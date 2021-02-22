Herman White
TUPELO – Herman White, 63, passed away on February 18, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Marion Allen Hartzog
BLUE SPRINGS – Marion Allen Hartzog, 62, passed away on February 21, 2021, at home in Blue Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Kenneth Harry Hill
TUPELO – Kenneth Harry Hill, 77, passed away on February 21, 2021, at Regional One Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Joann Smith Reel
HOULKA – Joann Smith Reel, 59, passed away on February 20, 2021, at Pontotoc Health and Rehab in Pontotoc, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
Billy Wayne Griffin
OKOLONA – Billy Wayne Griffin, 59, passed away on February 19, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Larry Blanchard
MANTACHIE – Larry Blanchard, 68, of Mantachie, MS passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 20, 2021 after a two year battle with cancer. Larry was born February 5, 1953. He was always a hard worker, he had a lifelong career in the furniture industry and he was a dedicated manager for United Furniture Industries. He attended Dorsey Baptist Church. His proudest title though was that of Papaw. Larry had a larger than life stature that could only be rivaled by his love of family and Alabama Crimson Tide football. Roll Tide!
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 1:00 p. m. at Mooreville Methodist Church Cemetery, 737 Highway 371, Mooreville. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of almost 29 years, Joyce Blanchard; daughter, Lauren Jane Barnett (Cliff); son, John Scott (Krista); (7) grandchildren, Alix, Chance, Luke, Sam, Emma, Chloee and Charlee; (1) great-grandchild, Rhett; host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Blanchard and his mother, Bobbie; sons, Tucker and Clint; his brother, Nicky.
St. Jude held a special place in Larry’s heart. In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family ask that you please consider donating in his memory.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Natessa Long
TUPELO – Natessa Long, 42, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 1 pm, graveside at Porter’s Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Mary Evelyn Greenhill Poirer
BROKEN ARROW, OKLAHOMA – Mary Evelyn Greenhill Poirer, 76, passed away on January 28, 2021, at Broken Arrow in Oklahoma. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Richard Koss
NEW ALBANY – Richard Dean Koss passed away peacefully at home February 20, 2021 after a sudden illness. He is in his heavenly home with no more pain. He was of Baptist faith.
He was born in Cisne, IL on March 25, 1941 to Playford and Evelyn Koss. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp Reserve for six years. Richard was an avid golfer, who was always trying to beat his buddies, Larry Roberts and Keith Basil. He was also and avid reader and Dodger fan. He retired from truck driving in 2020 after traveling across all 48 states and into Canada.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Duncan Koss, daughters; Tina Gray (Jason Stewart), Tracie Turner (Anthony Hendrix), Collin Gray (Krystie), Reid Turner, Kolby Gray, Jordan Turner, and Gentry Turner, grandchildren, Kam Thomas, Brayden Gray, and Caden Gray, and a mother-in-law Eunice Duncan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister Marilyn Shroats.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 25, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Chris McDonald officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be his golfing friends.
For online condolences, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
Sue Young
OXFORD – Matilda Sue Kirkpatrick Young, 81, passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, in Mantachie, MS. A visitation will be held Wednesday, February 24, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Coleman Funeral Home. Interment will be in Poplar Springs Cemetery in Calhoun County. Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Young was born in Calhoun County, MS, to Norman Ruce and Ruby Ellen Kirkpatrick. She attended Houlka High School and later married William Roy Young, Jr. She worked for several years as a teacher’s assistant in the Lafayette County School system.
Mrs. Young’s faith, her family, and her friends were extremely important to her. She loved attending church. She loved to sing the old gospel hymns, and those hymns were guideposts for her life. One of her favorites was “When We All Get to Heaven”, and she had indicated that she was ready to be reunited with her family in Heaven.
Mrs. Young loved her children and was always so excited when a new baby was added to the family. She loved holding her newborn grandbabies.
Her friends were important to her as well. She loved going out to eat, going shopping, and going to the Sweet Potato Festival. If she had her purse, she was ready to go. She was a big fan of Kay Bain and loved to hear Kay sing.
Mrs. Young leaves her family a legacy of always doing the right thing, always being kind, following the Golden Rule, and having a strong work ethic. How people treat each other was very important to her, and she taught her family to be good to others.
Mrs. Young is survived by three daughters, Vickie (Ricky) Parker, Rhonda (Lance) Hickman, Mary Beth (Jay) Lowrey; one son, James Robert (Suzanne) Young; seven grandchildren, Katie Rote, Maggie Parker, Becky Sheffield, Jason Hickman, Justin Young, Will Young, and Elizabeth Lowrey; and five great grandchildren, John Parker Sheffield, Olivia Young, and Lyla Moghal, Sophie, Mogal, and Hannah Moghal.
