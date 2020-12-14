Timothy Joseph Sincere
TIPPAH/ALCORN COUNTIES – Timothy Joseph Sincere, 60, passed away on December 13, 2020, at Cornerstone Health & Rehabilitation Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Linda McClusky Brock
TIPPAH COUNTY – Linda McClusky Brock, 67, passed away on December 13, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
GL “Junior” Wilemon, Jr.
TUPELO – G.L. Wilemon, Jr., 68, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2020, at Regional Medical Center in Anniston. Services will be on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at West Jackson Street Baptist Church. A drive-through visitation will be held Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at the South Entrance of West Jackson Street Baptist Church from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to West Jackson Street Baptist Church. 1349 W Jackson St, Tupelo, MS 38801. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be assisting the family. Any expression to the family should be sent to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. The full obituary will follow in Sundays paper.
Gail Dickerson
BALDWYN – Mary Gail Dickerson, 80, passed away at her home on December 7, 2020. She was a former secretary and employee of Blue Bell and Bio Clinic. She was a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church.
Burial was in Bethany Cemetery and a service will be announced by Waters Funeral Home at a later date.
She is survived by a daughter, Lisa Weatherly of Baldwyn; son, Mike Dickerson of Baldwyn; sister, Marie Conlee of Tupelo; father of her children, Max Dickerson;(3) grandchildren and (4) great-grandchildren; host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Minnie Carlock Duncan; one brother and three sisters.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Dakota Nicole Lawrence
NEW ALBANY – Dakota Nicole Lawrence, 21, passed away on December 12, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Michael Small
TUPELO – Michael Small, 56, passed away on December 13, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Walter Jones
OXFORD – Walter Jones, 75, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Graveside services will be on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 11:00 at Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Oxford Chapel. Serenity Oxford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery in Abbeville.
Jim Ballard
ABERDEEN – Jim Ballard, 74, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020, at OCH Regional Medical Center in Starkville. Services will be on Thursday, December 17 at 11 AM at New Prospect Cemetery.
Brandon J. Spence
CORINTH – Brandon J. Spence, 39, passed away on December 10, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Tommy Ray Williams
CORINTH – Tommy Ray Williams, 74, passed away on December 13, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
James Grizzard
BOONEVILLE – James Grizzard, 78, passed away on December 13, 2020, at his home in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
James “Boy” A. Drake
CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE/FORMERLY OF VERONA – James “Boy” A. Drake, 85, passed away on December 14, 2020, in Chattanooga. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Geraldine Johnson
JACKSON, TENNEESSEE/FORMERLY OF TUPELO – Geraldine Johnson, 81, passed away on December 13, 2020, in Jackson. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Eva Mae Bynum
CHARLESTON – Eva Mae Bynum, 51, passed away on December 11, 2020, at her residence in Charleston. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Donnie Gene Holley
BOONEVILLE – Donnie Gene Holley, 82, passed away on December 14, 2020, at his home in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
James Spears
STANTONVILLE, TENNESSEE – James Spears, 81, passed away on December 14, 2020, at AHC in Savannah, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Sheila Phillips
UNION COUNTY – Sheila Phillips, 63, passed away on December 13, 2020, at her residence in Myrtle. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
JoAnne Fly
BALDWYN – JoAnne Fly, 73, passed away on December 12, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home.
James Alford Fleming
BALDWYN – James Alford Fleming, 87, passed from his earthly body on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at his residence. He was the oldest son of Buford and Ora Fleming, born May 30, 1933.
He was always a hard-working family man. He worked in Memphis, TN as a grain inspector and an oil delivery man for several years. After moving to Baldwyn, MS in 1976, he worked as warehouse supervisor at Air Cap/MTD for over 20 years. He was a member of the Houston Palestine Water Association and a longtime member of Parker’s Chapel Baptist Church. He loved yard work and gardening.
Survivors include his daughter, Judy Carol Brister (Larry); and sons Terry Fleming and Robbie Fleming (Sheila); seven grandchildren, April Johnson, Matt Fleming, Misty Fleming, Jeanne Beth Creely, Ashley Sandlin, Michael Taylor, and Kala Taylor; nine great grandchildren; and one sister, Jo Ann Fitzsimmons.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Lurie Fleming; his parents ; four brothers, JW Fleming, Kenneth Fleming, Loyd Fleming, and Bobby Fleming; three sisters, Linda Reeves, Joyce Kee, and Maxine Guin; daughter in law, Dot Fleming.
Waters Funeral Home in Baldwyn will oversee arrangements. A family graveside service will be held Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Kirkville Cemetery with Bro. Ray Guin and Bro. Douglas Kitchens officiating. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday from 1:00 – 3:00 p. m.
