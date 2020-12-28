TODAY'S OBITUARIES
MEMO
Charles Hervey
WATER VALLEY - Charles Hervey, 69, passed away on December 27, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley.
MEMO
Lena Mae Spight
NEW ALBANY - Lena Mae Spight, 62, passed away on December 27, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
MEMO
Mr. Curvey Louis Howell
MYRTLE - Mr. Curvey Louis Howell, 79, passed away on December 26, 2020, at his home in Myrtle. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
MEMO, SENTER LOGO
Ralph Beam
FULTON - James Ralph Beam, 83, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Charleston Place in Fulton. He was born February 24, 1937 to the late Odis Valentine Beam and the late Lois Graham Beam in the Fairview Community. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and enjoyed reading the Bible, listening to music, watching Ole Miss and New Orleans Saints football. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and his church family.
Graveside services will be at 3:00 pm on Monday December 28, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery with Dr. Don Baggett officiating.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his sister; Betty Beam of Fulton, sister in law, Ruby Johnson Beam of Smithville, and many nieces, nephews, and great niece and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Odis and Lois Beam, 2 brothers; W.C. Beam, and Jimmy Glenn Beam, and a sister in law, Donna Beam.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
MEMO, UNITED LOGO
Phyllis Herod
NEW ALBANY - Phyllis Diane White Herod, 73, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, December 26, 2020. She was born August 28, 1947 to Carnis White and Ada Benjamin White. Mrs. Herod was a member of New Harmony Baptist Church. She loved traveling in her younger years with her best friend, Sandra Freeman, and her date nights when Mikey, her grandson, was younger. Mrs. Herod lived for, and loved her family with all her heart. She was so very loved and will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 9:30 until the start of the service at 11:00 am. The visitation and service will both be held at United Funeral Service, with Bro. Kevin Williams officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
She is survived by one daughter, Jennifer Herod Bedford (Gerald) of New Albany, and one sister, Patty Sue Hall of Memphis TN, and one grandson Mikey Bedford.
She is preceded by her parents, her husband, George W. Herod Jr. (G.W.), one son, Kevin Scott Herod.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
MEMO
J.C. Aaron
PONTOTOC - J.C. Aaron, 77, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020, at NMMC in Pontotoc. Services will be on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, private and family only at Aaron Family Cemetery.
MEMO
Gwendolyn Leen Dilworth
CORINTH - Gwendolyn Leen Dilworth, 82, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Services will be on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Liberty Cemetery, Kossuth. Visitation will be on Monday, December 28, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 5:00 pm for the public and a family only visitation will be from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery.
MEMO, FLAG, PHOTO
Grover Warren
RANDOLPH - Grover Dewey Warren, 95, passed away December 26, 2020 at his home in Randolph. Grover was born March 4, 1925 to Lena and Bluford Warren and was married to his best friend and soulmate for 73 years. He served in the Army Infantry during WWII and was a POW for seven months. He had one son, 4 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren. He loved gardening, hunting, fishing, and his wife more than anything. He never met a stranger and was loved by everyone.
Grover is survived by his wife, Marjorie Tutor Warren; his grandsons, Stephen Warren (Michelle), Thomas "Jobab" Warren both of Randolph and Jon Warren(Angel) of AR; his granddaughter, Sandra Weeks of Troy; great-grandchildren, Max Warren (Peggy), Alexis Hollis (John), Kacie-Lane Warren, Chris Brown, Colton Weeks, Emma Warren, Jonathan Warren, and Joseph Warren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; and special friends, Donna Strickland, Ashley Collins, and Hope Gouine.
He is preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers; 4 sisters; his son; 1 great-granddaughter; and 1 great-grandson.
Services will be Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 1 PM at Randolph Baptist Church with Bro. Gerald Finley officiating. Burial will follow in Randolph Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Max Warren, John Hollis, Stephen Hollis, Taylor Hollis, Chris Brown, and Colton Weeks.
Honorary Pallbearers: Rodney, Glenn, Timmy, Greg, and Jerry Tutor.
Visitation will be Monday, December 28, 5-8 PM at the church and Tuesday, December 29, 12 PM until service time at the church.
MEMO, MCNEECE MORRIS LOGO
Gladys Robinson
FULTON/IUKA - Gladys Lee Ford Robinson, 76, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Southern Magnolia Estates in Iuka, MS. She was born on March 15, 1944, to Selmer and Susie Ford in Smithville, MS. She lived in Smithville until she married her husband of 54 years, Charles Ray Robinson. They lived in Fulton, MS, until they retired in 2011. She worked as a respiratory therapist for almost 30 years. During this time, she worked as Department Head at the Itawamba County Hospital in Fulton and the Red Bay Hospital in Red Bay, AL. She enjoyed spending time at her Lake House, walking, painting, shopping trips, eating at Dairy Queen, and most of all, spending time with her fur baby, Angel.
Private graveside services were held Sunday, December 27, at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Fulton with Bro. James Rutledge officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Robinson Rutledge, and her husband, Kirk; her son, Michael Robinson; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; her special pet, Angel; and extended family, friends, and caregivers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ray Robinson; her parents; three brothers; and one sister.
Condolences may be shared with the Robinson family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, BORDER, SENTER LOGO
Linda Watson
FULTON - Linda Gail Palmer Watson, 72, left this world Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House. She was born June 6, 1948 to the late Billy Gordon Palmer and the late Henry Lavee Robinson Mills. Linda wore many hats in her lifetime, but her most treasured was mom. Later in life, her childhood dream became true when she became a RN. She retired after many years of love and service in 2014.