Mrs. Young was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Ruby Kirkpatrick and her husband of 54 years, William Roy Young, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Mrs. Young’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association (225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601).
Please leave online condolences on the Tribute Wall at www.colemanfuneralhome.com.
Angela Morgan Andra
PLANTERSVILLE – Angela Morgan Andra, 52, passed away on February 22, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, after a seizure. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo. A full obituary will follow.
Keith Steele
SALTILLO – Keith Wesley Steele, 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, February 21, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House. He was born in New Salem Community on June 20, 1947 to the late Woodrow Steele and the late Corinne Mattox Harrison. He was an active member of Saltillo First United Methodist Church. A talented athlete, he was a graduate of Itawamba Agricultural High School and Itawamba Junior College, where he played both football and basketball. His love of the game guided him to a career in teaching and coaching. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in secondary education from the University of Southern Mississippi and later, a master’s in school administration from the University of Mississippi. A devoted and caring husband, he married Cathy Keith, on July 15, 1973 at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Tupelo. To this sacred union, they added their beloved daughters, Meisha and Leah. Coach Steele’s career included coaching football at Kossuth, Starke (FL), Bruce, Amory, Tishomingo County, IAHS, New Albany, and South Pontotoc. He was a gifted strategist of the game and became a trusted mentor to generations of coaches who followed in his footsteps. Keith went on to serve in administrative positions at W.P. Daniel High School in New Albany, Shannon Middle School and Saltillo High School. In 2014, he retired as assistant superintendent of Lee County Schools after over thirty years in education. Described by those he led as fair, supportive, and compassionate. He will be remembered for his giving spirit, wise advise, and witty sense of humor. Known as “Pop” to his adored grandchildren, his greatest joy was his family. He and Cathy enjoyed traveling and showing their family the world. Just as they hoped, these trips created special bonds and lasting memories for their children and grandchildren. In his spare time, he loved playing golf. Keith was so much to so many: husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, teacher, coach, principal, mentor, and friend. Always looking out for others, he was a champion for the underdog and quick to offer help to anyone in need.
Due to Covid concerns; a public graveside service will be 2:00 pm on Wednesday February 24, 2021 at New Salem Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Tim Green officiating. A private viewing will be held before the public graveside service.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Cathy Steele; daughters: Meisha (Bert) Sparks and Leah (Michael) Wilson all of Saltillo; granddaughters: Emma Cate Sparks, BreAnne Sparks; grandsons: Jacob Crump, Hayes Wilson, Harris Wilson; brother, Kevin Steele of Lafayette, TN; sister-in-law, Marciadeen Steele of Fulton; nephew, Kory Steele of Fulton; nieces: Laura Leigh (Jen) Fowlkes of Tupelo and Lisa Kay (Sonny) Johnson of Madison, AL.
Preceded in death by his parents and brother, Butch Steele.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Crump, Kory Steele, Bert Sparks, Michael Wilson, Caleb Timmons, Carson Cole.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to American Cancer Society at PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or at www.cancer.org.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Leon Bogan
OKOLONA – Leon Bogan, 70, passed away on February 16, 2021, at his residence in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Mandy Gann
CALHOUN CITY – Mandy Gann, 50, passed away on February 22, 2021, at her residence in Calhoun City. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Funeral Home & Cremation – Tupelo.
Esther E. Fields
OKOLONA – Esther E. Fields, 66, passed away on February 16, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Eva J. Gettis-Jacobs
OKOLONA – Eva J. Gettis-Jacobs, 85, passed away on February 18, 2021, in Duluth, Ga. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Oron Crawford
HOUSTON – Oron Crawford, 64, passed away on February 22, 2021, at his home in Houston. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.
Victor Hawn
SALTILLO – Well, another old codger has bit the dust. Being an obedient daughter when he requested that I write his obituary, I gladly sat down to oblige him. Victor Zane Hawn, longtime resident of Saltillo, MS, transitioned to his eternal life February 17, 2021. He was born April 5th, 1928 in Tupelo, MS, to John A. Hawn and Della Brantner Hawn from Newton, Iowa. He was the youngest of seven siblings: 4 brothers Garlan, Loyal, Alvin, and John A. Jr.; 2 sisters Dorothy and Lois.
Daddy was raised during the depression by an extremely strict father. They were very frugal, and nothing was wasted. The Hawn family became adept at using what they had and repurposing things until they were completely worn out. My father called this Hawn-geneuity. He was a farmhand during his early years and attended school in Saltillo, MS, class of 1940. He served in the Army, Hq & Hq Btry 142d FA gp, Fort Bragg, North Carolina during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged July 28, 1951.
