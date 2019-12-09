Daniel Edgeston
RIPLEY – Mr. Daniel Edgeston,74, was born June 2, 1945 to the late James and Beaula Edgeston in Falkner, MS. He departed this life on December 3, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Verser Edgeston of Ripley, MS; two daughters, Tamico (Maurice) Spann of Canton, MS and Donna (Lee) Knight of Southaven, MS; daughter-in-law, Victoria Edgeston of Blue Mountain, MS; son/nephew Bradley (Aukeava) Edgeston of Tiplersville, MS; four siblings: Rev. John (Lily Mae) Edgeston of Ripley, MS, Essie Ree Edgeston of Falkner, MS, Charlene Johnson of Ripley, MS and Mattie Louise Edgeston of Ripley, MS. Visitation will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 from 12:00 noon-8:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS; with the family present from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm. Service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Ruckersville Cemetery in Falkner, MS. Services entrusted to Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
Etta Dockory
HOLLY SPRINGS – Etta Dockory, 72, passed away on December 6, 2019, at Baptist Hospital Desoto in Southaven. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Jeffery Lyons
PONTOTOC – Jeffery Lyons, 58, passed away on December 8, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary of Pontotoc.
Erline Pierce
OKOLONA – Erline Pierce, 91, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at her home in St. Louis, Missouri. Services will be on December 11, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church 119 N Gatlin St, Okolona, MS 38860. Visitation will be on December 11, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Pisgah. Burial will be at Oddfellows Cemetery in Okolona. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.fieldsfunerals.com.
Richard “Dickie” Wise
OKOLONA – Mr. Richard Clark “Dickie” Wise, 67, died Sunday, December 8, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center. A lifelong resident of Okolona, he was born April 21, 1952 in Okolona, MS, to Kirby Wise, Jr. and Laura Carlisle Wise. He was a customer service representative for many years employed by United Furniture Manufacturing, working until 2 weeks ago. He was a walking historian, loved history and reading history books, and all things about Okolona. He kept up with current events, reading the daily newspaper. Dickie was an Elvis fan, enjoyed dominoes, westerns and Clint Eastwood, and he was a master gardener.
A celebration of life service will be held 10 AM, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in the Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Minister Tommy Lawson and Minister Mickey Beam officiating. Graveside service will follow at Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be today from 4 PM – 7 PM and Wednesday from 9 AM – service time, all at the Okolona Chapel.
Survivors include his daughter, Brandi Carter (Mike) of Wren, and Brandi’s mother, Brenda Perry of Shannon; 1 nephew, Brian Wise (Leslie) of Amory; twin granddaughters, Riley and Sydni Carter, and grandson, Thomas Carter. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ledrew Wise.
Pallbearers will be Brian Wise, Jackie Moore, Jerry Hall, Gib Wise, Ronnie Wise, Mike Jolly and Russell Jolly. Honorary pallbearers will be his work associates at United Furniture and his running buddies.
Memorials may be sent to Okolona Carnegie Library, P.O. Box 126, Okolona, MS 38860 or Gatlin Street Church of Christ, 107 North Gatlin Street, Okolona, MS 38860. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Jessie Lee Sykes, Jr.
OKOLONA – 67, passed away on Thurs., Dec. 5, 2019 at NMMC -Tupelo.
Jessie Lee Sykes, Jr. was born to his late parents, Jessie B. Sykes and Jettie T. McIntosh on Dec. 28, 1951 in Okolona, MS. Mr. Sykes was also a graduate of Fannie Carter.
Jessie Lee Sykes, Jr. is survived by his special friend; Joette LaGrone. Two daughters; Juana Sykes of Tupelo, MS and Juanita Sykes of Goche, MS. Two sons; Bryant and Kirk both of Holly Springs, MS. The mother of his children; Susie Sykes. Two sisters; Mary Monroe; Tupelo. MS and Barbara Pierce of Okolona, MS. One brother; Kenneth Sykes of Okolona, MS. He was proceeded in death by his parents, two brothers, and one daughter; Demetria Lynn Washington. There are 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held Wed., Dec. 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church with Dr. James L. Tucker officiating.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Robert Cecil Payne
CORINTH – Robert Cecil Payne, 68, passed away on December 8, 2019, at Hardin Medical Center in Savannah, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Nelta Browning
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE – Nelta Anita Browning, age 93, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at West Hills Health and Rehab in Knoxville, TN. She was born January 20, 1926 to Minnie Pearl Morris and Foster Alexander Browning. Nelta was a graduate of Hurricane High School and retired from Goldsmith’s in Memphis, TN. She was a former member of Colonia Hills Baptist Church, and a member of Bellevue Baptist Church. Nelta enjoyed crocheting, knitting and quilting.
