Elizabeth ‘Beti’ Dugard
TUPELO – Elizabeth ‘Beti’ Dugard, 81, died Monday December 7, 2020, at her son’s residence in Tuscaloosa. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Doris Schumpert
VERONA – Doris Schumpert, 88, died on Monday, December 7, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Verona. Services will be on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 2:30 PM at Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Wednesday Noon – 2 PM at Holland – Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park.
Perry Thomas Wright
TIPPAH COUNTY – Perry Thomas Wright, 67, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. Graveside service will be at 2 PM Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Dumas Cemetery. Burial will take place at Dumas Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories will the Wright family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Archie Elkins
TUPELO – Archie Elkins, 59, passed away on November 4, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Medical Center in Corinth, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary.
Willie Ray Brown
CHARLESTON – Willie Ray Brown, 69, passed away on December 6, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Linda Paterakis
AMORY – Linda Paterakis, 70, passed away on December 6, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Floyd Bogan
OKOLONA – Floyd Bogan, 69, passed away on December 4, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Joe Brown
CHARLESTON – Joe Brown, 67, passed away on December 5, 2020, at Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Jimmy Dale Butler
BOONEVILLE – Jimmy Dale Butler, 59, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, at his home in Booneville, MS. He was born September 1, 1961, to Colton Butler and Juanita Moore. Mr. Butler enjoyed fishing, watching drag racing, and riding around town. He will be remembered by his family and friends by his sense of humor and joking around with others.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be at 4:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Piney Grove Baptist Church. Services are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home.
He is survived by his mother; one daughter, Kim Moore (David), two sisters, Shirley Pannell and Betty Rinehart; two granddaughters, Ella Grace Moore and Skyler Faith Moore; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father; and one brother, Tommy Butler.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Norman LeClair
TREMONT – Norman LeClair, 77, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, at his residence in Tremont. No public services are selected at this time.
Elois Page
RED BAY, ALABAMA – Elois Underwood Page, 83, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN. She was born in Mississippi to Lois and Ethel Holcomb Underwood. She was a homemaker and member of Northside Baptist Church.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, December 8, 1 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens with Bro. Joshua Payne and Bro. Billy Turbyfill officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by four sons-Roger Lee Page (Nena), Ronald Dale Page (Karen), Timothy Glen Page (Debbie) and Barry Wayne Page; six grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one brother-Eucelus Underwood and one sister-Lavell Mayfield.
She was preceded in death by her husband-Freeman Page and her parents.
Her grandsons, Zachary Lee Page, Ronald Shane Page, Barry Drew Page, Justin Dale Page and Austin Brandon Page will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will be Tuesday, December 8, 12-12:45 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
Bert Miller
BELDEN – Bert R. Miller, 85, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after an extended illness. He was born December 4, 1935 in Stone, Kentucky to Theo and Virginia Fannin Miller. Growing up in Lynch, Kentucky, he was the son of a coal miner. Bert proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. During his service, he met his wife, Maureen from Aberdeen, Scotland, in Karachi, Pakistan where she was working for the British High Commission. After 20 years, he retired at the rank of Staff Sergeant to Corbin, Kentucky. He then became co-owner of a Radio Shack until he moved to Tupelo in 2003. Bert was devoted to his family and particularly enjoyed the time he spent with his grandson.
He leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Maureen Miller of Belden; his daughter, Sarah Hardison and her husband, Dwight, also of Belden; and his grandson Reid Hardison.
The family will honor Bert’s memory with a private service at First Presbyterian Church Columbarium on Friday, December 11, 2020.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Annie Earline Leavy
OKOLONA – Annie Earline Leavy, 85, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at her sister’s residence in Okolona.
Annie Earline Leavy was born to her late parents Ozell Hollis and Alice Doss on February 28, 1935 in Chickasaw County. Annie Leavy lived in St. Louis, MO for most of her adult life. She was also a member of Newstead Baptist Church in St. Louis for over 60 years under the leadership of Pastor Elder Pearson.
