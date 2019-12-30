Ms. Willie Bea Thacker
DERMA – Ms. Willie Bea Thacker, 89, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, at Fernbrook Personal Care Home in Houston. Services will be on Wednesday, January 1, 2019 at 2 pm at Pryor Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 12 noon until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oak Springs Cemetery in Derma.
Karen Gilmore
ABERDEEN – Karen Gilmore, 55, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at New Hope (Coontail) Cemetery.
Kathy Lynn Whitehead Waldrop
TIPPAH COUNTY – Kathy Lynn Whitehead Waldrop, 59, resident of Walnut, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Cornerstone Health & Rehabilitation Center in Corinth. Services will be on Wednesday, January 1 at 1 PM at Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 31 at 5 PM at 8 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at County Line Cemetery near Walnut. The Ripley Funeral Home is honored to serve Kathy’s family and invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Helen F. Williams
TUPELO – Helen F. Williams, 75, died Saturday, December 28, 2019 in the Laney Greenhouse at Traceway Retirement Community after a lengthy illness. A native of Okolona, she was born May 11, 1944 to Raymond F. and Mary Lou Cunningham and has been a Lee County resident for most of her adult life. She enjoyed cooking for her family, listening to southern gospel music and doting over her grandson. She was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her sons, James Williams (Janet) of Saltillo and James “Little Bit” Williams (Vicki) of Tupelo; grandson, James Matthew “Scooter” Williams of Corinth; and three sisters, Carolyn Kelly of Mooreville, Mamie Lou Sheffield of Auburn and Della Jane Rodgers of Mooreville. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, James Thomas Williams, Sr. who died April 28, 2003.
Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Thursday, January 2, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring her life will be 2 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Neal Ramage officiating.
Burial will be in Priceville Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Leslie Nanney, Gerald Sheffield, Scooter Williams and Brandon Ballinger.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to her funeral fund in care of W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors to help defray expenses. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Buddy Cobb
NEW ALBANY – Julice Franklin “Buddy” Cobb, 82, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at his residence. He was born December 13, 1937 in New Albany to Jack and Margaret Warren Cobb. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of Oak Ridge Christian Church. He loved to take trips. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Archie Taflinger officiating. Burial will be at Glenfield Memorial Park.United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Dot Cobb; two daughters, Jean Warren of Etta and LeAnn Cobb of New Albany; two sons, Thomas Cobb of Blue Springs and Ray Cobb of New Albany; four sisters, Francis Dunson of New Albany, Florence Limbaugh of Missouri, Pat Hancock and Nancy Thompson, both of Myrtle; five brothers, Thomas Cobb of Georgia, Bobby Cobb and Wayne Cobb, both of Pontotoc, Mike Cobb and Ronnie Cobb, both of New Albany; three grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Flossie Bailey and Joyce Medlin.
In honor of Mr. Cobb’s service to his country, United Funeral Service will fly the U.S. Army flag during his visitation and funeral service.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Angela Michelle Hargett
BROWNSVILLE, TENNESSEE – Angela Michelle Hargett, 54, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Early Grove Methodist Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the church Thursday 5-8 PM.
George C. McBunch
AMORY – Mr. George Chandler McBunch, 75, died Sunday, December 29, 2019 at North MS Medical Center following an extended illness. He was born February 7, 1944 to the union of William “Bill” Chandler McBunch and Audrey Ridings McBunch in the Liberty community of Monroe County, MS where he lived most of his life. He was a graduate of Nettleton High School and continued to study at Delta State University where he earned an Associate Degree in Mechanics. George greatly enjoyed auto mechanics working for several companies during his earlier adult years and later teaching Auto Mechanics at Morehead College and then Itawamba Attendance Vo-tech Center. He was patriotic serving in the MS Army National Guard. He built race car engines, loved fishing, racing and duck hunting. He was an avid educator who enjoyed teaching all he knew. George was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Nettleton.
A celebration of life service will be at 2 PM, Thursday, January 2, 2020 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Jackie Pate, Bro. Mike Tucker, and Bro. Daniel Brookman officiating. Private burial will follow in Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 12 noon to service time only.
