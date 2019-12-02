Roland Fleming Mahan
OXFORD – Roland Fleming Mahan, 86, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi in Oxford, MS. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 2:00 in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home with Rev. David Westmoreland officiating. Burial will follow in Harmontown Baptist Church Cemetery. The visitation will be held prior to the service at the funeral home from 12:00 noon until service time.
Born in Lafayette County, MS to the late Jessie Washington Mahan and Lelia Cook Mahan, Private First Class Roland was a combat engineer in the United Sates Army during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Mahan had retired from being a well-respected plumber and electrician in the Oxford area. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Whit H. Mahan of Atlanta, GA; Virgil Mahan of Flint, MI, and Ralph Mahan of Water Valley, MS.
Mr. Mahan is survived by his long-time companion, Leah R. Rider of Chattanooga, TN, his son, Eddie Joseph Mahan, three granddaughters, Allie Danielle (Rider) Jagodzinski, Alexis and Madison Mahan, and two grandsons, Ross Allen Rider and Corey Akers.
Memorial contributions in Mr. Mahan’s memory may be made to Cure Alzheimer’s Fund at https://curealz.org/giving/donate/
Fannie R. Bennett
RIPLEY – Fannie Ruth Caperton Bennett, 84, was born on March 9, 1935 to the late Gordon Caperton and Fannie Mae Jenkins Caperton in Iuka, MS. She departed her earthly home on November 29, 2019 at Diversicare in Ripley, MS. She leaves to cherish her memories: five children: Harry (Martha) Bonds of Corinth, TX, Mary (Eddie) Woods Sr., of Shorter, AL, Riley (Ruby) Bennett of Blue Mountain, MS, Cathy Bennett of California, and Patricia Carter of Barton, AL; one brother, Joseph (Vickey) D. Ross of Sacramento, CA; nineteen grand-children; twenty great-grandchildren; ten great-great grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Willie (Margaret) Robinson; two sister-in-laws, Bennie Mae (Herman) Nelson, of Tishomingo, MS, and Catherin Southward of Flint, MI. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 3:00 pm- 8:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS; with the family present from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm. Service will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Terry Street Church of Christ. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Ripley Cemetery in Ripley, MS. Services entrusted to Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
Ken Prestage
FULTON – Ken Prestage, 59, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, at his residence. He was born May 30, 1960 to the late L.C. Prestage and the late Jimmie Senter Prestage in Fulton. He was a member of Crossroads Church. Ken enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing, woodworking, playing guitar and spending time with his family and friends.
Services will be at 3:00 pm on Tuesday December 3, 2019 at Crossroads Church with Bro. Andy Black officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Tuesday December 3 at Crossroads Church.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Monica Prestage of Fulton; 4 sons, Shawn Prestage and his wife LeAnna, Zach Rhyne and his wife Amy, Adam Rhyne, and Eric Rhyne, all of Fulton; 10 grandchildren, Caden, Deaton, Rayna Klaire,Weston, Ellison, Jace, Alexis, Mackenzie, Gracelynn, and Erika; 1 brother, Marx Prestage and his wife Sandy of Fulton and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
John Edward Sewell
PONTOTOC – John Edward Sewell, age 88, was born September 10, 1931 in Pontotoc, MS. He passed away November 30, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was the third son of Harvey P. and Clair Archer Sewell. He attended Bankhead Elementary School and graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1950. After graduation he worked at Pontotoc Hardware and Gift Shop.
John Edward entered the United States Armed Forces in September, 1952. He served his country as a Sergeant with the Military Police in Seoul, Korea. He was honorably discharged in August , 1954.
On January 16, 1955, he married the former Mary Ellen Cummings of Pontotoc. To this union were born two wonderful children, Jeffery Sewell and Jenna Sewell Patterson.
