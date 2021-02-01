TODAY’S OBITUARIES Ellar B. Brown, Ashland Jimmy Chitto, Aberdeen Clay Coleman, Mantachie Sarah Frances Cook, Thaxton Marie Cox, Ripley Shirley Gillentine, Tupelo Doris Gillespie, Tupelo Joey Goodwin, Carolina Community Jackie Hanna, Saltillo Hershel Fulton Johnson, Canton James O. Toby King, Saltillo Jordan Litke, Tupelo Earnest Lee Lockridge, Tupelo Glenda McGee, Pontotoc Pat Hobson McGill, Ashland Ronald Miller, Buckhorn Jeffrey Moss, Pontotoc Willie Pinson, Ecru Ernestine Christine Griffin Simpson, Ashland Brenda Macon Starks, Baldwyn Bobby Michael “Buffalo” Taylor, Pontotoc James Taylor, New Albany Dennis Ray Thomas, Jr., Caledonia Robert White, Prairie Joe Wittle, Fulton Robert E. Wren, Corinth Robert Earl Young, Tupelo ---------------------------------------- Holland Directory for Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021
CORINTH – Robert E. Wren, 79, passed away on January 30, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
ASHLAND – Ellar B. Brown, 81, passed away on January 29, 2021, at Methodist Healthcare in Olive Branch. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
PONTOTOC – Glenda McGee, 59, passed away on January 31, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
TUPELO – Robert Earl Young, 53, passed away on January 31, 2021, at his home in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
ECRU – Willie Pinson, 74, passed away on January 31, 2021, at Pontotoc Health and Rehab in Pontotoc, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
ABERDEEN – Jimmy Chitto, 68, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021, at his residence in Aberdeen. Services were held on Monday, February, 1, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Visitation was held on Monday, February 1, 2021 from 2 until 2:45 p.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home.
PRAIRIE – Robert Morris White, 95, passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born on May 4, 1925 in Clay County to Charles Levi, Sr. and Ruth Kyle White. Prior to his retirement, he was a merchant and a farmer. He was also a member of Lawson Chapel Church of Christ. A private family graveside service will be Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery in Aberdeen with Bro. David Snyder officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by a sister, Betty Crosswhite of Tupelo; two brothers, Edwin L. White and William Kyle White of Aberdeen; several nieces and nephews; and his wonderful caregivers, Sandra, Earnestine, Magnolia, Devan, Mary B. and Mary T. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Frances McEwen and a brother, C.L. White, Jr. Condolences may be shared with the family at tisdalelannmemorial.com. Expressions of sympathy may be made to a favorite charity.
NEW ALBANY – James Clifton Taylor, 84, passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at his home. He was born August 15, 1936 in Union County to Clifton and Mozel Dunnam Taylor. He was a lifelong resident of Union County and a member of Glenfield Baptist Church. He had worked in the furniture business, also as a truck driver and a school bus driver. James retired from the restaurant that he and his wife, Pansy, owned and operated for more than 19 years, where he enjoyed socializing and serving others. He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, and spending time with his loyal companion, Sam. A funeral service for his family and close friends will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 1, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Kara Blackard officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until service time. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. James is survived by his wife, Pansy Lessel Taylor of New Albany; a daughter, Lisa Taylor Maharrey (Curtis) of Okolona; a step-daughter, Sandra Boland (David) of Blue Springs; a daughter-in-law, Beth Owen Taylor of New Albany; a sister, Peggy Taylor Lyons, a sister-in-law, Margaret Young Taylor, and a half-sister, Ceretha Taylor, all of New Albany; a brother, John Q. Taylor (Lea) of New Albany; six grandchildren, Haley Taylor Williams (Austin) of Vardaman, MS, Collin Taylor (Cassie) of New Albany, Taylor Reed Maharrey and Robert Alan Maharrey, both of Okolona; and Chris Boland (Natlie) and Alex Boland (Emily), of Blue Springs; and by five great grandchildren. He also leaves a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and his beloved best friend, Sam. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Bonnie Thornton Taylor; a son, Clifton Timothy Taylor; three brothers, Billy Taylor, Tommy Taylor and Roger Dale Taylor; two sisters, Phillis Elaine Taylor and Barbara Taylor Hamblin; a brother-in-law, Billy Lyons and a sister-in-law, Cora Taylor. Pallbearers will be Taylor Reed Maharrey, Collin Taylor, Austin Williams, Brandon Taylor, Tommy Taylor, Jr. and Ricky Gaines. Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Alan Maharrey, Alex Boland and Chris Boland. The family and the staff of United Funeral Service ask that all visitors wear a mask and observe social distancing. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements and remind friends and family that online condolences and guest registry can be left at www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