He married the love of his life Ruth B. Hawn on June 10th, 1950. They had 66 wonderful years together. After the army he was employed as a carpenter working with his brother Loyal in Anchorage, Alaska for a while. He and Ruthie also spent time in Tacoma, Washington; Roseburg, Oregon; and Orange County, California. He learned the trade of carpet layer while in California. When he returned to Saltillo, he started his own business. Vic’s Carpet Service was the self-employed carpet laying business that he created for himself to help support his family. He was a genius at creating unusual rugs with elaborate patterns as well as cleaning and installing regular carpets. He was well-known all-over Tupelo and the surrounding communities for his service. He also had a passion for woodworking. He became very adept at creating intricate patterns using both common and exotic woods. On his lathe he turned many bowls, vases, and other interesting things that he passed on to friends, neighbors, and family. He also built wooden toys that many kids played with and enjoyed.
My father was also very strict during our upbringing and as children discipline was swift and fierce. But as time passed, we grew more mellow. As the role’s reversed I used to be ‘Puddin’, but then I became known as ‘SassyButt’ and that was fine with me. After all was said and done, his ‘baby girl’ had the final say and he was okay with that too. Our last years together were priceless.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife, and all of his siblings. He is survived by 2 daughters, Teresa Stiel (Jim) and Donna Robinson; and his son John Alan Hawn; 9 grandchildren, Jason Kimbrough, Jared Robinson, Tabitha Stiel, Katie Kelly, Shelly Nichols (Lynn), Andrew Stiel, Amanda Hawn, Kristen Hawn, and Chelsey Jones. Also an abundance of great, step, and ‘adopted’ grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews too numerous to name.
He will be laid to rest at Beech Springs Cemetery in Tupelo. No service will be held at this time due to weather conditions and the Covid virus, but a family memorial is planned for the spring. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Charles Alan Pennington
TUPELO – Charles Alan Pennington, 51, passed away Friday, February 19, 2021, at his residence in Tupelo in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on February 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel in Aberdeen. Visitation will be on February 27, 2021 from 1:00 until service time at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Virgil Leroy “Buddy” Sides, Jr.
TIPPAH COUNTY – Virgil Leroy “Buddy” Sides, Jr., 63, passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021, at his residence in Ripley. Private family service will be at 2 PM Wednesday, February 24 at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 23 from 4 PM to 9 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Veteran’s National Cemetery in Corinth. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Buddy’s family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Betty Swords Tucker Vaughn
ECRU – Betty Swords Tucker Vaughn, 54, passed away Sunday, February 19, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on 2 pm Wed, Feb 24, 2021 at Tupelo Chapel of Memories/Associated Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wed 12 noon to 2 pm at Magnolia Suite (associatedfuneral.com to leave memories and condolences).
Bill Howell
GASTON COMMUNITY – Bill Howell, 82, passed away on February 19, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McMillan Funeral Home.
Michael Payne
CORINTH – Celebration of Life service for Michael Holden Payne 27, is set for 11:00 am at Pinecrest Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Haney officiating. Burial will follow in the Dogwood Cemetery.
Family will receive friends Tuesday from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Memorial Funeral Home and Wednesday 10:00 am to service time at the church.
Funeral service will be live-streamed on the Memorial Funeral Home Facebook page Wednesday.
Michael died February 17, 2021 at his residence in Southaven, MS. He was born March 10, 1993 in Tupelo, MS. to Jonathan and Dana Payne. A 2011 graduate of Alcorn Central High School, a 2014 graduate of Itawamba Community College with an Associates of Arts degree and a 2016 graduate of MS State University with a degree in Secondary of Education with a concentration in Biology, he was to receive his Master’s in Education from Arkansas State in July 2021. For the past four years he has taught Biology I at Southaven High School, where he was Dept. Chair in the Science Dept., a member of the School Leadership Team and was a mentor to his students and staff. He received the Intern Award for Outstanding Teacher in the 2016-2017 year.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Jimmy Rogers; aunt, Jennifer Rogers Seals; maternal great grandparents, Betty Hancock Lopez, J. C. Buchanan; paternal great grandparents, John and Jessie Martin, Leonard and Dorothy Edge; maternal aunts and uncles, Susan Emanuelli, Ann Butler, Danny K. Rogers and Gary West.
