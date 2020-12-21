Oral Robinson
AMORY – Oral Robinson, 61, passed away on December 18, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Darden and Sons Funeral Home.
Ann Chapman
TROY – On Saturday, December 19, 2020 Lois Ann Taylor Chapman, 85, went to be with the Lord. She was born October 20, 1935 to Leland and Mary Taylor.
She is survived by her son, Gerald Chapman (Vickie); her daughter, Brenda Hunter (Glenn); her five grandchildren, Sonya Strevel, Parker Chapman, Michael Hunter, Brandy Anderson, and Brittney Boyette; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter, all of Pontotoc; her three sisters, Patsy Henry and Debbie Johnson both of Pontotoc and Billie Poe of GA.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wayne Chapman; her daughter, Shirley Chapman Tedford; grandson, Jeff Chapman; great-granddaughter, Hanna Hunter; and both of her brothers, Bob Taylor and Ray Taylor.
Graveside Service will be at 2 PM, Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Edington Cemetery with Bro. Brock McWhirter officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be her nephews, Johnny Taylor, Tommy Taylor, Ricky Taylor, Joe Harmon, Steve Pannell, and Jerry Pannell.
Visitation will be Monday, December 21, 5-8 PM at the funeral home.
Maggie Leola Agnew
BOONEVILLE – Maggie Leola Agnew, 105, passed away on December 18, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen, MS. Go to bellememorialfuneralhome.com.
Curtis C. Brooks
RIPLEY – Curtis C. Brooks, 89, passed away on December 19, 2020, at home in Ripley, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Mr. Johnny B. Russell, Jr.
RIPLEY – Mr. Johnny B. Russell, Jr., 69, passed away on December 21, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Cortaveus Hawkins
WATER VALLEY – Cortaveus Hawkins, 25, passed away on December 20, 2020, in Water Valley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley.
Travis Miller
HOLLY SPRINGS – Travis Miller, 32, passed away on December 20, 2020, at his home in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Mable Vance
HOUSTON – Mable Vance, 52, passed away on December 18, 2020, in Houston. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Mattie Baskins
HOUSTON – Mattie Baskins, 72, passed away on December 20, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Dianne Farley
NEW ALBANY – Dianne Daniel Farley passed away from a brief illness at NMMC Tupelo on December 19, 2020. She graduated from WP Daniel School in New Albany, she was a member of the band and a member of First Methodist Church in New Albany.
She is survived by her son Doug Farley (Mitzy) of Guntown and granddaughter Leann Stephenes (Cody) of Jumpertown. She is proceeded in death by her parents Curtis Daniel and Jewell Buttler Daniel, a brother Larry Daniel.
There will be a private service for the family at a later date. Waters Funeral Home will handle all services.
Ruth Steward Dodds
UNION COUNTY – Ruth Steward Dodds, 83, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020, at her residence in New Albany. Services will be on Wednesday, December 23 at 1 PM at Glenfield Memorial Park. Arrangements provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Dodds family at nafuneralandcremations.com (662)539-7000
Tyrone Crothers
PRAIRIE – Tyrone Crothers, 49, passed away on December 20, 2020, at home in Prairie. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Funeral Home of Aberdeen.
Jessie Mae Lowe
AMORY – Jessie Mae Lowe, 83, passed away on December 19, 2020, at NMMC in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Darden and Sons Funeral Home.
Mary Lindsey
BALDWYN – Mary Hellen Lindsey, 70, passed away on December 19, 2020 at home peaceably after battling cancer. Hellen was born July 3, 1950 to James and Edna Earl Jackson. She had a smile that would light up a room. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed spending time with family, quilting, sewing, traveling, being a beautician and showing God’s love to others. She graduated from Itawamba Agricultural High School (IAHS) and worked as a seamstress and supervisor at Marietta Manufacturing. She was the owner and operator of her own beauty shop, Hellen’s Hair Palace. She has been enjoying retirement for the last ten years.
