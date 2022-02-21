TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Jimmy Allison, Golden
Jim Baker, Saltillo
Gene Bryant, Okolona
Kenneth Gore, Houston
John Homan, Pontotoc
Orethie Abbottt-Hooks, Okolona
Larry Ivy, Dennis
Dallas Leathers, Nettleton
Lloyd Rhynes, Bruce
Shirley Sappington, Tishomingo
Sandra Sneed Walker, Tippah County
Donnie Wooldridge, Mantachie
Lloyd Rhynes
BRUCE - Lloyd Steven Rhynes age 56 died February 19, 2022 at the Baptist Hospital in Oxford. He was an employee of Caterpillar in the packing dept. He loved watching TV, kids, outdoors and being around water and swimming. He participated many times in the special Olympics and loved to eat. He was of the Baptist faith.
Services will be Monday at 1 pm at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. Chad Higgins officiating. Burial will be in the Camp Creek cemetery.
Survivors include a sister Marie White & Ray of Guntown, brothers, Jeffery Lemons & Virginia of Tupelo, Danny Rhynes of Belden and Kenneth Rhynes & Ruby of Guntown, a sister-in-law, Janet Rhynes of Baldwyn also a host of nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
Pallbearers will be Lucas Young, Cameron Young, Logan White, Kyle White, Shawn Rhynes and Tracey Rhynes.
Honorary pallbearer will be Wyatte Owens.
He was preceded in death by his parents James & Shelby Luther Rhynes, a sister Michelle Roberts and a brother David Rhynes.
Visitation will be Monday from noon until service time at 1 pm.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Shirley Sappington
TISHOMINGO - Shirley A. Sappington, 56, passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville, MS. She was born in Booneville, MS and was a member of Gospel Lighthouse Church for 45 years.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, February 22, 11 a.m. at Gospel Lighthouse Church with Bro. Bill Burcham and Bro. Duane Burcham officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Church of God Cemetery in Cairo, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her mother, Gloria Justine Tennison; two brothers, Tommy Sappington (Brenda) and Billy Sappington (Shelly); two sisters, Carolyn Derks (David) and Marion Durham (Alvis Ray) and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gene Ray Sappington and her husband, William Scott Wilemon.
Pallbearers will be Rodger Cleveland, Jimmy Nelson, James Caleb Powers, Austin Nathaniel Sparks, Ian Browning and Alvis Ray Durham, Jr.
Visitation will be Monday, February 21, 5-8 p.m. at Gospel Lighthouse Church.
Sandra Sneed Walker
TIPPAH COUNTY - On Saturday afternoon, February 19, 2022, Sandra Sneed Walker, resident of Falkner, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by family.
Funeral Service remembering the precious life of Sandra was at 2 PM Monday, February 21 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Jimmy Russell officiating. Her daughter, Ashley Reno had personal reflections and burial followed in Falkner Cemetery.
Sandra was born March 13, 1968 in New Albany, MS, and is the daughter of Velma Robbins Street (Jimmy) of Blue Mountain and the late Jerry Sneed. She was a 1986 graduate of Blue Mountain High School and was a devoted homemaker throughout her life.
A Christian, Sandra had a great love for the outdoors that included, deer hunting, tending to her flower beds and garden, mowing her yard and riding motorcycles. She considered her family her greatest achievement and would share every opportunity to be a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, "Me-Me" and friend. Hobbies included cooking, crocheting and shopping.
Sandra's impact was best measured by the countless people whose lives she touched with her extraordinary grace and strength. She gave us her whole heart and we shall carry her in ours forever.
In addition to her mother, loving memories will continue to be shared by her husband, Kerry "Bruiser" Walker, a daughter, Ashley Reno (Barrett), a son, Robert Colt Walker, all of Falkner, three sisters, Regina Sugarbaker (Joe) and Kayla Hensley, both of Blue Mountain and Virginia Strickland (Jimmy) of Cedar Grove, TN and her five much adored grandchildren, Layton and Graham Essary, Maddox, Willa and Roux Reno.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Sandra's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Larry Ivy
DENNIS - Larry Ivy, 74, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022, at his residence in Dennis. Services will be on Wednesday, February 23, 2 p.m. at Calvary Family Worship Center. Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 22, 6-9 p.m. at Calvary Family Worship Center. Burial will follow at Old Bethel Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
Jimmy Allison
GOLDEN - Jimmy "Cannonball" Allison age 57 died at his home Sunday February 20, 2022. He was a logger and enjoyed hunting, fishing, throwing horseshoes, painting and working with his hands. He loved to hunt for arrowheads and he was a Baptist.
Services will be Tuesday at 1 pm at the Walker Baptist Church in Golden, MS with Bro. Clay Weaver officiating. Burial will be in the Salem cemetery in Golden.