Services will be at 1:00 PM Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Shady Grove Baptist Church with Rev. David Barnette officiating; burial will follow in the Shady Grove Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include her two daughters, Betty Dianne Webb of Hernando, MS and Sandra Martin of Knoxville, TN; four grandchildren, Scarlette Hunter, Angie Smith, Shane Hunter and Monica Russell; and nine great-grandchildren, Danielle Bell, Miley Bell, Tucker Smith, Sophie Smith, Isabella Hunter, Abby Hunter, Corey Arms, Magen Martin and Thomas Russell.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, C.W. Browning; her daughter, Sherry J. Warren and her siblings, a set of twin girls, Beatrice Dowdy, Rudell Warren, Arvella Benjamin, Biven Whitehead Coker, Flora Dowdy, Edith Franklin, Bordry Robbins, Hollice Willard and Dorman Robbins; and two son-in-laws, Clayton Martin and John Webb.
Pallbearers will be Danny Benjamin, Lanny Benjamin, Shane Hunter and Thomas Russell.
Visitation will be from 12 to 1 PM at Shady Grove Baptist Church on Thursday.
James May
BYHALIA – James May, 82, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019, at Baptist Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Thursday 11:00 am until service.
Gennell McNair
SALTILLO – Gennell W. Rayburn McNair, 64, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born July 19, 1955 to the late Dual Rayburn and the late Vera Brewer Rayburn in Arkansas. She was a Baptist in belief. She was dental assistant for many years and later retired from Lanier Clothes.
Services will be at 1:00 pm on Wednesday December 11, 2019 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Jarrell officiating. Burial will be in Old Line Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Wednesday, December 11th at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her daughter; Tina (Johnny) Jones of Saltillo, son; Jason (Cheyenne) McNair of Fulton, husband; Richard Jones of Fulton, grandchildren; Miranda Jones, Joshua (Haley) Kemp, Jonathan Jones, Brody McNair, Asher McNair, and Nola McNair, great grandchildren; Aiden and Preston Kemp, brothers; Ray, James and John Rayburn, and a sister; Barbara Carmen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers; Charles, Gordon and Royce Rayburn, and a sister; Helen Pridmore.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Billy Rainey
AMORY – Billy Rainey, 63, passed away on December 8, 2019, at home in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Funeral Home of Amory.
Eddie Ferrell
ETTA – Edgar Fletcher “Eddie” Ferrell Sr. was born on August 4,1943 at home in Etta, MS. It happened to be election night, and thus began his lifelong obsession with politics. His Lord called him to his final home on December 7,2019.
Eddie grew up in the Philadelphia community and was a PROUD member of the last graduating class of Macedonia School.
He was married (more than once) to his beloved Gay.
He is survived by their three children: Lisa Adair, Ed Ferrell and Brian Ferrell (Ginger); eight grandchildren; sister, Bonnie Clark and her husband Frank Neil, and numerous cousins.
After graduating from Northwest Jr. College, Eddie worked at Futorian Furniture Company. With his outgoing personality and lifetime love of “selling”, he left Futorian to work for the local radio station “selling ads”. When the boom of copy machines hit the market in the 1980’s, Eddie went to work for Copywrite Inc. and sold a copier to every church and school in North Mississippi.
Everybody knew and loved Eddie Ferrell. We will all remember his sense of humor, love of sports, (especially Ole Miss), generous heart and community kindness.