BUCKHORN – Ronald Noel Miller, 71, passed away January 31, 2021 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. He was born on May 31, 1949 to Noel and Louise Miller, he was a humble and gentle soul who had a passion for music, he spent most of his time in his music room, working in his shop, and spending quality time with his loved ones. He is survived by his 2 daughters, Kim Miller Trimble (Jason) and Amanda Miller Coggin (Dane); 1 brother, Bobby Miller; 5 grandchildren, Alisha Trimble Tucker (Kirkland), Lauren Brooke Trimble, Lake Trimble, Jackson Coggin, and Peyton Coggin; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 45 years, Melinda O’Bannon Miller; and 1 sister, Gayle Simmons. Services will be Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 11 AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Justin Beard officiating. Burial will follow in Buckhorn Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Jason Trimble, Dane Coggin, Lake Trimble, Mike Cowsert, Kirkland Tucker, and Michael O’Bannon. Honorary Pallbearer will be Jackson Coggin. Visitation will be Monday, February 1, 5-8 PM and Tuesday, February 2, 10 AM until service time.
SALTILLO – James “Toby” King, 92, entered into eternal rest January 30, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit. He was born in Houston on December 17, 1928 to Turner and Adell Nichols King. September 29, 1951, he married his loving wife, Christine Todd King. He was a longtime member of the Beech Springs Free Will Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Christine Todd King; his sons, Jamie King (Regina) of Nettleton and Jimmy King of Tupelo; his daughter, Christy Johnson (Mike) of Saltillo; his grandchildren, Mandy Webb (Wayne), Lee king (Mary), Miranda Goddard (Nick), Chance Johnson and Mason Johnson; and six great-grandchildren, Drake Sanders (McCarthy), Zeke Webb, Baylor King, Bristol King, Drew Goddard, and Adalyn Goddard. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Hugh Lee “Dick” King; and one sister, Viola Snipes. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Beech Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until service time at the cemetery. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Wayne Webb, Mike Johnson, Lee King, Drake Sanders, Zeke Webb, Baylor King, Chance Johnson, Mason Johnson, and Nieko Christoffersen.
PONTOTOC – Bobby Michael “Buffalo” Taylor, 64, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021, at his home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 2 PM at Eddington Cemetery.
SALTILLO – Jacqueline “Jackie” Leigh Hanna died suddenly at her home on Friday, January, 29, 2021 at the age of 64. A Tupelo native, and the daughter of Jack Ellis and Joann Phillips Ellis, she was born on November 28, 1956. A longtime employee of Lane Furniture, Jackie was a compassionate and selfless person who would do anything within her power to help anyone in need. She loved spending time with her friend and family especially her grandchildren watching soccer or any other sports. She enjoyed nature and has a large heart for animals. She is survived by her daughter, Amanda Satterfield of Tupelo; son, Lee Kelly of Pontotoc; six grandchildren, Tristan Kelly, Dalton Kelly, Taylor Moore, Reed Hill, Steele Satterfield, and Denny Satterfield; and one sister, Jennie Edge and her husband, Wayne of Fulton. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Henry Ellis, Mayme Lee Ellis, Culmer Phillips, and Mellie Phillips; and a special aunt, Jo Ann Hood. Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
TUPELO – Jordan “Jordy” Litke, 88, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the Sanctuary Hospice House after an extended illness. A native of Chicago, Illinois, he was born September 26, 1932, the son of Sam and Eva Litke. Following his high school graduation Jordan attended college until Uncle Sam called his name. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. A man with a keen sense for business, he then headed south in order to open his first venture, the Jordan Corporation in Booneville. He owned and operated several businesses during his career, including Eurocept, Cowboy Club, and the last being Jordan Flooring in Tupelo which his son continues to operate. Rather than hobbies or other activities, Jordan devoted his time after work to his family and traveling the world, which he enjoyed tremendously. Jordan is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jane Litke; six children and 14 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Lotus Greene and Mildred Davis. A memorial service celebrating Jordan’s life will be 11 a.m. Thursday at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
TUPELO – Earnest Lee Lockridge, 82, passed away on January 29, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary.