Michael is survived by his mother, Dana Rogers Payne; father, Jonathan Payne; sisters, Shelby Payne; brother, John Payne; maternal grandmother, Linda Rogers; paternal grandparents, Gary “Buck” and Carolyn Edge; uncle, David Rogers; aunts, Wendy Vick, Ashley Jarvis (Josh); cousins, Marlee Seals, Lilly Jarvis, Walker Jarvis, Andy Roberts, Alaya Vick, Ava Vick; maternal great aunts, Tina Lopez West, Maria Castaneda (Roman), Tracy Lopez; paternal great aunt, Debra Michael; special family members, Stephanie West Michael (Marty), their sons West and Warner Michael, Brandon Castaneda, Wayne Edge, Tabitha Russell (Adam), Daniel Rogers; special friends, Kelli Jo Nations (Joey), Lucas Vandiver (Ashli), Elizabeth Mitchell, Jennifer Stutts; host of other family and friends.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.memorialcorinth.com for the Payne family.
Arrangements are under the care of Memorial Funeral Home.
Jerry Dewayne “Wizard” Williams
PONTOTOC – Jerry Dewayne “Wizard” Williams, 77, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 2 PM at Friendship Cemetery.
Marie Estes Brumley
DRY CREEK – Marie Estes Brumley, 78, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021, at her home in Dry Creek. Services will be on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 11-2 at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Burial will follow at Jumpertown Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Mary Inez Langford
WREN – Mary Inez Langford, 86, passed away on February 21, 2021, at her residence in Wren, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Scott Littlejohn
TUPELO – Scott Littlejohn, 56, passed away on February 18, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glenfield Funeral Home.
E
lla Sue Timms
GUNTOWN – Ella Sue Timms, 76, passed away at the NMMC on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. She enjoyed playing solitaire, word search games and enjoyed helping others. She was a hard worker and loved her family and friends very much. She was a member of the First Independent Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Toby Mears officiating. Burial will be in Kirkville Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Eugene “Gene” Timms; son, John H. Patton; stepdaughter, Suzy Christian (Greg);grandchildren, Adrian Patton (Hunter Stephens), Jessica Christian and Kyle Christian (Katelyn Manley); great-grandchildren, Braylen Stephens, Caden Taylor, Chloe Tucker, Jerrik Bratcher, Jareim Johnson, Jeremy Young (Tiffany) and Tim Belinger; step-son-in-law, Mike Gerber; sisters, Wanda Faye Glover Underwood Parker (Bucky), Brenda Joyce Glover Johnson Hilliard; sister-in-law, Ann Bryan Glover; host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl Leethel and Ethel Florence Voyles Glover; sister, Annie Glen Glover, brother, Bobby Lee Glover; step-daughter, Tammy Gerber; brother-in-law, Bobby Hilliard.
Visitation will be Thursday from noon until service time.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Lester Sweatman
GUNTOWN – Lester Sweatman, 90, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021 at the NMMC. He was a small engine repairman and he enjoyed gardening, mowing yards and he loved his truck. He was a Pentecostal.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 11:00 a. m. with Bro. Bobby Casteel officiating. Burial will be in Friendship Cemetery.
He is survived by one daughter, Mary LaBelle of Somerset, KY; grandchildren, Michael LaBelle (Suzanne), Angie Nightingale, Krickett Carpenter (Thomas), Chris Gilmore, (Dena), Kim Buchanan(James), Kayle Moore, Joe Johnson (Charlotte); several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and special nephew, Wallace Rogers; sisters, Gatha Kay Edwards of Michie, TN, Nellie Ruth McCoy of Bethel Springs, TN, Janice Violet Davis of Savannah, TN, Margaret Newman (Dale) of Mountain City, TN, Alice Blackwell (Larry) of Parson, TN and Barbara Sue Sweatman of MS; brothers, Elmer Ray Sweatman (Wanda) of Decaturville, TN and Frankie Sweatman (Betty) of Sardis, TN; host of other family & friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Louise Sweatman; parents, Clarence Lee and Lydia Mae Lawson Sweatman; daughters, Robbie Moore and Barbara Guin; grandson, Greg Johnson; brothers, Henry Sweatman and Arthur Sweatman; sisters, Merline Rapheal McCain, Natha Fay Parmley and Mary Frances Harrison.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Kay Gassaway
GOLDEN – Kay Gassaway, 58, passed away on February 22, 2021, at her residence in Golden, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
Joseph Lynn Coats
BLACKLAND – Joseph Lynn Coats, 80, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021, at his home in Blackland. Services will be on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 3 pm and will be private for the family only at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in the Blackland Community. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Karen Shelton Rogers
CORINTH – Karen Shelton Rogers, 51, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 6 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4-6 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Burial will follow at Chesterville Memorial Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
