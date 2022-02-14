TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Russell "Russ" Brian Caffy, Jr., Fulton
Stanley Cobb, Ripley
Sallie Mae Cooperwood, Okolona
Betty Hale, Golden
George Henry "Hank" Macknee, Durham, North Carolina
Mary Ruth Rogers Pickens, Blue Springs
Judy Watson Stevenson, Guntown
Stanley Cobb
RIPLEY - Stanley Cobb, 54, passed away on February 11, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Sallie Mae Cooperwood
OKOLONA - Sallie Mae Cooperwood, 93, passed away on February 10, 2022, at her residence in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Betty Hale
GOLDEN - Betty Hale, 85, passed away on February 13, 2022, at Compere's Nursing Home in Jackson. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Russell "Russ" Brian Caffy, Jr.
FULTON - Russell "Russ" Brian Caffy, Jr., 70, passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Itawamba Memorial Gardens in Fulton. Condolences may be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Mary Ruth Rogers Pickens
BLUE SPRINGS - Mary Ruth Rogers Pickens, 84, passed away on February 13, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
George Henry "Hank" Macknee
DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - George Henry "Hank" Macknee, 87, passed away on February 11, 2022, at his residence in Durham, NC. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Judy Watson Stevenson
GUNTOWN - Judy Watson Stevenson (65) passed away Monday, February 14, 2022 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was an avid Ole Miss fan. She enjoyed working in her yard, going to the beach, going to their cabin at Waterloo on the TN River and she cherished her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She spent countless hours at their sporting events or any activity they were in.
Services are 6 pm Wednesday, February 16, 2022 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Visitation will be 3-6 pm Wednesday at the funeral home.
Judy is survived by her husband of 46 years, Clay Stevenson of Guntown; her son, Chris Stevenson (Jessi) of Fulton; her brother, Terry Watson (Leasha) of Saltillo; her sister, Bobbie Sue Watson of Guntown; her grandchildren, Rourke and Riley Stevenson of Fulton; her sisters-in-law, Angie Watson Milam of Guntown and Stephanie Stone of Atlanta and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bobby Wayne and Jimmie Sue Watson; her brother, Donald Watson; her sister, Sheila Hutcheson and her infant sister, Lana Watson.
Pallbearers are; Chad Watson, Adam Lindsey, Andrew Ledbetter, Joey Hutcheson, Collin Hutcheson, Chase Watson and Drew Phillips.
Honorary pallbearers are; Clint Faust and David O.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude or the Sanctuary Hospice House.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