His service will be Tuesday, December 10, at Philadelphia Baptist Church with visitation at 11:00 am and service following at 1:00 pm. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Philadelphia Community Center at 1303 Highway 30 East, Etta, MS 38627
For online guest registry and condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Mary Janice Baswell
SHANNON – Mary Janice Baswell, 61, died Sunday, December 8, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born February 18, 1958, to Wilburn Pete and Johnnie Mae Maxwell Baswell. She enjoyed suduko puzzles, playing bingo and computer games and watching Days of Our Lives.
Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer Towery of Olive Branch; son, Shayne Baswell (Toni) of Plantersville; fiance, Billy Randolph of Shannon; step-daughter, Amber Dempster; seven grandchildren, John Michael Towery, Tommy Martin Towery, Amber Floyd, Amanda McCaine (Matt), Brandi Holland (Tony), Ashley Rawson (Scott) and Jonathan Skelton (Kayela); twelve great-grandchildren, Bentley Floyd, Brohdie Floyd, Briley Floyd, Bryson McCaine, Lexi McCaine, Caden Moore, McKinley Skelton, Blayke Skelton, Cayden Webb, Blaylen Jordan, Brayden Jordan and Kaylie Jordan; four sisters, Teresa Russell (James) of Alabama, Georgette Mabry (Anthony) of Tupelo, Brenda Smith (Howard) of Alabama and Susan Thomason (Robert) of Peppertown; and two brothers, Lewis Baswell (Ruthie) of Dorsey, Sammy Baswell of Peppertown.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilburn (Pete) Baswell and Johnnie Mae Maxwell; daughter, Stephanie Michelle Garrison; sister, Becky Aviado; and John Paul Baswell and Elizabeth Jean Baswell.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services celebrating her life will be 12:30 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Bro. Danny Balint officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Matthew McCaine, Scott Rawson, Harry Dempster, John Michael Towery, Tommy Towery, James Russell, Christopher Jones and Tony Webb.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Harris, Johnathan Baswell, Jonathan Skelton, Andy Jones, Shayne Baswell and Teresa Russell.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Cecelia Earl Reynolds
TUPELO – Cecelia Earl Reynolds, 73, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019, at her home in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 2 p.m. at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors, 2510 S. Gloster Street, Tupelo, MS 38801. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Annie Mae Burns
HOULKA – 89, passed away on Sat., Dec. 7, 2019 at Shearer Richardson Nursing Home.
Annie Mae Burns was born to L.C. Cockrell and Irene Hamilton-Cockrell on April 13, 1931 in Chickasaw Co. She was a Missionary/preacher most of life.
Annie Mae Burns is survived by her god-daughter; Cora Bea (Jimmy)Jackson of Tunica, MS. god-son; Daniel Milbrooke of Tunica, MS. Niece; Betty (Larry) McAllister of Houlka, MS. Nephew; Willie Lee Hamilton of Beloit, WI. 7 Great-Nieces; Barbara (David) Welch of Houlka, Marcia (Wavely C.) McGregory of Houlka, Teresa (Howard) Woodard of Houlka, Angela (Omar) Jones of Houlka, Patricia (Steve) Knox of Houlka, Valerie (Jessie Dale) McGregory of Okolona, and Sharon (Tony) Horton of Tupelo. 5 Great-Nephews; David (Donna) Parker of Houlka, Gary (Tina) Pulliam of Pontotoc, Steve Pulliam of Tupelo, Mike (Annie Ree) Pulliam of Houlka, and Earl (Beverly) Pulliam of Houston.
There will be no visitation. However, the service will be TODAY, Tues.,Dec. 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Williams Memorial Chapel with Minister David Welch officiating. The burial will follow at Thompson Chapel Cemetery.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Martha Vaughn
NETTLETON – Martha L. Vaughn 66 passed away Saturday December 7th, 2019 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. She was born December 6, 1953 in Lee County to William D. Vaughn and Mary Daphne (Harrington) Vaughn. She lived most of her life in the Nettleton area but for the past four years at the Aberdeen Care Center in Aberdeen, MS. She was a graduate of Nettleton High School and she was a Baptist. There will be no funeral service. She is survived by one brother William Vaughn of Aberdeen. Tisdale -Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton, MS is charge of her arrangements. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Winnie Bell Burke Lewis
BOONEVILLE – Winnie Bell Burke Lewis, 84, passed away Friday, December 7, 2019, at Sanctury Hospice House in Tupelo. Private Family Services will be held at a Private Location. Visitation will be private. Associated Funeral & Cremation Center at 109 Rankin Blvd Extd, Tupelo.