He was a member of First Baptist Church in Pontotoc where he remained active as long as his health permitted him to attend. He was an ordained deacon, served as Church Training Union Director, and was on several building and renovation committees. John Edward was also very involved in Brotherhood, Upward Basketball, and Children’s and Youth Bible Drills, both on the church and associational levels. He was a very faithful member of the Jimmy Wise Sunday school class. He was a member of the Pontotoc Jaycee Club in the 1970s. He then joined the Pontotoc Civitan Club for a number of years, serving as President and member of the board of directors, as well as receiving recognition for enlisting the most new members. John was a volunteer school greeter in the Pontotoc Elementary and DT Cox Schools where he loved greeting the children early in the morning and wishing them a good day. John worked in construction for many years. He owned and operated Pontotoc Furniture, after working in sales for McClure Furniture. Later, he worked as a salesman for Morgan Tire Company until his retirement in 2006.
He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife Mary Ellen Sewell, son Jeffery Sewell (Judy), daughter Jenna Sewell Patterson (Mark), and grandchildren Claire Martin (Tyler), Clayton Sewell, Caitlin Patterson, Lyndsay Patterson, as well as a host of other relatives. John was preceded in death by his parents and his 3 brothers, Eugene, Waymon, and Herbert Sewell.
Visitation will be at Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc, Monday, December 2nd from 5:00-8:00. Services will be held in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church, Pontotoc, at 2:00pm, Tuesday, December 3rd. Dr. Ken Hester and Rev. Jay Stanley will be officiating. Burial will follow at Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Browning Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Barry Carnes, Mark Crenshaw, Terry Cartwright, George Stegall, David Ray, Dr. Steve Montgomery, and Dr. Tommy Mitchell.
Honorary pallbearers include Ray Stark,Toby Winston, Harrol Umfress, and members of the Eddy Taylor Sunday school class. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund or the Pontotoc City Bible Teachers Fund at First Choice Bank, Pontotoc, MS.
Tom Sanders
BOONEVILLE – Tom Sanders, 76, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. Services will be on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 1:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday night from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Booneville Cemetery.
Christopher “Mickey” Farr
NEW ALBANY – Christopher “Mickey” Farr, 22, passed away on December 1, 2019, in New Albany, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS.
Helen Boyd
TIPPAH COUNTY – Helen Boyd, 89, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, at Kirby Pines Retirement Home in Memphis. Graveside Services will be Wednesday, December 4 at 11 AM at Ripley City Cemetery. Local arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home is honored to serve the Boyd family and invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
R
ex Haygood
BELDEN – Rex O’Neal Haygood, Sr., 76, met his Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice House after a brief illness. Rex was born August 25, 1943 in Baldwyn to Paul and Blanche Wilson Haygood. He was a faithful member of the Belden Baptist Church for 20 years where he started their greeting ministry. He enjoyed passing out bulletins and making everyone feel welcomed. He also served on the Building and Grounds Committee and was a Sunday school teacher. He and his wife, Janice have been members of Macedonia Baptist Church for the past 2 years where they have made many friends. In the late 1970’s and 1980’s, Rex was the most prominent dirt contractor in Tupelo, helping to build Dogwood Hills, the community in which he lived. He was a faithful employee of W. E. Pegues Funeral Home for 32 years as their grave digger, until they retired him. He always jokingly said, “I’ll be the last man to let you down.” This was a true statement of his character as he was always willing to lend a helping hand being loyal to all he knew. Rex was a faithful husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, and church member. Most importantly, he was faithful to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was not ashamed to tell anyone that all his blessings came from God. A patriotic and civic minded soul, Rex served for 38 years as a Charter member of the Belden Volunteer Fire Department where he served as a volunteer fireman, Assistant Chief, Chief, and President of the Belden Fire District’s Board of Commissioners. Rex left the world better for his living and he will be missed by a grateful family, church, and community.
A service celebrating his life will be held at 1 PM Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Macedonia Baptist Church with Dr. Don Baggett and Bro. Todd Bowen officiating. Private burial will follow in Tupelo Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 4 PM-7 PM today (Tue.) at Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel and from Noon-service time on Wednesday at Macedonia Baptist Church.
