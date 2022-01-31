TODAY'S OBITUARIES
David L. Campbell, Tupelo
Richard Conaway, Jackson
Dorothy Cox, Ripley
Roy E. "Bill" Crouch, Pontotoc
Martha Ivy, Taylor
Lula M. Jolly, Ripley
James Jessie Luster, Tiplersville
Melissa Edwards Miles, Tippah/Prentiss Counties
James “Pete” Story, Memphis, Tennessee
Rev. Raiford Wallace, Jr., Guntown
Martha Ivy
TAYLOR - Martha Ivy, 83, passed away on January 31, 2022, at her residence in Taylor. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home.
Dorothy Cox
RIPLEY - Dorothy Cox, 61, passed away on January 29, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Lula M. Jolly
RIPLEY - Lula M. Jolly, 73, passed away on January 29, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
James Jessie Luster
TIPLERSVILLE - James Jessie Luster, 63, passed away on January 27, 2022, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
James “Pete” Story
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - James "Pete" Story, 48, passed away on January 21, 2022, in Memphis, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Roy E. "Bill" Crouch
PONTOTOC - Roy Elbert "Bill" Crouch, Sr., passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at his residence. He was born April 13, 1926 to Earnest Albert and Mary Elizabeth Wilkerson Crouch. Bill was a retired factory worker and a member of Oak Dale Baptist Church. He enjoyed fellowshipping with his friends, gardening, taking care of his yard and cattle farming.
Services will be at 2:00 PM Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Oak Dale Baptist Church with Rev. Roy Crouch III, Rev. Brandon Murphree and Rev. Ben Murphree officiating; burial will follow in the Warren Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his five daughters, Susan Murphree (Tim), Wonda Litton (David), Ronda Crouch (Ken), Lisa Crouch and Lynn Graham (Terry); two sons, Tim Crouch (Julie) and John Crouch (Lisa); one sister, Audrey Arnoult; eighteen grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bobbie Virginia Rich Crouch; three sisters, Angie May, Wilma Wood and Earline Farmer; five brothers, Arlis Crouch, James Crouch, Arthur Crouch, Wilson Crouch and Will Ed Crouch; and two sons, Roy E. Crouch, Jr. and Kenneth Ray Crouch.
Pallbearers will be Chad Crouch, Nathan Crouch, Robert Crouch, Weston Crouch, Hart Jumper, Caleb Grisham, Lethan Walker and Leyton Walker. Honorary Pallbearer will be Jimmy Dale Weeden.
Visitation will be Monday from 5 to 8 PM at the funeral home and on Tuesday from 12 noon to 2 PM at Oak Dale Baptist Church.
Memorials may be sent to the Gideon's International, P.O. Box 535, Pontotoc, MS 38863 or to BEAMS Bible Ministry in Gulfport, MS.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
David L. Campbell
TUPELO - David L. Campbell, age 77 died Saturday, January 29, 2022, due to a brief illness of COVID19. He was born February 24, 1944 to Christine and William Campbell. A 1962 graduate of Tupelo High School, he furthered his education at Mississippi State University. He worked many years for Sears and Roebuck Company as the auto service department manager. He also owned and operated a lawn service.
David leaves behind a daughter, Angel Copeland (David) of Enterprise; his son, Tad Campbell (Laura of Meridian; sisters, Louise Legate of Houston, Texas, Margaret Stanford of Tupelo, and Gloria Jean Marlin (Ralph) of Mantachie; a step-son, Ray Parker of Tupelo; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty Joyce; his brother, William Earl "Sonny" Campbell Jr.; a sister, Betty Jo Straily; a niece, Lisa; two step-sons, Jett and Ricky Parker; and brothers-in-law, James Stanford and Carl Legate.
The family honored David's memory with a graveside service for family and friends at 2:30 p.m. Monday, January 31, 2022 at Fawn Grove Community Cemetery with his nephew, Steve Nichols officiating. There was no public visitation due to COVID.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to the Fawn Grove Community Cemetery Fund, 1333 Fawn Grove Church Road, Mantachie MS 38855.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguefuneralhome.com.
Melissa Edwards Miles
TIPPAH/PRENTISS COUNTIES - Melissa Edwards Miles, 40, resident of Booneville, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
Funeral Services remembering the life of Melissa will be at 2 PM Tuesday, February 1 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. David Krech officiating. Burial will follow in Flat Rock Cemetery.
