of Haughton, LA; grandson, Zach Ford of Columbia, MO; grandson, Chase Ford; great grandson, John Davis; great granddaughter, Clara Jo Davis of Haughton, LA.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Shelia Ann Voyles; mother, Eliza Bridges Voyles; father, Andrew Voyles, Sr.; brothers, Troy Voyles and Robert Voyles; sisters, Ressie Carraway and Ruth Hurt; son-in-law, Robert E. Ford, Jr., and baby sister, Lovey.
Graveside Services will be 2 PM, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Harmony Cemetery, Walnut, MS with Bro. Bob Williams officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
His grandsons and nephews will service as pallbearers.
Larry Miller
AMORY – Larry Miller, 76, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, at his home in Amory. Services will be on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hatley Cemetery.
Rex Edward Smith
HOUSTON – Rex Edward Smith, 89, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Sunshine HealthCare in Pontotoc. Services will be on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11 AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Monday, November 30, 2020 10 AM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Houlka, MS.
Nollie Ruth Gann
HOUSTON – Nollie Ruth Gann, 83, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born November 30, 1936 to the late Nelson Frank Gann and Trannie Lou Criddle Gann in Chickasaw County. She retired from the Chickasaw County Extension Service and was a member of Fairview Church of God of Prophecy in Houston.
Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Chickasaw Memorial Gardens in Houston with Rev. James Guest officiating. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by three nephews, Mike Gann of Grenada, Russ Gann of Holsten, AZ and Jeff Gann of Vicksburg; two nieces, Linda England of Grenada and Debbie Allen of Houston; host of great nieces, nephew and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, William Owens Gann and James Curtis Gann; a sister in law, Sunshine Marie Gann.
Donations may be made to Fairview Church of God of Prophecy Building Fund or your favorite charity.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Dorothy Grisham
PONTOTOC – Dorothy Grisham, 85, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, at NMMC-Extended Care in Pontotoc. Services will be on 2 PM, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be on 12 PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery-Union County.
Jack Dale Ohler
TIPPAH COUNTY – Jack Dale Ohler, 93, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Veteran’s Home in Oxford. Services will be on Wednesday, December 2 at 2 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 2 from 1 PM to 2 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Tippah Memorial Gardens. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Ohler family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Jesse Dwight French
PONTOTOC – Jesse Dwight French, 86, went to his heavenly home November 28, 2020. Jesse was a Marine who served in the Korean War. He was a member of Algoma Baptist Church and loved to study the Bible. He was married to Yvonne Hitchcock French for 63 years. In his earlier years, he enjoyed playing the guitar, hunting, target shooting, and amateur boxing. Jesse loved his family very much and enjoyed spending time with them.
Jesse is survived by his wife, Yvonne Hitchcock French; one son, Shawn French; two grandchildren, Jesse Clay and Halie French; one sister, Donna Kay Tune; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse J. and Goldie French; brother, Joe French; two sisters, Pat and Gloria Jean; and his in laws, Dean and Alma Hitchcock.
Services will be Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11 AM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Don Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Jody Riddle, Doug Wilson, Chris Harmon, Gabe Harmon, Walter Chittom, Tim Baker, Jim Bevill, and Ken Hitchcock.
Honorary Pallbearers: Bobby Brown, James Cruse, Jimmy Cruse, Gene Freeman, Henry Hitchcock, Junior Hitchcock, and Bro. Owen Hitchcock.
Visitation will be Tuesday, December 1, 10:30 AM until service time.
Harry Doom
NEW ALBANY – Harry Henson Doom, 91, died on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital- Union County in New Albany. He was born on October 11, 1929 in New Albany to Joseph Roy and Irlene Hamilton Doom. He was a U. S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He retired from Barclay at the age of 74. He was a member of Martin Baptist Church. He enjoyed being with people and making them laugh.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Martin Baptist Church with Bro. Andy Russell, Bro. Caleb Willard and Bro. Mike Johnson officiating. Burial will be at Martin Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
He is survived by a daughter, Marcie Floyd and her husband, Gary; a sister, Lillian Motschman; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Robbins and Doris Doom; one brother-in-law, Waymon Bigham; two grandsons, Henson Wynn Floyd and Elliott Wade Floyd; and his caretaker, Barbara Kidd.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Mary Joyce Simmons Doom; his parents; a brother, Arnold Doom and two sisters, Betty Bigham and Mary Jo Richardson.