Services will be 11:00 am on Tuesday December 29, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Minister Matthew Thigpen officiating and Melanie Golding and Anna Watson Eulogizing. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 Monday, December 28, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home.
Survived by her sons: Kevin Watson of Mantachie and Heath Watson of Fulton; daughter of heart, Anna Watson of Fulton; very special granddaughter, Haley Watson; great-granddaughters: Addi-Klair Watson and Nora-June Bucci; special niece, Lisa Hughes (Butch) Wallace; special nephew, Steve (Debbie) Hughes; two very special sisters: Janice Whitmon and Linda Wigginton; cousins: Willa Jean McCarthy and Sheila Dempsy.
Preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jimmy Hughes, sister-in-law, Jane Hughes.
Pallbearers are Steve Hughes, Donald Roberts, Jackie Robinson, Sam Maxcy, Doug Smith, Mackey Wade, Danny Wigginton, Marty Christian.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Tilden Fire Department.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of your choice in honor of Linda.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
MEMO, MCNEECE MORRIS LOGO
Christeen Bean
MANTACHIE - Christeen Hankins Bean, 90, died Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Countrywood Manor in Mantachie. She was born October 13, 1930, in Itawamba County to John Clarence and Winnie York Hankins. She graduated with an associate's degree from Itawamba Community College, a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Southern Mississippi, and a Master of Arts degree from the University of Mississippi. She taught home economics in Risco, Missouri, before moving to Bloomfield, Missouri, where she worked as the county home economist with the University of Missouri. She later taught home economics in Tennessee and Killen, Alabama. She was the first Head Start director for Lift, Inc., and served as director of the Lee County Child Care program. She was the department head of the child development program at Itawamba Community College for 16 years. She was a member of the Mantachie First Baptist Church, where she taught youth life for several years. She was a member of MACUS (Mississippi Association of Children Under Six). Most of her life was spent working with children, which she loved very much. She loved Jesus, family, grandchildren, and friends..
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 29, at the Mantachie Cemetery with Dr. John Adams officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Mantachie is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include one son, Stephen Wallace (Debbie) of Mantachie; three grandchildren, Doug Wallace (Jennifer), Ben Wallace (Kelli), and Ethan Wallace; and five great-grandchildren, Drew, Jack, James, Kip, and Sadie Grace.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, James W. Wallace and Gale Wood Bean; her parents; and one sister, Hazel Hankins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mantachie First Baptist Church or to the Mantachie Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared with Mrs. Christeen's family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, UNITED LOGO
Beatrice Duggar
BLUE SPRINGS - Willie Beatrice Turner Duggar, 98, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center- Baldwyn Nursing Facility in Baldwyn. She was born March 5, 1922 in New Albany to the late Fred and Willie Stacks Turner. She was the widow of Harold Davis "Pete" Duggar, whom she married in 1941. She retired from Joyner Fields Garment Factory and was the owner/operator of East Union Grocery for many years. She enjoyed cooking, cleaning and yard work. She was a member of Ellistown Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 28, 2020 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Mike Powell and Sammy Coker officiating. Burial will be at Ellistown Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
She is survived by four daughters, Judy Gilmore (Bud) of Verona, Jane Coker (Sammy) of Baldwyn, Jill Whitten (Bobby) of Ellistown and Jeania Adair of Sherman; one son, Terry Duggar of Ellistown; her grandchildren: Jeff Gilmore (Lisa), Paul Coker (Anna), Samantha Barron (Michael), Jeremy Easterling, Ben Duggar (Hilary), Katie Duggar, Will Duggar, Brandy Wallace (Brett) and Justin Adair; and twenty-one great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sisters, Oralee Turner and Ruth Turner; and a brother, Houston Turner.
Mrs. Duggar's grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will be on Monday, December 28, 2020 from noon until service time at the funeral home.
For online condolence and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
MEMO, WATERS LOGO
Sarah Burns Shackelford
SALTILLO - Sarah Burns Shackelford, age 80, passed away from natural causes, on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at her home. She was a homemaker and enjoyed yard work, flowers, cooking and she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a Baptist.
Graveside services were held at Beech Springs Baptist Church Cemetery on Monday, December 28, 2020 at 1:00 p. m. with Bro. Wesley Stevens officiating. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, George Shackelford of Saltillo; daughter, Dana Luther (Dennis) of Pontotoc; 3 sons, Ed Shackelford of Saltillo, Phillip Shackelford (Janna) of Tremont and Jeff Shackelford of Pontotoc; 3 grandchildren, Sandy Baxter (Aaron), Brandi Webb (Tyler) and Tim Ellis (Michelle); 6 great-grandchildren, Andrew, Alex, Aiden, Anna Brooke, Karley and Emma; lifelong friend, Ruby Christian; host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Willie Towrey Burns; 2 sisters and 2 brothers.
Pallbearers will be Tim Ellis, Andrew Shackelford, Alex Minchew, Aaron Baxter and Dennis Luther.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, PEGUES LOGO
Mike Asters
TUPELO - Michael "Mike" Constantine Asters, 61, died Friday, December 25, 2020 in Tupelo after a sudden illness. He was born in Tupelo, on March 30, 1959 to Constantine and Nan Asters. Mike was a 1978 graduate of Tupelo High School. After high school, he went to work alongside his father establishing Connie's Chicken. A few years later his brother, Jay, joined them to carry on the family business. Mike married the love of his life, Melody, on September 17, 1983. It was through Connie's that he enjoyed serving and visiting the people of the community, especially his morning coffee drinkers. He loved coming home to share with Melody who he saw and spoke with in the restaurant each day.