Annie Earlne Leavy is survived by two sisters; Imogene Armstrong of Okolona and Shirley Coleman of Chicago, Ill. One brother; James Doss (Tracey) of Okolona. There are also two grandchildren.
The visitation will be Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., one hour before the graveside service. The service will be begin at 12:00 noon at Okolona Oddfellows Cemetery. Safety measures will be followed.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Thomas Newby
TIPPAH COUNTY – Thomas Newby, 87, passed away on December 7, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Heath Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Eloise Eaton
TIPPAH COUNTY – Eloise Eaton, 91, passed away on December 7, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Tommy Earl Cunningham
BELDEN – Tommy Earl Cunningham, 56, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, at his home in Belden. Services will be on 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Verona. Visitation will be on will be one hour prior to service. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona is in charge of arrangement.
Shirley Coker
TUPELO – Shirley Coker, 83, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Tupelo. She was a retired teacher. She enjoyed reading, tending to her flowers, watching westerns and spending time with her children & grandchildren.
Due to Covid-19 a private family service will be 11:00 am Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Kesler Funeral Home Chapel in Baldwyn with Bro. Kenny Davidson officiating. Burial will follow in the Jones Cemetery.
Shirley is survived by her sons; Pat Coker (Linda) of Tupelo and Bud Coker (Kim) of Blue Springs, her daughters; Paula Davidson (Kenny) of Nettleton and Connie Coker of Tupelo, her sister; Barbara Bojorquez (Danny) of Saltillo, her grandchildren; Christopher Johnson, Logan Chandler Davidson, John Davidson (Cyndi), Maeghan Carter (Ewell), Tyler Coker, Corey Coker and Jeremy Stanley (Kristal), a special great niece; Gabby Allen, Teletha Newell (Joseph), the father of her children; Paul Coker, (16) great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Edgar and Jewell Floyd, four grandchildren; Christina Rausch, William Johnson, Jr., Kerry Seawright & Jennifer Lynn Johnson, a son-in-law; Glenn Johnson, a brother-in-law; Gary Nibblett, a great grandson; Cayson Rausch.
William Ellis
SALTILLO – William Ellis, 82, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on a later date at Corinth National Cemetery. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL & CREMATION HAS CHARGE. (associatedfuneral.com). Burial will follow at Corinth National Cemetery.
Virginia “Maude” Trembelas
AMORY – Virginia “Maude” Nash Trembelas, 96, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at her residence in Amory. Born on December 3, 1924, in Amory, MS, she was a daughter of late Dave and Sue Bourland Nash.
Maude grew up in Monroe County in a large family with three other siblings. She graduated from Hatley High School in the early 40’s and married the love of her life, John P. Trembelas. Together they journeyed to the Northeast to begin careers working for the government. An intelligent and strong woman, she worked in the Washington DC area, working specifically at the Pentagon for over 41 years. During her career, she facilitated with the set up the RedStone Arsenal, in Huntsville, Al, as well as other special projects at the Pentagon. She was extremely quick whited, sharp, very organized, and a thoughtful person.
While they were in Washington, they were faithful members of Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church. Maude was passionate about the causes carried out through their church. She perfected Greek cooking and loved having family visit them in Virginia. After the passing of her husband John, she moved back home to Amory and became a member of Amory First Presbyterian Church. Maude was glad to be home and she enjoyed spending time with family, her nephews and their families. One of her other closest companions was her four legged best friend “Pepper”. Many memories were made with family at the Nash family farm. It held a special place in Maude’s heart, as she could visit animals there, take walks, be with family, and reminisce on times past. Time spent with her will be cherished by all that knew and loved her.
Maude’s family was blessed through the years to be loved so dearly by her. She was also blessed in her final years with wonderful adopted family members, her care takers, who were by her side 24/7 and they were truly part of their family. Her presence will be missed, yet her family celebrates knowing that she is with her Lord and Savior.
