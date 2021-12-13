TODAY'S OBITUARIES
James Bub Alexander, Tupelo
Mrs. Effie Autry, Pontotoc
Jodi Buse, Guntown
Sandra Ruth Conwill, Nettleton
Beulah M. Gater, Booneville
Charles Gurley, Furrs Community
Reginald DeShaun Jones, Shannon
Margaret Lipsey, Pontotoc
Howard Marks, Saltillo
Greg Mayo, Corinth
Terri Barnett McCullough, Lilburn, Georgia/Formerly of Saltillo
Tonya Moudy, Baldwyn
Tyronza D. Parker, Okolona
Linda Searcy, Fulton
Rosie J. Stewart, New Albany
Jim Trussell, Myrtle
Turesa Tunstall, Memphis, Tennessee
Jodi Buse
GUNTOWN - Jodi Buse, 38, passed away on December 12, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Rosie J. Stewart
NEW ALBANY - Rosie J. Stewart, 45, passed away on December 13, 2021, at Baptist Hospice in Batesville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Mrs. Effie Autry
PONTOTOC - Mrs. Effie Autry, 87, passed away on December 12, 2021, at her son's home in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.
Turesa Tunstall
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - Turesa Tunstall, 90, passed away on December 11, 2021, at her home in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Jim Trussell
MYRTLE - Jim Trussell, 52, passed away on December 10, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home.
Beulah M. Gater
BOONEVILLE - Beulah M. Gater, 74, passed away on December 11, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Tyronza D. Parker
OKOLONA - Tyronza D. Parker, 36, passed away on December 12, 2021, at his residence in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Fields Funeral Home.
Margaret Lipsey
PONTOTOC - Margaret Lipsey, 73, passed away on December 11, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
Linda Searcy
FULTON - Linda Frederick Searcy, 60, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021, at her home. She was born August 21, 1961 to Bobby Dale Frederick and Carolyn White Frederick. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church where she was the pianist. She was a mail courier for the U.S. Postal service for many years. She loved being with her children and grandchildren along with spending time with all of her family.
Services will be 1:00 pm on Tuesday December 14, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Scott Bryant and Bro. Bobby Ivey officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Monday December 13, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be at New Salem Methodist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include her parents: Bobby Dale and Carolyn Frederick; children: Shelly (David) Dodd and John Aaron Kelso; grandchildren: Sarah Grace Dodd, Easton Wayne Kelso, Allison Mae Dodd; brothers: Rodney Dale (Martha Rose) Frederick and Jason (Amanda) Frederick.
Pallbearers will be Quinton Frederick, Dewayne Thompson, Eddie White, William Pettigrew
Honorary pallbearers will be her cousins.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Reginald DeShaun Jones
SHANNON - 55, passed away on Dec. 3, 1966 in his residence in St. Louis, MO.
Reginald DeShaun Jones was born to Robert Lee and Willie Mae Conway-Jones on Sept. 2, 1966 in St. Louis, MO. He was the youngest child of thirteen siblings. Reginald was kind hearted and a very soft spoken person.
Reginald DeShaun Jones is survived by his parents, Robert Lee Jones and Willie Mae Conway-Jones. Wife; Shonta Draper. Siblings; Curtis Thornton, Andrew Lee Conway, Roy A. Jones, Robert Jones, Jr., Jessie Jones, Rudolph Jones, Ricky Jones, Priscilla Jones-White and Verries Jones-Ford. Two sons; Reginald Jones of Shannon and Donnie Pool of St. Louis, MO. Two grandchildren; Reign Dior Jones and Azie Pool. Three step-children; Brittany Draper, Airion Hindsman, and Dijion Hindsman. Three sisters; Bernice Smith of St. Louis, MO, Willie Mae Jones and Rena Jones, both of Shannon. Three sister-in-laws; Lettie J. Conway of Shannon, Louise Jones and Nicole Jones, both of St. Louis, MO. Two aunts; Mamie Bailey and Annis Fields both of Shannon. A Special Nephew; Henry Smith, Jr. and a hosts of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
The memorial service will be held at Tues., Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Conway cemetery in Shannon.
Charles Gurley
FURRS COMMUNITY - Charles Edwin Gurley departed this life from his farm home in the Furrs Community on December 11, 2021 after declining health for several months. He was 88. Charles was born in the Dorsey Community of Itawamba County on January 20, 1933 to the late Charlie Herbert Gurley and Robbie Lee Comer Gurley. He grew up there, graduated Dorsey High School and joined the U. S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict, serving 4 years. He married Norma Faye King in 1954 in Presgile, Maine and remained her husband of 64 years until her death on Dec. 3, 2019. Charles was a hard worker and was employed for 43 years as a trucker for McCarty Grocery and Campbell's 66. Additionally, he was a farmer and landowner, cattleman and greatly enjoyed tending his livestock and his pet mule of 25 years, John Henry. A longtime race car driver, Charlie was independent minded and if he liked you, he really liked you. But, if he didn't, watch out. A great country gentlemen, he will be missed.
A service, with military honors, celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM Today, Tuesday, December 14, 2021 from the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo with Bro. David Hamilton officiating. Private burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be from Noon-service time on today only. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming.