One of his greatest joys was hunting with his three boys. It was the company of his sons he enjoyed the most because you wouldn't find him out there alone. Pickwick was a special place where he grew up fishing and skiing on the water. He continued to make those memories later in life with his own children and grandchildren, but he especially loved a quiet weekend there with Melody. While planning and packing were not his favorite, no one loved to travel, seeing new places and discovering new restaurants with his family, more than Mike.
He is survived by his wife Melody Asters, Clayton and Lauren Asters (Anne Ballard) of Tupelo, Matt and Mary Susan Asters (Anderson and Coats) of New Albany, Murphey Asters of Memphis, Tennessee; his brothers, Wes (Alicia) and Jay Asters of Tupelo; and his mother-in-law, Anne Jones of Tupelo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Constantine and Nan Asters.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 in Tupelo Memorial Gardens with Rev. Tim Prather officiating. Visitation will be held graveside from 12 p.m. until the time of the service.
Honorary Pallbearers are Wayne Butler, Joey Carlisle, Donnie Christian, Jamie Ewing, Cliff Gates, Donnie Homan, Mitch Hunter, Lacey Lowe, Hal McPherson, Andy Luckett, Wayne Mask, and George Partlow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Mike's honor to Make-A-Wish Mid-South, 1780 Moriah Woods Blvd, Suite 10, Memphis, TN 38817 or First United Methodist Church of Tupelo 412 Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, HEART ICON, BORDER, NEW ALBANY FH LOGO
Shelia Barnes Phillips
UNION COUNTY - Shelia Barnes Phillips, 63, resident of Myrtle, passed away peacefully December 13, 2020 at her daughter's residence following an extended illness.
A Service of Remembrance will be announced at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Shelia was born July 21, 1957 in Benton County, the daughter of the late J.D. and Birttie Tucker Barnes. She received her education in the Desoto County Public School System and was the beloved wife of the late William Phillips, Sr.
A Christian and homemaker throughout her life, Shelia was also served as a First Responder with the Eudora, MS Volunteer Fire Department. She will be remembered for her love of traveling and special times with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Reannan Childress (Marc) of Myrtle and William Phillips, Jr. (Misty) of Hickory Flat, two sisters Dena Bryant and Wanda Davis, both of Hernando, ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with Shelia's family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
MEMO, GLENFIELD LOGO
Jearrel Donahue
NEW ALBANY - Jearrel (Buddy) Donahue, 79, was born March 10, 1941, the son of James Vardaman and Mary Josephine Hughes Donahue. He passed away, Saturday morning, December 26, 2020, at his home. Mr. Buddy was a faithful member of Poolville Baptist Church and a member of Amos Dorman Masonic Lodge number 480. He was a factory worker most of his life working in furniture manufacturing and his hobbies were hunting, fishing, and gardening.
He is survived by his wife, Sharron Donahue, of New Albany; two sons, Gerald Donahue (Debbie) of Fulton and James Wade Donahue (Catina) of New Albany; two daughters, Rebecca Dye (Sandy) of Myrtle and Amanda Simmons (Timothy) of New Albany; a step-daughter, Sheila Farrar, of Ellistown; seven grandchildren; twenty one great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lillah Mae Donahue, and one daughter, Lori Ann Phelan.
Services will be Tuesday at Poolville Baptist Church at 11:00 A.M, with Brother Larry Harrison and Brother Roy Forshea, officiating. Burial with Masonic Rites will follow at Glenfield Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Robby Bogue
PONTOTOC - Robby David Bogue, age 72, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at his residence. He was born March 22, 1948 to Isom Berry and Loy Robbins Bogue. Robby was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. He was a graduate of West Union High School and North East Mississippi Community College, where he was a member of the most successful basketball teams in school history, they were #4 in the nation. Robby went on to obtain his Master's Degree in Education, from the University of Mississippi, taught Driver's Ed and was an accomplished basketball coach. He was a member of the Mississippi Association of Coaches, he started coaching at Ecru High School and after consolidation, was named the first Boys Basketball Coach at North Pontotoc High School, and retired after 30 years of coaching. Robby was inducted into the North East Mississippi Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2013. He was a legend in the fox hunting world, Robby was extremely active in the Masters of Foxhounds Association of American and the National Foxhunter's Association. He enjoyed fox and deer hunting, grabbling and running walker dogs.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Bethel Cemetery, with Rev. Jason Pilcher and Rev. Mike Reeves officiating. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his step-son, Paul Moore (Christa) and their children, Payton, Colton and Olivia Claire; his nieces and nephews, Jerry Bogue (Jan) and their children, Brady Hamilton (Brooks) and Garan Case Bogue; Gerald Bogue (Lisa) and their children, Emily Rimmer, Bailey Montgomery and Riley Bogue; and Brad Bogue and his children, Easton and Alyssa Bogue; Joe Beth Coffey (Marty), Karen Foley and Amy Swain (Greg) and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Schwanda "Sissy" Foley and a brother, Gara Bogue.