Pallbearers will be Matt Fleming, Michael Taylor, Jason Johnson, Matthew Creely, Paden Fleming, Mason Johnson, and Chandler Johnson.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Jaxon Kennedy, Colin Bishop, Turner Creely and Garrett Creely.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Raymond E. Tidwell
SHANNON – Mr. Raymond Eugene Tidwell was born April 17, 1951 in Pulaski, Tennessee to Helen Green Tidwell and Thomas Tidwell. Raymond, age 69, died Sunday, December 13, 2020 at his residence surrounded by family. He was a member of Brewer Baptist Church and was a volunteer for Palmetto and Verona Fire Departments. His career was as an Automobile Body Technician contracted through NASA.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Raymond E. Tidwell will be at 2 PM, today (Tuesday) in the Tupelo Chapel with Bro. Tim Tutor officiating.
Raymond is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Rynee Tidwell who died June 24, 2010. He is survived by his brother, Lawrence Tidwell (Reba) of Tennessee, his daughter Lori Medlin (Gary) of Phoenix, AZ; his son, Michael Tidwell of Shannon; daughter, Heather Underwood (Jimmy) of Shannon; son, Thomas Tidwell (Elizabeth) of Madison, AL; his grandchildren, Justin Dunn (Ashley), Christopher Dunn, Leatrice Dunn Beason (Eric), Farrah Hiler (Carl), Christian Reese, Jenna Underwood, Emma Underwood, Kassidy Tidwell, Averi Tidwell, and Nicolette Brazier; 8 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society, 607 C West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38804. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the service at 2 PM today and thereafter at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestream.
Shelia Owen
PONTOTOC – Shelia Owen, age 73, passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo. She was born November 29, 1947 to Novel and Millie McCarver Baker. Shelia graduated from Ecru High School in 1965, she then attended Itawamba Junior College and Blue Mountain College, later earning her Specialist Degree in Education from the University of Mississippi. Shelia taught school at New Albany for one year and at North Pontotoc for 32 years, where she was the first generation School Resource Officer. She worked for a year at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany and then fourteen years at the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department and Verona Police Department. Shelia was a member of West Heights Baptist Church, the Pontotoc Woman’s Club and Delta Kappa Gamma. Shelia worked for several years with the MS Pontotoc pageant. She was an avid “Ole Miss” fan and enjoyed football games, “facebooking”, talking on the phone with her friends and family and spending time with her grandson, Baker.
A private graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Ecru Cemetery with Rev. David Hamilton officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her husband, Danny R. Owen of Pontotoc, MS; a son, Dan Owen (Jordan) and their son, Baker, all of New Albany; and her lifelong friend and special caregiver, Vickie Dyer; and caregivers, Cindy Gregory, Cheryl Sullivan, Sandra Wiesner, Lou Gaston, Laurie Harlow and Jodie Heatherly.
Pallbearers will be Blake Sullivan, Brady Sullivan, Hayden Cummings, Johnny Gregory, Jason Dyer and Jim Harlow. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department Deputies.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Rodney Baker.
Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Tomi Shumpert
DORSEY COMMUNITY – Tomi Rea Dodson Shumpert, 87, died Monday, December 14, 2020 at the Meadows in Fulton. She was born October 9, 1933 to the late Delbert Rylie and Maude Towery Dodson. She was a 1952 graduate of Itawamba Agricultural High School, and attended Itawamba Junior College. She enjoyed planning class reunions for many years.
She worked 29 years as payroll clerk at Itawamba Manufacturing Company, and then went on to serve as bookkeeper for Dorsey Water Association.
She was a member of Harrisburg Baptist Church and the Joy Sunday School class.
A private family service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16th at Senter Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with the Rev. Frank Panzrino and Rev. David Smith officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by her two children, Teresa Shumpert Belk (Leroy), and Derek Elwood Shumpert (Camille), all of the Auburn community; her grandchildren, Trae Belk (Lindzey), Laura Belk Stewart (Will), Leah Belk Thomasson (Johnson), Zach Shumpert (Claire), Madison Shumpert Oswalt (Cameron), Ben Shumpert, and Jenny Shumpert; and great grandchildren, Lilian, Hardin, Frances, Johnny, and Carsten. She is also survived by her sister, Bonnie Dodson Finney (Paul) of Tupelo, sister-in-law Catherine Shumpert of Dorsey, and several beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Elwood Shumpert; her parents; brothers, Cleatus Dodson, Karl Dodson, and Lonnie Dodson; her brother-in-law Oneil Shumpert.
Her grandsons and grandsons-in-law will serve as pallbearers.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Doreen West Irby
SENATOBIA – Doreen West Irby, 81, passed away on December 11, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. She was born July 21, 1939 to Thorvald Golden West and Harold Womack West in Tate County, MS. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS. She had a long career in nursing at the V.A. Hospital and the William F. Bowld Hospital in Memphis, TN. She retired in 1997.
Doreen was a loving mother and friend. She was an animal lover and known for her generous and fun-loving spirit.