FULTON – Joe Wittle, 85, died January 30, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
THAXTON – Sarah Frances Joslin Cook left for her heavenly home on February 1, 2021. Born in Batesville, Miss., to Stanford and Lillian Mae Joslin on September 2, 1917, Frances spent her entire life in Thaxton, Mississippi. Known for her green thumb, delicious cakes and loyal friendships, Frances was a strong, independent Southern woman through and through. True to her independent, and some may have said stubborn spirit, Frances remained in the home she and her husband built well into her 103rd year. During her childhood years, Frances worked alongside her parents and siblings on the family dairy farm. She graduated from Thaxton High School in 1936 and worked at the Rivera Shirt Factory in Pontotoc until her retirement. She married Bonnie Ceil Cook in 1944 and had three children. Strong in her faith, Frances attended Union Nazarene Church where she taught Sunday school for 30 years and later attended Watchman Baptist Church in Thaxton. Known as Momma to her three children, Mamaw to her five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, Aunt Sis to her many nieces and nephews and Mrs. Frances to her beloved friends, she will be missed by everyone who knew her. If you were lucky enough to show up at her house during mealtime, you were certainly in for a treat. She could make a mess of peas, turnip greens and homemade rolls that would always be followed up with something sweet. Frances definitely had a sweet tooth. During holiday dinners, there were as many sweet options as there were savory – a buffet of cakes, pies and her specialty...tea cakes. Her talents went beyond the kitchen though, as her flower and vegetable gardens never lacked in their bounty and beauty. If any varmint dared to enter her gardens, they did not stand a chance of survival. Even at her 100th birthday celebration she was overheard talking about killing a snake with a shovel, a dull shovel at that. In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband, B.C. Cook; siblings, Malone Joslin, Luther “Babe” Joslin, Bonnie Lou Joslin Lyon; and son-in-law Bobby Ratliff. Survivors include children; Bobby Cook (Janice), Linda Ratliff and Dorothy Holmes (Donnie). Grandchildren; Christopher Ratliff, Angie Cook, Heather Ratliff Denison (David), Elizabeth Holmes Scheider (Adam) and Adam Holmes. Six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved and loyal neighbor, Sheila Jolly. A graveside service will be held at Thaxton Cemetery on Wednesday, February 3 at 2 p.m. Brother David Ard will be officiating. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Tutor Funeral Home in Pontotoc. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to your favorite charity or plant something beautiful in the ground, nurture it and watch it grow just as Frances would.