Pallbearers will be Payton Moore, Colton Moore, Case Bogue, Easton Bogue and Riley Bogue. Honorary pallbearers will be his fox hunting family and the MS Association of Coaches.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Bethel Baptist Church, 1011 CR 42, Etta, MS 38627.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
MEMO, MCNEECE MORRIS LOGO
Juanita Maxcy
FULTON - Juanita Lindsey Maxcy, 82, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020, at The Meadows. She was born February 7, 1938, to L.G. and Bernice Underwood Holley. She worked for 49 years as personnel manager at Charm Step and also worked at the Artesian Restaurant for several years. She attended the Church of Christ. She enjoyed walking on the walking track, baking pies, and mowing the yard at home. She was loved and will be missed by many.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, at the Hillcrest Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be at the cemetery from 12:30 p.m. until service time. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her daughter, Tina Harmon (Jerry) of Fulton; two step-children, Jerry Maxcy (Carolyn) of Fulton and Jana Pitts (Ricky) of Pontotoc; two granddaughters, Julie Westmoreland (Wade) and Amanda Harmon (Trent Lesley); and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Allen Lindsey, who died May 24, 1963; her husband of 37 years, Fred Lewis Maxcy, who died September 27, 2018; her parents, L.G. and Bernice Holley; and one sister and brother-in-law, Syble and Tillman Steele.
Condolences may be shared with her family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Shirley Adams
HOULKA - Shirley Adams, 73, passed away on December 28, 2020, at her home in Houlka. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
MEMO, WATERS LOGO
Henry Larence "Diddle" Floyd
ALPINE - Henry Larence "Diddle" Floyd, 83, passed away on December 27, 2020 at the New Albany Health & Rehab. He was a retired farmer and factory worker. He enjoyed playing dominoes, guitar, attending ballgames, going to church and gardening. He loved spending time with friends and family. He enjoyed carrying candy to all the children at Church. He was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home, Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 2:00 p. m.
with Bro. Merle Floyd and Bro. Tommy Ausburn officiating. Burial will be in Jericho Cemetery.
He is survived by 2 nieces, Judy Guerrero (Humberto) and Fronie Kizer (Jerry); great-nieces, Julie Carter, Amber Cunningham (Mark), Ashley Coxey (Michael) and Jessica Young (Andy); nephew, Jared Carter; 7 great-great-nieces and nephews; host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earnest and Eular Floyd; 5 brothers, Stacy Floyd, Carlton Floyd, Charlie Floyd, Billy Wayne Floyd and Robert Floyd.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home, Monday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p. m. and Tuesday morning from 10:00 a.m. until service time.
Pallbearers will be Humberto Guerrero, Jared Carter, Mark Cunningham, Breland Randle, Andy Young and Michael Coxey.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
MEMO, FLAG, PHOTO, UNITED LOGO
Bobby Kimbrell
NEW ALBANY - Bobby Joe Kimbrell, 67, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County in New Albany. He was born February 14, 1953 in Union County to Charlie Monroe Kimbrell and Lena Mae Percell Kimbrell. He was retired from MRI Scrap Metal. He enjoyed outdoors, gardening and welding. He was a big family man, and made sure the kids knew he loved them. He was a friend of a friend. He was a member of Open Door Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Hilda Ann Mardis Kimbrell; three daughters, Mary Kimbrell Medlin (Brad), Crystal Kimbrell Wooten (Pat), and Jody Kimbrell Clayton (Tody); one son, Merle Kimbrell; three sisters, Nancy Kimbrell Little, Mary Kimbrell Smith and Margaret Kimbrell Hudson; one brother, Charles Kimrell; and eight grandchildren.
He was preceded by his parents; a sister, Lucy Kimbrell Hall; and three brothers, James Kimbrell, Hank Kimbrell and John Kimbrell.
MEMO
Rickey Eugene Derrick
TIPPAH COUNTY - Rickey Eugene Derrick, 64, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020, at his residence in Ripley. Services will be on Wednesday, December 30 at 1 PM at The Overflow Church located at 713 South Line St. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 29 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Overflow Church. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Derrick family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Peggy Sue Burnett Pelt
TIPPAH COUNTY - Peggy Sue Burnett Pelt, 55, passed away Wednesday, December 24, 2020, at her residence in Ripley. Services will be on Wednesday, December 30 at 2 PM at Faith Fellowship Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 29 from 5 PM to 8 PM at Faith Fellowship Church. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Antioch Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Peggy's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Jimmy E. Wylie
GOLDEN - Jimmy E. Wylie, 66, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020, at North Ms. Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Thursday, December 31, 11 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 30, 5-8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Pleasant Site Cemetery, Marion County, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
MEMO
LaDonna Joyce Moore
TIPPAH/ALCORN COUNTIES - LaDonna Joyce Moore, 54, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020, at her residence in Corinth. A private family service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Michael L. Nerren
AMORY - Michael L. Nerren, 63, passed away on December 28, 2020, at Oak Tree Manor in Amory, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
MEMO
Kathey "Gert" Pannell
BYHALIA - Kathey "Gert" Pannell, 73, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020, at her home in Byhalia. Services will be on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at 12 noon at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Tuesday, 10:00 am until service.