Left behind to treasure her memories are her nephews, David Dallas (April), Rob Gibbs, Peter Gibbs, and Chris Gibbs; sister in law, Stella Gibbs (David); many great and great-great nieces and nephews; caretakers, Vivian Warrick, Jimmie Ann Dobbs, and Brenda Spearman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John P. Trembelas; sisters, Fayedette Holmquist, Dorothy Nash; brother, Darwin Nash.
A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Amory Historical Society Cemetery, Amory, MS.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 1:45 pm at the funeral home in Amory, MS. Attendees for both events are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing to follow Covid restrictions currently in place. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Clara Cantrell
SALTILLO – Clara Nell Cantrell, 91, passed away on December 6, 2020 at the NMMC.
She retired from Super Sagless Corp. She loved to work puzzles, sing hymns and go to church. She was a member of Beulah Primitive Baptist in Saltillo.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 11:00 a. m. at Beulah Cemetery with Bro. Tommy Lester officiating. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law Patricia Cantrell of Mantachie; sisters Dianne Crafton (Bud) of Saltillo and Peggy Walden (John) of Houston, MS; brother Gerald Bishop (Faye) of Saltillo; grandchildren Michael Brent Cantrell and William Jody Cantrell (Keisha) all of Saltillo; (4) great-grandchildren Samantha Parker (Justin Webb), Rebecca Chappel (Hunter), Dominick Cantrell and Alayna Cantrell; a great-great-grandson Noah Dean Webb is expected in February 2021; and a host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Neal and Annie White Bishop; husband Preston Cantrell and a son William Christopher Cantrell.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Marjorie Guyton Holloway
SMITHVILLE – Marjorie Guyton Holloway, 97, started her new life in Heaven on Monday, December 7, 2020. Born on July 28, 1923, in Monroe County, MS, she was a daughter of the late James Garland Guyton and Mary Etta Allred Guyton.
Marjorie attended schools in Monroe County and grew up in a large family. She married the love of her life Woodrow Holloway on October25, 1941. Marjorie and Woodrow were blessed with two children. She went to work at an early age and for almost her entire career, she worked as a seamstress. She was a hard worker and very independent.
She believed in the Lord and was a long time member of Smithville Baptist Church. Her Sunday school class was very important to her and she loved her church family dearly. She liked listening to Christian music and worshipping God. Above all, Jesus and her family meant the most to her in her lifetime.
In her free time, she liked gardening in both the vegetable and flower gardens. Some of her other favorite past times was canning food, quilting, sewing, and cooking. She stayed active during her lifetime and refused to just sit as life always had something new for her. Marjorie was proud to be able to stay home in her later years.
Many wonderful memories were made with Marjorie and her family and friends. Her whit and fun sense of humor made so many people smile through the years. She leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness.
Marjorie is survived by her grandson, Mike Holloway (Alison), Shannon; great-grandchildren, John Kelly (Margaret), Dusty Kelly (Lane); great-grandchildren, John Henry Kelly, Mary Clark Kelly, Kyle Kelly and Betsy Kelly; sisters, Mevalene Clayton, Smithville, Mavis Allen, Hatley, Glenda Tate, Nettleton; brother, Gary Lindsey, Nettleton; daughter-in-law, Lynda Holloway. In addition to her husband, Woodrow Holloway, she was preceded in death by her son, Larry and her daughter, Ruth; brothers, Ocell Lee Guyton and Ott Guyton.
Funeral services for Mrs. Holloway will be on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM, at Smithville Baptist Church, Smithville, MS with Bro. Wes White officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 1:00 pm until the service hour at the church in Smithville.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to The Youth Fund at Smithville Baptist Church, 63388 MS-25, Smithville, MS 38870.
Please share your condolences and memories with her family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Mary Gail Dickerson
BALDWYN – Mary Gail Dickerson, 80, passed away on December 7, 2020, at her home in Baldwyn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Joe C. Vess
BALDWYN – Joe C. Vess, 83, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Hamilton, Alabama. He was born October 7, 1937 in Mantachie, the son of Henry and Mary Williams Vess. Joe worked for 26 years as a member of the street department for the city of Baldwyn. He enjoyed tinkering on anything mechanical such as automobiles and lawn mowers. He was devoted to his family and cherished the time they spent together.