Charles is survived by her daughters, Shelia Gurley and Gary of Ingomar and Rhonda Gurley of Furrs; his son, Christopher "Chris" Gurley of Mantachie. 4 grandchildren, twins Lakyn and Liza Gurley, Michael Kitchens and Brandy Harrison; 4 great grandchildren, Devin Harrison, Tristen Harrison, Madelyn Kitchens and Jorja Kitchens; 1 great great grandson, Colton. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Norma Faye, his daughter, Janice Gurley Johnson, a grandson, Justin Kitchens and 2 siblings, Billy Gurley and Lavelle McCarver.
Sandra Ruth Conwill
NETTLETON - Sandra Ruth Conwill, 79, passed away on December 12, 2021 at Oak Tree Manor Assisted Living in Amory. Sandra was born July 28, 1942 to Allene (Mullins) and Noel Conwill. She received her bachelors degree from MUW, Masters of English from MSU and Masters of Library Science from the University of MS. Sandra taught English for several years. Later she was a librarian at Tennessee Temple College and retired from the Lee County Library. She was a member of Nettleton First Baptist Church and a former DAR in the Amory Cotton Gin Port Chapter.
Funeral services will be on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton with Bro. Jack Inmon officiating. Burial will be in the Nettleton Cemetery.
She is survived by her cousin/caregiver Sharon Adams of Nettleton.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmememorialfh.com.
Greg Mayo
CORINTH - Gregory Lamar Mayo, 58, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021. He was born December 15, 1962, to Randall and Betty Sue Mayo. He worked for SCP Polymers. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to concerts, watching ballgames, racing, his job and spending time with his grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Daniel Jones officiating. Burial will be in Little Brown Cemetery.
He is survived by one son, Casey (Anna) Mayo; two daughters, Heather (Dustin) Binger and Felicia Mayo; his father and step-mother, Randall and Gayle Mayo; three sisters, Selena (Donald) Scott, Beverly Mayo and Amanda (Ben) Dodds; four grandchildren, Kalee Mayo, Kooper Mayo, Mattie Mayo and Ellison Binger; the mother of his children, Barbara Grosser; his fiancée, Janice Moore, her children, Adam (Theresa) Moore and Amber Moore, and grandchildren, Levi, Brody, Mattie Rose, Carrigan, Cameron, Chandler and Brandon.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Sue Mayo and one sister, Tina Mayo.
Pallbearers are Stevie Allen, Kevin Allen, Adam Moore, Bryson Meeks, Brentyn Meeks and Devin Scott.
Visitation will continue from 10:00 A.M. until service time at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
James Bub Alexander
TUPELO - James Bub Alexander, 45, passed away on Dec. 04, 2021. He was an employee of Robert Smith Cabinet Co. and he loved going to car races, playing Uno and especially spending time with his family.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Ronnie Hill officiating. Burial will be in Priceville Cemetery.
He is survived by (2) sisters, Angie Johnson (Darren) of Mantachie and Diane Jackson of Tupelo; (3) nieces, Kacy Leigh Cantrell (Chad), Karley Miller (Ryan) and Kaley Cummings (Danzel); nephew, Matthew Jackson; host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James R. and Barbara Kincade Alexander; sisters, Ruby Alexander and Kathy Wilson.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home Thursday from noon until service time @ 2:00 p. m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @ www.watersfuneralservice.com
Terri Barnett McCullough
LILBURN, GEORGIA/FORMERLY OF SALTILLO - Terri Lynn McCullough at the age of 61 died Thursday, December 9, 2021 at her sister Becky's home in Saltillo. Terri was born February 9, 1960 in Tupelo to Marvin Eugene Barnett and Hazel Davidson Barnett. On April 21, 1979 in Ballard Park in Tupelo, Terri married Charles "Chuck" Clelan McCullough, Jr. After over 20 years, she retired from Alexander Termite and Pest Control Company in Doraville, Georgia as a Customer Service Representative. She was a member of Calvary Chapel, Stone Mountain in Lilburn.
Terri was friendly and outgoing, she never met a stranger and was said to have the "gift of gab." She enjoyed being in sunny weather relaxing around a pool or watching crime and game shows, her favorites being Forensic Files and The Price is Right. She was an avid Ole Miss Rebels and Atlanta Falcons fan. Terri loved her family, especially her children.
Terri is survived by her husband of 42 years, Chuck McCullough of Lilburn; two children, Lacey McCullough of Dawsonville, Georgia, and Cody McCullough of Lilburn; one grandson, Cael McCullough; two sisters, Becky Barnett Russell and her husband, Bo of Saltillo, and Kim Williams of Memphis, Tennessee; three brothers, David Eugene Lawrence and his wife, Janice, of Kirkville, Tracy Barnett and his wife, Sherrill, of Guntown, and Tim Barnett and his wife, April, of Guntown; special aunts, Reba Floyd and her husband, Merle, of Saltillo and Edith Patterson of Baldwyn; special uncle, Ray Barnett of Saltillo; and one adored black lab, Josey and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene Barnett and Hazel Barnett Grisham; grandparents, William Austin "Smokey" and Josie Caroline Lyles Davidson, and Marvin and Gertha Barnett; sister, Angie Wilson; special nephew, Jerome Lawrence; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Memorial services honoring Terri's life will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Bro. Merle Floyd. W. E. Pegues is in charge of the arrangements.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bo Russell, Tracy Barnett, Tim Barnett, Mike McMillan, and Delano Rawling.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Tonya Moudy
BALDWYN - Tonya Moudy, 46, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021, at her home in Baldwyn. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be noon until 2:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home.
Howard Marks
SALTILLO - Howard Marks, 72, passed away on December 13, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors.