￼Thomas “Tom” Morrow
SMITHVILLE – Thomas “Tom” Wayne Morrow, 87, died Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the North Mississippi Medical Center, Tupelo, MS. Born on August 8, 1932, in Fulton, MS, he was the son of the late Coy Morrow and Jewell Umfress Morrow.
Tom graduated Itawamba Agricultural High School and Itawamba Community College. He moved to Memphis, TN, in 1951. Tom married Lenta Zoe Garner Morrow on April 12, 1952 and together they had two daughters, Marsha Lynn Holloway (deceased) and Melisa Diane Stroud.
He was employed by Layne and Bowler as Engineering Manager for 26 years. This is where his interests in water pumps lead him to a new career. He opened his own business “Jet Pump Repair, Inc.” where he designed, built, and invented new ways to improve jet pumps used in Jet Boat Racing. He was never interested in driving a race boat yet he was passionate in figuring ways to improve speed and safety in the sport of boat racing. He was the owner of several race boats, Final Edition, Blown Dollars and the co-owner of boats such as Tennessee Thunder, which all held world racing records. He was well known from coast to coast as “The Pump Man”.
Tom was a founding member and served on the Board of Directors of the Mid South Drag Boast Association. Some of his other interests were naturally built around speed, like attending Nascar races where he was always cheering on Dale Earndhart, and NHRA races. Tom is survived by his wife, Lynn; daughter, Melisa “Missy” Stroud (L.D.), New Blaine, AR; grandchildren, Andy Holloway (Casey), Amory, MS, Brad Thompson, Austin, AR, Cassie Baldwin (Bill), North Little Rock, AR; great grandchildren, Mac Kane, Saltillo, MS, Noe Holloway, Memphis, TN, Reed Holloway, Amory, MS, Andi Kate Holloway, Amory, MS, Beau and Charlie Baldwin, North Little Rock, AR; brother, Paul Morrow, Smithville, MS; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Marsha Lynn Holloway in 1999; brother, Billy Morrow in 1999.
Funeral services for Tom will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11:00 am at Smithville Baptist Church, Smithville with Bro Wes White officiating. Burial will follow in New Salem Cemetery, Itawamba County, MS.
Visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday evening, December 10, 2019, from 5-8 pm at church in Smithville, MS.
Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
Gerald Worthey
WREN – Gerald D. Worthey, son of the late E. L. and Laura Worthey, born on November 11, 1944, passed into paradise on December 8, 2019 at his home in Wren. He was a hard worker all his life mostly in the furniture business, including 23 years with Action Lane Industries in Verona. He was a faithful Christian not only serving as an Elder and Bible teacher for more than 40 years at Wren Church of Christ, but also in the way he lived Christ’s teachings daily. He coached many baseball and softball players in Amory summer leagues.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ruby Finn Worthey; one son, Gregg Worthey (Kim), Selmer, TN; one daughter, Missy Williams, Wren. He was an exemplary husband and father, but he excelled in being a Grand Pa. Five grandchildren loved their “Pa” – Rachel, Ben and Ava Worthey; Charlie and Brady Williams. He leaves one brother, Pete Worthey (Kay), Saltillo; five sisters, Joanne Burroughs, Evelyn Laney (Paul), Peggy Green (Tyson), and Carol Thomas (Danny) all from Nettleton, Janice Logan, Lynchburg, TN; many nephews, nieces, and friends also.
Visitation for Gerald will be Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, MS. His funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Wren Church of Christ in Wren, MS with Bro. Chris Long, Bro. Tommy Lawson, and Bro. Gregg Worthey officiating. Burial will follow in Wren Cemetery and Pallbearers will be Mike Finn, Jim Davis, Beau Cox, Gary Burroughs, Chris Green, and Scott Laney.
Memorials in lieu of donations may be made to the Wren Church of Christ, 30091 Highway 278 West, Aberdeen, MS 39730, or to a charity of one’s choice.
Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