MEMO, TISDALE ABERDEEN LOGO
Antoinette Allen
ABERDEEN - Antoinette Sloan Allen, 93, passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at the Care Center of Aberdeen. Born in the Peaceful Valley Community of Itawamba County, she was a daughter of Luther and Beulah Hickman Sloan. She attended the Van Buren school in Itawamba County. In 1941 she married Boyd Allen and worked in the area garment plants. In addition, she was a tax preparer, working for the Monroe County Hospital as a bookkeeper, later retiring form H&R Block. A devoted wife and mother, she was known for her cathead biscuits. She was of the Pentecostal faith and enjoyed traveling to many churches holding revivals and singings. She loved to work in her garden and to tend her roses. She enjoyed looking at magazines and enjoyed being with her family.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Oaklawn Cemetery in Aberdeen with Bro. Robert Earl Fowlkes officiating. Tisdale-Lann Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m.
She is survived by her son, Donnie Allen (Shelia) of Becker; one sister, Ruth Williams (Horace) of Germantown, TN; 5 grandchildren, Troy Allen, Clint Allen, Brock Allen, Seth Allen, and Conner Allen; 7 great grandchildren, Peyton Allen, Tripp Allen, Luke Allen, Hogan Allen, Arden Carpenter, Lea Anna Allen, and Kelly Carpenter; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, Anthony Allen; great grandson, Cain Rinehart; 2 brothers; and 3 sisters.
Condolences may be shared with the family at tisdalelannmemorial.com.
MEMO
Michael Richardson
ABERDEEN - Michael Richardson, 66, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be on 12 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Ingomar Cemetery.
MEMO, PHOTO, PICKLE LOGO
Randall Wayne Carter
NETTLETON - Randall Wayne Carter, 74, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice Center, Tupelo, MS. Born in Quincy, MS, on September 24, 1946, he was the son of the late Pearl Thatcher and Andrew Jackson Carter, Jr.
Randall graduated from Shannon High School and attended ICC. As a very young man he worked at Sears and Aircap. He was musical director at Verona Elementary, Amory and Mantachie High School. After teaching, with his love of music he continued by working at the Bandwagon and other music stores in the area.
He loved the outdoors, gardening, and all God's creatures large and small. He had a green thumb, with the ability to grow the best tomatoes which he always shared generously. Randall was kind, honest, and a hard worker. A Christian, he loved his family and in return expected little. He had a brilliant mind but dealt with mental illness. He dreamed big but lived a simple life.
His family misses him dearly yet they believe that God welcomed him home and his healing became complete the second he was in his presence.
Those left to remember his quiet and gentle ways are his sisters, Brenda Smith (Hamilton), Tupelo, Glenda Savery (Joe), Mooreville; niece, Cherry Tutor, Shannon; nephew, Perry Smith (Becky), Nashville; a host of great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Pearl Carter.
The family would like to thank the staff and North Mississippi Medical Center Nursing Home Long Term Care Center of Pontotoc, as well as the 3rd floor for his special care. They would also like to extend a special thanks to Sanctuary Hospice for his end of life care.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at 2:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home with Rev. David Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Lann Cemetery, Greenwood Springs, MS.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at the funeral home in Amory. Donations can be made to Sanctuary Hospice or a Charity of Choice. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
MEMO, TISDALE NETTLETON LOGO
Billy Joe Finney
PLANTERSVILLE/NETTLETON - Billy Joe Finney, 77, passed away on December 24, 2020 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born on September 4, 1943 to parents W. C. "Son" Finney and Ozelle (Parker) Finney. He was a lifelong resident of the Plantersville and Nettleton area. Mr. Finney had been an auctioneer since 1964. He was a member and deacon of South Nettleton Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. He also enjoyed talking and joking with his friends and also doing benefit auctions to help people.
Funeral services will be at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Nettleton on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Jeffrey Adams officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife Betty Ann (Barnes) Finney of Plantersville; two daughters, Shelia Boland (Keith) of Plantersville; Kim Best (Matt Graham) of Plantersville; one son , "Little" Billy Finney (Lacey) of Plantersville; nine grandchildren, Derrik Boland (Jennifer), Jami Boland (Katie), Ashley Best (Dusty) T. J. Best (Lindsey), Katibeth Crawley (Tanner), Jon Evan Finney, Kaydence Fay, Kyler Finney, Knox Finney; 13 great grandchildren, Briggs, Jay, Jayla, Jaycee, Ramsey, Austynn, Jordyn, Rae Rhodes, Bailey, Rylie, Colton, Jessa, Kipton and a host of friends and extended family also longtime employee Dan Guess. He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter-in-law Molly Boland.
Visitation will be Saturday from 12:00- 2:00 p.m. before service time at the funeral home. Due to Covid-19 the family request that all attendees please wear a mask and practice social distancing as mandated by the CDC guidelines. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
MEMO
Charles Bailey, Sr.
BRUCE - Charles Bailey, Sr., 69, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at home in Bruce. Services will be on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 12 noon at Hamblet Cemetery in Coffeeville, MS. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 from 5-6 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Bruce. Burial will follow at Hamblet Cemetery.
MEMO
Tommy Lee Stubbs
BOONEVILLE - Tommy Lee Stubbs, 73, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Baldwyn for immediate family only. A walk through visitation will be on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 3-5 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Booneville, MS. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
MEMO, FLAG, PHOTO
Mr. Charles Roberts
PRENTISS COUNTY - At 6:48 pm on December 25th, 2020, Charles William “Chuck” Roberts took the hand of Jesus, to make a new life of glory with our Great Redeemer. He was surrounded by his loving family at the time of his death. He was 86 years old.