Pallbearers will be Shawn Bigham, Wynn Floyd, Wade Floyd, Keith Grubbs and Gary Floyd. Honorary pallbearers will be Colt Doom, Larry Bigham, Rex Mooney and Johnny Wilhite. The American Legion Post 72 will conduct military honors and also serve as honorary pallbearers.
A walk-through visitation will be on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until service time at Martin Baptist Church.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Frances Corder
PONTOTOC – Frances Corder, 90, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020, at Diversicare of Ripley in Ripley. Services will be on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 11:00 A. M. at Williams Cemetery near Pontotoc. Online condolences at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com. Burial will follow at Williams Cemetery.
Willadean Henry
GLEN – Mary Willadean Henry, 84, of Glen, MS, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Cornerstone Health and Rehab. She was born in Alcorn County near Jacinto on January 14, 1936 to the late Bill and Nora Burcham Richardson and graduated from Glendale High School. Dean worked at Sears in Corinth, ITT and CMC for 30 years. During her retirement years she maintained her home and yard in good condition. She loved her family and attended Glendale Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir. Dean loved dressing up and wore beautiful clothes and jewelry.
Private services for family only will be held at Glendale Baptist Church with Bro. Raybon Richardson and Bro. Jon Haimes officiating. Interment will follow in Glendale Cemetery. Magnolia Funeral Home – East Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements.
Those left to honor Dean’s memory include her son, James Michael Henry (Brandy) of Glen; her grandsons, John Michael Henry, Evan Henry and Tanner Henry; great grandchildren, Kaydence, Emma and Elliot; her brothers, Dillard Richardson (Dorothy) of Tupelo, Bro. Raybon Richardson (Maudie) of Corinth, Larry Richardson (Sandra) of Corinth, and Jimmy Harwood (Glenda) of Rienzi; her sisters, Reba DePoyster (Cayce) of Booneville, Retha Bain of Leedy, Barbra McCalla of Palm Bay, FL, Nancy King (Charles) of Rienzi, Mary Harwood of Booneville, Margaret Vanstory (Tommy) of Booneville, Jeanette Aday (J.B.) of Southaven, and Elaine Bailey of Booneville; her sisters-in-law, Dee Richardson of Rienzi and Faye Richardson of Southaven; a special friend, Barbara Ryder; other relatives and many friends.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death be her husband, Frank Earle Henry; her brothers, Billy Joe Richardson, Jerry Dwayne Richardson and Edwin Richardson; her sister, Lavern Childs; her brothers-in-law, Dale Bain and Buster Childs; her sister-in-law, Oneida Richardson.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Glendale Baptist Church, Cornerstone Nursing Home and Rehab or to dementia and alzheimer research. Online condolences may be expressed at magnoliafuneralhome.net.
Jack Smith
NEW ALBANY – Alvie Wesley “Jack” Smith, age 99, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on November 30, 2020 at Mississippi Veterans Home in Oxford. He was a lifelong member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. He was born on March 26, 1921 to Albert Wesley and Nancy Kent Smith. He graduated from Center High School in Union County, MS in 1942.
Jack was a World War 11 veteran and served his country in the Army. During the war, he was in England, Scotland, France, and Germany. He witnessed the Ford Building being bombed in England. He was the last living of fifteen children.
After the war. Jack came back to Keownville and became a farmer.He loved his farm and was exceptionally good at it. He lived with his parents as a single man until he was fifty. At that time, he married his high school sweetheart, Ewell Garrison. They were married for ten years prior to her death. He later married Doris Hall and they were married for twenty years, until her death in February of 2017.