Joe leaves behind his wife of 16 years, Reba Vess of Baldwyn; three step-daughters, Susan Harper (John) of Baldwyn, Alice Randall (Eddie) of Tupelo, and Brandy Matthews of Arkansas; ten grandchildren, Tucker, Brock, Kaylie, Graysen, Caysen, Lyndie, Zachery, Grady, Kelsey, and Caleb; special nephew, Buddy Watts (Chelsea) of Mantachie; seven sisters, Lucy Durham of Baldwyn, Jan Miller of Salem, Wisc., Glenda Turner of Yorktown, Va., Linda Johnson of Baldwyn, Rachel Wilson of Troup, Texas, Gail Autrey of West Monroe, La., and Katie Hall of Baldwyn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Levis and Henry Vess; and three sisters, Myra Nell Mayo, Della Morton, and Mary Ann Johnson.
A celebration of Joe’s life will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. William Copeland officiating. Burial will be in Beech Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m. at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Arther Lee Simpson
NEW ALBANY – Arther Lee Simpson, 88, passed away on December 5, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Beasley Funeral Home.
Raymond Jackson
TIPPAH COUNTY – Raymond Jackson, 72, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020, at his residence in Ripley. Services are private. Arrangements provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Jackson family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Mary Jewel Hitchcock
PONTOTOC – Mary Jewel Winter Hitchcock was born on June 27, 1940 in Pontotoc, MS to Mack and Mamie Winter in Pontotoc County, MS. She went to be with the Lord on December 5, 2020.
She was a Christian and a wonderful mother to four children, of whom she was very proud. She was married to Horace Lee Kitchens, Sr. on October 2, 1959 in Rienzi, MS. She became a widow at a young age and worked hard to raise her children alone.
She was employed at Brookwood Furniture Mfg. in Pontotoc for over 20 years, and then worked at JB’s and Amoco for another 20 years. She made many dear friends during those times that she always remembered fondly. She loved gardening and she loved people and animals. She leaves behind a beloved pet, Sugar Baby (Shugg).
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Kitchens Tutor, and two sons Horace Kitchens (Melissa) and James Kitchens (Vicky); grandchildren Chance Kitchens, Heath Kitchens, Karley Zachary (Adam), Lance Carter (Brooke), Breanna Kitchens, Craig Kitchens (Haley), Tristan Kitchens, Kelli Hollings (Nathan), Jameson Stewart-Kennedy and Asher Stewart-Kennedy; great-grandchildren Caleb Kitchens, Liam Zachary, Kennedy and Kase Carter, and Kowen Kitchens.
She was preceded in death by her parents Mack and Mamie Corder Winter, husband Horace Lee Kitchens, Sr., son Rodney Darrel Hitchcock Kennedy, and granddaughter Hannah Burt, as well as siblings Everett Clyde Winter, Will Winter, Bud Winter, Lorell Winter, and Maxine McKnight.
Visitation will be from 12:00pm until 2:00pm on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow immediately at 2:00pm in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Owen Hitchcock officiating. Graveside services will be at Williams Cemetery in Gershorm, MS, after the funeral. All family and friends are welcome to attend both services. Masks and social distancing are encouraged for your safety. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Jerry Beavers
TIPPAH COUNTY – Jerry Beavers, 52, passed away on December 7, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Gregory Underwood
TIPPAH/BENTON COUNTIES – Gregory Underwood, 73, passed away on December 6, 2020, at his residence in Falkner. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Janis Moore
FULTON – Janis Moore, 81, passed away on December 7, 2020, at El Reposo Nursing Home in Florence, Alabama. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Rocky Jorgenson
TUPELO – Rocky Jorgenson, 64, passed away on December 7, 2020, at Tupelo Nursing & Rehab in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