Survivors include his mother, Lucille Brown Dreher of Golden, 3 daughters, Judy Gills & Damien of Tishomingo, Michelle Nunley & Russ of Tishomingo and Cynthia Allison & Kevin of Fulton, 3 sons, Jesse Allison of Golden, J. C. Allison & Jennifer of Dennis and William Pruitt of Golden, a sister Maxine Smith of Fulton, Grandchildren, Justin Medlin, Gage Medlin, Carson, Chole, Allison and Austin Welford, Emily Gills, Brody Rapper, Conner, Jaxon, Landon, Maddie and Lilly Allison, Eli & Lizzy Nunley, Bentley Congdon and Laila Marks also a host of Nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jonathon Allison, Randy "Pushrod" Hawkins, Christopher Adams, Jeff "Bogan" Brown, John Adams and Ellis "Jabo" Cromeans.
He was preceded in death by his father James Allison, brother, Johnny Allison, sister, Lorene Hardin, Cynthia Allison, grandchildren, Gabbi, Lillian and August.
Visitation will be Monday evening from 5 pm until 8 pm at the Walker Baptist church in Golden.
Memorial may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Kenneth Gore
HOUSTON - Kenneth Edward Gore, 79, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born on February 27, 1942 in Houston to Thomas E. Gore and Mattie Mae Williams Gore. He was a member of New Wine Fellowship Church in Houston.
He served his country in the United States Air Force. He worked as a truck driver, retiring from International Paper in 2004. Kenneth worked with the Boy Scouts Troup 19 for 15 years. He was very involved with Thorn Volunteer Fire Department and Thorn Water Association. He was also involved with Woodman Life, assisting with their activities. He enjoyed traveling with family and friends. He loved life, his family and his church to the fullest.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patsy Robertson Gore of Houston; his son, Eddie Gore (Kelly) of Augusta, GA; his grandchildren, Amanda Barnette, Obi Gore, and Abi Gore, all of Augusta, GA, and Chance Gore (Emily) of Sheffield, AL; his great-grandson, Eli Barnette, and his niece, Bridget Sharp (Flynt) of Houston; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren that was raised like his own.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Mattie Mae Gore; and his sister, Judy Galvin.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 2:00 at New Wine Fellowship Church with Brother Tommy Kelly officiating. Burial will follow in Ellzey Cemetery in Vardaman. Visitation will be on Monday, February 21 starting at 5:00 until 7:00 at New Wine Fellowship Church. Southern Funeral Chapel of Houston is honored to serve his family.
Orethie Abbottt-Hooks
OKOLONA - Orethie Abbottt-Hooks, 85, passed away on February 18, 2022, at her residence in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Darden and Sons Funeral Home.
Dallas Leathers
NETTLETON - Dallas R. Leathers, 83, passed away on February 19, 2022 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born on January 16, 1939 in Itawamba County to parents Cecil and Amie (Hammett) Leathers. He lived most of his life in Lee County. He was a Baptist. He loved to garden and watch sports on television. He was the owner of Shannon Produce.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton with Bro. Robert Hogue officiating. Burial will be in Jones Chapel Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife Dean Leathers, one daughter, Kim Sanders (Tim), two sons, Brian Leathers (Kim), Ronnie Flurry (Gail), six grandchildren, several great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one son Darryl Flurry, one grandson Chris Flurry, one sister and three brothers.
Pallbearers will be Dewy Flurry, Sebastian Flurry, Dudley Taylor, Cory Flurry, Barry Smitherman, James Burrow.
Honorary pallbearers will be J. W. Beasley, Mike Simmons and Jeff Hood.
Visitation will be Tuesday two hours before service time from 11:00- 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Donations may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo in his memory.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorialfh.com.
Jim Banker
SALTILLO - James Rolla Banker, 85, died Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Generations Senior Living. Jim was born August 7, 1936 in Ohio; he is the son of James Robinson Banker and Bertha Virginia Nathomne Banker. During his working career, Jim worked in multiple large manufacturing companies in upper management. Jim enjoyed watching sports, keeping an immaculately landscaped yard, and reading. He attended Lighthouse Assembly of God Church.
He is survived by his three children, Scott Banker, Jeff Banker, and Robin Banker; five step-children, Kitda Ariail, Kenny Hanson, Janice Cole, Janet Gurley, and Christy Gurley; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Barney
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Virginia Banker; wife, Winnie Banker; and step-daughter, Shelia Jones.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Saltillo Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Bro. Merle Floyd officiating. Burial will be in Fellowship Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff of Generations and Sanctuary Hospice for their love and care shown to Jim during his illness.
Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made to www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Donnie Wooldridge
MANTACHIE - Donnie Ray Wooldridge, 61, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022, at his home after an extended illness. He was born September 16, 1960 to the late Alvis Wooldridge and the late Robbie Boren Wooldridge. He retired from FedEx after 30 years of service. He was a member of Marion County Cowboy Church. He enjoyed hunting, and fishing. He loved spending time with his family especially with his grandchildren.
Services will be 1:00 pm on Wednesday February 23, 2022 at Friendship Baptist Church in Peppertown with Bro. Ray Guin, Bro. Tom Lewis, Bro. Mark Tutor officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Friendship Baptist Church in Peppertown. Burial will be at Stephens Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Tammy Wooldridge of Mantachie; children: Josh (Kristi) Wooldridge, Jonah (Tori) Wooldridge, Hannah (T.J. Long) Wooldridge all of Mantachie, step-son, Jonathan Nichols of Mantachie; grandchildren, Skyler Humphries, Harley Wooldridge, Laklyn Nichols, Lawson Ray Nichols, Macie Wooldrigde, Eli Long, Jaxon Floyd, Rosaleigh Floyd; brother, Darrell (Cassandra) Wooldridge of Marietta, sisters: Cathy (Tommy) Lesley, Amy (Mario) Bejarano, Jennifer Wooldridge of Pontotoc.
Preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Kim Steele and Angela K. Wooldridge
Pallbearers are Andy Loague, David Wooldridge, Carl Gaddy, Terry Moore, Leslie Nanney, Marty Gray
Honorary Pallbearers are Dustin Floyd, Mario Bejarano, Blake Wooldridge, Billy Farris
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Gene Bryant
OKOLONA - Gene Allen Bryant was born in Chickasaw County on Sept. 1, 1951 to the late M.L. and Dessie Owen Bryant. He grew up there with his 5 siblings in a Christian home with wonderful parents. Gene crossed over into the Promised Land from North Miss. Medical Center in Tupelo on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 70.
A standout athlete in all sports especially football, Gene graduated from Okolona High School in l969. As an all Tombigbee Conference Center, he was chosen for a full scholarship to play football at Delta State University in Cleveland. Gene spent 4 years with the Statesmen where he excelled and was recognized by the NAIA as an All American. In 2007, he was inducted into the Delta State Athletic Hall of Fame. Coach Bryant first coached at Ruston, La. High School and accepted a coaching position at Kosciusko High School as an assistant to legendary player and coach, Rickey Black of MSU fame, and they went undefeated that year. Gene also coached baseball at Kosciusko High. He was offered a job as a Farm Bureau Agent and later became a Claims Adjustor with USF & G, and its successors, working in Meridian many years before retiring 4 years ago. He returned to his native Okolona where he lived until his death. An avid outdoorsman, Gene enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and spending time on the golf course. He loved and adored his family and his 8 grandchildren were the "apple" of Pappy's eye. He spent much time with them taking them to the Zoo and other places of interest and enjoyment. Gene, a Baptist, was blessed with a wonderful life!
A service celebrating his life will be held at 1 PM Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 from the Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Chaplain Ronnie Hatfield officiating. A private family burial will follow in the Bryant family plot at Boone's Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from Noon-service time at Holland-Okolona Chapel, which is honored to be serving their friends.
Gene is survived by his children, Cade Bryant of Flowood, Mary Margaret Kovac (Steven) of Cleveland, Ms. and Kerbie Looney (Dr. Ryan) of Starkville; his 8 grandchildren, Anna Lewis Bryant, Mary Ansley Chrestman, Kate Chrestman, Hunter Kovac (Mary Beth), Hannah Kovac McNeer, Gracie Kovac , Jax Looney and Lily Looney; his siblings, Marvin Bryant (Debbie) of Okolona, Marie Bryant Pope (Cletone) of Kosciusko, Ms., Bobby Bryant of Okolona and Donnie Bryant (Alice) of Tupelo; his special caregiver, Marla Elmore; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and his Delta State family. He was preceded in death by his parents, ML and Dessie, his brother, Mickey and a niece, Angela Bryant.
Honorary pallbearers are Brad, Scott and Lamar Bryant, Clifton and Christopher Pope, Trey Word, Ryan Looney, Steven and Hunter Kovac, Chris Johnson and Aaron Jay.
Memorials may be made to the Athletic Department, c/o Delta State University Foundation, 103 West Sunflower Rd, Cleveland, MS. 38733 or to the University of Miss. Medical Center Cancer Research
Program, 2500 North State St., Jackson, MS. 39216.
Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
John Homan
PONTOTOC - John Homan, 73, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 22nd 5-7PM and Wednesday, February 23rd 1PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Anchor Cemetery.