CANTON – Hershel Fulton Johnson passed away on January 27, 2021, at his home in Canton. A native of Noxapater, Hershel spent his adult life in service to the people of Mississippi. He began his career with Farmers’ Home Administration (FmHA) in Noxubee county. Hershel went on to serve in the Attala, Hancock, and Itawamba county offices where he helped individual farmers, low-income families, and seniors in rural areas get the financial assistance they needed. Because of his exemplary record, he was promoted to the district level, serving offices in Coahoma and Newton where he facilitated the construction of multi-family homes and ensured that residents of the district had reliable and safe water and utility systems. His performance gained the attention of senior Department of Agriculture officials who asked Hershel to come to the state office in Jackson where he led both the Rural Business and Utility Service Program divisions. He received numerous performance awards while employed at FmHA. Hershel has lived a life not only of service, but also of excellence. This began as a young man who was active in the Noxapater High School (NHS) Future Farmers of America (FFA) and 4-H Club. He earned the State FFA degree and served in every elected office of the NHS 4-H Club and on the state 4-H Council. The Mississippi 4-H named him an All-Star and he received a leadership award at the state 4-H Congress. Interested in all things agricultural, Hershel showed an early passion for dairy science. As a young teenager, he bought his first registered Jersey heifer which he showed at local and district competitions. His herd was registered with the American Jersey Cattle Club, where he was part of the Herd Roundtable while in high school. Hershel used his knowledge and experience to serve on several dairy judging teams, including at the National Dairy Show in Memphis. After graduation from East Central Junior College, Hershel went on to pursue a bachelor of science degree from Mississippi State University in dairy science. He was part of the university’s Dairy Club and the Intercollegiate Dairy Cattle Judging Team. Hershel‘s educational experience was not limited to the classroom, however. Working his way through college, Hershel and several other students lived in an apartment above the dairy barn and had responsibility for the herd. These fellow students remained lifelong friends. Although he left Starkville after graduation, Hershel remained a devoted Bulldog fan and ensured that his children and grandsons followed this family tradition! After obtaining his degree, Hershel began dairy and agronomy research at the Black Belt Experiment Station in Brooksville. While there he received the Master Dairyman Award and contributed articles to Mississippi Farm Research journal and Farm and Ranch magazine. Hershel was also a member of the American Society of Agronomy. After completing his military service at Fort Jackson, Hershel remained in the Mississippi National Guard for a number of years. During the Berlin Wall crisis of 1961, he was recalled to active duty and dispatched to Fort Polk, Louisiana. Apart from his busy professional life, Hershel was always a contributing member of his community. He held various offices for Lions clubs in several towns in which he lived and was an committed Meals on Wheels volunteer in New Albany. From childhood, Hershel was an active church member. He served in various leadership positions in the churches he attended and was, most recently, a member of Madison United Methodist. Hershel’s greatest joy in life was his family. He was a devoted husband and proud father, but his two grandsons were extra special blessings. Hershel was preceded in death by his parents, Beamon and Margaret Fulton Johnson. He is survived by his wife Wanda Kinard Johnson, daughter Julianne Paunescu (Razvan), son David Johnson (Tonja), grandsons Hank and Ned Johnson, sister Janell Johnson, brother-in-law Edwin Kinard (Maxine), sister-in-law Lynda Kinard Wingfield (Clinton), nieces, nephews, and cousins. All who knew him remarked on Hershel’s humility and the kindness and respect with which he treated everyone he met. Hershel’s life can best be summed up in the words of a family member, “Hershel is the barometer by which we describe the men we meet in our lives. They are either so good they remind us of Hershel or have a long way to go to be anything like Hershel.” In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be given to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266) or Gateway Rescue Mission (PO Box 3763, Jackson, MS 39207). A memorial service will be held at a later date.
BALDWYN – Brenda Macon Starks, 74, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at NMMC in Baldwyn. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. – 7:00p.m. at Tupelo Chapel of Memories at Associated Family Funeral Home (associatedfuneral.com).