She is survived by her three children, Henry Grady Irby (Kay) of Corinth, MS; Beverly Dawnn Irby Stanford (David) of Southaven, MS and Harold Edward Irby (Jill) of Iuka, MS; grandchildren, Marshall Cook (Amanda) of Blue Mountain, MS; Heather Saenz (Vince) of Atascosa, TX; Hannah Irby of Calhoun City, MS; Jacob Irby and Kaleb Irby, both of Saltillo, MS; Courtney Ann Hall (Drew) of Flowood, MS; Jacob Kiddy of Iuka, MS; and 5 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
No services will be held at this time due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Bert Hershfelt
TUPELO – Bertha “Bert” Lorraine Hershfelt, 92, died Sunday, December 13, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Erie, Pennsylvania December 2, 1928 to Herman and Laura Nelly Rakestraw Maas and grew up in St. Louis. After relocating to Tupelo in the late 1960s, she served on the Board of Directors for Sanctuary Hospice House during its inception and later worked as a bookkeeper for Sanctuary Village Shoppe. Her passion for traveling led her to open Global Travel Service which was without doubt, her favorite adventure. She loved to sew and even though she wasn’t very good at it, enjoyed playing golf at the Tupelo Country Club. She was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include two children, Ron Dierkes of Tupelo and Cynthia M. Shelton and her husband, Robert of Amory; two grandchildren, Erin C. Sullivan and her husband, Kelly of Amory and John Robert Shelton of Seattle, Washington; and two great-grandchildren, Emma Whitehead and her husband, Willis, and Allie Sullivan all of Amory.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman Maas and Laura McKee; and sister, Shirley Hoffman.
Private family services will be held at First Presbyterian Church Columbarium.
Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Bill Roper
TUPELO – Bill Roper, 70, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at his home. He was born November 1, 1950 in Tupelo to Billy and Arvie Roper. He served in the MS National Guard. He was a lifelong member of Belden Baptist Church. A career salesman, he was Co-Owner of Roper Toyota, owner/operator of Fall Hollow Campground, B&B and Restaurant in Hohenwald, TN and Campground Host at Big Bend National Park in Southwest Texas. He was a member of the Choctaw Aero Modelers Club, the Academy of Model Aeronautics, the Quarter Scale Pylon Racing Assn. and the North MS Cruisers.
Graveside services were held 1 PM Saturday at Lee Memorial Park with Rev. Don Baggett officiating and his son, Grant Roper delivering family remarks. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Kathy Roper of Tupelo; two sons, Grant Roper of Plantersville and Clay Roper of Belden; his mother, Arvie Roper of Tupelo; his brother, Tony Roper (Reeta) of Belden; three grandchildren, Sarah Roper, Savannah Roper and Ashton Roper; numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Roper; his grandparents, T.W. and Novalee Wood and John and Reba Roper.
Pallbearers were Ted Wood, Phil Wood, Frank Wood, Jeff Wade, Terry Wood and Tristam Roper.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
Micah Dobbs
BLUE SPRINGS – Micah Dobbs, 27, died Sunday, December 13, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center after brief illness. He was born in New Albany, April 10, 1993 to Johnny Ray Dobbs and Kimberly Rose Hamblin. Self employed for most of his working life, he had mastered many trades. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially hunting wildlife and arrowheads. Micah had a heart of gold and would give anyone the shirt off his back if they were in need. He loved his family and friends. Micah received Christ as his savior two years ago and had spoken in recent days of the strength of his faith.
Survivors include his mother, Kim Guthrie and her husband, Red, of Blue Springs; father, Johnny Ray Dobbs and his wife, Teri, of Tupelo; daughter Elsa Dobbs; paternal grandmother, Annette Dobbs of Tupelo; maternal grandparents, Danny and Faye Hamblin of Blue Springs and Julia Hamblin of Okolona; two brothers, Danny Dobbs and William Dobbs; step-sister, Mandi Guthrie; and his fiancé, Kristin Snider and her son, Maddox of Blue Springs.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Billy Ray Dobbs; great-grandparents; and two cousins, John Michael Foreman and Terry Jo Hamblin.
Visitation will be 4 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring his life will be 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2020 with Rev. David Ball officiating. Burial will be in Stephens Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Danny Dobbs, Trent Hamlin, Andrew Hamlin, Daniel Craig, Walker Jones and Jason Clay.
John Michael Foreman, Micah’s cousin and best friend, will be his sole honorary pallbearer.
The service will live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101 or Transformation Ranch, P.O. Box 4083 Tupelo, MS 38803.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Dale Richardson
TIPPAH COUNTY – Dale Richardson, 74, passed away on December 14, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
James C. Rogers
PONTOTOC – James C. Rogers, 76, passed away Thursday, December 9, 2020, at his home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Tuesday, December 16, 2020 at 11:00 A.M at Palmetto Cemetery. Visitation will be on 3-5 P.M. Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona.