Survivors include his wife of 17 years, Nona Huffman McBunch of Amory; one son, Chad Chandler McBunch, Dyess AF Base, Abilene, TX; 5 daughters, Jill Brookman (Danny) of Nettleton, Marla Williams (Greg) of Huntsville, AL, Stephanie Wiseman (Teddy) of Nettleton, Barbara Benson (Randy) of Brewer Community, and Debbie Bowen (Leslie) of Okolona; 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, William “Billy Mac” McBunch; and son, George Chandler McBunch, II.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Shackelford, Mark Redwine, Calvin Redwine, Roger Hester, David McBunch, and Charles Mullins. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons, Nick Bryant, Joseph McBunch, Daniel Brookman, and Ace Wiseman.
Memorials may be sent to Bethel Baptist Church, 30060 Metts Road, Nettleton, MS 38858. Condolences to family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the services at 2 PM, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 and for 60 days following at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming.
Kenneth Ellenberg
BOONEVILLE – Kenneth Ellenberg, 73, passed away on December 28, 2019 at MS Care Center in Corinth.
He was a retired truck driver for Ashley and he was a member of First Christian Church in Baldwyn.
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Camp Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carolyn Smith Ellenberg of Booneville ; sister, Shirley Partlow of CA; brother, Bobby Ellenberg of Senatobia; grandchild, April Michelle Estes; one great-grandchild, Tristan Estes.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Pete and Dolly Dever Ellenberg; son, Dean Ellenberg and two brothers, Rickey and Gary Ellenberg.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Cecil Truman Johnson
AMORY – Cecil Truman Johnson, 72, passed away at his residence on December 27, 2019. Born on April 26, 1947, he was the son of the late Cecil F. Johnson and Mauvelean Lyles Johnson.
Truman attended Smithville Schools. He then entered into the Armed Forces, serving in the US Navy where he initially was deployed to serve in Vietnam from 1965 until 1967. He then served the rest of his time in the Phillipines until receiving Honorable Discharge in August of 1969. He married the love of his life, Maddie Monaghan Johnson, on November 20, 1969 and they were happily married for 50 years and one month. They were blessed by God with two children.
Truman was a true family man who believed in God and serving Country. He was devoted to his family and loved to the fullest. In his free time, he liked to go hunting and fishing with good company. Truman will be missed dearly by all that knew and loved him yet they know he is celebrating his new life with Jesus.
He is survived by his wife, Maddie, Amory; daughter, Vicky Renee Johnson, Amory; son, Truman Scott Johnson (Beth), Becker; 3 grandchildren, Dylan Scott Johnson, Amory, Brayden Thomas Johnson, Becker and Maddie Elizabeth Johnson, Becker; sisters, Ruby Faye Sorrells (Billy), Sara Nell Johnson (David), Nettleton; brothers, A.D. Johnson, Amory, Bobby Johnson (Pam), Mooreville; a host of nieces and nephews.
Truman was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Mauvelean Johnson; brother, Tommy Johnson.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 11:00 am at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Bill Monaghan, Bro. Scott Johnson and Bro. Andy Russell officiating. Burial will follow in New Chapel Cemetery, Itatwamba County, MS.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 from 9:30 am until 11:00 AM, at the funeral home in Amory.
Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Mary M. Cruse
OKOLONA – Mrs. Mary M. Cruse, 88, died at Shearer-Richardson Nursing Home December 30, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She was born in Chickasaw County on June 24, 1931 to M.L. Cruse, Sr. and Carrie Whitt Cruse. She attended school at Egypt and Okolona. Mary was a longtime seamstress for Meadow sportswear and Unique Chairs, retiring in 1983. She attended Bethany Church of God of Prophecy since childhood and had been a member for over 55 years. She was a Sunday school teacher and an avid reader of the Bible, and could quote many scriptures. Her strong belief in her faith would always sustain her through life’s trials and disappointments.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 3 brothers, Monroe, Granville, and M.L. Cruse, Jr.; and 3 sisters, Lillie Franks, Gladys Reed, and Shelby Cruse.
She is survived by 2 sons, Gary Whitlock of Harrison, Arkansas, and Terry Whitlock (Rita) of Pontotoc; 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; a special niece, Delores Franks Anderson; and a brother-in-law, Ora Franks.
A very special thank you to Judy Dunn and the staff at Shearer Richardson Nursing Home for the care provided to Mary.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m., today (Tuesday), December 31, 2019 at Bethany Church of God of Prophecy, Okolona, MS, with Rev. Blake Stalans officiating. Private burial will follow at Boone’s Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 noon to service time at the church.
Pallbearers will be her nephews and cousins, Larry Franks, Darrell Franks, Jackie Dean Cruse, Jimmy Cruse, Daniel Cruse, and Donnie Wayne Sullivan.
Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Holland Funeral Directors, Okolona Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Marie Hurst
BOONEVILLE – Evelyn Marie Hurst, 81, died Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, MS. She was born July 28, 1938 to Clovis and Susie Livingston. She loved crocheting, working in her flower garden, going to yard sales and auctions. She was very proud of the ribbons she won throughout the years at fairs in Prentiss County, Tupelo, and the Mid-South Fair in Memphis, TN.
A Celebration of Life will be at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Glen Jones and Mr. Nathan Harrison officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Glenn Hurst; two brothers-in-law, Lamar Hurst and Millard Hurst; one sister-in-law, Diane English; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Clovis Darrell Myhand; one brother, Harold Livingston; two sisters, Annie Mae Hunkapiller, and Betty Jo Kehring; one nephew Buddy Aldridge.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be let at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
William “Billy” Overstreet
TUPELO – William Edgar “Billy” Overstreet, 69, died Saturday, December 28, 2019 at his residence. He was born October 26, 1950 to Edgar L. and Agnes O. Grantham Overstreet. He was a 1970 graduate of Tupelo High School and attended Itawamba Community where he took classes in electronics and automotive body and fender. Early in life, he worked as a salesman at Dossett Big 4 and later worked on cars at both Byrds Body Shop and Ratliff’s Body shop in Baldwyn. A quiet unassuming man, Billy enjoyed working on cars, watching NASCAR races and going fishing. He was also a past member of the Lucky Buck Hunting Club. He attended First Baptist Church.
Survivors include his cousins, Butch Overstreet and his wife, Virgie of Greenwood, Sarah Overstreet Riley of Greenwood, Bobby Overstreet and his wife, June of Southaven, Nancy Erwin of Kimberling City, Missouri and many other cousins in the south; and special friends, Kenny and Corinne Keith of Belden and Harry and Kay Collins of Tupelo.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to your charity of choice.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Bobby D. Givens
RIPLEY – Bobby D. Givens, 91, passed away on December 30, 2019, at home in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McBride Funeral Home.
Grady “Bud” Clayton West
AMORY – Grady “Bud” Clayton West, 84, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Diversicare Nursing Center, Amory, MS. Born on July 4, 1935, he was a son of the late Grady Harvey and Alice Lee Johnson West.
Bud was a fun loving man who lived life the fullest. He was a logger by trade and all his life he worked hard with his hands. Bud was of the Methodist faith, he believed in God, and he loved to be outside, surrounded by nature. He moved the Amory area in the late 1970’s and in his free time he enjoyed fishing, riding the back roads and whittling with wood. He spent precious time with his family and those memories will be cherished forever. Bud will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
He is survived by his sons, James West, Smithville, Winford Earl “Butterbean “ West; sisters, Mary Alice Harris (Ellis), Kate Poole, Amory; brothers, Ray West (Charlotte), Mt Vernon, Harvey Lee West; a host of nieces and nephews; special friends in the Alzheimers Unit at Diversicare Nursing Center.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Margaret West; brothers, Elvis “Boss” West, James “Bobo” West, and Roy West.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the E. E. Pickle Funeral Home Chapel, Amory, MS. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery, Hatley, MS. Honorary pallbearers will be Bud’s wonderful caregivers and friends at Diversicare Nursing Center, Amory, MS.
Visitation for family and friends will be on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm at the funeral home in Amory.
Earnest Lee Frierson
JACKSON – Earnest Lee Frierson, 76, passed away on December 29, 2019, at Select Belhaven Baptist Hospital in Jackson, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary.
Deann Davis
BOONEVILLE – Deann Davis, 66, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, at Cornerstone Health and Rehab in Corinth. Services will be on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at McMillan Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at funeral home.
Mark David Cook
TUPELO – Mark David Cook , 62, passed away on December 30, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Christopher Kirkman
TUPELO – Christopher Kirkman, 49, passed away on December 27, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice surrounded by the love of family in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary.
Winston Darnell Keen
EDDYVILLE, KENTUCKY – Winston Darnell Keen, 16, of Eddyville, KY (formerly of Princeton, KY) died on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Mercy Health in Paducah. Funeral services for Winston Darnell Keen are scheduled for Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Christ Tabernacle Church in Princeton with Dr. Jim Ewing and Bro. Troy Jent officiating. Private burial will follow. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am until the service time at 1:00 pm at Christ Tabernacle Church in Princeton.