TUPELO – Doris Ann Whitten Gillespie, 91, died at home on Sunday, January 31, 2021. She was born May 24, 1929 in Pontotoc County. She married Ralph H. Gillespie on January 22, 1949 and was a faithful member of the Sherman Church of Christ. Doris was an accomplished cook, known for hospitality and her kind nature. She was a skilled seamstress, avid gardener and enjoyed playing games. Known as “Mamaw Doris,” she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. A private family-only celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Private burial will be in the Gillespie family plot at Sherman Cemetery. She is survived by five children, Patricia Holcomb (Tim), Jeff Gillespie (Elaine), Margaret Anderson (Frank), Nancy Brazeal (Mitch), and Karen Capps (Chuck); grandchildren, Jennifer Hudson, Jacob Holcomb, Julie Eaton (John), Anna Rose Robertson (Jonathan), Whitt Gillespie (Terri), Magers Anderson, Kayla Brazeal, Sam Anderson, Ross Capps (Clara Margaret), Haylee Brazeal, and Kacey Cilimberg (Michael); great-grandchildren, Ethan Hudson, Will Hudson, Jack Hudson, Harper Gillespie, Rory Eaton, Effie Gillespie, Rosalie Robertson, Ruby Eaton, Charlsie Gillespie, Callie June Robertson, and Noah Cilimberg. two brothers in law, Bill Vinson and Manson Gillespie (Mary) and a sister in law, Ann Smith; numerous nieces, nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph H. Gillespie on Oct. 14, 2013; her parents, Langston Agnew Whitten and Jessie Mae Potter Whitten; four brothers, Wood, June, William, and Joe; and four sisters, Mary, Florence, Linda, and Dora. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and grandsons in law. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her honor may be made to the Sherman Church of Christ, P. O. 157, Sherman, MS. 38869 or LeBonheur’s Children’s Research Hospital Foundation, P. O. Box 41817, Memphis, Tn. 38174. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
CAROLINA COMMUNITY – Charles “Joey” Joseph Goodwin, 73, entered into that Heavenly City not made by hands on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born in Tupelo on February 8, 1947 to the late Sammy Goodwin and Sara Janet Hester. He married Diane Boren on December 24, 1965. At an early age, Joey had a love for automobiles that would lead him to a longtime career as a mechanic and a body repair man. He was proud to be a part of Baulch and Flurry Body Shop where he was a longtime and dedicated employee. He enjoyed looking for deals at flea markets and pawn shops. He was especially passionate about gardening, as he revered the time spent with God while working in his garden. He was also a devoted husband, father and grandfather who always made it a point to show each of his family how much he loved them. Over 50 years ago, Bro. Joey answered the call to commit his life unto God. From this commitment, God used him to minister and share the Gospel Message of Jesus to all he would come into contact with. It was said that he was always looking for an opportunity during a conversation to introduce someone to the love of Jesus. Bro. Joey pastored several area churches and re-opened many churches that had once closed the doors, lastly being Pine Grove Community Church where he currently served as Pastor. A very community-oriented man, one could even call Bro. Joey Goodwin a pillar of the Carolina Community because the love of God and the love of people emanated from his very being by helping and ministering to anyone in need. With his tasks on Earth complete, we know and trust that an eternity in the Kingdom of God has just now began. He is survived by his wife of over 55 years, Diane Goodwin of the Carolina Community; daughters, Patricia Kelley (Myron), Saltillo, Karen Gray (Richard), Carolina Community and Christy Goodwin, Dallas, TX; sister, Cindy Timmons, Saltillo; grandchildren, Joseph Winstead (Camie), Sara Beth Kelley (Sam Hinz), Alyssa Langford (Patrick), Tyler Hunt, Aaron Shook, Jada Green (Dustin), Matthew Gray (Shannon); great grandchildren, Gatlin Winstead, Parker Winstead, Willow Green, Ingrid Green, Dylan Stokely, Talon Gray and Zeke Motes; sisters in law, Donna Lindsey (Danny) and Jeannine Buse; special friends, Gary Flurry and the entire body shop crew and the church family of Pine Grove Community Church. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his son, Robby Goodwin and his stepfather, Ray Payne. Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Green and Bro. Butch Moore officiating. Burial will follow in the Conwill-Goodwin Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Myron Kelley, Richard Gray, Joseph Winstead, Tyler Hunt, Aaron Shook, Danny Lindsey and Adam Lindsey. Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Flurry, Jamie Baulch and the shop crew and the men of Pine Grove Community Church. Visitation will be at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 5-7 PM. Condolences may be shared on Bro. Joeys tribute page at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
RIPLEY – Marie Cox, 73, passed away on January 31, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
PONTOTOC – Jeffrey Moss, 55, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 5:00p.m. – 7:00p.m. at Tupelo Chapel of Memories. For more information please visit our website (associatedfuneral.com).
