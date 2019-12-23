Francis W. Criss, Jr.
TUPELO – Francis W. Criss, Jr., 88, died December 23, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Patsy Morphis
PONTOTOC – Patsy Morphis, 71, passed away on December 22, 2019, at NMMC Pontotoc in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Homea
Mary Kathleen Nabers
PALESTINE COMMUNITY – Mary Kathleen Nabers, 89, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Baldwyn Nursing Facility. She was a member of Ozark Methodist Church. She enjoyed cooking, fishing, cleaning the house and the fellowship she had with her friends at the nursing home.
Services are 2 pm Thursday, December 26, 2019 in the chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Joe Coggins and Bro. Douglas Kitchens officiating. Burial will be in the Kirkville Cemetery. Visitation will be 12-2 pm Thursday at the funeral home. She is survived by her son, Donald Nabers (Tammie) of Palestine Community; her daughter, Sandra Sealy (Roy) of Gurley, AL; her sister, Geraldine Fleming of Kirkville; her grandchildren, Tabatha Sheffield (James Author), Chris Campbell and Cory Campbell (Mallory); her great-grandchildren, Karrie Doty (Devonte), Blake Campbell (Tristen), Gracie Campbell (Austin), Emersyn Campbell and Grady Campbell and her great-great-granddaughter, Swayze Flora.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Julious Nabers; her grandson, Barry Nabers; 4 brothers and 1 sister. Pallbearers are, Chris Campbell, Cory Campbell, Blake Campbell and Austin Coon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Baldwyn Nursing Facility Activity Center. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Patera “PJ” Cortez McGee, Jr.
TUPELO – Patera “PJ” Cortez McGee, Jr., 7, died Sunday, December 22, 2019, in Carthage. Services will be on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11 AM at Cornerstone Church, 1921 Briar Ridge Road, Tupelo, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 3 PM to 6 PM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. A full obituary will follow at a later date. Condolences to the family may be e-mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Steven Bennett
CALHOUN CITY – Steven Glenn Bennett, 42, of Calhoun City passed from this life on December 20, 2019 in Greenville at Delta Regional Medical Center after an extended illness. Steven was born in Oxford on September 27, 1977 to Jerry Lynn Bennett and Rebecca Walker Grier. Steven spent many seasons of his life behind the wheel of a big rig as truck driver. When Steven wasn’t transporting goods across the nation; he could be found cruising a field preparing a field it planting. Steven was an avid outdoorsman, which could be evidenced by his love for horseback riding, hunting, and fishing. As member of Lewis Memorial United Methodist Steven learned about the gift of eternal life, and accepted this gift from his heavenly father.
Steven leaves behind his mother, Rebecca Walker Grier of Calhoun City; father, Jerry Lynn Bennett of Oxford; paternal grandparents, Clinton and Ruby Bennett of Oxford; one brother, Terry Lynn (Kayla) Bennett of Oxford; one nephew, Kyle Bennett; one niece, Kristen Bennett. Steven was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Aubrey and Marie Walker. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 5:00PM-8:00PM at Parker Memorial Funeral Home of Bruce.
A funeral service remembering Steven’s life will take place Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Parker Memorial Home with Rev. Allen Dearing, Dr. Will Dowling, and Chaplin Hayes officiating. Jacob Bingham, John Jasper Bingham, Glenn Callahan, Jess Moore, Jake Shute, and Ryan Shutewill carry Steven to his final resting place in Bethel Cemetery. Members of the Saboulga Fire Department will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Parker Memorial Funeral Home of Bruce and Vardaman is honored to serve the family in making arrangements remembering Steven’s life. Online condolences may be made at parkermemorialfuneralhomes.com.
Margaret Coltharp
MYRTLE – Margaret Earlene Coltharp, 83, passed away Sunday, December 22,2019 at Rest Haven Nursing Home in Ripley, MS. Two days shy of her and her husband, Lenox, 68th wedding anniversary. She was born in Union county, January 9,1936 to the late William and Bessie Potts Dean. She was a member of Victory Life Center in New Albany.
She was a homemaker, a loving wife and mother, a good Christian who loved her church. She enjoyed working in the yard especially her flowers.
Services will be held at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, December 26,2019 at Victory Life Center with Bro. Mark Bishop, Raymond Bishop and Billy Coltharp officiating. Burial will be in the Glenfield Memorial Park in New Albany. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Lenox Coltharp; one daughter, Melody Kirk (Benny); one son, Eddie Coltharp (Frances); six grandchildren, Rodney Coltharp, Corey Stout, Tiffany Gates, Ashley McCullough, Kristie Salmon, Kelly Kirk; twelve great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one granddaughter, Kim Kirk; two brothers, Jessie Dean, Matthew Dean; two sisters, Louise Dean, Mae Evelyn.
Visitation will be on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. till 5:00 p.m. at Victory Life Center.
For guest registry and online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.