Funeral services for Mr. Roberts will be 12:00 Noon Wednesday, December 30, 2020, in the Chapel of Holman Funeral Home and Cremations in Ozark with Reverend Dr. Scott Thompson and Reverend Jim Hill officiating. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Memory Gardens with Full Military Honors, Holman Funeral Home of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark Wednesday from 10:30 A.M. until service time.
Mr. Roberts was born on September 5, 1934 in Prentiss County, Mississippi and was the last surviving sibling of seven. He joined the U.S. Army on February 4, 1954 in Memphis, Tennessee at age 19. He completed his education in the military and served as a food service specialist, executive chef, administrative specialist and manager. He retired from the U.S. Army in 1975 after 22 years of honorable service at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas as a Master Sergeant (E-8). He served our country honorably in both Korea and as a Veteran during the Vietnam War. He was the recipient of numerous awards to include the Meritorious Service Medal (MSM) with two oak leaf clusters and was recognized for professionalism and excellence in food service receiving two Philip A. Connelly Awards for best dining facility in the U.S. Army. He is also accredited with developing the ala carte line in Army dining halls. After retiring from the Army, he went to work in the private sector as a government contractor in Dothan, Alabama. He officially retired in 1993 to spend more time with family, friends, and to focus on fishing with his close friend the late Don Hughes of more than 40+ years. He enjoyed singing in the choir, serving as a trustee and member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church, watching western TV shows, Auburn football and being a member of Ozark Masonic Lodge 349.
Mr. Roberts is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Sharon K. Roberts and his three children: Felecia Starr Bowman of Ozark, Alabama; Chuck Roberts Jr. (Mercy) of Downey, California; LaShana Roberts of Ariton, Alabama. His grandchildren include Christopher Roberts (Rachelle), Andrew Roberts (Erin), Morgan Hammock (Scott), William Matthew Gearhart, William and Tyler Roberts. Great grandchildren include Hannah Rose Roberts, Kaydyn Burkley Roberts, Cody Micheal Roberts, Penelope Lane Roberts, Raleigh Roberts, Hughes and Hayes Hammock along with numerous nieces and nephews. Special friends: Brother Terrell Andrews, Cecil Simmons and Bruce Robinson.
He was preceded in death by his parents Oliver and Annie Mae Roberts and his siblings: Ernest Roberts, Rubel Roberts, Clara Mae Allen, Emmie Tarpley, Henry Gurland Roberts and Glen Roberts, and special friend, Don Hughes.
Pallbearers include Andrew Roberts, Dr. Richard Scott Hammock, Dennis Bowman, Logan Webb, Patrick Webb and Jeff Friend. Honorary pallbearer is William Matthew Gearhart.
Special thanks to Dr. Roland Spedale who helped care for Chuck for over 20 years, Dr. Scott Hammock, Sherry Johnson and Dale Medical Center Community Hospice.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made in his memory to Ridgecrest Baptist Church Building Fund, 1971 Deese Road, Ozark, Alabama 36360.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com.
MEMO
Carolyn Brinkley
TUPELO - Carolyn Brinkley, 62, passed away on December 27, 2020, at her home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Ruby Martin
ECRU - Ms. Ruby Faye Poynor Martin, age 67, died Saturday, December 26, 2020 while at her daughter's residence in Ecru. She was born July 17, 1953 in Tunica County. Her mother was Mary Alice Poynor. She was a seamstress employed by Rosato until it closed and then manager of real estate properties in Lee County for many years. Ruby's hobbies included fishing and spending time with her children and grandchildren who lovingly called her Mawmaw.
A celebration of life service will be at 11 AM, Wednesday, December 30, 2020 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. David Westmoreland officiating. Burial will follow in Tupelo Memorial Park. Visitation will be today (Tues.) from 4 PM - 7 PM and Wednesday from 10 AM to service time.
Ruby is survived by her children, Bubba Moore (Jennifer) of Water Valley, Lynn Logan of Pontotoc, and Cindy Paige-Bynum (David) of Ecru; 1 sister, Susie Hall of Pontotoc; 7 grandchildren, Korey Smith, Zack Moore, Joshua Smith, Antonio Paige, Addison Bynum, Charlie Bynum, Danielle Strawbridge; 2 great grandchildren, James Michael Smith and Jupiter Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, Odis Elliott and Melvin Elliott, and grandson, Kyle Moore who died August 14, 2020.
Pallbearers will be Gary Waldo, Jr., Dale Paige, Robert Mulligan, Luis Beltran, Spinner Gutierrez, Eddie Strawbridge, and Chris Burleson.
Memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society, 607C West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38804 or the Epilepsy Foundation, 5 Old River Place, #105, Jackson, MS 39202. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Those who cannot attend may view the service at 11 AM Wednesday and thereafter at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
David Boone
PONTOCOLA COMMUNITY - David Calvin Boone, 69, returned to his Creator in the early morning hours of December 28, 2020 from the Hospice Unit of NMMC in Tupelo. David, an avid outdoorsman and lover of all God's creation and creatures, was a Valentine baby born in Columbus, MS on Feb. 14, 1951. His parents were the late Johnny B. Boone and Ruth Jaynes Boone, who survives. David attended the public schools of Columbus and graduated in the last class of Lee High School in 1969. He was a standout football player and athlete in general. He was a scholarship athlete in football at East Miss. Community College. David married Janice Susan Homan in Tupelo on Oct. 29, 1974 and they have made their home for 46 years in the Pontocola Community of Lee County. David lived and breathed hunting, especially deer, squirrel, and coon. A practical jokester, he was happiest when he was picking on his family or friends. A staunch Alabama fan, David and Jan were faithful members of Faith Outreach Church in Okolona.
