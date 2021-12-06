TODAY'S OBITUARIES
William 'Willie' Blake, New Albany
Geneva McNutt Brooks, Blue Springs
Lynton Aileen Sullivan Dilley, Oxford
Lee Fouse, Savannah, Tennessee
Argust Dwight Johnson, Oxford
Charles William McCord, Union County
Carie Ann Milner, Tupelo
Bobby J. Parker, Sr., Walnut
Charlotte Diane Rhynes, Union County
Torrie Rutledge, Etta
James "Jick" Henry Young, Aberdeen
ABERDEEN - James "Jick" Henry Young, 66, passed away on November 30, 2021, at his residence in Aberdeen. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
William 'Willie' Blake
NEW ALBANY - William 'Willie' Blake, 63, passed away on December 5, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Argust Dwight Johnson
OXFORD - Argust Dwight Johnson, 67, passed away on December 2, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Burney Funeral Home of Oxford.
Charles William McCord
UNION COUNTY - Charles William McCord, 96, resident of Union County, passed away peacefully December 3, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loved ones.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. McCord will be 2 PM, Monday, December 6, 2021 in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Bro. Chad Higgins and Bro. W. C. Alexander officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.
Mr. McCord was born October 8, 1925 in Alcorn County to the late Hugh Bradford and Lillie Mchaffy McCord. He received his education in the Pisgah County School System and was employed with FMC in Union County for 16 years before his retirement.
Visitation will be 11 AM until 2 PM, Monday December 6, 2021 at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
A farmer and member of Camp Creek Baptist Church, Mr. McCord was a simple man with a kind heart and loving personality. Fishing, yard work, old ford tractors, and morning coffee and prayer with friends at his church were favorite past times.
Memories will be shared by one daughter, Mary Hogue(John) of New Albany, one step daughter, Betty Meeks of Guntown, two step sons, Billy Joe Brown and David Brown both of Guntown, two grandchildren, Gerald Hogue(Larrie) and Angela Hardin both of Union County, one great grandchild, Laura Hogue, and a host of step grandchildren, step great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
He is preceded in death by the mother of his daughter, Arty Quay Alexander, his wife Dorthy McCord, two sisters, and three brothers.
New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the McCord family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Bobby J. Parker, Sr.
WALNUT - Bobby Joe Parker, Sr., 63, passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021 at his residence. He was born April 8, 1958 in Tupelo to John Elridge and Luella Allred Parker. Remembered as a jack of all trades, Bobby worked in many areas of the construction industry. He enjoyed raising game chickens during his retirement. His greatest joy was his family. He was fiercely proud of his boys and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Bobby leaves behind two sons, Bobby Parker Jr. (Jerri) of Selmer, Tenn. and Dustin Parker of Blue Springs; grandchildren, Blade, Landon, Bailey, Summer, Gracie, Merri Kirk (Landon), Christopher Monk (Brittney), and Steven Boer (Heather); great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Gideon, Genesis, Collin, Blake and Daxton; five brothers, John L. (Charlotte), Durell (Geraldine), D.L. (Betty), Eugene and Billy Wayne; the mother of his children, Becky Stout (Stephen); and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Paula; a sister, Sue Nell Franks, and a brother, Gerald Wayne.
Visitation will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services celebrating Bobby's life will be 3:30 Tuesday at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Bro. John Gale officiating. Burial will be in Eggville Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Torrie Rutledge
ETTA - Torrie Madison Rutledge, 19, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital - North Mississippi in Oxford. She was born November 30, 2002 in Oxford to Randy Joe Rutledge and Amy Fay Chism Rutledge. She will always be their "baby girl." She was very joyful and was always smiling. She loved everyone and never met a stranger.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Marty Merritt officiating. Burial will be at Bethel Cemetery in Pinedale.
She is survived by her parents, Randy Joe Rutledge and Amy Fay Chism Rutledge; two sisters, Ashley Joe Rutledge and Brittney Nicole Rutledge; one brother, Ashton Ronald Dale Rutledge; her grandmother, Linda Chism; her uncle, Rodney Windham; her aunt, Ashley Campbell; four nieces, Hayden Nichole Rutledge, Hallie Irene Williams, Harper Kay Williams and Clayleigh Joyce Williams; and a nephew, Ronnie Joe Rutledge.