CALEDONIA – Dennis Ray Thomas, Jr., 35, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021, in Hamilton. Services will be on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 2 PM at Tisdale Lann Memorial Funeral Home.
ASHLAND – Ernestine Christine Griffin Simpson, 90, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born on August 22, 1930, to Ernest and Kittie Lou Gaillard Griffin in Tippah County – Mississippi. Earnestine, for many years, worked as a dietician for Briarcrest Nursing Home and Tippah County Hospital. She also worked at Wurlitzer Piano Company for a number of years. She was a member of Beech Hill Church of Christ. Graveside Service will be at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Bluff Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Minister King McCarver officiating. Ernestine is survived by two daughters: Teresa McMullen of Hickory Flat, MS, Janice Jackson of Ashland, MS; one brother: James T. Griffin of Bartlett, TN; and several grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; survived by a daughter-in-law: Judy McClusky and a son-in-law: Gerald Brock. Two step-son’s; Coleman Simpson (Shelia) of Olive Branch, MS, Tommy Simpson of Ripley, MS: three step-daughters, Carolyn Craft of Ripley, MS, Sandra Grisham (Lynn) of Ripley, MS, Bettye Harrell (Dan)of Ripley, MS. She was preceded in death by her first husband: Hershel McClusky and her second husband: Milton Ferrell Simpson; her parents; one daughter: Linda Brock; one son: Herschel McClusky, Jr; three sisters: Nell Fortner, Sue Daniel, Nancy Wommack; two brothers: Leroy Griffin, Elaine Griffin; two grandsons: Caleb Jackson, Cru McClusky. Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Jeff McMullen, Brent McMullen, Heath McMullen, Nicky Brock, Stanley Brock, Brad Brock, Shaun Jackson, Lee McMullen. Expressions of sympathy, for the Simpson family, may be sent to: www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
ASHLAND – Pat Hobson McGill, 80, passed Monday, February 1, 2021 at her home in Ashland, Mississippi. She was born on September 24, 1940 to Troy and Louise Simpson Hobson in Benton County, Mississippi. Before her retiring, Pat was an instructor at Northwest Community College in the cosmetology dept. on the Ashland campus. She was a faithful member of Beech Hill Church of Christ and a loyal Ripley High School Tiger basketball fan. She had a love for cooking and she blessed her family and friends by sharing with them. She was known for her delicious homemade vegetable soup and homemade bread. Graveside services will be at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Beech Hill Church of Christ Cemetery with Minister King McCarver officiating. Pat is survived by her husband of thirty-eight years, Wayne McGill of Ashland; one daughter, Monica Childers Green (Jeff) of Ripley; one brother, Bobby Hobson (Pat) of Calhoun, Louisiana; three granddaughters, Carol Green Ormon (Matt) of Hickory Flat; Courtney Green Day (Heath) of Pontotoc; Carley Green Reno (Coley) of Ripley; five great-grandchildren, Mady Ormon, Millie Ormon, Mace Ormon, Zadie Grisham, Maeve Reno; one niece, Wendy Phythian and one nephew, Warren Phythian both of Calhoun, Louisiana; several great-nieces and great-nephews of Calhoun, Louisiana. Pallbearers will be Matt Ormon, Coley Reno, Jeff Green, Heath Day, Chris Hobson, Adam Kirk. Serving as Honorary pallbearers will be Darrell Morrison, Tommy Simpson, Warren Hobson, Garrett Phythian, Mickey McGill, Mace Ormon, Bobby McGill, Tony Farese, Kenny Butler. Memorials in memory of Pat may be made to Ashland-Benton County Historic and Preservation Commission and Historical Society, P.O. Box 733, Ashland, MS 38603 or UAB Organ Donor Organization, Birmingham, Alabama. Expressions of sympathy for the McGill family may be sent to www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