A service celebrating his life will be at 1 PM Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Faith Outreach Church on Hwy 41 North west of Okolona with his pastor, Bro. Jimmy Bryan, officiating. Private burial will be in the Pontocola Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 AM-service time on Wed. only at Faith Outreach Church. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
He is survived by his mother, Ruth Jaynes Boone of Columbus, MS; his wife, Jan Homan Boone; his daughter, April LaMontagne (Chip) of Pontocola; brother, Ricky Boone of Columbus, MS; sisters, Gwen Faggert (Dennis, deceased) of Tupelo, and Candi Blaylock (James) of Columbus, MS; in-laws, Larry Homan (Laura) of Fulton, MS; Linda Homan Shelton (Percy) of Tupelo, MS, Andy Homan (Jessie) of Clinton, MS, and Lisa Howell (Dillard) of Pontotoc; two grandchildren, Annalee and Chase LaMontagne; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Johnny B. Boone; his in-laws, Nell and Elkin Homan; and his good friend, Brad Smith.
Pallbearers will be Trent Smith, Conner Smith, Jeff Seymer, Jamie Dunaway, Chipper Seymer, and Mike Cole.
Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
MEMO
Pamela Putnam
BOONEVILLE - Pamela Putnam, 64, passed away on December 28, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
MEMO
Jimmie Ray Jones
VARDAMAN - Jimmie Ray Jones, 62, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Oxford MS Rehab in Oxford. Services will be on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 12 noon at Cane Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, December 28, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Bruce.
MEMO, FLAG, LEE MEMORIAL LOGO
Arthur Asters
TUPELO - Arthur Asters, 82, died Saturday, December 26, 2020, at the North MS Medical Center, Hospice Unit. He was December 12, 1938, in New Albany to Constantine and Lola Beatrice Asters. He graduated from Pensacola High School and received his BA from Mississippi State University. He was a member of Harrisburg Baptist Church and was an engineer for Rockwell/Delta International of 35 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoyed gardening and developing and trying different recipes. He loved his family and worshiped his grandbabies.
Graveside services will be 12 PM Tuesday at the Hope Mausoleum in Lee Memorial Park with Rev. Ron Richardson officiating. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda Asters of Tupelo; two daughters, Victoria Asters and Susan Asters Ard (Nicholas) all of Tupelo; one brother, Conny Asters (Bonnie) of Apopka, FL; one nephew, Charles Asters of Orlando, FL; two grandchildren, Clayton Alexander Ard and Emily Michelle Ard.
Visitation will be 11 - 12 Tuesday.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Make A Wish.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
MEMO, FLAG, PHOTO
Michael Lee Slaughter
PONTOTOC - Michael Lee Slaughter, 53, passed away December 25, 2020 at home in Pontotoc. Michael joined the Navy in 1984, right out of high school, as a sonar technician, later became a Navy Seal as a part of Seal Team 6. After his service in the military he resided in Jonesboro, AR where he married Donna and had two daughters, and worked as an electrician.
Survivors include his mother, Merle Plunkett (Larry); his siblings, Ann "Peewee" Compton, Lisa McKlemurry (Carl), Jerry Gean (Teresa), Terry Gean (Teresa), Ricky Gean (Donna), Cynthia Gross (Robert), Lisa Greene, Melissa Blake (Jamie), Jonathan Slaughter, Lawrence Slaughter, and Keith Plunkett; daughters, Destiny and Carissa Slaughter; and his four grandsons, Rylan Jennings (8), Ja'Kobe Williams (7), Ja'Marcus Williams (6), and Ja'Corrian Williams (5).
He is preceded in death by Dad, L.C. Slaughter; and his grandparents, Mike and Mary Waldo Crawford.
Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 2 PM at Harvest Time Church of God, 289 W. 8th St. Pontotoc, MS, with Bro. David Hall officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Honorary Pallbearers: Connor Stacks, Cooper Stacks, Dalton Suddieth, John Allen Ray, Nicholas Tucker, Lawrence Slaughter, Jonathan Slaughter, and Cayden Slaughter.
MEMO
Denise Johnson
HOUSTON - Denise Johnson, 58, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Graveside services will be on Tuesday December 29, 2020 at 1:00 pm with all safety policies implemented at Prospect Cemetery in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Prospect Cemetery in Houston, MS.
MEMO, LEE MEMORIAL LOGO
Clytee Taylor
MOOREVILLE - Clytee Taylor, 89, died Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at the North MS Medical Center. She was born in the Hebron Community in Lee County on October 27, 1931 to Clyde and Annie Faye Harris. She was the Secretary and Co-Owner of Keith's Hatchery and a hairdresser. She was a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church. She was and accomplished seamstress and spent much time volunteering to different organizations, including Meals on Wheels, St. Jude and Sanctuary Village Shop.