She was preceded in death by her fiancé, Dominic Noble "Nick" Rhynes; her grandparents, Billy Rutledge, Jane Rutledge, and Ronald Dale Chism and her cousin, Ronnie Rutledge.
Pallbearers will be Terry Potts, Frank Rutledge, Tristen Williams, Austin Jamison, Kylan Thompson and Matt Cooper. Honorary pallbearers will be her nieces and nephew.
Visitation will be Tuesday, December7, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday from 12:00p.m. until service time at the funeral home.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Charlotte Diane Rhynes
UNION COUNTY - Charlotte Diane Rhynes, 65, resident of Union County, passed away November 30, 2021 at Baptist East Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN following an extended illness.
Funeral services honoring the life of Mrs. Rhynes will be 1 PM, Tuesday December 7, 2021 in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care with Bro. Doc Shelton officiating.
Mrs. Rhynes was born September 7, 1956 in Union County to the late Robert Wayne and Charlotte Jewel Thomas Foster. She received her education from W. P. Daniels High School and was employed as a cashier for Cheveron Short Stop.
Known as "Grandmaw", Mrs. Rhynes will be remembered for her friendly personality, her passion of cooking for her family, and her loving and kind heart she had for her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 11 AM until 1 PM, Tuesday December 7, 2021 at New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Memories will be shared by one son, Robert Grant Rhynes, five sisters, Cindy Bishop (Chris) of Baldwyn, Betty Jarvis (Jeff) of New Albany, Debbie Kinsey of Memphis, Tracie Young (Shannon) and Carol Sweatman both of Myrtle, one brother, David Foster (Karen) of Blue Springs, three grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim Rhynes, one daughter, Miranda Michelle Seger, and one son, Philip Wayne Rhynes.
New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Rhynes family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Lee Fouse
SAVANNAH, TENNESSEE - Lee Fouse, 55, passed away on December 1, 2021, at his residence in Savannah, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral & Cremation Center - Tupelo.
Geneva McNutt Brooks
BLUE SPRINGS - Geneva McNutt Brooks, 93, passed away on Sunday, December 05, 2021 at the Union County Health & Rehab. She had worked at Reed's shoe dept. for years and she may not have been able to remember your name but she could remember your shoe size. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Gloster Street Church of Christ and she loved her church family. She had been a member of the Church of Christ since 1940.
Funeral services will be at Gloster Street Church of Christ on Tuesday, December 07, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Chad Ramsey and Bro. Donny Hamblin officiating. Burial will be in the Gentry Cemetery. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her children, Travis Eugene "Gene" Brooks II (Sandy), Sheree Walden (David), and Kevon Brooks; grandchildren, Carrey Brooks, John Brooks Belue (Brittney), Chris Walden and Sydney Brooks; great-grandchildren, Emma Kate Belue, Brady Edlemon, Treston Belue, Mason Glidewell and Mahle Cathryn Walden; sisters, Dianne Bullock (Wayne), Josephine Gibson; host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Aubrey and Bettie White McNutt; her husband, Travis Eugene Brooks; brother, Donald McNutt; sister, Joyce McNutt; grandson, Luke Austin Brooks and brother-in-law, Charles Ray Gibson; sister-in-law, Carol Ann McNutt.
Pallbearers will be Terry McBrayer, Steve McBrayer, Burt Griffin, Kendall Bullock, Ray Gibson, Jerry Gullett, Chip Gibson and Gentry Gibson.
Visitation will be at Gloster Street Church of Christ from noon until service time at 2:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Lynton Aileen Sullivan Dilley
OXFORD - Mrs. Lynton Aileen Sullivan Dilley, 96, died Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at The Magnolia at Oxford Commons in Oxford, MS. The funeral service will be Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 2:30 PM at First Presbyterian Church of Oxford with Rev. Barrett Milner and Rev. Margaret Burnett officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 1:00 PM in First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Lynton Sullivan Dilley was born in Columbia, Missouri, to the late Lula Mae Hughes and Dr. Knowles Clark Sullivan. After spending her childhood in Columbia, she attended junior and senior high school in St. Louis, MO. After graduating from high school, she enrolled at Washington University in St. Louis where she graduated in 1946 with a Bachelor's degree in Architecture. Upon her graduation from Washington University, she was recognized for general excellence in architecture. She later received her Master's degree in Elementary Education from the University of Mississippi. Mrs. Dilley also pursued graduate studies in International Education at Kent State University as well as graduate studies in Early Childhood Education at Temple University and the University of Mississippi.