TUPELO – It has been said that the greatest aspect of living life well is to live a life of faithfulness. Shirley Frances Reed Gillentine took that adage to heart as she was faithful in family life, church life, friendships and community service. Shirley passed away after a brief illness on January 31, 2021, at Baldwyn Nursing Facility Hospice Care at age 96. Born July 18, 1924, to Cecil and Grace Turner Reed in the Auburn community, Shirley was the second child and first girl of 10 siblings. She began her education at Auburn School and then graduated from East Tupelo High School before attending Mississippi State University to get her teaching degree. She taught school for 2 years at the Auburn School before marrying her sweetheart David Gillentine, Jr. of Skyline on Mother’s Day, May 12, 1946–a union that lasted 68 years. In the 1950s, Shirley worked alongside David when he started a chain of Gillentine Supermarkets in Tupelo, Mooreville, Okolona and Nettleton. In the 1960s, they began Gillentine Realty and Auction Company which lasted 55 years. Amidst working and starting a family of five children, Shirley also actively served as a community volunteer and with her children’s activities. She was homeroom mother, a Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher, a Girl Scout leader, an NMMC Gray Lady, Meals on Wheels volunteer, Kidney Foundation Treasurer, an Auburn Homemakers Club member and a seamstress for all of her children’s many ballet costumes. She was featured as “Cook of the Week” in the Tupelo Daily Journal and loved to make tiny hamburgers for Methodist Youth Fellowship and other groups. Among Shirley’s favorite associations was the women’s civic organization Altrusa International of which she was a dedicated member for over 40 years. She held every office in the club and was President more than once, but her recurring role was that of Newsletter Chairman or Horseshow Chairman, which involved planning a yearly event to raise funds for local community service. Shirley was also actively involved in the First United Methodist Church, where she was a member for 69 years. She served in the Chancel Choir and was a member of the Kumdubal Class. She and David also loved to travel together and visited many countries including Israel, Egypt, Aruba and Cuba. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and five brothers, John Turner Reed, Ray Reed, Rex Reed, Billy Reed and Arthur Roy Reed; two sisters, Dorothy Reed and Norma Chaney Jones; two sisters-in-law, Eloine Reed and Shirley Reed; one brother-in-law, Billy Chaney; son-in-law, David Wigginton; granddaughter, Deanna Grace Collins and grandson-in-law, Paul Henderson. She is survived by her five children: David Van Gillentine, III and wife, Anneil of Saltillo; Kay Collins and husband, Harry of Tupelo; Jan Wigginton of Guntown; Nancy Heberling of Saltillo; and Angie Drake and husband, John of Irving, Texas. Surviving grandchildren are Jennifer Henderson, Patrick Collins (Jill), Amelia Foote (Chuck), Nathaniel Wigginton (Brittany), Shannon Boose (Brad), Tatum Collins (Sally Kate), Grace Drake and Mary Reed Drake, Todd Stringer (Andrea) and Andy Stringer (Jessica). Great grandchildren are Jake, Matthew and Nathan Henderson, Kaylee, Kage and Kadance Heberling, Skylar and Jacy Wigginton, Reed Collins, Collins and Francie Kate Foote, Shepherd Collins, Aaron Matthews, Hudson Stringer and Jordan Stringer. She is also survived by a sister, Coy Williams of Thaxton; one brother, Paul Reed (Betty) of Verona; four sisters-in-law, Varnell Reed of Tupelo, Evon Reed of Okolona, Jo Ann Reed of Mooreville and Shirley Gillentine of New Orleans, and brother-in-law W.C. “Dub” Jones of Pontotoc. She was loved by numerous nieces and nephews near and far. Pallbearers are Patrick Collins, Nathaniel Wigginton, Tatum Collins, Chuck Foote, Jake Henderson, Matthew Henderson and Kage Heberling. Honorary–Todd Stringer and Andy Stringer and Kevin Gillentine. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 4, at Lee Memorial Funeral Home in Verona. Mask and social distancing are required. Interment will be at Tupelo Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Wednesday February 3 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lee Memorial. Memorials may be made to North Mississippi Methodist Senior Services Sunday Fund at P.O. Box 1567, Tupelo, MS 38801.