Services will be private for the family. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her children, Cathy Steele (Keith) of Saltillo, Ronnie Keith (Sonya) of Tupelo, Debbie Dearen (Mark) of Hamilton, Al and Carol Timmons (Ricky) of Tupelo; three sisters, Lola Mae Smith (Tom) of Saltillo, Evelyn Jones (Casey) of Southaven and Betty Ann Burcham (Russell) of Mooreville; 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Charlene McCullough and Lou Norman, her husband, Bobby Taylor of Fulton and one grandson, Hunter Brown.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, BORDER, FOSTER AND SON LOGO
Joe Morris Rutherford
BLUE MOUNTAIN - Joe Morris Rutherford, 77, was born May 3, 1943 to the late Ellis Rutherford and the late Ella B. Parks Rutherford in Alcorn County. He departed this life on December 22, 2020 at the New Albany Health and Rehab Center in New Albany, MS.
Joe Morris was a loving kind person who enjoyed having a good time. He leaves to cherish his memories one stepson; Wade Crane of Blue Mountain, MS . Three sisters; Lillie Mae (John) Edgeston, Ellie Mae Johnson of Ripley, MS and Shirley Ann Rutherford of Cotton Plant, MS, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Graveside service will be Wednesday, December 30, 2020, 11:00 am with visitation at 10:30 until start of service at Palestine M.B. Church Cemetery, Blue Mountain, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Connie Capps
BLUE SPRINGS - Connie Capps, 63, passed away on December 28, 2020, at her residence in Blue Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Linda Lewis
HICKORY FLAT - Linda Lewis, 74, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Union County Health and Rehab in New Albany. Services will be on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 3:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Wednesday from 1:00 PM until service.
MEMO
Mary Dale Herring Sims
OXFORD - Mary Dale Herring Sims, 72, passed away on December 28, 2020, at home in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Evelyn Willis
AUBURN COMMUNITY - Mary Evelyn Estes Willis was born October 25, 1934 to the late Cecil Lee and Mary Ellen Estes. She met her Creator on Monday, December 28, 2020 from The Meadows in Fulton, MS. Evelyn is survived by her children Renée Willis, Rhonda Willis Pennington, Kristie Willis Webb, (Dean) and Chad Willis (Susan). Grandmother loved her 7 grandchildren, Justin Webb, Savannah Tucker (Zac), John Levi Pennington (Kelsey), Ian Willis, Aaron Willis and Brittany Bateman, 3 great grandchildren, Macie Evelyn "Evie" Webb and Mary Mariea Tucker, whom are her namesakes, and Trase Webb; her sister, Pat Yant and sister in law, Bobby Estes and a host of nieces and nephews. Our mom lived life to the very fullest. Her legacy to our family can be described in 2 words: consistency and perseverance. Mom was consistent in every aspect of her life because that is how she, her brother Bud, and sister Pat, were raised - a clear example by their mother Mary Ellen, who raised them. From the love for her family, love for Christ and her church family, particularly her ladies class - to her work ethic in the school system or yard work, Mom was consistent and truly dependable. Married at 18 to another 18 year old kid, Billy Joe Willis, the two set out with very little to make it in this world and raised a family. Dad worked for Jack Johnson Tire Company and eventually got into the car business. Mom made her way as an educator with a private kindergarten and eventually working for 38 years for the Lee County School System. She taught thousands of children at Mooreville Schools while driving a bus countless miles to school functions or sporting events. Mom loved her Troopers and they loved her. She always wanted the very best for all children regardless of their background and they knew Mom was always in their corner for support. She made sure most all of them could water ski and Thursday Lake Day. She raised her children at the lake side and often under a boat dash board. The family would give anything to go back just once to a "picnic on the grounds" Lake Day with Aunt Bobby, Miss Rebecca Roberts, Aunt Mildred Pearce, and Kay and Randy Pearce and all of our Skyline and Mooreville family. We as children did not know it then but our childhood from here to Pickwick was amazing. Mom herself slalomed skied until she was 68 years old, when a tractor accident ended her activity. However, she continued well into her 80s with daughters Kristie and Rhonda and grandkids having Lake Day. We relish many memories of the things in Mother's life and the influence she had on us to realize how consistent she was in everything she did. Her perseverance was evident when we lost our Dad in 1989, with both of them at the time being 53 years old. Mom went on to dedicate herself to God and family living 31 years after dad's death. Her comment to us was "I loved him more than anything but I don't want another one to train". She spent the next 31 years of her life attending and supporting every event her grandchildren were involved in, always present and consistent. We most definitely want to reflect on Mother's consistent love for Christ our Savior and dedication to his church - East Main Church of Christ and her private consistent study of his word. She had the assurance of the hope we all can have when he comes again to gather Christians home. We are all familiar with the Proverbs 31 where Solomon speaks of a godly woman being held above the value of pearls and raiment. Our mom was a Godly Christian Woman and if we only said nothing else, that most important is her message to Her family- follow the example of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ- do not grow weary in well doing- stay consistent not only in just acknowledging Who Christ Is and hearers only, but doers and followers of Christ who will lead us home to reunite with our family once again. Our father has waited 33 years for our Mom and he waits no more. We love both of you.
A public graveside service will be held at 3 PM Today (Tue., 12/29) in the Willis family plot at Gilvo Cemetery in Skyline with Minister Barry Kennedy officiating. Pallbearers will be Justin Webb, John Levi Pennignton, Ian Willis, Aaron Willis, Zac Tucker and Savannah Tucker. Honorary Pallbearers will be the staff of Rehab Solutions.
Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. The family would like to thank the staff of The Meadows in Fulton for their love and care of our Mother. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Billy Joe and Evelyn Willis Scholarship Fund, c/o Renasant Bank, P. O. Box 709, Tupelo, MS. 38801 or any branch.