After teaching in the Oxford School District for five years, she accepted a position on the School of Education faculty in 1966. She taught at Ole Miss for twenty-five years before retiring in 1991. During her teaching career she authored four books and a number of journal articles. She also conducted workshops, presented papers, and was an educational and playground design consultant. In addition she traveled the world visiting schools and playgrounds in many countries on five continents. She was always passionate about sharing with her social studies students at the University the knowledge she gleaned from her overseas experiences. Mrs. Dilley retired from Ole Miss as Assistant Professor of Elementary Education and Director of Field and Laboratory Experiences. After retiring, she edited a book written by her granddaughter Emily Dilley about the role Emily's horses played in helping her deal with the challenges of cerebral palsy.
Mrs. Dilley was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Oxford. She was a member of and active in leadership roles of the Association for the Supervision of Curriculum Development, Association of Teacher Educators, Delta Kappa Gamma, Kappa Delta Pi, Mississippi Association for the Supervision of Curriculum Development, National Council for the Social Studies, and Phi Delta Kappa. A gifted architect, she designed about twenty houses in Oxford and Water Valley prior to beginning her teaching career.
Mrs. Dilley was named Outstanding Teacher for the School of Education in 1976 and later established the Norman Edward and Lynton Sullivan Dilley Endowments for Museum Education and the Willie Price Lab School at the University of Mississippi.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Dilley was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Norman Edward Dilley, and her daughter-in-law, Lisa Faye Dilley.
She is survived by three sons, Larry Dilley and his wife Arlene of Oxford, MS, Jim Dilley of Memphis, TN, and John Dilley of Oxford, MS; four grandchildren, Scott Dilley and his wife Leanna of Montesano, WA, Sharon Burgess and her husband Ben of Russell Springs, KY, and Emily and Jennifer Dilley of Memphis, TN; three great-grandchildren, Savannah Dilley of Denver, CO, and Shelby and Knowles Dilley of Montesano, WA; one step-great-grandson, Gabriel Beyer of Montesano, WA.
Donations in Mrs. Dilley's memory may be made to The University of Mississippi Foundation to benefit the Norman Edward and Lynton Sullivan Dilley Museum Education Endowment or The Norman Edward and Lynton Sullivan Dilley Endowment for the Willie Price Lab School, 406 University Avenue, Oxford, MS 38655 or umfoundation.givingfuel.com/nowandever, or Yocona Area Council Boy Scouts of America, 505 Air Park Road, Tupelo, MS 38801. For more information or to leave an online condolence please call 662-234-7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.
Carie Ann Milner
TUPELO - Carie Ann Milner died unexpectedly on December 1, 2021 at the age of 52. Carie was born on October 3, 1969 in Mount Kisco, New York to Donald "Craig" Null and Veronica "Ronnie" Null. She graduated from Alfred State University with a B.S. degree and worked in the furniture business mainly as a warehouse supervisor. Carie was a devoted mother and grandmother "G-Ma" to her family. She enjoyed spending time with her family, taking care of others and of course her beloved New Orleans Saints. She was a kind soul who put others before herself and brought a smile to everyone she met. Carie is survived by her mother Veronica Null; her three children Matthew Milner, Tabatha Nava and Phillip Milner along with their spouses Jammie Milner, Emmanuel Nava and Megan Milner respectively; her boyfriend Terrence "Zach" Taylor and her five grandchildren Nicolas Nava, Noah Nava, Tyson Taylor, Skylar Taylor and Tristan Taylor.
A memorial service will be held at the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors- Tupelo at 6pm Today, Tuesday, December 7, 2021. Visitation will be from 5PM-service time today only. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carie's honor may be made at Tupelo Humane Society, PO BOX 2143, Tupelo, MS 38803. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
To My One And Only: I am so grateful and honored that you came into my life. You showed me what it meant to love someone whole heartedly. I am so appreciative of the love and friendship we shared together. Today is a hard day for me. To know I won't see your face tomorrow, I know you will always be in mine and the kids heart to watch over us and be our guiding angel. I will make sure that your life will be remembered and celebrated forever. However, this is not goodbye but see you later. Love Zach and the kids.
Condolences may be emailed to Hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