Melissa was born March 26, 1981 in Ripley, the daughter of Anita Sue Burns Smith of Ripley and the late Jerry Lee Edwards, Jr. She received her education in the Blue Mountain Public School System and was employed as a convenient store manager in the Corinth area.
A Christian, Melissa will be remembered for her constant zest for life, tending to others, lavender blue bell flowers and her love for her loyal canine companions, "Luna" and "Tater". "I keep my eyes on the LORD. With Him at my right hand, I will not be shaken. Therefore my heart is glad and rejoices; my body will also rest secure." Psalms 16:8-9.
Visitation will be from 12 noon to 2 PM Tuesday, February 1 at The Ripley Funeral Home.
In addition to her mother, survivors include her beloved husband, Eric Miles of Booneville, three honorary daughters, Breannah, Cassady and Kelsey Miles of Theo, MS, one brother, Robert Edwards of Ripley, three nephews, Austin, Blake and Jason Edwards and her in-laws Anthony and Wanda Arnold.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Miles family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Richard Conaway
JACKSON - Richard Allen Conaway passed away on January 22, 2022, in Laurel, Mississippi. He died from complications from COVID. Richard was born in Tupelo, Mississippi to Howard and Kathleen Scruggs Conaway. Richard was born on September 26, 1948, and was an only child. He graduated from Tupelo High School and then attended Mississippi State University, graduating in 1970. He was married to Betsy Johnson from Plantersville, Mississippi, and they had three children, Laurie (Sarah Goodyear) of Brooklyn, NY., Tarah Conaway (Steve Hoeschele) of Newton, Mass., and Brian of Southport, Maine. Five grandchildren survive: Nathaniel, Sawyer, Griffin, Cyrus and Gretna. His father, Howard, also survives and resides n Lauderdale County.
In his earlier years, Richard was a commercial realtor and shopping center developer and built numerous K-Marts, Roses and Eckerds throughout the South.
Ring the bells of Heaven, there is joy today for a soul returneth from the wild. See the Father greets him out upon the way, welcoming his weary, wandering child.
Rev. Raiford Wallace, Jr.
GUNTOWN - Reverend Raiford Payne Wallace, Jr., 84, a great United Methodist preacher, servant and Child of God, entered the Church Triumphant from his home near Guntown in the early morning hours of Friday, January 28, 2022. Born in Independence, Tate Co., Miss. on July 14, 1937 to the late Raiford P. Wallace, Sr. and Mary Ellen Burford Wallace, he grew up in this quaint southern community and graduated from Independence High School. Ray, having answered the call to be a Methodist preacher, first received his BS Degree from the University of Mississippi attended Candler School of Theology at Emory University in Atlanta receiving his MA in Theology. Raiford married the former Gatha Ruth Ferguson on June 17, l955 in Hernando, a ministerial and marriage partnership that spanned almost 67 years. The family served Churches all over the North Mississippi Conference of the United Methodist Church from 1955-2014, including 9 years as District Superintendent of the Starkville District, a responsibility of over 152 Church that he dearly treasured. He also served in the in the State of Washington Conference. Raiford was devoted to the parishioners he served for over 60 years and had the innate ability to provide deep spiritual leadership bringing many souls to the Lord. He was particularly proud of the work he did with the Wesley Foundations at MSU and Ole Miss and the special ministry he had with the First United Methodist Church of Moscow, Russia. In early days, he enjoyed fishing, loved God's creation all his life especially gardening and bird watching and singing from the old Cokesbury Hymnal. Interestingly, Raiford's forebears, the Brooks family, were some of the original founders of Methodism in America.
Due to the Covid pandemic, the family has chosen to have a private family only service on Sunday at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel. Rev. Andy Ray will officiate and friends and fellow clergy are urged to view the service at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 3 PM Sunday. A private family burial will take place at Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church in the Blair Community.
Rev. Wallace is survived by his wife, Gatha of Guntown; his daughters, Janna Fairley (Buddy) of Saltillo and Judy Murphy (Dennis) of Guntown; a son, Joe Wallace (Kelly) of Tupelo; One of his special joys were his 9 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Joan Walker, Frances Ewing and Jimmy Wallace; several nieces and nephews and a host of friends all over the Mid-south.
Pallbearers will be grandson's and great grandsons, Patrick, Matt, Chris, Josh, Tim and Thomas. Honorary pallbearers will be Paul Turner, Kytan Reese and past and present ministers in the United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
Memorials may be made to the MSU Wesley Foundation P.O. Box MY, MSU, MS 39762 or the Ole Miss Wesley Foundation, 425 Jackson Ave W, Oxford, MS 38655.