Jack had no children of his own but his sister, Inez Smith Hogue, lost her husband during the war, and she and her infant daughter, Nadine, lived with Albert, Nancy, and Jack. Jack became a father figure to Nadine. He attended her father’s funeral in England where he was buried. He was exhumed after the war and brought back to Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. And Jack attended his funeral for the second time.
Uncle Jack, as he was fondly called, was loved by many nieces and nephews, great nieces, and nephews, and he loved them all.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. Burial will be at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Kaci Henderson
GOLDEN – Kaci Dawn Lease Henderson, 46, passed away suddenly on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at her home. She was born on February 7, 1974 to Ed Lease and Judy Criddle Holcomb. Kaci was a member of the Grace Community Fellowship Church in Golden and she worked as a shipping clerk for Tempur Sealy. Her hobbies included reading, working puzzles, and watching her hummingbirds. She especially enjoyed traveling to the mountains and spending time with her grandchildren and watching over her family.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Grace Community Fellowship in Golden with Bro. Tony Darracott and Bro. Kerry Peden officiating. Burial will follow in the Belmont City Cemetery. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home of Amory is honored to serve the Henderson family.
She is survived by her husband, Tim Henderson of Golden; her mother, Judy Holcomb (Kenny) of Golden; her father, Ed Lease (Flor) of Fulton; two sons, Kodi Sheffield (Elizabeth) of Belmont and Nate Henderson of Golden; one daughter, Sydney Sheffield; two brothers, Konner and Kullen Lease; two sisters, Kammi Gann (Chris) and Kari Lease; grandchildren, Marshall Pete Sheffield and Kodi Ray Sheffield; niece, Laken Holley (Matt); great nephews, Jace Cooley and Chap Walker; great niece, Charlotte Holley; and a host of aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Kristal Lease Shue; her grandparents, Dillard and Ruby Credille and Edgar and Mona Lease; and her mother-in-law, Shirley Henderson.
Pallbearers will be Joel Horn, Eric Hughes, Tony Graham, Bill Henderson, Samuel Darracott, Ben Holcomb, and Hoyt Peden.
Visitation will be on Wednesday from noon until service time at the church.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Casey Henderson Memorial Fund, c/o Spirit Bank, Belmont, MS.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Sammy Joe Kimble
NETTLETON – Sammy Joe Kimble , 76, passed away November 28, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. MS. He was born in Arkansas on April 6, 1944 to parents London and Jessie Kimble. He was a lifelong resident of Nettleton area. He enjoyed fishing, watching television, and being with his family. He was a Baptist.
Funeral services will be at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Jackie Pate officiating. Burial will be in the Liberty Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann (Jones) Kimble of Nettleton; two sons, Rickey Kimble (Teresa) of Tupelo; Vance Kimble (Rose) of Nettleton; one daughter, Cindy Morris (Anthony) of Smithville; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, four sisters, Ruby Kilgo, Dot Kimble, Doris Mask, and Geneva Parker; one brother, Fred Anderson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Jimmy Kimble and J.R. Anderson, two sisters, Glenda Sullivan and Helen Kitty. Pallbearers will be James Taylor, Timothy Taylor, Cade Cook, Doug Kimble, Allen Sullivan, and Terry Sullivan.
Visitation will be Tuesday, December 1, 2020 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Dennis Grubbs
CORINTH – Graveside services for Marvin Dennis Grubbs, 73, are set for 2:00 pm Tuesday at New Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery in Blue Springs, MS.
Dennis died November 23, 2020 at his residence. He was born February 18, 1947 in Union Co. MS. To the late Marvin and Ethylene Grubbs. He was of the Baptist faith and a retired carpenter. He enjoyed watching westerns.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Elbert Grubbs and Jasper Grubbs; step-sons, Allan Anderson and Justin Anderson.
He is survived by his daughters, Susan Reeves, Kimberly Plitt; brothers, Thomas R. Grubbs (Kayron), Truitt Grubbs; sisters, Jean Mitchell, Sarah Tutor (Keith), Brenda Duncan, Linda Pennington (Dexter), Glenda Wilson, Trenda Baggett (Bubba); five grandchildren, four grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.memorialcorinth.com for the Grubbs family.
Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.