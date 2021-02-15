Charles Williams
COLDWATER – Charles Williams, 79, passed away on February 14, 2021, at his residence in Coldwater. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Roosevelt Cashaw
CHARLESTON – Roosevelt Cashaw, 53, passed away on February 14, 2021, at Grace Nursing Home in Grenada. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Marie Estes Brumley
DRY CREEK – Marie Estes Brumley, 78, passed away Saturday, February 14, 2021, at her home in Dry Creek. Services will be on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 11-2 at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Burial will follow at Jumpertown Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Irene Barnett
TUPELO – Irene Barnett, 83, died Friday afternoon, Feb. 12, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness. Born Irene Shirley Orford in Norridge, England on December 26, 1937, she was a loving mother and grandmother who cherished time with family and a lifelong friend, Margaret Parker. Tupelo became home in 1955 where her children and grandchildren all grew up and were special to her. She enjoyed all her family’s birthdays, celebrating holidays and family visiting from abroad. She is with the Lord, finally at peace and will be missed by all who loved her dearly.
A private remembrance of her life will be held at a later date and a special thank you to all health care givers during her time of need. Holland Funeral Directors is assisting the family.
Granny is survived by her sons, Kenneth Joe Barnett, Jr. and his wife, Glenda of Ecru and Brad Barnett and his wife, Cindy of Tupelo; her grandchildren, Cassidy, Jon-Michael and Peyton and a special granddaughter by choice, Nikki Taylor and her family and all of her siblings and their families in her native England. Numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Joe Barnett, Sr. in 1986 and a daughter in law, Missy Barnett and family members in England.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 252 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105.
Larry Patterson
EGGVILLE COMMUNITY – James Larry Patterson, 73, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born December 30, 1947 in Prentiss County, the son of Jim and Edna Chism Patterson. Larry worked as a press operator for Air Cap Industries for 32 years. He was married for 37 years to Ruby Patterson who passed away in 2017. In his younger days, Larry enjoyed hunting and riding his motorcycle. He was a fan of TV game shows and going to Tunica every chance he got.
Larry leaves behind his children, Brenda Baine and husband, Gary of Eggville, Joe Hall of Iuka, and Melissa Hall of Tupelo; two brothers, Jerry Patterson and wife, Carol and Danny Patterson, all of Saltillo; granddaughter, Stephnie Huston and husband, Daniel, of Muncie, Indiana; and two great-grandchildren, Luke and Grace.
Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Jesse Betts officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Wednesday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Antonio Crayton
TUPELO – Antonio Crayton, 28, passed away on February 13, 2021, at Highway 45 as the result of a pedestrian accident in Aberdeen. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors of Nettleton.
Charlene Cawood
FULTON – Charlene Cawood, 95, passed away on February 14, 2021, in Tuscon, Arizona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