Survivors include his bride of 28 years, Janice Haygood; his children, Neal Haygood (Cathy), Vince Haygood (Robin), Amy Ware (Keith), Craig White (Christi), Dana Renner (Chad), and Tim Carlson (son of our heart); his grandchildren, Lori Barefield (Wesley), Zack Haygood, Leslie Garrett (Jake), Hagen Ware, Bo Haygood, Katy Ware, Hannah Ware, Emerson Haygood, and Casey Renner; great grandchildren, Maddox Barefield and Avitt Barefield, due to arrive in January; his mother-in-law, Tommie Palmer; his sisters, Elaine White (George) and Judy Hartsfield; several nieces and nephews and their families; and his dogs and faithful companions, Boo and Rosie. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Blanche Haygood, his sister Mary Blanche Hester and a grandson, Ben Haygood.
Pallbearers will be Clyde Phillips, Tony Roper, J.C. Robbins, Walt Summers, Willie Payne, Tim Carlson, Zack Haygood, Bo Haygood, Hagen Ware, and Nelson Addison. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenneth Warren, Tommy Carruth, and the men of Macedonia Baptist Church.
Joshua Eugene Smith
MANTACHIE – Joshua Eugene Smith, 31, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie. Visitation will be on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Online condolences may shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Larry Johnson Randolph
ABERDEEN – Larry Johnson Randolph, age 75, died Sunday, December 1, 2019 at his residence in Aberdeen. He was born March 20, 1944 to Henry Clifton Randolph and Zema Johnson Randolph in Hubbertville, AL. He lived most of his life in Aberdeen where he was the retired owner of Carquest Auto Parts. He was a graduate of Aberdeen High School and Mississippi State University.
A memorial service will be at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in the Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel in Aberdeen with Dr. Roy McHenry officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time.
Survivors include his wife, Sally Miller Randolph of Aberdeen, MS; two daughters, Monica Randolph Henley (Keith) of Hoover, AL and Audra Randolph Wright (Richie) of Aberdeen, MS; four grandchildren, Patrick Jones (Caitlin), Sarah Beth Phelps (Cole), J. R. Wright, and Mary Miller Wright.
He is preceded in death by his parents, one sister, and three brothers.
Memorials may be sent to the Elkin Theater at 110 West Commerce Street, Aberdeen, MS 39730, or Monroe County Canines at 204 High Street, Aberdeen, MS 39730.
Roy Edwin Bryson
OXFORD – Roy Edwin Bryson, 72, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Veteran’s Home in Oxford. He loved people and playing checkers. He was a retired employee of Walmart, United States Vietnam Veteran and he was a Baptist.
Graveside services will at Jericho Cemetery on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with VA Chaplain Fletcher Moorman officiating. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his daughter, Lynna Rae Stubbs (Olen) of Birmingham, Al; brother, Larry Bryson (Debra) of Oxford; four grandchildren, Jackson, Hayden, Witt and Sophia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Ione White Bryson.
Peggy Mayfield Scott
MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA/FORMERLY OF TUPELO – Peggy Mayfield Scott, 82, died Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Rockledge Regional Medical Center after a lengthy illness. A native of Tupelo, she was born in May 6, 1937 to Johnny and Stella Roebuck Mayfield. She was a 1955 graduate of Tupelo High School and a 1959 graduate of Mississippi College. On June 3, 1962, she married Leland Patrick Scott and was a loving and devoted wife for 57 and a half years. Shortly after they were married, they relocated to Huntsville, Alabama while her husband worked with the Saturn V Space Program which eventually led them to Merritt Island. During his career with Lockheed Martin Aeronautics in Florida, Peggy was allowed to maintain a vegetable garden outside of Lockheed while her husband worked the space program inside. Though she and her husband relocated several times and have been residents of Merritt Island for 36 years, she remained a member of First Baptist Church in Tupelo and early in life had served as church secretary there.
Survivors include her loving husband, Leland Patrick Scott of Merritt Island; daughter, Laura Bragg and her husband, Billy of Gulfport; aunt, Lois Lambert of Jacksonville, Florida; cousin, Linda Holland of McMinnville, Tennessee; and a niece and nephew, Scott and Barbara Adcock of Radford, North Carolina.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 in Glenwood Cemetery with Rev. Ricky Young officiating.