Funeral Services will be held at Waters Funeral home, Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. with Bro. Ronnie Livingston officiating. Burial will be in the Kirkville Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband of 50+ years, Billy Wayne Lindsey, children Chris Lindsey and Stephen Lindsey both of Baldwyn, Grandchild Marlee Lindsey of Mantachie, brothers Halbert Jackson (Paulette) Mantachie, Larry Jackson (Marsha) Fulton, Lonnie Jackson (Tae) Mantachie, sister Doris McCreary (Mitchell) Marietta, brother-in-law Frankie Lindsey Mantachie, sister-in-law Shelia Spradling (Andy) Mantachie and many loved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Pallbearers will be Frankie Lindsey, Eric Jones, Butch Jackson, Brent Jackson, Nathan Jackson, Mitchell McCreary. Honorary pallbearers will be Halbert Jackson, Larry Jackson, Lonnie Jackson.
She was preceded in death by her parents James and Edna Earl Jackson, father and mother-in-law James and Janie Lou Lindsey, sister-in-law Charla Lindsey.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral home, Monday, December 21, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Gloria Heflin
BALDWYN – Gloria Heflin, 89, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020, at her home in Baldwyn. Services will be on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 3 pm at Baldwyn Masonic Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Darrel C. “D-Rel” Wilkerson
BOONEVILLE – Darrel C. “D-Rel” Wilkerson, 48, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020, at his home in Booneville. Services will be on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 1 pm at Booneville Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Tommy Harris
MARIETTA – Tommy Wayne Harris (aka “Otis”) was born December 31, 1949 and passed from this earth on December 20, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center in Corinth, MS at the age of 71. He loved his God, his family and his community. He proudly called Marietta his home. There wasn’t much that he couldn’t do when he put his mind to it and didn’t believe in wasting his time. He loved the outdoors, traveling, he owned multiple businesses and refused to really retire. He always said that he didn’t have time to be sick, he had too much to do. During his life he was a devoted husband for 52 years and a father of four and grandfather to six grandchildren. He was baptized by the late RJ Wilemon and knew his soul was secure. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and proud to help the pediatric orthopedic hospital in Shreveport, LA.
He is survived by his four children: Kim Nix (Philip), Julie Green (Jeff), Salena Edington (Scott), David Harris (Kim). 6 grandchildren: Alanna Nix, Chandler Nix, Bailey McDaniel, Alivia Edington, Levi Green, Carter Harris. He is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Wanda Jean Lindley Harris, parents Wayne and Earline Bolton Harris, sisters Patti Harris, Martha Christian and one brother Luis Harris.
On Tuesday December 22, 2020 visitation will be at Little Creek Baptist Church from 12-2 with Bro. Ray Bennett and Bro. Jeremy Johnson officiating the service at 2:00. Burial will be at Zions Rest. No graveside services.
Billie Jean Mills
POTTS CAMP – Billie Jean Mills, 70, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020, at her home in Potts Camp. Services will be on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Tuesday, December 22 5-8 PM.
Louise Hall
NETTLETON – Sherry Louise Hall, at age 65, finished her beautiful earthly pilgrimage and met her Creator on Sunday afternoon, December 20, 2020, from North MS Medical Center, after an extended illness. She was born September 26, 1955 in Shannon, MS to John Alvin Oliver and Allie Baulch Oliver and was a graduate of Fulton High School. A lady with a gracious smile and a contagious laughter, Louise was a homemaker that loved to cook. She loved spending time with her friends and family. There was never a search word puzzle book that she did not tackle head on. She attended Faith Chapel in Nettleton, MS where she loved to serve the Lord and sing His praises.
A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 in Jones Chapel Cemetery at Nettleton with Bro. Matthew Johnson and Bro. Sammy Raper officiating. Visitation will be thirty minutes prior to the graveside service. Condolences to the family may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
Louise is survived by her children, Kenny Hall (Shannon) of Mantachie, Jimmy Dale Hall (Christy) of Nettleton, and Contina Smith (Benjamin) of Nettleton; one sister, Helen Carter of Evergreen; six grandkids, Logan, Aaron, Melanie, Dylan, Sydney, and Kyliegh; two great-grandkids, Gwendolynn and Briana. Louise was preceded in death by her parents, John Alvin Oliver and Allie Baulch Oliver; her Husband, Roger Dale Halll and two brothers, Joe Oliver, Billy Oliver.
Memorials may be made to the Nettleton Food Pantry.
Darlene Lipsey
TUPELO – Darlene Lipsey, 64, passed away on December 19, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Mike Dozier
FULTON – Michael Charles “Mike” Dozier, 64, died Sunday, December 20, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center after a short illness. He was born February 7, 1956, in Tupelo, to Charles and Sallie Rose Randolph Dozier. He was a supervisor for San Antonio Shoes, retiring after more than 30 years. He enjoyed gardening and going to the farmers markets. He loved photography, music, deer hunting, and fishing. In his earlier years while living in Del Rio, Texas, he enjoyed roping, riding, and trail riding horses.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 23, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Burial will be in the Keyes Cemetery.
Survivors include his father, Charles H. Dozier of Fulton; three sons, Matthew Dozier of Fulton, Michael Dozier, Jr. of Ft. Worth, TX, and Lane Dozier of College Station, TX; one daughter, Elizabeth Dozier of Fulton; one brother, Mark Allen Dozier of Mantachie; two sisters, Debbie Cooper of Mansfield, LA., and Tammy Dozier of Saltillo; several grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sallie Rose Dozier.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Online condolences may be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Scott Allen Haley, Sr.
HOLLY SPRINGS – Scott Allen Haley, Sr., 68, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Wednesday 10:00 am until service.
Larry Blake
SHANNON – Larry Blake, 57, passed away on December 21, 2020, at his uncle’s residence in Shannon. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home – Nettleton.
Annette Ballard Nichols
MOOREVILLE – Erin Annette Ballard Nichols, 86, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the Booneville Hospital after a lengthy illness. Annette was born April 26, 1934 in Tupelo to Grover Cleveland Ballard and Erin Jane Austin Ballard. After her high school graduation and attending college, Annette worked for Deposit Guaranty Bank for over 30 years. She was a dedicated member of Mooreville United Methodist Church where she served as the pianist until her health prevented her attendance. Even then, she was known as a committed Christian lady who loved the Lord and her family.
Annette leaves behind three children, Perry Nichols of Battle Creek Michigan, Dennis Nichols (Tracy) and Karen N. Knight, all of Mooreville; grandson, Austin J. Knight of Tupelo; great-granddaughter, Addie Knight; and a brother, Joe Ballard (Carol) of Collierville, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Horace Tremon Nichols; two brothers, G.C. Ballard Jr. and William “Billy” Ballard; and a great-grandson, Jaxon Knight
A private service will be held for the family with Rev. Dr. Eric Stanford officiating. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Roxie Ledlow
MANTACHIE – Roxie Ledlow, 85, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Meadows. She was born February 13, 1935 to the late Troy Dill and the late Reba Cooksey Dill. She was a member of Dorsey Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing the guitar, singing, and going to church. She enjoyed cooking for her family and just being around her grandchildren.
Private family service will be 2:00 pm on Tuesday December 22, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Estes officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:00 Tuesday. Burial will be in Mantachie City Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her sons: Dale (Lynne) Ledlow of Mantachie, Mackey Ledlow of Mantachie, Jimmy (Amberly) Ledlow; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Ledlow; son, Joey Ledlow; daughters: Shelia Madsen and Debbie Ledlow.
Grandsons will be her pallbearers.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Antonio Johnson
TUPELO – Antonio Johnson, 47, passed away on December 20, 2020, at NMMC. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral & Cremation – Tupelo.
Ida Armstrong
FULTON – Ida Armstrong, 61, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be private/family’s choice. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL – TUPELO are in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at associatedfuneral.com.
Brenda Cooper McKnatt
SHERMAN – Brenda Cooper McKnatt, 64, passed away on December 20, 2020, at her residence in Sherman. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral & Cremation – Tupelo.
Carrie Miller
TUPELO – Carrie Miller, 79, passed away on December 21, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Lee Memorial Funeral Home.
Costelle Morrow
MANTACHIE – Costelle Nanney Morrow, 93, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020, at her Countrywood Manor residence in Mantachie. She was born December 31, 1926, to Ren and Edna Loden Nanney of Mantachie. She was a faithful and longtime member of Mantachie First Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years. Costelle dedicated 73 years of her life to the care of her special needs son, Donny, who brought immeasurable joy throughout his life.
Graveside services were held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020, at the Walton Cemetery with Bro. Grady Davidson officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
Costelle was preceded in death by her husband, Avron Morrow; two infant sons, and more recently, her son Donny, who passed away on August 20, 2020.
Survivors include four nephews, Danny, Charlie, Tommy, and Bill Coggins, all of Columbus, MS.
George Dunwoody
TUPELO – George Dunwoody, 90, passed away on December 20, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.